Raj Batra is the founder of Diistil, an on-demand distillery creating bespoke and flavour-forward spirits for premium hospitality. Diistil works directly with hotels, bars and restaurant groups to design custom, co-branded spirits, and also creates bespoke spirits for corporate gifting and brand collaborations.

We spoke to Raj to find out more about his journey.

Tell us a bit about yourself and what inspired you to set up Diistil?

I think I always knew I wanted to be an entrepreneur, even as a teenager, long before I really understood what one was. When I went into banking, I told myself I would do three years and then go and build something of my own. The funny thing is I was ready to quit after about six months, and somehow ended up staying for 15 years, first at Deutsche Bank and then at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. I enjoyed it far more than I expected, but the urge to do my own thing never went away.

The idea for Diistil came out of that banking work. I was running private capital markets at Bank of America, advising companies across fintech, healthcare and other fast-moving sectors. Spending my days around that kind of innovation made me curious about where the equivalent might sit in spirits. There is a huge amount of craft and quality in the industry already, but I felt there was room to do something different around the experience itself, rather than simply adding another brand to the shelf. That was the space I wanted to explore.

In truth, it started somewhere fairly humble. I am a big gin fan, and I had seen a handful of places where you could go in, do a tasting and make your own gin. My first thought was simply that someone should build a slicker, more automated, tech-enabled version of that. But as we did the research and spoke to customers, the idea grew up and changed shape. We realised the real opportunity was in the B2B hospitality market, with venues that wanted to create their own spirit, and that the gap was not about any one category. It was about flavour, the ability to make innovative things like distilled Lapsang Souchong tea or distilled jalapeño, and doing it at a quantity and price point nobody else could offer. So we are emphatically not a gin company. Gin was just the doorway we happened to walk through before finding the room we really wanted to be in.

The timing was personal too. Becoming a father made me want to build something more meaningful, and to have more control over how I spend my time. Running your own business is no less stressful, but it does give you a degree of autonomy. It has allowed me to be present for the moments that matter most.

What advice would you give to other entrepreneurs navigating the early stages of their businesses?

I have made just about every mistake there is, so I have plenty of advice to give.

The first is to do more research than you think you need. You never do as much as you should. And research is not only about whether the idea is good. It is about whether it can actually be achieved, whether people will pay for it, and whether they will pay for it at scale. Those four questions apply whether you are opening a cafe or building the next big AI platform.

Second, take plenty of advice, but be selective about whose advice you take. One of the lovely surprises of entrepreneurship is how generous people are with their time, often with no strings attached. But not all of it will be relevant or helpful, and part of the skill is filtering the signal from the noise. I have found the most useful perspectives come from people who have built something in a similar space and understand the realities of the market you are entering.

Third, delay taking on costs for as long as you possibly can. It does not matter whether you are bootstrapped or have raised a couple of million in pre-seed. Money runs out faster than you expect, because revenue is hard to earn and costs are remarkably easy to accumulate. Whatever stage you are at, size your cost base to your actual revenue, not your hoped-for revenue.

My next piece of advice is more of a self-reflection. The Dunning-Kruger effect is very real for first-time founders, and I think entrepreneurship amplifies it more than almost any other field. You might arrive as a real expert in one thing, or even one small part of one thing, but suddenly you are responsible for marketing, sales, product, finance and everything in between, with large and badly underestimated gaps in your knowledge across all of them. The comfort you feel in the very early days can be a bit of a mirage. The good news is that once you are aware of those gaps, you can set about closing them.

I would also say: ignore the headlines and follow your own path. The flavour of the month never stops changing. One year the answer is to raise millions from VCs, the next it is to bootstrap, then it is AI, then the AI start-ups are themselves being disrupted by the big model providers, and something else is in. Remember too that people get to tell their own story, so be sceptical of the overnight-success narratives. The company that seemingly went from nothing to enormous in six months very often quietly founded itself three years earlier. Tune most of it out and back your own judgement.

And finally, most importantly, enjoy the ride. It is probably the one job you really should be passionate about. Plenty of people claim to love what they do, but if you are not truly passionate as an entrepreneur, you have to ask yourself why you are doing it at all.

What has been the most rewarding part of your journey with Diistil so far?

For me this is easy. It is seeing our products come to life in some truly exceptional venues. I cannot tell you how emotional I got the first time I saw Diistil in a five-star hotel. One Aldwych was our first, and it was a real milestone. Then seeing us on the menu at The Peninsula, then walking into the Experimental Cocktail Club and spotting our name there. Because we make a physical product, and a fun one at that, you get to see and feel the impact of what you have built. I will happily admit to wandering into venues just to look at our bottle on the back bar.

Seeing our name sit alongside that calibre of partner is hugely rewarding in itself (the client list now includes The Peninsula, Middle Eight, Experimental Group, JKS Restaurants, Thomas Franks and WatchHouse, among many others). It tells me we have made something the market really values.

Coming from investment banking, I worked on enormous transactions, but always as a small part of a much bigger machine. With Diistil, I have been involved from the very first embryonic idea all the way through to product development, customer conversations, production and delivery into world-class venues. I am fortunate to have a brilliant team that makes this all happen, but having that end-to-end ownership, and watching something grow from a concept into a living business, is a completely different kind of reward. We are still young. I would not claim we have reached adulthood, we are more like a toddler taking its first steps, and having led it from the very beginning makes that growth feel deeply personal. It is far more personal than anything I experienced before.

Do you see AI as a threat or an opportunity for Diistil?

We see AI as a massive opportunity, a colossal one. It already touches both how we run the business internally and how we work with our customers.

Internally, we have used it to cut costs and make ourselves materially better. AI is not a conversation with ChatGPT. If your understanding of it stops at going back and forth in a chat with your preferred major model, you have not really understood it. We have integrated Claude across our whole operation, from our CRM and task management to financial analysis and the presentations and visuals we produce. We have automations and context banks, streamlining and speeding up how the business works. It has let us cut software subscriptions and external providers, and move faster while producing better work. In effect, there is now an AI layer running across the entire business, improving both our efficiency and the quality of our output.

Externally is where it gets really exciting. We are developing ways to use AI to make the experience of working with Diistil richer and more engaging for our customers, with more to share in due course. We have also prototyped a consumer-facing tool, SAM, our Smart Alcohol Mixologist, which helps people explore flavour and build cocktails, though that sits behind our core focus.

What impact do you hope Diistil will have on the food and beverage industry?

Simply put, I hope we make it more creative and more fun. I could sit here and talk about world domination, but that was rather more the mood five years ago. What I care about is people enjoying spirits in a more personal and engaging way. I want our clients, the bars, hotels and brands we work with, and their guests in turn, to take pride in something they have helped create, rather than simply drinking a product we have made for them.

My real ambition is for Diistil to be respected as a pioneer and innovator in spirits production. If we can deepen that sense of discovery and enjoyment, and make the experience more interactive and rewarding, then I believe everything else, the growth, the partnerships and the commercial success, will follow naturally.

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