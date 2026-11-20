Leasehold forfeiture has always been the 'nuclear' option in a landlord’s enforcement toolkit – a tenant’s breach could ultimately put the lease itself at risk. However, forfeiture as a remedy is also surrounded by technical rules, opportunities for relief and procedural traps for both sides.

The Commonhold and Leasehold Reform Bill proposes a fundamental change to the enforcement of long residential leases which allows landlords to enforce breaches while protecting leaseholders from losing the value of their lease.

Forfeiture for breach would disappear and, in its place, landlords would be able to bring a new statutory 'lease enforcement claim'. Other remedies for breach would remain available, but termination of the lease would no longer be available as the ultimate sanction. Instead, the court would have a broad discretion to select a remedy that it considers appropriate and proportionate to the circumstances.

This would be a major upheaval of the legal machinery and presents a significant practical change for landlords, managing agents, lenders and leaseholders. The route to enforcement would become more structured, with particular emphasis on establishing the breach, complying with prescribed steps and providing the leaseholder an opportunity to put matters right before the court is asked to intervene.

Why the change?

The government’s thinking behind the reforms is fairly simple: forfeiture is increasingly seen as a blunt and potentially disproportionate tool for enforcing residential lease obligations. High-profile examples of aggressive enforcement have brought that concern into sharper focus, particularly where relatively modest breaches can, at least in principle, put a valuable leasehold interest at risk.

The reforms therefore follow the wider direction of residential property legislation, including the Renters’ Rights Act, towards greater tenant protection, procedural safeguards and proportionate enforcement. Leaseholders must still comply with their leases, but the Bill introduces a more measured, process-led system built around a simple principle: the remedy should fit the breach.

The abolition of leasehold forfeiture

Under the Bill (which applies broadly to long leases of dwellings, including leases granted for terms exceeding 21 years), a long residential lease would no longer be terminable as a result of a tenant's breach of covenant. Provisions allowing forfeiture, re-entry or another form of termination for breach would become unenforceable.

That does not mean that the covenants in the lease suddenly become optional – a leaseholder may still be required to pay sums properly due, remedy an unauthorised alteration, stop a prohibited use or comply with other obligations under the lease. What would change is the mechanism by which those obligations can be enforced and the consequences if a breach persists.

The new lease enforcement claim process

A landlord wishing to bring a lease enforcement claim would have to satisfy eight statutory conditions, labelled A to H. Those conditions are designed to establish that the landlord has a right to enforce the covenant, that the alleged breach has been established and that the required procedural steps have been followed before the court is asked to impose a remedy.

Among other things, the landlord must give the tenant the required explanatory statement and, for financial breaches, satisfy additional requirements. Crucially, before a lease enforcement claim can be made, the tenant must have admitted the breach in writing or there must have been a final determination that the breach occurred. A final determination may involve a court, tribunal or, in appropriate circumstances, arbitration, and must have become final under the statutory provisions governing appeals and challenges.

The landlord must then serve a formal lease enforcement notice (which is condition H). That notice cannot ordinarily be served until at least 14 days after conditions A to G have been satisfied and must provide an enforcement period of at least 28 days. It must generally also be given within six months of the tenant's written admission or the breach being finally determined, although that period can be extended by written agreement.

Those periods create a final opportunity to resolve the problem, agree remedial works, arrange payment or narrow the issues before proceedings are issued. They also mean that getting the underlying evidence and procedure right at an early stage is likely to matter more than ever.

Ground rent, service charges and other financial breaches

The Bill draws an important distinction between ground rent and other financial breaches.

A failure to pay ground rent is expressly excluded from the lease enforcement regime and would instead need to be pursued through the applicable rent-demand and ordinary debt-recovery procedures. The ultimate sanction of forfeiture would no longer be available.

Other financial breaches, including non-payment of service charges and administration charges, can fall within the new regime, but only if further statutory safeguards are satisfied.

The unpaid amount must either exceed a prescribed threshold or include an amount that has remained unpaid for longer than a prescribed period. The precise figures will be fixed by regulations, although the Bill provides that the monetary threshold must be set between £500 and £5,000. Default charges are disregarded when determining whether that monetary threshold has been exceeded.

The practical shift is therefore significant. Ground rent becomes a straightforward debt-recovery issue, while service charge, administration charge and other qualifying financial breaches are channelled through a staged process designed to establish liability and give the leaseholder an opportunity to resolve matters before the court considers further enforcement.

What can the court do?

If the statutory conditions are satisfied, the court would have considerable flexibility. It may make any order it considers appropriate and proportionate, or dismiss the claim altogether. In reaching that decision, it must consider matters including the parties’ conduct, the nature and seriousness of the breach, whether it has been or can be remedied, the likelihood that an order will be complied with and its impact on the landlord, tenant and other occupiers.

For a breach capable of remedy, one option is a remedial order requiring specified action within a set period. Depending on the breach, that might involve reinstating unauthorised works, complying with an obligation or taking another defined step to remedy the problem.

Among the most significant remedies available is an order requiring the lease to be sold. That is plainly a substantial sanction, but it differs fundamentally from forfeiture in that the court would supervise the sale process and the leasehold value would not simply fall to the landlord. Ordinarily, the proceeds would be applied first to the costs of sale, then amounts owed to the landlord and secured creditors, with the balance passing to the former leaseholder.

Costs still matter

Abolishing forfeiture does not remove the financial consequences of enforcement. For post-commencement leases, the Bill would imply a term requiring the leaseholder to pay the landlord’s reasonable costs incurred in connection with or in anticipation of a lease enforcement claim. For existing leases, provisions requiring the payment of costs associated with forfeiture would instead operate in relation to reasonable lease-enforcement costs. Existing statutory controls on the recovery of litigation and administration costs would nevertheless continue to apply.

What should landlords and their representatives prepare for?

The Bill is at an early stage and important details remain to be prescribed by regulations. Even so, the direction of travel is clear – residential lease enforcement is becoming significantly more evidence-led and remedy-focused.

Landlords and managing agents should review their arrears and breach procedures and allocate responsibility for each statutory step to ensure the preservation of clear records of inspections, correspondence and attempts to resolve matters. They should be clear from the outset what they want to achieve: payment, access, reinstatement, an end to nuisance or, exceptionally, a court-ordered sale. The focus should be on why that remedy is a proportionate response to the breach.

This publication is a general summary of the law. It should not replace legal advice tailored to your specific circumstances.