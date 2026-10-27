Fintech In India: An Overview Of The Current Regulatory Landscape

Introduction

India's fintech market is one of the fastest growing in the world, and it shows no sign of slowing down. Estimates put the market at about USD 145 billion at the end of 2025, growing at a compound annual rate of 30.55% to reach roughly USD 550 billion by 2030. India's fintech adoption rate is around 87%, reportedly the highest anywhere and well above the global average of roughly 64% to 67%. Add the world's second-largest digital population and the runway looks long.

Fintech itself is not new. ATMs and credit cards arrived in the 1960s, electronic stock trading in the 1970s and online banking in the 1990s. Today the Indian fintech ecosystem sits at the meeting point of banking, software development, data analytics, regulatory technology (RegTech) and user experience design. It goes after real gaps in the financial system: slow and costly domestic and cross-border payments, limited access to credit, patchy insurance distribution, and weak wealth management and pension servicing.

India's digital public infrastructure has done much of the heavy lifting. Aadhaar, with over 1.3 billion enrolments, has made customer onboarding and e-KYC far simpler for financial services. The number of internet subscribers grew from 251.59 million in 2014 to over 1.11 billion by June 2026, more than four times higher. Together with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), the Open Credit Enablement Network (OCEN) and the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, this infrastructure lets startups scale quickly across very different markets and customer groups.

This article gives an overview of fintech regulation in India in three parts: (1) the key regulators that oversee different parts of the fintech sector; (2) the main fintech business models and the laws that apply to each; and (3) the sector-agnostic laws that cut across the industry, namely outsourcing, know your customer (KYC) norms, foreign investment, consumer protection and data privacy.

Investment in Indian fintech: funding and FDI trends

Fintech in India has drawn heavy backing from both domestic and foreign investors. Between 2014 and 2023, the sector raised about USD 30.9 billion across 3,257 funding rounds. Funding peaked in 2021, when it brought in roughly USD 8.3 billion. It has cooled since: Tracxn data shows Indian fintech raised about USD 2.3 billion in 2024 and USD 2.4 billion in 2025, a 2% rise, with India still ranked third globally behind the United States and the United Kingdom. Seed-stage funding fell 40% to USD 177 million in 2025.

Foreign direct investment (FDI) has been central to this story. Between 2016 and 2023, Indian fintech reportedly attracted USD 25 to 30 billion in cumulative FDI, which makes it one of the most attractive fintech destinations globally. Even after the global funding slowdown that began in late 2022, the sector still pulled in about USD 3 billion in foreign investment in 2023. Well-known foreign investors in fintech businesses with Indian operations include Sequoia Capital (now Peak XV Partners), Tiger Global, Y Combinator, SoftBank, Ribbit Capital and Accel.

Payments and digital lending platforms take the biggest share, nearly 55% of all fintech investment. Payments led for years and attracted over USD 2.9 billion (about 36% of the total) in 2021. Lending overtook payments in 2022 with over USD 2.1 billion (about 38.5%), and by the end of the first half of 2024 it had received more than USD 0.35 billion, roughly 61.7% of investment in that period. Wealthtech and insurtech received about 4.86% and 1.9% respectively over the same period. Neo-banking, blockchain-based digital assets and other niche segments have also drawn capital. The sector split above is the latest breakdown available in our source data. On the exits side, Juspay (January 2026) and KreditBee (April 2026) have joined India's unicorn list this year.

Key fintech regulators in India

No single regulator covers fintech in India. Several authorities oversee different segments, and many products fall under more than one of them. Businesses therefore need a compliance strategy built around their specific product and business model. The principal regulators are:

Reserve Bank of India (RBI): the main regulator for banking, digital payments, lending and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs). It covers payment companies, digital lenders, peer-to-peer (P2P) lending platforms, digital wallets and similar businesses. Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI): regulates fintechs dealing in securities and other financial instruments, including investment platforms, wealth management platforms, online mutual fund distribution and online bond platforms. Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI): oversees insurtech, including digital insurance platforms, web aggregators and online insurance brokers. Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA): regulates the National Pension System (NPS) and the fintech platforms that offer retirement and pension services. Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU-IND): monitors anti-money laundering (AML) compliance by fintech entities, including those dealing in virtual digital assets.

