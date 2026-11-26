Carve-out playbooks are plentiful, covering everything from purchase mechanics and Transition Services Agreement scope to reps and warranties and Day One readiness. Yet for all that breadth, two things are routinely overlooked: an effective, agreed-upon sign-to-close blueprint and a governance model empowered to act on it. In our experience, these missing pieces are why so many deals stall. We believe these gaps explain why so many deals stall between signing and close.

The problem: two parties, two blueprints

Deal rooms spend most of their time on purchase price, perimeter and working capital. Deals more often stumble on something more basic: Buyer and seller never agreed on what success looks like on the road to Day One.

That gap looks minor at signing. It turns toxic when surprises arrive, unless governance is strong enough to close it.

What the blueprint needs to answer

A sound blueprint gives both sides a common answer to questions such as:

How much transition services agreement support does the buyer need?

What counts as reasonable cost and duration?

Can services be added if the buyer discovers new complexity after signing?

Can either side push back on timelines?

The hardest question sits underneath these. If the assumptions behind the blueprint change, can both parties quickly adapt? A seller that planned for a strategic buyer and ended up with a financial sponsor needs a different plan. The ability to adapt separates deals that close successfully on time from those that limp across the finish line.

When governance works

On a previous client engagement, less than a week after signing one deal, buyer and seller discovered they disagreed on pension obligations for a few hundred key employees. The seller assumed it would preserve a rich defined-benefit plan, a point of real pride. The buyer believed it had agreed to a capped cost, with new hires moving to defined contribution. The gap would have run to tens of millions of dollars in additional and unplanned costs.

The governance structure held. The buyer had its two most senior deal leaders at the table with authority to move. The seller had direct reports to the CEO. Both sides shared numbers openly and within a few weeks reached a middle-ground option. The negotiation also built trust for the joint venture the two companies would go on to run together.

When governance fails

The deals that stall tend to follow a familiar pattern. A financial sponsor we worked with planned to establish the business as a standalone entity. The seller, having expected a strategic buyer, had planned a narrow, short TSA that limits the burden on its own people. The buyer found the business entangled across core G&A functions and impossible to separate fully by close. The buyer asked for a heavier TSA while the seller said it lacked the capacity and the buyer needed to move faster. Months passed without progress.

The root cause in this case was weak governance. The buyer’s decisionmakers were in the room. The seller’s representatives were mid-level leaders who cannot approve changes or secure quick decisions from above. Only when close timing turns red, did the seller’s leadership empower its team to negotiate real terms.

What boards should ask before signing

Have buyer and seller documented a shared definition of success for sign-to-close, including TSA scope, cost and duration?

Which assumptions underpin that blueprint, and what happens if the buyer profile or deal scope changes?

Who represents each side, and can they approve changes without escalating?

Is there an agreed path for resolving disputes in days rather than months?

The takeaway

The lesson from these two case-studies is that the blueprint and the governance have to match the reality of the deal. Buyers and sellers will always have different interests, and that is something to structure around rather than eliminate. It requires clarity about what the company needs, realism about what the counterparty needs and people at the table who can make decisions and live with the consequences. Without that, the parties spend months arguing over symptoms instead of solving the real problem.

Originally published by Corporate Board Member