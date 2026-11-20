As AI adoption accelerates, a growing gap is emerging between technological ambition and organisations’ ability to translate it into meaningful change. Bridging this gap requires leaders to look beyond efficiency and technological capability, reconsidering how work is organised, how trust is built and how human expertise is developed. The choices they make will shape both the value organisations derive from AI and the future of work itself.

For many organisations, adopting AI is proving considerably easier than adapting to its implications. New tools can be introduced, productivity improvements demonstrated, and individual tasks automated, but translating those capabilities into meaningful organisational change presents a more complex challenge.

The difficulty lies partly in the structures and practices surrounding the technology: established ways of organising work, measuring performance and allocating responsibility can limit the benefits of AI, even as its capabilities continue to advance. Addressing these tensions increasingly requires leaders to rethink some of the fundamental assumptions underpinning how their organisations operate.

Recent research shows that adoption is rising, but returns are not keeping pace. According to McKinsey's State of AI in 2026 report, 44% of organisations are scaling AI across the enterprise, up from 38% a year earlier. At the same time, PwC's 29th Global CEO Survey found that only 12% of CEOs report achieving both cost reductions and revenue growth through AI.

The gap raises questions extending beyond the technology itself. How effectively can organisations adapt their structures and cultures? Who is responsible for the consequences of AI adoption? And can leaders reconcile immediate productivity ambitions with the capabilities their organisations will need in the future?

From technological ambition to organisational reality

Our Future@Work 2026 report explained that experimenting with AI has often proved easier than incorporating it into everyday operations. While individual teams can identify promising applications and demonstrate productivity improvements relatively quickly, sustained transformation requires something more difficult: changes to how work flows across the organisation, how responsibilities are assigned, and how success is measured.

Recent UK evidence reinforces this point: CIPD research published in 2026, for example, found that around 45% of organisations were using AI on an ad hoc or experimental basis. Among those experimenting, 42% fell into the lowest category of organisational readiness, reflecting weaknesses in areas such as governance, innovation culture and workforce planning.

The risk, in this context, is a proliferation of initiatives that deliver local improvements without producing wider organisational value: a team might use AI to prepare a business proposal in minutes, but if the subsequent review and approval processes remain unchanged, much of the potential benefit can be lost.

This also exposes a limitation of traditional approaches to technological change, which often remain siloed. Responsibility frequently begins with IT, while questions about roles, skills and working practices emerge later. Yet an AI tool that changes how a service is delivered is simultaneously changing the work of the people who deliver it. Treating these as separate decisions makes coordination harder.

In response, our Future@Work report suggests that leadership teams need to bring technology, operations and workforce considerations together in a single strategy. Technology leaders may prioritise deployment, finance teams return on investment, HR workforce capability and operational leaders immediate performance. Each perspective matters, but the leadership challenge is to align them around a clear organisational purpose.

That means asking what problem AI is intended to solve, which outcomes would constitute meaningful improvement and who is accountable when objectives conflict. It also means acknowledging that some decisions, particularly those affecting workforce structures or the allocation of responsibility between people and systems, require collective executive ownership.

This calls for more than an executive commitment to innovation: organisations need mechanisms for reviewing initiatives together, assessing their workforce implications and learning across teams.

The organisations best positioned to benefit from AI adoption will be those able to turn dispersed experimentation into coordinated change, rather than simply accumulate more technological tools.

Culture as a condition for change

Even a coherent strategy, however, will achieve little if employees lack the confidence or incentive to act on it. AI adoption depends on people sharing knowledge, testing unfamiliar approaches, challenging unreliable outputs and identifying where existing processes could work differently. These behaviours are shaped by organisational culture and, especially, by what managers reward.

A growing body of research supports this insight. Microsoft's 2026 Work Trend Index, for example, found that organisational factors, including culture and management support, had twice as much influence on AI's reported impact as individual effort. Yet the research also reveals a disconnect between organisations' ambitions and the incentives they create for employees: 45% of AI users surveyed felt safer pursuing existing goals than experimenting with new ways of working, while only 13% said they were rewarded for trying to reinvent work when their efforts fell short of expectations.

