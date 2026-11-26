The breakdown of a long relationship can happen at any stage of life. For couples who separate in or near retirement, divorce can raise particularly difficult questions about pensions, housing, future care needs and inheritance, alongside the emotional impact on adult children and the wider family.

Later-life separation is increasingly visible, although divorce trends vary by age and period. The latest Office for National Statistics figures show that 105,002 divorces were granted in England and Wales in 2025. The median duration of opposite-sex marriages ending in divorce reached 13 years, the longest recorded in the series beginning in 1963. People are also living longer and are healthier and more active. Adult children may no longer be a reason for an unhappy couple to remain together, giving their parents an opportunity to recalibrate and recognise the importance of individual happiness. As with many divorces, the decision may be made by one party, leaving the other trying to catch up while dealing with a range of emotions, including fear, anger, jealousy and a sense of bereavement.

What do I need to think about when it comes to divorce in later life?

Later-life divorces have a lot in common with divorces involving younger couples, but there are also issues particular to those who are already in, or approaching, retirement. In these situations, one person is more likely to have been the main, or even sole, breadwinner for many years. Whilst there is no discrimination in law between homemaker and breadwinner, it can be daunting to face the prospect of managing your own finances, from internet banking and paying bills to completing tax returns, having always relied on the other person to manage them.

It is also common in these cases that one person will have built up a more significant pension pot than the other. Again, there is no discrimination in law, and it is possible for pensions to be shared to give both parties an income following divorce. It is important for the spouse who has not previously managed pensions to take advice about how best to invest the pension share he or she receives, as well as how best to deal with other assets.

The importance of implementing pension arrangements promptly was illustrated in AP v TP (Pension Enforcement) [2025] EWFC 190 (B), where difficulties implementing a pension-sharing order caused significant disruption to a husband who was approaching retirement.

The consequences of overlooking pensions were highlighted in Lewis v Cunningtons Solicitors [2023] EWHC 822 (KB), where inadequate advice concerning a substantial police pension resulted in a significant professional-negligence award.

When considering future income needs, it is important to think about immediate expenditure, as well as how this might reduce if activities such as international travel become less attractive, or increase if care is required in later life.

What is the best approach to later-life divorce?

As a collaborative practitioner, I am a big fan of resolving issues around the table with both spouses and their lawyers, rather than potentially spending years arguing the case through the courts. With collaborative law, experts can be brought in to assist one or both parties with issues such as how to invest and manage finances. They can also help with difficult emotional issues where, for example, one person is reluctant to sell the family home, which holds many memories and remains a focal point for children and grandchildren. Options may include a suitable mortgage arrangement to provide the other spouse with a lump sum (financial advice should be taken if considering this to include eligibility, interest roll-up, affordability and intended future gift via inheritance).

Inevitably, it can be difficult to discuss such issues openly, particularly where one person is still feeling very hurt and angry about a decision that has been imposed upon them. A constructive, non-court process may reduce conflict and make communication easier for the wider family. Adult children may need to make a significant adjustment when parents whom they believed were happily married decide to separate. They may also be concerned about the potential financial or emotional burden of looking after a parent who had assumed that the other parent would provide support for many years to come. Siblings may also disagree about how this responsibility should be shared.

How do I move on from later life divorce?

It is also important to consider that couples may have built up assets which they envisaged would be passed on to their children. Following separation and divorce, both spouses may develop new relationships, creating a risk that children of the first marriage could miss out on an inheritance. With collaborative law, it is possible to have these difficult discussions around the table. The discussion may include wills, inheritance tax planning, lifetime gifts, trusts and the effect of remarriage, as well as agreements intended to provide for the children of the marriage in wills made after the divorce.

I would recommend taking specialist legal and pensions advice early on, together with regulated financial and, where appropriate, tax advice, as well as obtaining the right emotional support. This will help to ensure that you are properly prepared and fully informed about the implications for your present circumstances and future.