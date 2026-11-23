The Building Safety Act 2022, together with related secondary legislation, mandates that works to a higher risk building which require building control approval must go through the Building Safety Regulator’s ‘gateway’ process.

There are three gateways which operate as follows:

Gateway 1 – introduces new requirements into the planning system to ensure that fire safety is properly considered at the planning application stage.

Gateway 2 – forms part of the building control approval process, before construction works begin. It acts as a strict ‘hold point,’ with construction unable to lawfully commence before the Building Safety Regulator (BSR) issues the Gateway 2 approval.

Gateway 3 – occurs at completion of the construction works, when the BSR assesses whether the work has been carried out and completed in accordance with the Building Regulations.

For works which either create a higher risk building (HRB) or add new residential units to an existing HRB, the Gateway 3 process is designed to be a strict ‘hold point,’ with occupation of the completed works legally prohibited until the BSR issues the Gateway 3 approval. However, an interesting nuance arises in the specific context of HRB hospitals and care homes. This article explores that nuance and the resulting ramifications around exactly when during the Gateway process the HRB hospital or care home can be occupied. We also share our current experience of how this issue is being navigated in amendments to standard form construction contracts.

The higher risk building distinction – design & construction phase vs. in occupation phase

A crucial part of understanding the HRB regime in relation to hospitals and care homes specifically is distinguishing between the two separate definitions of “higher-risk building” in the Building Safety Act 2022 (BSA) and related secondary legislation.

The first definition is contained in section 31 of the BSA and regulations 2 and 7 of The Higher-Risk Buildings (Descriptions and Supplementary Provisions) Regulations 2023. This definition applies during “design and construction,” which itself can mean either the creation of a new building or work to an existing building. It defines an HRB as:

“A building that is at least 18 metres in height or has at least 7 storeys and:

contains at least two residential units; or

is a care home; or

is a hospital.”

In other words, a hospital or care home which meets the 18 metres or seven storey threshold is an HRB for the design and construction phase. Accordingly, and subject to some limited exceptions, works to an HRB hospital or care home requiring building control approval must go through the BSR’s Gateway process.

The second definition is contained in section 65 of the BSA and regulation 8 of The Higher-Risk Buildings (Descriptions and Supplementary Provisions) Regulations 2023. This definition applies during “occupation” and defines an HRB as follows:

“A building that is at least 18 metres in height or has at least 7 storeys and contains at least two residential units.”

“A “higher-risk building” does not include […] a building that comprises entirely of a care home; [or] a hospital.”

Hospitals and care homes which meet the 18 metres or seven storey thresholds are therefore not HRBs for the occupation phase. The rationale behind this approach is that such buildings are already heavily regulated from a fire safety perspective via a combination of pre-BSA legislation and CQC oversight.

Occupying a hospital or care home prior to Gateway 3 approval

Where a construction project either creates an HRB or adds new residential units to an existing HRB, section 76 of the BSA imposes a legal prohibition on occupying without a Gateway 3 completion certificate. However, as this prohibition is naturally focussed on the occupation definition (as opposed to the design and construction definition), the relevant statutory offence is only committed if a relevant residential unit is occupied prior to Gateway 3 approval.

The term “residential unit” is in turn defined as “a dwelling or any other unit of living accommodation.” A hospital building will invariably not contain any such residential units, ignoring for this purpose any on site accommodation blocks seen at some larger hospital complexes, where staff live permanently for a period of time. Whilst the definition is less clear-cut in the context of a care home, the statutory definition of “care home” refers to a place providing “accommodation together with nursing or personal care.” The use of the specific term “accommodation,” as opposed to “living accommodation,” would appear to suggest an intended distinction between a care home residence and a unit of living accommodation. This interpretation is also consistent with:

government guidance on the BSA, which implies that a “residential unit” must grant the occupant at least shared access to a kitchen (and this of course is often not the case in a care home setting); and

the express exclusion of hospitals and care homes from the statutory definition of HRB for the occupation phase.

It therefore follows that the provisions which legally prohibit occupation of an HRB prior to the receipt of Gateway 3 approval will not typically apply to hospitals or care homes.

This is in keeping with our experience of how the industry at large is applying the regulations and also aligns with parliament’s likely intentions. It would seem illogical from a public policy perspective that much needed refurbished, extended or additional clinical and social care space cannot be put to operational use for weeks or even months following completion of the relevant works, while the final building control completion certificate from the BSR is awaited. This is especially so given that such buildings are heavily monitored from a fire safety perspective anyway, via other legislation and regulator oversight.

It is important to note that Gateway 3 approval is still required as part of the legal compliance and audit trail for works relating to HRB hospitals and care homes. It is not, however, a strict legal pre-condition to the relevant areas of the hospital or care home being occupied or used.

Certifying practical completion – the PI problem

While the BSA’s statutory framework provides a route to lawful occupation and use of hospitals and care homes prior to Gateway 3 certification, problems may still arise on a practical level when it comes to the client’s contract administrator certifying works completion under the building contract. At the time of writing, we know of a number of professional consultants in the market whose PI insurers will not allow them to certify practical completion on an HRB project before receipt of the BSR’s Gateway 3 certificate. Such an approach is likely to create contractual conflicts in a hospital or care home scenario, where the client wishes to exercise its legal right to commence occupation and use prior to Gateway 3.

Most standard form constructions contracts are entirely predicated on the concept of handover and start of beneficial use coinciding with the contract administrator’s certificate of practical completion. Many related project documents, such as funding agreements, will follow the same set of assumptions. In circumstances where the contract administrator is unable, due to the conditions of its PI insurance, to certify practical completion at the intended point of handover, bespoke drafting amendments will therefore be needed to accommodate all stakeholder requirements. Such amendments might cover, for example:

A separate ‘handover notice’ or similar (distinct from the formal certificate of practical completion), to record the point at which the client takes beneficial use and occupation of the completed works.

The impact of the handover notice on matters such as liquidated delay damages, project insurance arrangements, retention release, the defect rectification period, and the final account mechanism.

Suitable post-handover obligations (and contractual incentives) for the Contractor to continue supporting as needed with the BSR Gateway 3 application process.

Balancing regulatory, handover and insurance requirements

Nearly five years on from the introduction of the BSA, the various complexities and nuances introduced by different tranches of related legislation and guidance continue to present multi-faceted requirements and evolving challenges for those in the construction industry. In the specific context of the Gateway 3 process for hospital and care home projects, careful and considered contract drafting is essential in order to balance the statutory HRB regime, the client’s intended handover arrangements, and any certification restrictions imposed by the professional team’s insurers.