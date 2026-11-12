No Flight Home Required: SEBI Opens Fully Digital KYC For NRIs, OCIs And Foreign Nationals

For a non-resident Indian living in Dubai, London or Singapore, opening a trading or investment account in India through a fully digital process has, until now, run into a simple obstacle. SEBI's KYC Master Circular of 12 October 2023 requires an intermediary to ensure that, during digital KYC, the client is physically located in India. As SEBI itself acknowledges, that requirement in effect prevented a client who was outside India at the time of onboarding from submitting documents and completing KYC digitally.

By a circular dated 4 November 2026, SEBI has removed that obstacle for individual clients located in countries that are compliant with the standards of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). From 3 December 2026, a SEBI-registered intermediary may accept digital submission of KYC information and documents from a non-resident Indian (NRI), an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) or a foreign national located in such a country, verify the client through video, treat the overseas address as the client's current address, and rely on KYC already carried out by another regulated entity.

This article explains what the circular changes, how the new process works and what intermediaries must put in place before 3 December. It is written for stockbrokers, depository participants, portfolio managers, mutual fund distributors and asset management companies, wealth platforms and their compliance teams.

Who Is Covered

The circular applies to an "individual Person Resident Outside India client", which it defines as an NRI, an OCI or a foreign national. The circular is confined to individual clients.

The relaxation is limited to clients located in an FATF-compliant country, determined, according to the circular, as per the details published by the FATF. For clients residing in FATF non-compliant countries, the existing KYC process continues to apply. KYC completed before the circular takes effect also continues to be governed by the existing provisions, while the new process applies to re-KYC of a client in an FATF-compliant country. The circular also supersedes, to the relevant extent, the KYC Master Circular and SEBI's 2011 circular on simplification of the trading account opening process, and supersedes in full its circular of 10 December 2025 relaxing the geo-tagging requirement for NRIs undertaking re-KYC.

Where an individual foreign national seeks registration as a foreign portfolio investor, the FPI Master Circular of 30 May 2024, rather than this circular, governs that registration.

What Changes

SEBI summarizes the principal changes in four points. First, the requirement that the client be in India during digital onboarding is relaxed for an individual PROI client located in an FATF-compliant country. Second, KYC registration agencies (KRAs) will tag each attribute of a KYC record as "validated" if it has been verified with an official or source database, and all KYC records will be portable to another intermediary, whether or not every attribute has been validated. Third, an intermediary may rely on KYC carried out by another SEBI-registered intermediary, or by an entity regulated by another financial sector regulator, on the basis of records obtained from the KRA or the Central KYC Records Registry (CKYCRR). Fourth, an authorised official of the intermediary must be present during video in-person verification (VIPV), and the VIPV process will be subject to concurrent audit.

How The New Process Works

The intermediary begins by asking the client for their PAN and CKYC identifier, if available, and retrieving the existing KYC records from the KRA and the CKYCRR. If a record already exists, additional details are to be sought only where the records have changed, the details are incomplete or not in line with current norms, the validity of the identity document has lapsed, the intermediary considers verification of identity or address necessary, or enhanced due diligence or risk profiling requires it.

Where KYC is to be carried out, the circular sets out the elements in detail. The PAN is verified against the Income Tax database, without requiring the original or a copy. A copy of the passport is collected, together with the OCI card where applicable, and the passport is verified by the intermediary and the KRA "if feasible". The KYC form follows the CKYCRR template for individuals and may be submitted as an original physical form, a scanned copy under electronic signature or a digital form under electronic signature. A specimen signature submitted digitally must be followed by a wet signature made before the intermediary during VIPV, which the intermediary must match against the submission.

For proof of identity and address, the client provides an officially valid document or deemed officially valid document, and the circular provides that the current address of an individual PROI client is an overseas address. Where a foreign national's officially valid document does not show an address, a document issued by a government department of the foreign jurisdiction and a letter issued by a foreign embassy or mission in India may be accepted as proof of address.