There is a clear contradiction in expecting employees to transform their work while evaluating them primarily against established practices. Leaders need to create room for experimentation, including the possibility of failure, alongside clear expectations about quality, confidentiality and human oversight.

Trust is equally consequential. Employees can be optimistic about AI's potential while remaining uncertain about who will ultimately benefit from its adoption. Randstad's Workmonitor 2026 report found that 47% of workers believed AI would benefit employers more than employees, while PwC's UK research found more workers excited about AI than anxious about it. These concerns can influence how openly employees engage with change. An employee asked to identify tasks within their role that could be automated, for example, may interpret the exercise as a threat to their position, even if management intends to remove repetitive work. Without clarity about what happens next, organisations risk discouraging the very participation they depend on.

Concerns about job security, however, can influence whether people engage openly with change.

Consider an employee asked to identify the activities within their role that could be automated. Management may see an opportunity to remove repetitive work, while the employee may hear a question about whether their role is still needed. Without a credible account of what happens next, organisations risk discouraging the very participation they depend on.

As we explored in a recent article, employer-employee alignment is particularly critical because those performing the work often have the clearest understanding of how processes operate in practice: they can identify inefficiencies, recognise where human judgement remains essential, and highlight aspects of their work that may be difficult to automate. Their experience and their voice are therefore invaluable in determining where AI can add value and how work should be redesigned around it.

Research by the CIPD and Institute for the Future of Work, drawing on organisational case studies, further highlights the importance of involving employees in AI adoption and work design.

In this context, managers are pivotal: they translate strategic intentions into daily practice and establish whether it is safe to acknowledge uncertainty or challenge an AI-generated answer. Openness about the objectives and potential consequences of change, combined with meaningful employee involvement, can help turn AI adoption into a shared organisational endeavour rather than something imposed from above.

The limits of efficiency

Productivity offers an understandable rationale for investing in AI: tasks can be completed faster, costs reduced and capacity released. However, as we wrote recently, the value of these improvements depends on what organisations choose to do with them.

Faster production of a report, for example, may achieve little if its quality deteriorates, demand remains unchanged or other stages of the process become bottlenecks. Equally, removing a task from one person's workload may create capacity for higher-value work, provided that the organisation has considered how that capacity can be used.

Evidence increasingly favours this wider perspective. Deloitte's 2026 Global Human Capital Trends report found that organisations prioritising work design were twice as likely to exceed their expectations for AI investment returns. McKinsey’s State of AI in 2026 report similarly found that nearly three-quarters of high-performing AI organisations had fundamentally redesigned workflows, compared with around a quarter of their peers.

These findings highlight the difference between adding AI to existing processes and redesigning work around what it can do. Effective redesign starts with understanding the desired outcomes, how activities connect and which tasks need human expertise. It also means involving the people who know where processes break down and where seemingly routine decisions depend on context.

For leaders, the difficult question is how productivity gains should be used: they might support growth, better service, reduced working time, workforce development or lower operating costs. Those possibilities are not mutually exclusive, but they involve different priorities and consequences.

The choices are particularly sensitive when efficiency affects employment. Some organisations will seek to redeploy employees or invest in new capabilities; others may reduce roles. Credibility, in this context, depends on being transparent about the direction of travel, including where decisions remain uncertain, rather than presenting efficiency as an objective with inevitable or universally positive consequences.

This also changes how performance should be assessed. Measures focused solely on time saved or output produced can obscure effects on quality, employee workloads and customer outcomes. A more useful assessment asks whether the redesigned process works better as a whole and whether the gains are sustainable.

Ultimately, leadership determines whether AI produces isolated gains or changes the way value is created. The most useful measure of success may be the quality and sustainability of organisational outcomes, rather than the volume of tasks automated.

