An acquisition programme needs more than a good first transaction. Each deal creates legal, financial and operational obligations that can accumulate across a group. The practical challenge is to keep those obligations visible while giving each target the attention it needs.

In my article last week on growth by acquisition, I explored how buy and build can support an ambitious business’s growth. Here I focus on the practical controls that help manage legal risks across a series of acquisitions, rather than revisiting the fundamentals of a single deal.

1 – Inconsistent transaction terms

Repeatedly negotiating from scratch can increase costs and leave a group with different warranty packages, claim periods, restrictive covenants and deferred consideration arrangements. A buyer-side playbook should identify preferred positions, escalation points and areas where target-specific negotiation is essential.

Start with a workable set of heads of terms and a precedent acquisition agreement. Record the buyer’s preferred approach to price adjustments, seller liability, claim notification and restrictive covenants, and identify who can approve departures. The playbook is a starting point, not a substitute for negotiating what matters in the particular deal.

Keep a central summary of agreed exceptions and continuing obligations. For example, a shorter claim period or a seller’s continuing involvement in management may be acceptable for one target, but the team responsible for the group needs to know about it. Check that any protection is commercially useful: a warranty is only one part of the answer if the seller’s ability to meet a claim is uncertain. Depending on the risk and the deal, an escrow, retention, guarantee or warranty and indemnity insurance may also need to be considered.

2 – Due diligence that is either too broad or too narrow

Serial buyers need a risk-based process. The scope should reflect deal size, sector and integration plans, with particular attention to material contracts, regulatory permissions, employment, pensions, property, tax, intellectual property, cyber security, data protection and litigation. Standard questionnaires can improve speed, but cannot replace commercial judgement.

Begin with the value the buyer expects to acquire. If the case depends on a major customer, ask whether the contract can be terminated or requires consent on a change of control. If it depends on technology or people, test ownership and access rights, key-person retention and the cost of replacing critical systems or skills.

Give advisers a common scope and ask for a concise issues list that identifies the commercial impact, proposed response, owner and deadline. A finding might lead to a price adjustment, a condition to completion, a specific indemnity, a remedial action or a decision not to proceed. Do not assume contractual protection is equivalent to resolving the underlying issue.

The acquisition structure should also shape the diligence and integration plan. A share acquisition ordinarily brings the target company, including its existing liabilities, into the buyer’s group. An asset acquisition requires the parties to identify what will transfer and may require individual assignments, novations or consents. For each target, identify which contracts, permissions, employees and systems need to be retained or transferred, and who will secure any required consent or deal with an obstacle. Record the outcome centrally so that the group does not discover after completion that a planned integration step depends on an unresolved issue.

3 – Deferred consideration and earn-outs

Earn-outs can bridge valuation gaps, but can also generate disputes over accounting policies, management discretion, integration and seller involvement. Buyers should decide early how the acquired business will be run and ensure the consideration mechanics are consistent with that plan.

Test the mechanics against the intended integration plan before agreeing heads of terms. If the group expects to move customers, centralise costs or change reporting systems, model how those decisions affect the earn-out. A revenue measure may reduce some accounting disputes but can create different incentives; a profit measure requires particular care over costs and accounting policies.

The agreement should address the measurement period, accounting hierarchy, treatment of group charges and integration costs, management responsibilities, access to information and the process for resolving disagreements. Consider what happens if the seller leaves or the business is reorganised. Tax advice should be obtained early, particularly where a seller will remain as an employee or director, because the structure and operation of the arrangements can affect their tax treatment. Keep a group-wide schedule of future payment dates and the decisions that could affect them.

4 – Funding and corporate approvals

Acquisition facilities, covenant headroom, security packages, shareholder consents and regulatory approvals need to be mapped across the programme, not considered in isolation for each deal. A transaction that works individually may still constrain the next acquisition.

Model the full cash requirement, including fees, working capital, integration, deferred payments and downside scenarios. Check whether the financing documents permit the acquisition, further borrowing, security and intra-group arrangements, and identify any lender consent or information requirements. Ask finance to show the effect on covenant headroom and on funding the next deal, rather than treating available acquisition finance as cash without conditions.

Map company, shareholder, investor and third-party approvals against the timetable. Check the transaction documents, constitutional documents and relevant contracts rather than assuming that a board approval or a lender’s general support is enough.

Regulatory screening should begin before exclusivity and the timetable are settled. UK merger notification is generally voluntary, but the Competition and Markets Authority can investigate qualifying completed acquisitions. Assess each deal in the context of the group’s existing activities and earlier acquisitions, especially where the businesses overlap.

My earlier article also highlighted national security and sector-specific approvals. Certain acquisitions within the mandatory notification sectors under the National Security and Investment Act 2021 require clearance before completion, and a notifiable acquisition completed without approval is void. For a serial buyer, keep a screening record for each target and revisit it if the deal structure or the group’s activities change. Identify the person responsible for each filing, any required clearance before completion and the contractual conditions and timetable needed to accommodate it.

5 – Post-completion obligations and integration

Integration creates a new set of risks, including key-person retention, contractual change-of-control notifications, data migration, property consolidation and governance. A post-completion obligations register and accountable integration owners can help prevent value leakage.

Appoint an integration lead before signing and distinguish day-one essentials from changes that can wait. The handover should identify required customer and supplier notifications, access to systems, retention arrangements, deferred payments, completion accounts and claim deadlines. Give each action an owner and a date, and review the register at board or programme level.

Workforce integration needs its own timetable. In an asset acquisition, assess whether TUPE applies before completion and allow time for any required information and consultation before the transfer. A share acquisition does not ordinarily involve a change of employer and will not, by itself, usually trigger TUPE. However, subsequent transfers of activities, outsourcing or restructuring may do so. Before promising to combine teams, move activities or change working arrangements, identify the affected employees and take advice on whether TUPE and any information or consultation obligations apply. Record who is responsible for each step and allow time for it in the integration plan.

Where sellers remain involved, check that their responsibilities and incentives match the authority they will have after completion. Also establish who can take decisions affecting earn-outs, customer relationships and further acquisitions. Integration should preserve what the buyer paid for as well as deliver the intended efficiencies.

Conclusion

The strongest serial acquirers combine standardisation with disciplined exceptions. Their legal process should support the acquisition strategy, not simply complete the next transaction.

Before approving another deal, ask three questions: what obligations will this acquisition add to the group; who will own them; and does the business have the money and management capacity to deliver the integration plan? If the answers are unclear, a pause may protect more value than a faster completion.