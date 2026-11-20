ARTICLE · 20 NOVEMBER 2026
Commercially Connected - October 2026
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This October 2026 edition examines critical UK and EU developments affecting workforce compliance, product liability, cybersecurity and AI regulation. The bulletin explores expanded Right to Work requirements...
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Welcome to the October 2026 edition of Commercially Connected, highlighting key UK and EU developments shaping the commercial, regulatory and technology landscape.
This month, we look at important developments affecting businesses across workforce compliance, product liability, cybersecurity and AI regulation.
This month we cover:
- expanded UK Right to Work requirements and employment law changes affecting supply chains and commercial contracts
- proposed reforms to the UK's product liability regime, including software and AI systems
- new UK measures to strengthen cyber resilience against emerging AI risks
- the first harmonised standard supporting compliance with the EU AI Act for high-risk AI systems
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.