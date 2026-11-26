New protections for victims of domestic abuse come into force across England and Wales from 25 November 2026, giving the police and courts wider powers to intervene and protect people from abusive behaviour.

Domestic Abuse Protection Notices (DAPNs) and Domestic Abuse Protection Orders (DAPOs) have already been trialled in a number of areas. They are now being rolled out nationally, following a two-year pilot which the Government says protected more than 3,000 victims.

The new system does not replace the protections already available through the Family Court. Non-molestation orders, for example, remain an option. DAPOs do, however, widen the measures available and allow the court to tailor an order more closely to the circumstances of a particular case.

So how do the new orders work, and what could they mean for someone experiencing domestic abuse?

What is a Domestic Abuse Protection Notice (DAPN)?

A DAPN is intended to provide immediate, short-term protection following domestic abuse.

The police can issue a notice placing restrictions on the alleged perpetrator while an application for a longer-term DAPO is considered by the court. This might involve preventing them from returning to the victim’s home or making contact.

It provides a way of putting protection in place quickly at a point when there may be an immediate risk of further abuse.

What is a Domestic Abuse Protection Order (DAPO)?

A DAPO is the longer-term measure and can be tailored to deal with the particular risks facing the victim.

Depending on the circumstances, an order can:

Restrict direct or indirect contact with the victim

Prevent someone from approaching particular places

Exclude them from a shared home

Require them to return house keys

Address the use of social media as part of abusive, intimidating or controlling behaviour

Impose other conditions the court considers necessary to protect the victim.

The orders cover different forms of domestic abuse, including controlling or coercive behaviour, stalking and economic abuse, as well as physical violence.

The behaviour someone needs protection from may extend well beyond physical contact, particularly where abuse continues through messages, social media, financial control or repeated attempts to approach them.

Can a DAPO require someone to address their behaviour?

DAPOs can go further than simply restricting what an alleged perpetrator is allowed to do.

Depending on the circumstances and the court involved, requirements can also be imposed which are intended to address the behaviour or underlying issues. These can include interventions relating to drug or alcohol use, or mental health, as well as behaviour change programmes. Electronic monitoring can also be used in appropriate cases.

This means an order can deal with the immediate need to protect a victim while also, where appropriate, addressing the behaviour giving rise to the risk.

How long can a DAPO last?

There is no fixed maximum duration. The court can decide how long the order needs to remain in place to provide protection.

Someone subject to a DAPO will also have notification requirements. They must provide certain details to the police and notify them of relevant changes, including a change of name or address.

A failure to comply with the notification requirements can itself amount to a criminal offence.

Who can apply for a DAPO?

A victim can apply directly to the Family Court for a DAPO without having to rely on the police to make the application.

In some circumstances, another person or organisation can also seek permission from the court to apply on the victim’s behalf.

There is no court fee for making the application.

DAPOs can also be made in connection with proceedings already taking place in the civil, family or criminal courts. A judge may therefore be able to consider whether a DAPO is needed in proceedings that are already before the court, rather than protection necessarily having to be sought through a separate set of proceedings.

What happens if a DAPO is breached?

Breaching a DAPO is a criminal offence and can result in a prison sentence of up to five years and/or a fine.

As with any protective order, enforcement will be important. Having an order in place is only part of the picture; victims also need to have confidence that breaches will be taken seriously and dealt with appropriately.

What is the difference between a DAPO and a non-molestation order?

Non-molestation orders remain available and continue to provide an important means of protecting people from abuse, harassment and threatening behaviour.

DAPOs provide another option and can cover a broad range of restrictions and requirements. They can, for example, deal with contact and approaching particular locations while also addressing occupation of the family home.

Under the existing Family Court regime, someone may seek a non-molestation order to protect them from abusive behaviour and an occupation order to regulate who can live in or enter the family home. A DAPO can potentially deal with both types of protection within one order.

There are also differences in who can apply, the courts in which DAPOs can be made and the types of conditions that can be imposed.

That does not necessarily make a DAPO the right choice in every case. Non-molestation and occupation orders remain available, and the most appropriate route will depend on what has happened, the relationship between those involved and, most importantly, what protection is needed.

Seeking protection from domestic abuse

For someone experiencing domestic abuse, deciding which legal remedy to pursue is unlikely to be their only concern. They may be worried about their immediate safety, their children, where they will live or what will happen if the other person tries to contact them.

DAPOs provide a wider range of options for protecting victims, but the right course of action will depend on the individual circumstances.