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) is not a regulator in the strict sense, but it runs much of the country's retail payments infrastructure: the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), Immediate Payment Service (IMPS), the RuPay card network, the Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS) and the National Automated Clearing House (NACH).

Fintechs must also follow generally applicable laws and the authorities that enforce them: the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) for data security, the Central Board of Direct Taxes and Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs for taxation, the Competition Commission of India for antitrust, the Data Protection Board of India under the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 for data protection, and the RBI and the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) for foreign investment.

Payment systems regulation in India

Payment systems are the backbone of India's digital financial ecosystem. The RBI regulates them mainly under the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007 (PSA) and the rules, regulations and guidelines made under it.

Payment aggregators and payment gateways

Payment aggregators (PAs) give merchants a way to accept digital payments. They handle the actual flow of funds and settle transactions on the merchants' behalf. Any non-bank entity that acts as a PA needs specific RBI authorisation under the Reserve Bank of India (Regulation of Payment Aggregators) Directions, 2025, which consolidate the earlier PA/PG Guidelines for payment aggregators.

Non-bank PAs need a minimum net worth of INR 15 crore when they apply and INR 25 crore by the end of the third financial year after authorisation. They must carry out due diligence when onboarding merchants, hold customer funds in a designated escrow account, and settle with merchants on time without commingling funds. They must also run a proper grievance redressal system, meet strict IT and cybersecurity norms (including local data storage) and file periodic reports with the RBI. PAs cannot offer credit or use customer funds for anything other than settlement.

Offline payments are now covered too. After issuing draft directions on April 16, 2024, the RBI issued the Reserve Bank of India (Regulation of Payment Aggregators) Directions, 2025 on September 15, 2025. The Directions split PAs into three categories: PA-Online (PA-O), PA-Physical (PA-P) for face-to-face and proximity payments at physical points of sale, and PA-Cross Border (PA-CB). Entities that carry on only PA-P business had to apply for authorisation by December 31, 2025, and existing authorised PAs that run PA-P business must tell the RBI so that a revised certificate of authorisation can be issued.

Payment gateways (PGs) are technology providers that supply the back-end infrastructure for online payments. Unlike PAs, they do not handle funds. They securely route and encrypt payment data between the customer, the merchant and the financial institutions. PGs are not directly regulated, but they must follow data security and IT governance standards and usually work alongside licensed entities. Well-known PGs in India include Razorpay, PayU, Cashfree Payments, CCAvenue, Instamojo, BillDesk and PhonePe, and some of them also operate as PAs.

Point of sale (PoS) systems

PoS systems enable in-store digital payments through cards or QR codes. Banks or PAs usually deploy them, and they must follow guidelines on device certification, data security and merchant onboarding. Over the years PoS has moved from basic card-swiping machines to devices that support contactless payments, UPI QR codes and biometric authentication.

Unified Payments Interface (UPI)

UPI is a real-time payment system built by the NPCI that allows instant peer-to-peer and peer-to-merchant transfers from a mobile phone. It works under a two-layer structure: the RBI provides overall oversight under the PSA, while the NPCI manages day-to-day operations.

Two types of intermediaries matter here. Third-party application providers (TPAPs) are the apps customers use, such as Google Pay and PhonePe. Technology service providers (TSPs), such as Juspay and Setu, handle backend connectivity between banks and TPAPs. Neither needs a direct RBI licence, but both must meet the NPCI's certification and compliance requirements. To keep the market competitive, the NPCI has also set a volume cap so that no single TPAP holds more than 30% of the market. The deadline to comply, already extended more than once, is December 31, 2026. NPCI data shows PhonePe and Google Pay together handled about 79% of UPI payments in May 2026, so the market is still well short of the cap.

