Growth by acquisition is a strategy, not a series of transactions

Organic growth remains important. But for businesses looking to enter new markets, add capabilities or build scale more quickly, acquisitions can offer another route.

A buy-and-build strategy takes that idea further. Rather than treating an acquisition as a one-off event, a business makes a series of complementary purchases and develops them into a stronger whole.

Done well, it can accelerate growth. Done badly, it can leave a business with more complexity, more debt and less value than it expected.

The difference is rarely just the ability to complete deals. It is the ability to choose the right targets, price risk realistically and integrate each acquisition without damaging what made it attractive.

How buy and build works

A typical strategy begins with a platform business: an existing company—or sometimes the buyer’s own business—with the management, systems and financial capacity to support expansion.

The platform then acquires other businesses that complement it. These might bring:

Access to new regions or customer groups.

Specialist skills, technology or intellectual property.

Additional products and services.

Greater operational capacity.

Opportunities to combine purchasing or back-office functions.

For example, a specialist services business might acquire companies in neighbouring regions. The commercial opportunity is not simply to add their revenue together, but to create a group that can serve more customers while retaining local relationships and expertise.

The key word is complementary. More acquisitions do not automatically mean a better business.

Build a repeatable acquisition process

Serial acquirers benefit from consistent target-screening criteria, clear approval thresholds, a proportionate approach to due diligence and an integration workstream that starts before completion. A standardised approach to heads of terms and transaction documents can improve execution, provided it leaves room for the particular risks of each target. Due diligence should inform the allocation of risk in the transaction documents, including through warranties, indemnities and, where appropriate, purchase price mechanisms.

Protect the value after completion

Buy and build can compress years of development into a shorter period. A carefully chosen acquisition may give a buyer an established team, customer relationships and capabilities that would otherwise take substantial time to develop.

It can also create opportunities for cross-selling, more resilient revenue streams and selective economies of scale. A larger group may be able to invest in technology, training or management capacity that would have been difficult for smaller standalone companies to fund.

But these benefits need to be tested, not simply listed in a presentation. Cross-selling depends on customer demand. Cost savings may require upfront investment. And the best people may not stay merely because the transaction has completed. Retaining key management, protecting customer relationships, aligning systems and incentives, and managing culture can be critical to realising the investment case.

A useful question for every proposed deal is: what can the combined business do better—and what evidence supports that view?

Getting the acquisition right

1. Understand what is being bought

A share purchase generally means acquiring the company itself, with its assets, contracts and liabilities remaining in that company. An asset purchase involves acquiring selected assets and, where agreed or applicable, liabilities. The choice affects matters ranging from tax and contracts to employees and integration.

Neither structure removes the need for due diligence. The point is to understand the risks that matter to the deal—and whether they can be accepted, priced, remedied or allocated in the transaction documents.

2. Make due diligence commercially useful

A proportionate review will typically cover financial performance and cash flow alongside:

Material customer and supplier contracts, including termination and change-of-control provisions.

Ownership of intellectual property and key technology.

Employment terms, pensions, incentives and reliance on key individuals.

Tax compliance, disputes and contingent liabilities.

Regulatory permissions, litigation, cyber security and data protection.

Findings should feed directly into the deal: the price, completion conditions, seller assurances and integration plan.

3. Plan financing and price together

The purchase price is only part of the funding requirement. A buyer should also budget for professional fees, tax, working capital, integration, retention and contingencies.

Deferred consideration or an earn-out, where part of the price depends on future performance, can help bridge a valuation gap. But it also creates scope for disagreement. The parties need clarity on the performance measure, accounting policies, who controls the business during the earn-out period and how disputes will be resolved.

For share purchases, buyers should also assess transaction taxes: HMRC says purchases of shares usually attract stamp duty or Stamp Duty Reserve Tax at 0.5%, depending on how the shares are transferred and the circumstances.

4. Check regulatory issues early

UK merger notification is generally voluntary, but the Competition and Markets Authority can investigate qualifying mergers, including completed transactions. A series of acquisitions in the same market makes competition analysis particularly important; voluntary notification does not mean that competition risk can be ignored.

National security is a separate question. Certain acquisitions require notification and approval under the National Security and Investment Act 2021 before completion. Completing a notifiable acquisition without approval can render it void. Other transactions can also warrant assessment under the regime.

Sector-specific rules may apply too. For example, an acquisition involving an FCA-regulated firm can raise change-in-control notification and approval issues. These checks belong at the start of the timetable, not at the end.

Integration is where the strategy is tested

The transaction is not the finish line. It is the beginning of the work needed to realise its value.

A practical integration plan should identify an accountable leader and distinguish between day-one essentials and changes that can wait. Priorities might include paying employees and suppliers, maintaining customer service, securing systems access and communicating with key stakeholders.

People issues deserve particular attention. In a relevant business transfer, TUPE can protect employees and require information and, in some circumstances, consultation. A share sale alone is not usually a TUPE transfer, although subsequent restructuring may raise separate questions. Assumptions about harmonising terms or making changes should therefore be tested before they are built into the financial model.

Corporate administration matters as well. Depending on the transaction, there may be Companies House updates and identity-verification requirements for directors or people with significant control.

Finally, measure whether the deal delivered as planned. Alongside revenue and profit, track customer retention, key employee departures, integration costs, cash generation and progress against the specific benefits used to justify the acquisition.

The takeaway

A buy-and-build model can accelerate growth—but it is not a substitute for strategy.

The most compelling deals are those where the buyer can explain not only why this target, but also why this price, why this structure and how the combined business will work in practice.

Acquisition creates the opportunity. Disciplined integration is what gives the opportunity a chance to become value.