Cybersecurity Is Now A Contract Risk: What India's New Power-Sector Regulations Mean For Technology Vendors

For most technology vendors, cybersecurity has been a promise made to a customer, set out in a statement of work and enforced, if at all, through the contract. For vendors supplying India's power sector, that is changing. The Central Electricity Authority (Cyber Security in Power Sector) Regulations, 2026, notified on 31 July 2026 under the Electricity Act, 2003, impose obligations directly on vendors, alongside a far more demanding set of requirements for the power-sector entities they serve. Most of these provisions come into force on 1 April 2027.

The short answer to what this means for vendors is that cybersecurity is no longer only a matter of what they agree with their customers. Vendors now owe certain duties under the regulations themselves, i.e., to provide recovery procedures, to make validated security patches available for the longer of the contract period or the useful life of the system, and to maintain a process for reporting vulnerabilities, which must be shared with the sector's incident response team. At the same time, power-sector entities will need to pass many of their own obligations down to vendors through procurement contracts. Hence, both sides will need to revisit their agreements before April 2027, and the commercial terms of those agreements will determine who bears the cost of compliance.

This article outlines the new regulations, explains the obligations that fall directly on vendors and those that will reach them through contract, and sets out how procurement contracts, service-level agreements, indemnities, audit rights and incident-response provisions should be revised. It is written for technology vendors, power utilities, generating companies and their legal and procurement teams.

The Regulations in Brief

The regulations replace the Central Electricity Authority's Cyber Security in Power Sector Guidelines, 2021, which were expressly an interim measure, with a binding regime. At their centre is the Computer Security Incident Response Team for the power sector ("CSIRT-Power"), an extended arm of the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team ("CERT-In"), which coordinates the reporting of and response to cyber incidents in the sector.

The regulations apply to entities which own, operate or manage operational technology ("OT") infrastructure connected to the interconnected power system, together with information technology ("IT") infrastructure that is physically or logically connected to it. For generating companies, captive generating plants and energy storage systems, they apply only where installed capacity is 50 MW or more. Power exchanges and over-the-counter platforms are covered by specified provisions. Importantly, the regulations also apply to vendors, a term which includes original equipment manufacturers, suppliers of hardware and software, and service providers such as cloud service providers.

For covered entities, the obligations are extensive. They include appointing a Chief Information Security Officer who is an Indian citizen and resident with at least 15 years' experience, maintaining a security policy, a cyber crisis management plan and an incident response and recovery plan, isolating OT systems from the internet and from other IT networks, restricting remote access, encrypting and localising sensitive data, conducting cybersecurity audits, and reporting cyber incidents to CSIRT-Power and CERT-In within six hours, or within 24 hours where the incident is determined to be cyber sabotage of critical systems.

Several provisions will come into force only on dates the Central Electricity Authority specifies by separate order, with the Central Government's approval. These include the establishment of an Information Security Division, certification of critical systems, designated cybersecurity training for vendor personnel engaged in the operation and maintenance of critical systems, procurement of IT and OT equipment from trusted sources, and the deployment of perimeter security devices.

What Vendors Now Owe Directly

The most significant change for technology suppliers is that certain obligations now apply to them as a matter of regulation, and not merely because a customer has asked for them. Vendors are required to:

Provide documented recovery procedures for the systems they supply. Ensure the availability of validated security patches throughout the contract period or the useful life of the system, whichever is later. Establish a formal process through which entities can report vulnerabilities in their products or services. Furnish those vulnerabilities to CSIRT-Power through its vulnerability disclosure and management programme.

The regulations also prescribe specific responsibilities for vendors in relation to distributed generation resources of prosumers, with the date for existing resources to be specified separately.

Of these, the patch obligation is likely to have the greatest commercial impact. Power-sector equipment often remains in service for many years after the supply contract has ended, and the obligation is linked to the useful life of the system where that is longer than the contract. For original equipment manufacturers, this cuts across conventional end-of-life and end-of-support policies, and raises questions about pricing, third-party components and what happens when the vendor itself stops supporting a product line. Cloud service providers, which were not expressly covered by the earlier framework, should also note that compliance can no longer be treated as a matter for the customer alone.