UPI is expanding across borders too, with links to Singapore (PayNow), the UAE, Bhutan and Nepal. These arrangements fall under the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 (FEMA) and related RBI directions on cross-border remittances, and must also meet KYC and AML requirements.

Separately, the NACH, run by the NPCI and regulated by the RBI under the PSA, handles high-volume recurring interbank payments such as salaries, government subsidies, EMIs and utility bills.

Prepaid payment instruments (PPIs)

PPIs let users buy goods and services, send remittances and transfer funds against value stored in the instrument. The RBI regulates them through the Master Directions on Prepaid Payment Instruments (MD-PPI). There are three broad types:

Full-KYC PPIs: issued after full KYC of the holder. They can hold up to INR 2,00,000, are reloadable, and can be used for purchases, fund transfers and in some cases cash withdrawals. Examples include HDFC PayZapp, ICICI Pockets, Amazon Pay and PhonePe. Small PPIs: issued with minimal customer details. Outstanding value and the monthly load are each capped at INR 10,000, and the amount loaded in a financial year cannot exceed INR 1,20,000. They work only at identified merchant locations and must be converted to full-KYC PPIs within 24 months. Branded gift cards and employer meal cards are typical examples. Closed-system PPIs: usable only to buy from the issuing entity, with no third-party transactions or cash withdrawals. They are not treated as payment systems under the PSA, so they fall outside the RBI's direct purview. Store value cards and single-merchant gift cards are common examples.

Full-KYC and small PPIs need prior RBI approval or authorisation.

In April 2026, the RBI released a Draft Master Direction on Prepaid Payment Instruments, 2026 to replace the 2021 Master Directions, with comments invited until May 22, 2026. The draft regroups PPI categories, leaves the underlying rules for each category largely unchanged, and proposes that a PPI left inactive for two years must be closed and the balance returned to the customer. The RBI's website still shows the 2021 Master Directions, updated as on September 30, 2026, so the limits above remain the working rules until a final version is notified.

The MD-PPI also allows co-branding between PPI issuers and partners, on strict conditions. The partner can help with customer acquisition and branding, but the licensed issuer stays fully responsible for KYC, AML and grievance redressal. Co-branded cards such as the ICICI Bank-Amazon Pay card and the Axis Bank-Flipkart card offer benefits like cashback, discounts and expense tracking.

Payments Regulatory Board Regulations, 2025

On May 20, 2025, the Payments Regulatory Board Regulations, 2025 replaced the Board for Regulation and Supervision of Payment and Settlement Systems Regulations, 2008. The Payments Regulatory Board now oversees the sector with support from the Department of Payment and Settlement Systems, and it can draw in people with experience in payments, information technology, law and related fields. The stated aim is to modernise payments oversight, widen representation and make regulation quicker to respond to new technology.

Digital lending regulation in India

Lending is one of the most active areas of Indian fintech. Platforms use technology for credit assessment, onboarding, disbursal and recovery, and they often serve borrowers outside the traditional banking system, including thin-file customers. The RBI has steadily tightened oversight here, mainly over consumer protection, transparency and regulatory arbitrage.

One structural change affects almost everything in this section. On November 28, 2025, the RBI consolidated roughly 3,500 circulars and directions into 238 Master Directions, organised by type of regulated entity. Many of the instruments named below now sit in 2025 Directions, with the core requirements largely carried over.

NBFC digital lenders (direct lenders)

These platforms hold a non-banking financial company (NBFC) licence from the RBI and lend from their own balance sheet. They take the credit risk, set the lending terms and manage the whole loan lifecycle.

NBFCs are regulated under the Reserve Bank of India (Non-Banking Financial Companies, Registration, Exemptions and Framework for Scale Based Regulation) Directions, 2025, issued on November 28, 2025 as part of that consolidation. The scale based framework sorts NBFCs into four layers (Base, Middle, Upper and Top) based on size, activity and risk, and replaces the older split between systemically and non-systemically important NBFCs. Each layer has its own prudential norms, governance standards and disclosure rules, with stricter requirements higher up. RBI approval is also needed for significant changes in shareholding and management.

