Since our last update on the Building Safety Act 2022 (“BSA”) there have been developments in the tribunals and at a government level, particularly with regard to construction products, enforcement and how the industry is responding to the enhanced burden of compliance.

1 – The Building Safety Regulator

The Building Safety Regulator (BSR) transitioned into an independent statutory body separate from the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) on 27 January 2026, but that organisational separation did not itself enlarge its statutory powers.

Proposed expanded registration requirements under the Building Safety (Remediation of Unsafe Cladding etc) Bill will apply to relevant buildings – residential buildings between 11–18 metres if enacted. This proposed medium-rise register is distinct from the existing Higher-Risk Buildings regime, which applies to buildings at least 18 metres or seven storeys high and containing at least two residential units.

2 – Construction products regulation

There is still no single construction products regulator and whether this will form part of the BSR’s remit is yet to be decided. The BSA empowers the government to regulate the marketing and supply of construction products including via a general safety requirement, standards-based or technically assessed products, and a list of safety-critical products (where in the view of the Secretary of State, failure could cause death or serious injury).

In February 2025, the Starmer government published and consulted on the Construction Products Reform Green Paper. The consultation sought views on a package of proposals for reform of the construction products regime. The February 2026 White Paper was the next step in the response to the urgent need for reform across the construction products regime. It sets out the following proposals:

A new “General Safety Requirement” for construction products

The imposition of minimum transparency requirements relating to the certification of construction products

The proposed National Regulator for Construction Products would have powers to require disclosure of relevant test information

A new digital construction library

Proposals for offences and penalties, potentially including imprisonment and unlimited fines.

Responses are currently being considered.

3 – The Building Safety Levy

Taking effect on 1 October 2026, this levy applies to qualifying developments with 10 or more dwellings or 30 or more purpose-built student accommodation bedspaces, subject to the statutory scope and exemptions, with non-payment directly blocking building control final certificates and potentially leading to enforcement. The intention behind the Levy is to raise £3.4 billion for unsafe building remediation. Developers must factor levy costs into land appraisals immediately: pre-commencement building control applications may benefit from transitional protection where the statutory conditions are met, but qualifying fresh applications made on or after 1 October 2026 fall within the new regime.

4 – Compliance issues for the industry

The construction industry has been cautiously vocal about the challenges faced as a result of the building safety reforms to date, resulting in “steering” of contract and pricing negotiations. The common themes are:

Time and resource pressures. The regulatory shifts have noticeably increased compliance-related administrative workloads, particularly for designers and those responsible for product verification

The regulatory shifts have noticeably increased compliance-related administrative workloads, particularly for designers and those responsible for product verification Information gathering. Consultants and contractors are struggling to trust manufacturer product and performance data, leading to uncertainty when specifying materials

Consultants and contractors are struggling to trust manufacturer product and performance data, leading to uncertainty when specifying materials Teams of multiple designers, contractors and duty holders needing to collaborate while working within their own insurance limits have led to more stringent demarcation between roles, and the use of design responsibility matrices is increasing to support this. Architects are particularly concerned with carrying out the Building Regulations Principal Designer and Lead Designer roles and their implied accountability for others

Regulatory developments. Consultants and contractors are less keen to warrant compliance with changes in law, regulations and guidance which occur throughout project programmes, because of the struggle to keep up with such a fast-developing area. Legislative changes being introduced without sufficient explanation (for example, difficulties in determining storeys and height for HRB determination) are causing problems for developers and contractors alike

Consultants and contractors are less keen to warrant compliance with changes in law, regulations and guidance which occur throughout project programmes, because of the struggle to keep up with such a fast-developing area. Legislative changes being introduced without sufficient explanation (for example, difficulties in determining storeys and height for HRB determination) are causing problems for developers and contractors alike Client awareness. Construction professionals often face an additional challenge of educating their clients. With a knowledge gap around the BSA, those instructed at the concept and planning stages in particular now need to take on the role of educator, alongside their design duties

Construction professionals often face an additional challenge of educating their clients. With a knowledge gap around the BSA, those instructed at the concept and planning stages in particular now need to take on the role of educator, alongside their design duties BSA-related contract terms. From the developer’s point of view, there is often noticeable BSA-type drafting in contracts which do not involve all aspects of the BSA (such as increased reporting akin to the HRB regime). BSA compliance appears to be proactively “bleeding” down across contract terms in general, assisted by the JCT updates.