The expertise paradox: when automation threatens learning

A further trade-off is emerging in professional and knowledge-intensive work. Many tasks that AI can now perform efficiently are also the tasks through which employees have traditionally learned their craft.

Junior professionals develop expertise by researching, drafting, checking, revising and observing more experienced colleagues. These activities can appear repetitive, but they build the judgement required to handle unfamiliar situations later. In legal practice, preparing a first draft can teach a junior lawyer how to construct an argument, weigh evidence and recognise ambiguity. If AI increasingly produces that draft, the learning process must change too.

This is already a concern. Deloitte's 2025 Global Human Capital Trends report found that 28% of early-career workers reported fewer opportunities to learn on the job because of AI. The consequences may take time to become visible: an organisation can achieve impressive productivity improvements today while gradually weakening the pipeline of experienced professionals it will need tomorrow.

The response requires intentional choices about skills development: some foundational work may need to be preserved as a learning opportunity, even where automation would be faster. Elsewhere, organisations can create new forms of supervised practice, mentoring and critical review. AI literacy must encompass the ability to assess outputs and recognise their limitations, alongside familiarity with the tools themselves.

Managers face a related shift: as AI generates more analysis and recommendations, they may spend less time overseeing how work is produced and more time evaluating whether the result can be trusted. This demands contextual knowledge, sound judgement and the confidence to challenge apparently authoritative answers.

Leadership development should similarly reflect that change. An ability to question AI, understand where accountability sits and manage the interplay between human and technological capabilities will become increasingly important. The long-term value of expertise may lie less in producing information than in interpreting it responsibly.

The paradox is that organisations could become more productive while making it harder for employees to acquire the experience needed to sustain that productivity. As our Future@Work 2026 report makes clear, avoiding that outcome means treating learning and professional development as integral to work redesign, rather than as secondary considerations.

The choices technology cannot make

These tensions are compounded by uncertainty about AI's longer-term effects. Predictions about workforce displacement, for example, have frequently outpaced observed changes. McKinsey’s 2026 research found that while 32% of respondents had expected AI-related workforce reductions in the preceding year, only 14% subsequently reported them. Despite this gap between expectations and reality, 39% now anticipate reductions over the coming year.

Leaders must therefore make consequential decisions amid incomplete evidence. They may need to choose between reinvesting efficiency gains and reducing costs, between automating foundational tasks and protecting opportunities to learn, or between encouraging experimentation and maintaining consistent governance.

There is rarely a single correct answer. The appropriate balance will depend on organisational objectives, workforce characteristics, commercial pressures and appetite for risk. What matters is whether those trade-offs are recognised and addressed deliberately.

This makes leadership increasingly an exercise in navigating competing time horizons. An immediate saving may weaken future capabilities; a slower implementation may produce stronger trust and better adoption. Leaders need to consider both, while remaining willing to revise their decisions as evidence accumulates.

As we have written recently, this places particular value on qualities sometimes treated as peripheral to technological strategy. Strategic intent provides a basis for deciding which outcomes deserve priority. Humility allows leaders to acknowledge the limits of their foresight and revise assumptions when evidence changes. Empathy helps them understand how decisions are experienced by different employees. Transparency enables them to explain the rationale for change, including its potential costs and uncertainties.

These qualities matter in practice. They influence whether leaders invite challenge, whether competing priorities across functions can be reconciled and whether employees trust what they are told about AI's purpose. They also help determine where decisions need human oversight, even as systems become more capable.

AI can expand what organisations are able to do, but it cannot determine which outcomes they should value, how the benefits of productivity should be distributed or what forms of human expertise should be preserved. These remain questions of leadership, with consequences that extend well beyond the next implementation cycle.

The lasting impact of AI on work will therefore depend as much on the choices organisations make about the technology as on its capabilities. The central challenge for leaders is to turn technological possibility into organisational progress while sustaining the knowledge, trust and judgement on which future performance depends.