Lending service providers (LSPs) and BNPL platforms

LSP model. Most digital lending fintechs today act as lending service providers. They offer technology, onboarding and intermediary services to regulated lenders such as banks and NBFCs. LSPs are not directly regulated, but the Reserve Bank of India (Digital Lending) Directions, 2025 place specific obligations on them when they partner with regulated entities. The key ones are:

Loans must be made in the name of the regulated entity. Disbursals and repayments must flow directly between the borrower and the regulated lender's bank account, with no pass-through or pool account of any third party. Annualised interest rates, fees and grievance redressal details must be disclosed. LSPs cannot access borrower funds or hold them in their own accounts. Default loss guarantee (DLG) cover from an unregulated entity, including an LSP, is capped at five per cent of the loan portfolio disbursed at any given time.

Two parts of the Directions started later. The rules for digital lending apps applied from June 15, 2025, and the rules for LSPs that work with several lenders, including a digital comparison of loan offers and a ban on dark patterns, applied from November 1, 2025. The RBI also keeps a directory of digital lending apps.

BNPL platforms. Buy now, pay later services give consumers short-term credit at the point of sale so they can pay in instalments. Many run on the LSP model with NBFC or bank partners, and some players have sought NBFC licences. BNPL currently sits under the existing frameworks, though it may draw specific regulation as the segment grows. ZestMoney, LazyPay (by PayU), KreditBee and Jify are popular examples of LSP and BNPL businesses.

Peer-to-peer (P2P) lending platforms

P2P platforms match individual lenders with individual borrowers without lending from their own balance sheet. They must register with the RBI as NBFC-P2P and act purely as intermediaries. This sets them apart from LSPs, which support regulated lenders in underwriting, credit scoring, disbursal and recovery.

The Reserve Bank of India (Non-Banking Financial Companies, Peer to Peer Lending Platform) Directions, 2025 now govern them, replacing the 2017 Master Direction. A company seeking registration needs net owned funds of at least INR 2 crore, cannot lend on its own or take deposits, and cannot facilitate secured lending. The 2017 framework also set these features:

A cap of INR 50,00,000 per lender across all platforms, consistent with the lender's net worth. An exposure limit of INR 50,000 per borrower across all P2P platforms. Escrow accounts, managed by a bank trustee, for fund transfers.

Faircent, RupeeCircle, IndiaP2P and i2iFunding are examples of P2P platforms in India.

Invoice discounting

In invoice discounting, businesses (mostly micro, small and medium enterprises) raise short-term working capital by selling unpaid invoices to investors or financiers at a discount. It looks like lending in economic terms, but it is structured as a sale of receivables rather than a loan. There is currently no dedicated regulatory framework for it in India. Platforms typically rely on bespoke contracts, such as assignment agreements, trust structures and escrow arrangements, to manage cash flows and risk.

Account aggregators (AAs)

Account aggregators are RBI-regulated entities that allow secure, consent-based sharing of financial data between users and financial institutions. They operate under the Reserve Bank of India (Non-Banking Financial Companies, Account Aggregator) Directions, 2025, which replaced the 2016 Master Direction. AAs act only as data intermediaries and do not store or process the data themselves. They move information such as bank statements, tax data, pension details and mutual fund holdings from financial information providers (like banks) to financial information users (like lenders, insurers or investment advisers), but only with the user's explicit consent. The framework rests on data empowerment and privacy-by-design principles. The RBI oversees it with support from SEBI, IRDAI and PFRDA, and it is meant to make digital lending, wealth management and personal finance advice easier.

