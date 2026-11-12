ARTICLE · 12 NOVEMBER 2026
The Street: Tired Of Store Runs? Amazon Plans 1,000 Centers For Ultra-Fast Same-Day Shipping
Explore more from AlixPartners Asia LLC
AlixPartners Asia LLC
Marc Iampieri, Global Co-Leader of Logistics, Transportation, & Infrastructure at AlixPartners, explores the findings of the firm's 2026 Home Delivery Survey, examining evolving consumer expectations around shipping and delivery services. The survey reveals critical insights into how customer demands are shaping the future of logistics and last-mile delivery operations.
United KingdomStrategy
Marc Iampieri, Global Co-Leader of Logistics, Transportation, & Infrastructure at AlixPartners, discusses the firm's 2026 Home Delivery Survey and consumers' shipping expectations.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.