Special Purpose Vehicles: Laying The Right Corporate Foundations

A special purpose vehicle (SPV) is a structure established for a specific purpose. For property development, it may take the form of a company established for the project. An SPV provides a separate structure for the project, but getting the foundations right involves more than simply registering a company.

Why use an SPV?

An SPV can offer:

A fresh start: a newly incorporated company will generally have no trading history or existing debts. This does not mean that it cannot subsequently acquire liabilities, or that arrangements made before incorporation cannot become its obligations

a newly incorporated company will generally have no trading history or existing debts. This does not mean that it cannot subsequently acquire liabilities, or that arrangements made before incorporation cannot become its obligations Separation of risk: where the SPV owns the project assets and enters into the project obligations, its separate legal identity can help separate those assets and liabilities from those of its shareholders. This is not absolute protection: guarantees, other commitments and personal liability arising in particular circumstances can expose those behind the SPV to risk

where the SPV owns the project assets and enters into the project obligations, its separate legal identity can help separate those assets and liabilities from those of its shareholders. This is not absolute protection: guarantees, other commitments and personal liability arising in particular circumstances can expose those behind the SPV to risk A shared structure: developers and investors can pool resources within one company. The parties should agree the form and timing of their contributions, any further funding obligations, and how returns will be calculated and paid. Dividends are subject to applicable legal requirements and share rights

developers and investors can pool resources within one company. The parties should agree the form and timing of their contributions, any further funding obligations, and how returns will be calculated and paid. Dividends are subject to applicable legal requirements and share rights Exit options: selling shares in the SPV may offer an alternative to selling the property. The SPV remains the owner of its assets and responsible for its liabilities, so a buyer will normally need to investigate the company as well as the project. Any transfer restrictions and relevant financing terms will also need to be considered.

Laying the right corporate foundations

Early decisions about ownership, management and funding can help keep a development moving and reduce the scope for disputes later.

Where an SPV is a company, it is important to consider who will act as shareholders and directors, and who will handle the company’s ongoing administration. Shareholders own the shares, while directors manage the company subject to its constitution and applicable law. A person may be both, but directors’ duties are owed to the company; conflicts of interest must also be managed. Companies House identity verification requirements for directors and people with significant control, together with the company’s filing and record-keeping obligations, will also need to be addressed.

Similarly, the SPV’s articles of association – a key part of the company’s constitution – should reflect how the project and SPV will operate. Standard model articles may not cover the arrangements the parties need (for instance, the process by which further investment by shareholders may be managed).

It is important that clear processes are in place to govern director and shareholder approvals and to ensure the required records are kept, including board meeting minutes and applicable shareholder resolution and meeting records. The processes should distinguish board decisions from shareholder decisions and take account of statutory requirements, the articles and any agreed reserved matters.

Where several parties are involved, tailored articles and a shareholders’ agreement can help set clear expectations. The articles and any shareholders’ agreement should work together, including on funding, transfers, reserved decisions and deadlock. Key questions include:

Who will own the shares, what will each party contribute (funding, assets, personnel) and how will profits be shared?

Who can appoint directors, and which decisions need shareholder approval?

What level of shareholder support is needed for key decisions?

What happens if the parties disagree or cannot reach a decision?

The corporate structure is only part of the picture. Property arrangements and funding requirements must work together. The acquisition, title, planning, construction and disposal arrangements should also be checked to ensure that the appropriate parties hold the relevant rights and undertake the intended obligations. A new SPV’s lack of trading history and the assets and support available to it may affect borrowing. The parties should consider lenders’ requirements, including any security, guarantees, restrictions and associated documentation. Tax should be considered from the outset, including on acquisition, development, funding, distributions and the eventual exit. The treatment will depend on the property, the parties and the transactions chosen.