Related RBI rules on outsourcing and KYC

Payment and lending businesses must also follow other RBI rules on operational, technology and customer risk:

The Guidelines on Managing Risks and Code of Conduct in Outsourcing of Financial Services by Banks, which cover risk assessment, confidentiality and contractual safeguards. The Master Direction on Outsourcing of Information Technology Services, which covers the use of third-party IT service providers and stresses data security, business continuity and audit access. The Know Your Customer (KYC) Directions, 2025, issued entity-wise on November 28, 2025 (for example for commercial banks and for NBFCs) in place of the 2016 Master Direction. They still require identity verification, AML compliance and ongoing transaction monitoring.

Crypto and digital assets regulation in India

India's approach to digital assets is cautious and still developing. No comprehensive law either regulates or bans their use. What exists is a partial framework built around taxation and financial monitoring, along with signals that a more structured law may follow.

Current regulatory treatment

Tax. The Finance Act, 2022 introduced a legal definition of virtual digital assets (VDAs). It also imposed a flat 30% tax on income from transferring VDAs, plus 1% tax deducted at source (TDS) on VDA transfers above specified thresholds, under Section 115BBH and Section 194S of the Income Tax Act, 1961. The Income-tax Act, 2025 replaced the 1961 Act from April 1, 2026. The 30% rate and the 1% TDS are unchanged, and the TDS provision on VDA transfers now sits in Section 393(1) of the new Act. The Finance Act, 2025 also widened the VDA definition to name crypto-assets expressly from April 1, 2026, and added a duty to report crypto-asset transaction details. VDAs cover three things:

Any information, code, number or token (other than Indian or foreign currency) generated through cryptographic means or otherwise, that digitally represents value, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. Non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Any other digital asset the central government notifies.

Anti-money laundering. In March 2023, entities dealing in VDAs were brought under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA). VDA service providers, including exchanges, custodians and wallet providers, must follow KYC norms, keep transaction records, meet reporting requirements and register with the Financial Intelligence Unit.

Regulatory outlook

No comprehensive crypto law has been passed. The Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021 was never introduced in Parliament. A government discussion paper has been promised for some time, but one report said it was shelved in April 2026 with no timeline. The government has told Parliament that crypto assets remain unregulated in India and has pointed to the need for international coordination. Meanwhile, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance has been studying VDAs. It heard from exchanges including ZebPay, Binance and WazirX on May 20, 2026 and was due to hear from the RBI and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India in early July 2026.

Wealthtech: SEBI rules for investment and wealth management platforms

Digital platforms for investment advice, broking, portfolio management and mutual fund distribution have grown quickly in India. They act as intermediaries between investors and the capital markets, offering execution, research and advisory services through direct-to-consumer apps and white-labelled business-to-business products. AI is now part of this mix: companies such as LotusDew and Capitalmind already offer AI-driven stock analysis and portfolio creation, and robo-advisory services are on the horizon. SEBI regulates all of these activities, with strict registration, conduct and disclosure requirements aimed at protecting investors and keeping markets orderly.

Registered investment advisers (RIAs)

Anyone offering personalised investment advice for a fee, whether a platform or an individual, must register under the SEBI (Investment Advisers) Regulations, 2013 (RIA Regulations). The key requirements include:

Mandatory registration, and separation of advisory and distribution services at the group level. Prescribed qualifications and NISM certifications for individuals giving advice. Client risk profiling and suitability assessment, fee caps, and clear disclosure of conflicts of interest. Records kept for at least five years, a compliance officer (for non-individuals) and regular audits. Grievance redressal through SEBI's SCORES platform.

Kuvera, Scripbox and INDmoney are examples of digital RIAs.

Stockbrokers and trading platforms

Stockbrokers connect investors to the stock exchanges for trades in listed securities, derivatives and other market instruments. They are regulated by SEBI under the SEBI (Stock Brokers) Regulations, 1992 and by the rules of the exchanges, such as the National Stock Exchange and the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Traditional brokers work through branches and relationship managers, and often serve high-net-worth and institutional clients. Digital brokers offer low-cost trading through mobile apps and web portals and focus on scale and ease of access, which appeals to retail and first-time investors. Both fall under the same SEBI framework and must meet the same obligations on KYC, client fund segregation, disclosure and cybersecurity. Groww, Zerodha and Upstox are examples of digital brokers.

