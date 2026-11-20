The Tech 10 video series explores the key questions driving technological change and innovation today.

Here, we bring the future of technology to the forefront of the boardroom agenda, homing in on the trending topics – from AI to tech modernization, cybersecurity, and privacy to data foundations.

To help business leaders build a competitive advantage, we share insights from industry experts, colleagues, clients, and real-world case studies to redefine how technology is being harnessed as a driver of growth, innovation, and resilience.

In this episode, Dan Klein continues his discussion with Mark Thomas, CEO of First Light Fusion, diving into the leadership lessons behind scaling deep-tech companies, the global race to commercialise fusion energy, and why the UK risks falling behind if it doesn’t broaden its strategy beyond backing a single approach.

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