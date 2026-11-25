1. MeitY Launches Official DPBI Portal (dpbi.gov.in) as Consent Manager Registration Framework Takes Effect

Introduction

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) launched the official online portal of the Data Protection Board of India following the commencement of the Consent Manager registration framework under the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, 2023 on November 13, 2026 Inaugurated by MeitY Secretary Shri S. Krishnan, the portal enables eligible Indian companies to apply for registration as Consent Managers, marking Phase II of the staggered rollout of the DPDP framework ahead of full Data Fiduciary obligations commencing on May 13, 2027.

India adopted a phased commencement schedule.While the Data Protection Board of India (DPBI) was formally established in law on November 13, 2025, substantive enforcement was deferred to allow ecosystem readiness . By activating Section 6(9), Section 27(1)(d), and Rule 4 one year after notification, the government has prioritised building the interoperable Consent Manager layer first so that Data Principals have accessible platforms to give, manage, review, and withdraw consent before core Data Fiduciary obligations take effect.

Commercial & Industry Impact

Prospective Consent Managers & RegTech Platforms: Eligible Indian companies can initiate applications on gov.in and align their MoA/AoA and data-blind architecture with First Schedule requirements, though formal application approvals remain contingent on the pending Gazette appointment of the DPBI Chairperson and Members.

Data Fiduciaries (General Businesses): Regular businesses do not register on dpbi.gov.in, and routing consent through a Consent Manager remains optional under Section 6(7); however, enterprises have a six-month window until May 13, 2027 to implement multilingual notices, tamper-evident consent logs, and interoperable withdrawal workflows.

Data Principals (Citizens): While formal DPDPA privacy complaints cannot yet be filed on the portal until May 13, 2027, the DPBI's public directory of registered Consent Managers on dpbi.gov.in will enable individuals to verify authorised consent intermediaries.

2. Supreme Court Directs Intermediaries and RBI to Strengthen Safeguards and Mandate Victim Compensation in Digital Arrest Cyber Frauds

Introduction

The Supreme Court of India issued key directions addressing the surge in "digital arrest" scams and cyber frauds, bringing both digital intermediaries and financial institutions under heightened judicial scrutiny.Examining the Reserve Bank of India's proposed Reserve Bank of India (Know Your Customer) Amendment Directions, 2026 (slated for notification by November 30, 2026 and operationalisation by December 31, 2026), the Court emphasised that financial institutions must be mandated to indemnify victims where fraud results from a failure to exercise due diligence, while simultaneously directing WhatsApp LLC and other intermediaries to submit concrete preventive proposals.

In Suo Moto Writ Petition (Criminal) No. 3 of 2025, the Supreme Court has been monitoring systemic regulatory and law-enforcement gaps enabling "digital arrest" frauds, scams where perpetrators impersonate law enforcement or judicial authorities over digital communication platforms using forged documents to coerce victims into transferring funds. Ahead of the October 29, 2026 hearing, the Amicus Curiae submitted a note dated October 14, 2026 proposing remedial measures, followed by a response note from the Attorney General for India on October 28, 2026.

Commercial & Industry Impact

Messaging & Digital Intermediaries: Platforms face direct judicial and I4C oversight to demonstrate proactive anti-fraud architecture rather than relying solely on passive post-incident takedowns.

Platforms face direct judicial and I4C oversight to demonstrate proactive anti-fraud architecture rather than relying solely on passive post-incident takedowns. Banks, NBFCs & FinTech Payment Providers: Institutions must prepare for strict-liability-adjacent indemnification exposure under the upcoming RBI (KYC) Amendment Directions, 2026 if transaction-monitoring, anomaly-flagging, or KYC due diligence falls short.

Institutions must prepare for strict-liability-adjacent indemnification exposure under the upcoming RBI (KYC) Amendment Directions, 2026 if transaction-monitoring, anomaly-flagging, or KYC due diligence falls short. Compliance & Risk Teams: Financial entities will need to integrate real-time behavioural anomaly detection, automated police-intimation workflows, and physical verification protocols before the December 31, 2026 operationalisation target.

The Delhi High Court dismissed a writ petition seeking restoration of a disabled Gmail account, holding that a private technology company providing email, hosting, or digital services does not perform a "public function" amenable to writ jurisdiction under Article 226 of the Constitution of India.Crucially, the Court clarified that statutory compliance and grievance-redressal obligations imposed on intermediaries under the Information Technology Act, 2000 and the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 do not automatically convert account-restriction or customer-support disputes into public duties.

Commercial & Industry Impact