Portfolio managers

Portfolio managers handle client investments on either a discretionary or non-discretionary basis, in line with each client's objectives and risk profile. They are regulated under the SEBI (Portfolio Managers) Regulations, 2020 (PM Regulations), which include:

A minimum investment of INR 50,00,000 per client. A minimum net worth of INR 5,00,00,000 for the manager. Mandatory SEBI registration and custody of client assets with a third-party custodian. Quarterly performance and holdings reports, plus disclosure of fees and conflicts of interest. Strict record-keeping, audit duties and fiduciary obligations to clients.

Research analysts (RAs)

Research analysts prepare and publish investment research or recommendations on securities and public offers. The SEBI (Research Analysts) Regulations, 2014 (RA Regulations) require them to register with SEBI before they publish or share any research. Analysts must meet prescribed qualification and certification standards (including NISM Series XV), stay independent from business and investment banking functions, and disclose conflicts of interest and any financial interest in the securities they cover. They must follow a SEBI code of conduct, cannot trade in covered securities within a specified window, and must keep research records for at least five years. Entities also need a compliance officer and periodic audits. Stoxbox and Tijori Finance are examples of digital RAs.

Mutual fund distributors

Mutual fund distributors sell fund products to retail and institutional investors. This can be done by individuals, banks, NBFCs, fintech platforms or other registered intermediaries. Anyone distributing mutual funds, directly or digitally, must register with the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) and pass the NISM V-A certification to get an AMFI Registration Number (ARN). Distributors follow AMFI's Code of Conduct, which requires transparency on commissions, no mis-selling and clear suitability disclosures, along with grievance redressal norms and plain communication of risks and charges. Groww, Scripbox and Kuvera are examples.

Execution-only platforms and online bond platforms

Execution-only platforms (EOPs) let users buy and sell mutual funds and other investment products without any advice or recommendations. On June 13, 2023, SEBI introduced a framework for EOPs dealing in direct plans of mutual fund schemes, with two categories:

Category I EOPs act as agents of asset management companies and register with AMFI. Category II EOPs act as agents of investors and must register as stockbrokers with SEBI.

EOPs are limited to direct plans and cannot distribute regular plans. They may charge a flat fee, paid by the asset management company (Category I) or the investor (Category II), subject to limits. The framework requires investor-level separation of advisory or distribution from execution, bans scheme-specific advertising and adds KYC and cybersecurity obligations. Zerodha Coin and Kuvera are examples.

Online bond platforms (OBPs) facilitate the digital listing and trading of listed debt securities, including non-convertible debentures and government bonds. Under SEBI's circular of November 14, 2022, OBPs must register as stockbrokers (debt segment) and work only through SEBI-recognised online bond platform providers (OBPPs). These providers must meet requirements on investor risk disclosures, listing eligibility, transaction confirmation and KYC. WintWealth and Grip Invest are examples.

Digital gold

Digital gold allows people to buy, sell and store gold online, including in small fractions, without taking physical delivery. Fintech platforms typically offer it with partners such as MMTC-PAMP and Augmont, which hold the equivalent physical gold in secure vaults. No financial sector regulator, neither the RBI nor SEBI, directly regulates digital gold today. Platforms are still expected to follow general consumer protection norms and PMLA KYC requirements. Since 2021, SEBI has told stockbrokers and RIAs not to deal in or advise on digital gold, since it is not a regulated financial product. The gap has prompted discussion about bringing digital gold under a single framework, possibly under SEBI or a dedicated commodities regulator.

Insurtech, pension and neo-banking regulation

Insurtech

Insurtech uses technology and digital platforms to improve how insurance is sold, distributed and serviced. In India it has grown through digital brokers, web aggregators and embedded insurance, and insurers now issue e-insurance policies and sell online directly. IRDAI regulates these businesses under different rules depending on whether they act as brokers, agents or web aggregators. The Sabka Bima Sabki Raksha (Amendment of Insurance Laws) Act, 2025, which received presidential assent on December 20, 2025, raised the FDI cap for insurers to 100%, lets IRDAI set limits on agent commissions and remuneration, and widens the definition of insurance intermediaries.

