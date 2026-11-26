A business can come under considerable scrutiny in a divorce. How much is it worth? How much income can it produce? Is there sufficient liquidity for capital to be extracted from it?

The first issue the court will usually need to establish is the value of the business. In some cases, its value may be apparent from the accounts. In others, expert evidence may be required to establish its up-to-date market value. Such valuations are not ordinarily carried out by the company’s accountants, but by an independent single joint expert, usually instructed jointly with the court’s permission.

Judges recognise that business valuations can be speculative. In P v P (Financial Relief: Procedure) [2008] EWHC 2953 (Fam), the wife successfully appealed after the District Judge had adopted a valuation of £730,000 for the shares, which other shareholders subsequently offered to purchase for between £2.4 million and £2.8 million.

Having established the value of a business, the court must decide how it should be treated in the financial settlement. Although the prevailing view in the 1990s was generally that a business providing the family’s income should not be sold, Coleridge J stated in N v N [2001] 2 FLR 69 that “those old taboos against selling the goose that lays the golden egg have largely been laid to rest”.

In practice, however, it remains unusual for a business to be sold if it provides an income for the family. Other options may be considered, such as the spouse who is not involved in the business receiving ongoing maintenance from the income it generates or, as occurred in P v P, both parties retaining shares in the business. The latter option is often unattractive to the spouse with day-to-day involvement in the business, because they may feel that the other spouse will benefit unfairly from their post-separation efforts.

There are, however, ways of addressing this potential difficulty. In B v B [2015] EWHC 210 (Fam), for example, the value of the shares was apportioned 60% to the husband and 40% to the wife because the husband’s future endeavours were likely to influence their value. If one person is to retain the business interest in lieu of, for example, equity in the family home, the inherent illiquidity, and perhaps the greater risk, of the business investment can also be reflected in the financial settlement.

Where a business was established before the relationship, or was inherited or gifted, some or all of its value may be treated as non-matrimonial property. However, that treatment is not automatic. The court may consider the source of the business interest, how it was owned and used during the marriage, whether its value was mixed with matrimonial assets and whether the parties treated it as shared property. The Supreme Court’s decision in Standish v Standish [2025] UKSC 26 provides important guidance on when non-matrimonial property may, or may not, become matrimonialised.

Divorce is not something most people wish to contemplate while happily married. However, it is important to consider the potential implications of a marriage breakdown for a business. With appropriate planning at an early stage, steps can be taken to protect the business, subject always to the court’s discretion, including the following:

A prenuptial or postnuptial agreement can help to protect your business and limit future claims against it. Any agreement should be prepared with independent legal advice and proper financial disclosure. In Helliwell v Entwistle [2025] EWCA Civ 1055, substantial non-disclosure was central to the Court of Appeal’s decision that the agreement should not be given effect.

Review your will alongside any prenuptial or postnuptial agreement, including the proposed treatment of your shares and any cash value attributable to them.

As far as possible, keep your business assets separate from your private wealth.

Ensure that any loans made to the company are properly and formally documented.

Strike a sensible balance between involving your spouse in the business, for example to make use of tax reliefs, and involving them to such an extent that they may be said to have contributed to its success.

Consider the ownership structure of the business. If it is jointly owned with other shareholders, the court may be less likely to take steps that could adversely affect them. Consider also putting a shareholders’ agreement in place, which could give the other shareholders pre-emption rights to purchase your shares if you have to dispose of them for any reason.

Consider the business at an early stage, before difficulties arise in the relationship. Avoid making changes to the company or transferring assets out of it at the time of separation, as this may be seen as an attempt to obstruct financial negotiations or prejudice your spouse’s financial claims. Such conduct may attract judicial criticism and damage your long-term position.

When a divorce involves a business, legal, tax and financial advice should be obtained at an early stage so that all available options can be considered. Any financial settlement should take account of the tax consequences of a proposed transfer, extraction of funds or future sale of the business.