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ARTICLE · 28 OCTOBER 2026

“I Am Due To Receive An Inheritance – Will It Be Taken Into Account In My Divorce?”

Thomson Snell & Passmore
Thomson Snell & Passmore
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Thomson Snell & Passmore

Thomson Snell & Passmore

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Money that you receive from inheritance after you and your spouse have separated, but before you finalise financial matters arising from your divorce, will not necessarily be shared with your spouse. Inherited money received after your separation will be considered a non-matrimonial asset.

United KingdomFamily and Matrimonial
Sarah Keily
Sarah Keily

Money that you receive from inheritance after you and your spouse have separated, but before you finalise financial matters arising from your divorce, will not necessarily be shared with your spouse. Inherited money received after your separation will be considered a non-matrimonial asset.

Non-matrimonial assets are those which are owned by one spouse and which have been generated outside of the marriage, for example by way of a gift or inheritance, and which have not been mingled with matrimonial assets.

If you are due to receive your inheritance after your separation then this will be treated as a non-matrimonial asset, as long as you do not mingle it with matrimonial assets, for example by using it to pay off the balance of the mortgage on the family home.

The same applies to inheritances received during a marriage. If the money has come from an inheritance and been kept separate from matrimonial assets it is likely to still be considered a non-matrimonial asset.

However, if an inheritance has been received during a marriage and has been mingled with marital assets, for example it has been used to help purchase the family home, it will likely be considered to have been ‘matrimonialised’ and therefore form part of the marital assets available for division.

If the inheritance is imminent, or has already been received, you will need to disclose the inheritance within the financial negotiations but it will not automatically be shared with your spouse in the same way that matrimonial assets will be. The approach to non-matrimonial assets is that they should be retained by the person who owns them, unless there is a requirement to share them to enable the other party to meet their reasonable needs. That does not mean that the inheritance will automatically be shared equally with the other party, but that they may receive a share of it to enable them to meet their needs.

One way to try and protected inherited assets received during a marriage is to enter into a prenuptial or postnuptial agreement with your spouse to agree in advance how any inherited assets should be treated if you get divorced. You could also consider placing the inherited funds into a trust for the benefit of children or grandchildren.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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