Insurance web aggregators. These are digital platforms authorised to give customers a side-by-side comparison of insurance products from several insurers. Their role is limited to showing standardised product information and connecting prospective customers with insurers. They do not underwrite policies or give advice unless separately licensed. They are regulated under the IRDAI (Insurance Web Aggregators) Regulations, 2017, which require:

Registration with IRDAI. Neutral, unbiased display of product information, in a display format approved by IRDAI, with no ranking or promotion based on commissions. Strict controls on lead sharing and solicitation. Web aggregators can solicit leads online only and cannot offer offline advice unless licensed in another category. Limits on remuneration, quarterly reporting, and a principal officer and compliance personnel.

PolicyBazaar, Turtlemint and Quickinsure are examples.

Corporate agents. Corporate agents are licensed by IRDAI under the IRDAI (Registration of Corporate Agents) Regulations, 2015 to solicit and distribute insurance on behalf of insurers. Banks, NBFCs, fintechs and other corporate bodies often hold this licence as part of a larger business whose main activity is not insurance, using it as a distribution channel for insurers. They play a big part in embedded insurance across lending, e-commerce and consumer tech. A corporate agent can tie up with a maximum of nine insurers in each line of business (life, general and health). It must register with IRDAI, appoint a principal officer and meet minimum capital and net worth requirements. Corporate agents cannot give comparative advice or advisory services unless they are separately licensed as brokers or investment advisers. Paytm, Scripbox and PhonePe are examples.

Pension

The PFRDA regulates the pension sector, including the National Pension System (NPS). To distribute and service NPS, it authorises entities called Points of Presence (POPs), which are the first point of contact for people who want to open, manage or contribute to an NPS account. POPs include banks, NBFCs, insurers, mutual fund platforms and fintechs. A POP can operate through its own branches or digital platforms, or through POP Sub-Entities (POP-SEs), such as fintechs, distributors or wealth managers, that work under a registered POP's oversight.

Under the PFRDA (Point of Presence) Regulations, 2018, an entity that wants to act as a POP must register with PFRDA, meet net worth and fit-and-proper criteria, and be authorised to handle NPS account opening, contribution processing, KYC and subscriber servicing. POPs must also keep their fee structures transparent, run grievance redressal systems, and meet PFRDA's reporting, audit and IT requirements. CAMS and Zerodha are examples of POPs.

Neo-banks

Neo-banks are digital-only financial platforms that give a banking-like experience through mobile apps or websites without being licensed banks themselves. They usually offer digital savings accounts, payments, personal finance tools and small-ticket credit.

Indian law has no specific licence or category for neo-banks, and the RBI has not formally recognised standalone digital banks. Neo-banks therefore work through a partner-led model, in which account issuance, UPI access, cards, lending and payment services come from regulated and licensed partners. The RBI has acknowledged the innovation neo-banks bring to financial inclusion, but it has stayed cautious and prefers that full regulatory accountability sits with the regulated entity. There is no formal sign of a licensing framework for full digital banks, though discussions on fintech licensing models, risk-sharing and operational accountability are ongoing.

FDI, data protection and consumer protection: laws that apply to every fintech

Beyond the rules issued by each sector regulator, fintech businesses must follow several foundational laws that apply across financial sectors and business models. They shape ownership, data governance and customer protection, and they matter both when a business is structured and in its day-to-day operations.