Case law

The use and nature of available enforcement has further developed case law across the variety of tribunals in which claims can be brought.

Piercing the Corporate Veil in Construction Products – Mulalley & Co Limited and (1) Sto Limited (2) Sto SE & Co. KGaA [2026] EWHC 1552 (TCC) – 22 June 2026

In 2006, Mulalley & Company (“Mulalley”) were instructed to design and undertake refurbishment works (including cladding) to Parkside Court in Chelmsford, a residential tower block. Mulalley specified the use of a StoTherm Classic System. This was identified as defective and Mulalley entered into a settlement agreement, in addition to Mulalley undertaking to remove and replace the cladding.

Mulalley commenced recovery proceedings against Sto Limited under s. 149 of the BSA. Sto Limited was placed into administration in 2025, so Mulalley pursued Sto SE & Co (a German entity) for a Building Liability Order under s. 130 of the BSA. Sto SE & Co took no part in the proceedings and, in December 2025, Waksman J entered judgment in default on liability against Sto SE & Co.

At the hearing on remediation costs, Pepperall J was satisfied that the costs claimed by Mulalley were reasonable, noting that: courts are “generally reluctant to criticise, with the benefit of hindsight, the reasonableness of the claimant’s expenditure on remedial works”. As Mulalley undertook the remedial works itself, it had a commercial interest in ensuring the works were conducted efficiently at reasonable cost.

The judge found that the marketing and supply of an inherently defective product was a principal cause of the defects requiring remedial works and the award to Mulalley of £1,772,312.17 (being 87.5% of the recoverable losses) , was just and equitable. The case demonstrates something of a “clear run” against a product manufacturer (given that Sto SE & Co did not enter a defence), but it demonstrates the likely route of similar claims to come.

Insolvency and Building Liability Orders – Crest Nicholson Regeneration Ltd v Ardmore Construction Ltd [2026] EWHC 789 (TCC)

This case concerned 5 buildings in Portsmouth over 18m above ground level. The development was constructed by the main contractor Ardmore Construction Limited (“Ardmore”), under appointment from Crest Nicholson Regeneration Ltd (“Crest”).

A number of fire safety risks and defects were discovered in the external cladding and walls at the development such as combustible materials and missing and defective cavity/ fire barriers, requiring multi-million pound remediation.

Crest issued adjudication proceedings against Ardmore, alleging breaches of contract, Building Regulations, and the Defective Premises Act 1972. Ardmore was ordered by the adjudicator to pay an award of £14,928,320.40. Ardmore entered into administration in August 2025, the day before the adjudication award decision was handed down, and the sum was not paid to Crest.

The immediate trigger for Ardmore’s administration was cited to be the mounting cost of historical fire safety claims. Changes in the law post-Grenfell meant that Ardmore faced liabilities of over £100 million for cladding and construction defects on projects completed up to 30 years ago. Supply chain inflation and poor management were noted to be contributors, but the extended liability period under the Building Safety Act was the key contributor.

Crest then brought Building Liability Order (“BLO”) proceedings under s. 130 of the BSA against Ardmore’s connected companies, seeking an “Anticipatory BLO” in respect of any liability Ardmore might be found by a court to owe, and an “Adjudication BLO” for the adjudicator’s award of £14,928,320.40 against the connected companies. The connected companies’ association with Ardmore was confirmed for the purposes of s. 131 of the BSA.

While enforcement proceedings are not slowing down, the ways in which the BSA can be enforced under the new regime are also being explored. The Building Safety Levy and proposals for construction products regulation have taken centre stage for developments this year, with more outcomes both judicial and legislative still to come. The insolvencies and recognised industry pressures should not be disregarded by regulators without considering their different possible causes; it seems that a proportionate approach to enforcement is key to keeping the market stable in order to sustain future changes.