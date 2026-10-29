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ARTICLE · 29 OCTOBER 2026

Family Offices: A Different Kind Of Buyer

Thomson Snell & Passmore
Thomson Snell & Passmore
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Thomson Snell & Passmore

Thomson Snell & Passmore

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For many business owners considering an exit, the assumption has long been that private equity is the natural destination (particularly where a trade sale is not desirable or feasible). It is a well-trodden route, with established processes and a clear set of expectations. But a growing number of sellers are looking more closely at an alternative: the family office.

United KingdomCorporate/Commercial Law
Harry Roffey
Harry Roffey

For many business owners considering an exit, the assumption has long been that private equity is the natural destination (particularly where a trade sale is not desirable or feasible). It is a well-trodden route, with established processes and a clear set of expectations. But a growing number of sellers are looking more closely at an alternative: the family office.

Once seen as a quiet presence on the fringes of the market, family offices are now taking a more active and visible role in mid-market M&A. For sellers and their advisers, understanding what sets them apart is increasingly important.

A different investment mindset

The most significant distinction lies in time horizon. Private equity funds are, by design, finite. Capital is raised from investors, deployed over a set period and returned, ideally with a strong profit, within a defined window – typically five to seven years. That structure shapes everything from the price paid to the way a business is run after completion.

Family offices invest the wealth of a family or families, often accumulated through the sale of an earlier business. Without the pressure of a fund lifecycle, they can afford to think longer term. Many are willing to hold an investment for a decade or more, and some have no fixed exit in mind at all. For a seller who cares about what happens to their business, their people and their legacy, that can be a compelling proposition.

Flexibility in structure and approach

Family offices also tend to be more flexible. Decision-making is often concentrated in a smaller number of individuals, which can mean faster, more direct discussions and fewer layers of internal approval. Deals can be tailored to suit the seller, whether that involves a full sale, a partial investment, a minority stake or a staged transition of ownership.

This is particularly relevant for owner-managed businesses where the founder wishes to remain involved, release some value, or step back gradually. Family offices are often comfortable with these arrangements, and may see continuity of existing management as a strength rather than a risk to be mitigated.

Why more sellers are paying attention

Several factors are driving interest. Market conditions have made some sellers more cautious about the leverage-heavy structures often associated with private equity. At the same time, many family offices have grown in size and sophistication, building dedicated investment teams and becoming more direct in their approach to acquisitions rather than investing solely through funds.

For sellers, the appeal is often about more than headline price. Cultural fit, certainty of completion and confidence that the business will be looked after can weigh just as heavily in the final decision.

Points to consider

Family offices are not a universal answer, and they vary widely. Some are highly experienced acquirers with in-house deal teams; others are newer to direct investment and may take longer to navigate the process. Funding capacity differs too, so it is important to understand the source and availability of capital at an early stage. Governance and decision-making can also be less transparent than in a fund structure, and sellers should establish who ultimately holds the authority to proceed.

None of this makes family offices a riskier option. It simply means that the usual diligence on the buyer matters as much as the buyer’s diligence on the target business.

Keeping the options open

The strongest outcomes tend to come from competitive, well-run processes that consider the full range of potential buyers, rather than defaulting to the most familiar. Early engagement with legal and corporate finance advisers allows a business to be properly prepared and positioned, so that sellers can compare different routes with clarity, whether that means private equity, a trade buyer, a family office or a combination.

At Thomson Snell & Passmore, our award-winning M&A lawyers work together with a seller’s appointed corporate finance advisers from the outset to help clients understand the options available, and identify the buyer and deal structure best suited to their objectives. As the market evolves, family offices are becoming an increasingly important part of that picture, and one that sellers should be ready to consider.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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