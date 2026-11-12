The Street: Tired Of Store Runs? Amazon Plans 1,000 Centers For Ultra-Fast Same-Day Shipping

Article

The trucking sector, responsible for moving nearly three-quarters of all goods in America, is experiencing a fundamental shift as freight capacity contracts due to carrier exits, fleet downsizing, and regulatory pressures. With spot market rates rising above contract rates for the first time since early 2022 and structural driver shortages expected to worsen, shippers who treat this as a temporary cyclical event may find themselves unprepared for sustained rate increases. Understanding the root causes of th