The original documents must be seen and verified. Where the original is not produced, the intermediary may instead accept an equivalent e-document through DigiLocker or from the issuing authority through a verifiable mechanism, Aadhaar e-KYC authentication by OTP, biometric or face authentication, or a copy attested by a certifying authority. The certifying authorities listed include a notary public, an authorised official of an overseas branch of a scheduled commercial bank registered in India, branches of overseas banks with which Indian banks have relationships, a court magistrate, a judge, and the Indian embassy or consulate general in the client's country of residence.

The client's mobile number, which may be Indian or international, and email address are collected and verified through OTP or another verifiable mechanism. Where the mobile number cannot be verified, all communications must be sent to the verified email address. All documents must be in English, or translated into English and attested by a certifying authority.

Video In-Person Verification

In-person verification remains required, but where physical verification is not feasible, the intermediary may carry out VIPV. This is where most of the new compliance burden lies. The circular requires that:

the client's consent is recorded in an auditable and alteration-proof manner; the VIPV infrastructure uses random action prompts to establish that the interaction is not pre-recorded; the uninterrupted video recording carries live GPS coordinates of the client and a date and time stamp, using tamper-proof technology; connections from spoofed IP addresses, VPNs or proxy servers are prevented; the client's IP address originates from India or an FATF-compliant country, and matches the country stated in the KYC form and the identity document; the client's photograph is clearly captured and matches the photograph in the form and the identity document; data is encrypted end to end between the client's device and the intermediary's platform; an authorised official of the intermediary is present; the infrastructure verifies face liveness and detects spoofs, without excluding persons with special needs; and the process is subject to concurrent audit.

Intermediaries may add further safeguards under their own risk management policies, and the KYC infrastructure as a whole must comply with SEBI's Cyber Security and Cyber Resilience Framework.

Relying On Someone Else's KYC

The circular allows an intermediary to rely on KYC carried out by another SEBI-registered intermediary, as shown in the KRA record, which will indicate for each attribute whether it has been validated. It may also rely on KYC carried out by an entity regulated by another financial sector regulator, as shown in the CKYCRR record. The circular identifies those regulators as the Reserve Bank of India, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India, the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority and the International Financial Services Centres Authority.

However, reliance does not transfer responsibility. The circular states expressly that the intermediary has the ultimate responsibility for the KYC of its clients, including enhanced due diligence appropriate to their risk profile. Hence, an intermediary relying on an existing record should review the attribute-wise validation tags and decide, under its own risk policy, whether further verification is needed, since the circular also allows records to be shared even where not every attribute has been validated.

What Intermediaries Must Do Before 3 December

The process changes required are significant.

Update KYC and onboarding policies to permit digital onboarding of individual PROI clients in FATF-compliant countries, while retaining the existing process for clients in FATF non-compliant countries. Build or upgrade VIPV infrastructure to meet each of the requirements listed above, in particular geo-tagging, IP-address matching, VPN and proxy blocking, liveness detection and end-to-end encryption, and arrange for the presence of an authorised official and concurrent audit. Set up an FATF-status check for the client's country of location, based on the information published by the FATF. Revise document workflows to accept overseas addresses as current addresses, the alternative proof of address for foreign nationals, attested copies from the listed certifying authorities, and English translations. Configure reliance on KRA and CKYCRR records, with a process for reviewing attribute-wise validation tags and applying enhanced due diligence where required. Ensure upload to the KRA within three working days of completing the KYC process. Align the systems with the Cyber Security and Cyber Resilience Framework.

Conclusion

The circular removes a requirement that, for practical purposes, required many overseas clients to be in India to complete KYC digitally. For NRIs, OCIs and foreign nationals in FATF-compliant countries, onboarding can now be completed from abroad, using an overseas address, video verification and, where available, existing KYC records. For intermediaries, the relaxation comes with a detailed set of conditions, particularly on video verification, and with an express reminder that responsibility for KYC remains with them even where they rely on someone else's. With the circular taking effect on 3 December 2026, intermediaries that wish to offer digital onboarding to overseas clients from that date have less than a month to put the required systems and policies in place.