What Reaches Vendors Through the Contract

Beyond these direct duties, many of the entity's obligations can only be met with the vendor's cooperation, and entities will seek to secure that cooperation through their contracts. The regulations themselves require security controls to be embedded in vendor contracts, including risk assessment of vendor personnel who access critical systems. In practice, vendors should expect contractual requirements dealing with:

Personnel and access. Background checks and risk assessments for personnel with access to critical systems, completion of designated training once that requirement is in force, named-person access, and strict limits on remote access. Location and data. The localisation of sensitive data and the requirement that real-time control and data exchange for OT infrastructure take place over dedicated channels within India, save for limited exceptions, which may affect offshore support models. Supply chain. Assurances that equipment and components come from trusted sources, once that requirement is notified, and flow-down of obligations to sub-suppliers. Incident cooperation. Prompt notification of incidents and vulnerabilities, so that the entity can meet its six-hour reporting deadline.

Revising Procurement Contracts and SLAs

Existing contracts were generally drafted around the 2021 Guidelines, or around no specific framework at all. Both sides should now review them against the new regulations. The table below sets out the main areas.

Contract area What the regulations require Drafting points Security patches and support Validated patches for the longer of the contract period and the useful life of the system Define "useful life" and "validated", set patch release and testing timelines, address third-party components, and provide for continued support or escrow arrangements if the vendor exits the product line Recovery procedures Documented recovery procedures for supplied systems Make recovery documentation a contract deliverable, require periodic testing, and align recovery time and recovery point objectives in the SLA with the entity's incident response and recovery plan Vulnerability management A formal reporting process and disclosure to CSIRT-Power Agree how vulnerabilities are reported to and by the vendor, timelines for remediation, and how disclosures to CSIRT-Power are coordinated with notice to the customer Incident notification Entity reporting to CSIRT-Power and CERT-In within six hours Require the vendor to notify the entity well within the six-hour window, with defined content, escalation contacts and cooperation in investigation Personnel and remote access Risk assessment of vendor personnel accessing critical systems, and restricted remote access Specify vetting, training, named personnel, approval for remote access, logging and the right to require removal of personnel Audit and inspection Cybersecurity audits of the entity, including its supply chain Grant audit and inspection rights to the entity, its auditors and, where required, CSIRT-Power, extending to relevant sub-suppliers

Indemnities, Liability and the Cost of Compliance

The new obligations also change the commercial balance of existing contracts. Three issues deserve attention.

First, cost. Patching for the full useful life of a system, maintaining recovery documentation and supporting audits all cost money. For contracts signed before the regulations, vendors may argue that these are new obligations arising from a change in law and seek a price adjustment, while entities will argue that they fall within existing security and maintenance commitments. The answer will depend on the wording of each contract, and it is better resolved by negotiation now than by dispute after April 2027.

Secondly, liability. A cyber incident affecting grid operations can lead to significant losses, regulatory scrutiny and reputational harm. Entities will seek indemnities covering breaches of the vendor's security obligations, the costs of incident response and any losses arising from the vendor's failure to patch or report vulnerabilities, and will resist having these sit within the general liability cap. Vendors, for their part, should ensure that their liability is limited to failures within their control, and that their obligations are clearly defined rather than expressed as a general promise of compliance with "all applicable cybersecurity laws".

Thirdly, insurance. Both sides should check whether their cyber insurance responds to the new obligations, particularly where liability is assumed by contract.

A Practical Plan Before April 2027

Map the exposure. Entities should identify which systems and vendors fall within scope, including IT systems connected to OT infrastructure. Vendors should identify which of their products and services are supplied to covered entities. Review end-of-life policies. Vendors should reconcile their support and end-of-life policies with the obligation to provide patches for the useful life of supplied systems. Build the processes. Vendors should establish their vulnerability reporting and disclosure processes and prepare recovery documentation for supplied systems. Renegotiate key contracts. Entities and vendors should prioritise contracts for critical systems, and agree on patching, notification, access, audit and liability terms. Track the deferred provisions. Both sides should monitor the Central Electricity Authority's orders bringing the remaining provisions into force, particularly those on vendor personnel training and trusted sources.

Conclusion

The Cyber Security in Power Sector Regulations, 2026 move cybersecurity in India's power sector from guidance to binding law, and from the customer's concern to a shared obligation. Vendors now carry direct duties on recovery, patching and vulnerability reporting, and they will carry many more through the contracts that power-sector entities must put in place to meet their own obligations. Thus, with most provisions taking effect on 1 April 2027, the time to agree who does what, at what cost and with what consequences if things go wrong is now, while both sides can still negotiate rather than react.