Foreign investment (FDI) in fintech

FDI in India, including in fintech, is governed by FEMA, its rules and regulations, and the FDI policy the government issues from time to time. Fintechs that take foreign capital need to plan carefully for ownership structure, pricing compliance and reporting. The sectoral FDI caps that fintech businesses typically run into are:

Sector FDI limit Route Banking (private sector) Up to 74% Up to 49% under the automatic route; the rest under the government route Insurance Up to 100% Automatic route Insurance intermediaries Up to 100% Automatic route Pension Up to 49% Automatic route Other financial services (regulated by a financial sector regulator) Up to 100% Automatic route

Insurance moved from 74% to 100% under the Sabka Bima Sabki Raksha (Amendment of Insurance Laws) Act, 2025, which also requires at least one of the chairperson, managing director or chief executive officer to be an Indian citizen. In the pension sector, the cap is still 49%, but reports from April 2026 say the government is considering raising it, possibly to 100%, through an amendment to the PFRDA Act expected in the monsoon or winter session of Parliament.

Data protection and privacy

The Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 (DPDP Act) is being brought into force in three phases. The Digital Personal Data Protection Rules, 2025 were notified in November 2025, and the provisions setting up the Data Protection Board came into effect at that time. Consent manager registration follows in November 2026. The main obligations on data fiduciaries, including notice and consent, security safeguards, breach notification and children's data, apply from May 2027. Until then, fintechs also remain bound by the Information Technology Act, 2000 and the Information Technology (Reasonable Security Practices and Procedures and Sensitive Personal Data or Information) Rules, 2011. These require reasonable security measures, user consent for data collection and a published privacy policy, among other things. Fintechs should use the lead time to map data flows, consent records and vendor contracts, because the DPDP duties will change data governance across the sector.

Consumer protection

Fintech platforms must also comply with the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, especially on digital services, advertising standards and unfair trade practices. The Central Consumer Protection Authority oversees deceptive marketing, hidden charges and misleading claims. These matter most for platforms selling credit, insurance or investment products online, so fee structures, disclaimers and customer communication need to be clear and transparent.

Taken together, these cross-sector laws form the legal base for responsible fintech innovation in India and for long-term regulatory sustainability and consumer trust.

Conclusion: planning for fintech compliance in India

India's fintech ecosystem is at a turning point, with fast innovation and regulation that keeps changing. The RBI, SEBI, PFRDA and IRDAI have generally taken a proactive approach to new business models and to the risks and gaps they create.

Two recent steps show a more collaborative style. In August 2024, the RBI recognised the Fintech Association for Consumer Empowerment (FACE) as the first self-regulatory organisation in the fintech sector (SRO-FT), aiming to improve transparency and compliance. On September 10, 2026, it recognised the Unified Fintech Forum, formerly the Digital Lenders Association of India, as the second. The RBI's regulatory sandbox, launched in 2019, lets fintechs test new products under supervision in areas such as retail payments, digital KYC, cross-border payments and cybersecurity. SEBI's sandbox, introduced in 2020, does the same for capital markets innovations. Both give firms a structured route to experiment responsibly.

Tracxn counts 131 unicorns in India as of mid-2026, roughly 26 of them in fintech, and Juspay and KreditBee joined the list this year. Eight Indian companies, including Razorpay, PhonePe, Paytm and Cashfree, appear in the CNBC-Statista World's Top Fintech Companies 2026 list. The ecosystem now covers everything from everyday payments and lending to niche products such as embedded insurance and earnings-linked credit for gig and blue-collar workers. Startups that widen access to credit, insurance and investment also fit the government's growing focus on mature, innovative startups. That reflects India's push for an inclusive digital financial system that can set global benchmarks in fintech innovation and regulation.

There is also growing agreement that fintech needs a more complete regulatory approach than today's entity-based oversight. An activity-based framework, with clear guidelines tied to the financial service being offered, could give businesses more certainty, encourage innovation and still protect consumers. It would also help fintechs align with national goals on financial inclusion and the digital economy.

The common theme for a startup with a new idea and for an established business expanding into fintech is the same: expect oversight from several regulators and a long list of compliance requirements. Planning your compliance strategy early, and revisiting it at each stage of growth, is the best way to manage regulatory risk and keep it from getting in the way of an otherwise strong fintech product.