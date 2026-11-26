A new relationship may be the catalyst for ending a marriage or, if it was not your choice to end the marriage, you may find that, after a period of living on your own, you want to and are ready to start a new relationship. It is important to think about how your new relationship may affect your former partner and your family. Below are answers to some common questions and practical tips from Kirstie Law.

How are children affected by having a parent’s new partner move in?

Children will inevitably be affected by the introduction of a new significant adult into their lives. Whether the effect is positive or negative will depend on the circumstances. Your children are likely to pick up on negative feelings that the other parent has towards a new partner. They may also feel resentful if they regard the new partner as the reason for the breakdown of their parents’ marriage. Even if the new partner was not the reason for the breakdown, the children may perceive them as an obstacle to their parents getting back together, if that is what they hope for. It is therefore sensible to wait until your children have adjusted to the separation before introducing a new partner. Where appropriate, and provided there are no safeguarding concerns, it is usually sensible to tell the other parent in advance. Their permission is not generally required, but advance communication may reduce uncertainty and conflict for the children.

How to prepare for a new partner moving in:

Do continue to spend time with your children without your new partner always being present, particularly where there are activities or hobbies that you have historically enjoyed together. Don’t expect your children to be affectionate towards your new partner. Give them time to form their own relationship and let them decide when it is appropriate to, for example, hug and kiss hello and goodbye. Do be honest with your children if they ask questions about your new relationship. It will cause resentment if, for example, you claim the relationship started later than it did and they subsequently realise that you have lied to them. Don’t put your children in a difficult or unexpected situation. For example, if they come to see you in the morning and find that you are sharing a bed with someone else, this can be embarrassing for everyone. Do plan activities that everyone will enjoy, particularly for the first few meetings, to help ease any awkwardness. Don’t impose long periods of time together too soon. If, for example, you are going on holiday with your new partner, consider whether it would work better for you, the children or your new partner to spend part of the holiday separately.

What is the impact of living with a new partner on a financial settlement?

If court proceedings for financial remedies have been issued, each party will usually be required to complete Form E. Even where matters are being resolved through negotiation, mediation or collaborative law, the parties should exchange sufficient financial disclosure to make informed decisions. When an agreement is submitted to the court for approval, each party must also provide financial information in Form D81, the Statement of Information for a Consent Order.

Form E asks whether you are living with, or intend to live with, a new partner. You should provide the information reasonably available to you about that person’s financial circumstances. Your new partner’s assets are not available for division between you and your spouse, but their contribution, or expected contribution, to shared household expenditure may be relevant when the court assesses your resources and financial needs.

The extent to which a cohabitant’s financial position is relevant to a financial settlement depends on the circumstances. In a long marriage where you and your spouse have similar earning capacities, the capital is being divided equally and there will be a clean break, the fact that either of you is cohabiting may have little or no effect on the settlement. If, however, one spouse is claiming maintenance from the other, an intention to cohabit may be relevant because a new partner may reasonably be expected to contribute towards shared household expenditure. This may affect the amount that a party can afford to pay or needs to receive.

The level of contribution expected will depend on the cohabitant’s income and the circumstances of the household. In an appropriate case, the court may reduce maintenance, sometimes to a nominal amount such as 5p per year, so that the claim remains open. This is not automatic: the outcome will depend on the terms of the existing order, the parties’ resources and the extent to which cohabitation has reduced the recipient’s needs.

There is no single statutory definition or automatic test for cohabitation in this context. Nor is there a fixed number of nights that a couple must spend together. The court will consider the reality of the relationship, including its stability and permanence, whether the couple share a home and household responsibilities, their financial arrangements and the extent to which the relationship affects either party’s financial needs. Cohabitation does not automatically end spousal maintenance unless the order expressly provides for that outcome. Remarriage, by contrast, will normally end the recipient’s entitlement to continuing spousal periodical payments.

If you are, or are likely to be, ordered to pay substantive maintenance to a former spouse, your cohabitant’s position may also be relevant because they may reasonably be expected to contribute towards shared household expenditure. The court would not expect a new partner to pay maintenance to a former spouse. However, you cannot argue that your income is needed to meet all household expenditure, leaving you unable to pay maintenance, while your new partner retains all of their income or spends it on luxury items such as fast cars and holidays.

How to communicate with an ex-partner about a new relationship: