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ARTICLE · 12 NOVEMBER 2026

The Street: Tired Of Store Runs? Amazon Plans 1,000 Centers For Ultra-Fast Same-Day Shipping

AlixPartners Asia LLC
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Marc Iampieri, Global Co-Leader of Logistics, Transportation, & Infrastructure at AlixPartners, explores the findings of the firm's 2026 Home Delivery Survey, examining evolving consumer expectations around shipping and delivery services. The survey reveals critical insights into how customer demands are shaping the future of logistics and last-mile delivery operations.

United KingdomStrategy
Marc Iampieri
Marc Iampieri
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Marc Iampieri, Global Co-Leader of Logistics, Transportation, & Infrastructure at AlixPartners, discusses the firm's 2026 Home Delivery Survey and consumers' shipping expectations.

Read the article at www.msn.com.

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