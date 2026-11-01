The Chilling Effect Of Surveillance: Analysing The Legality Of India's Facial Recognition Systems

India stands at a critical juncture in its digital governance trajectory, where the rapid deployment of facial recognition technology (FRT) across law enforcement agencies and public infrastructure has outpaced the development of adequate legal safeguards. The National Crime Records Bureau’s (NCRB) ambitious rollout of the Automated Facial Recognition System (AFRS) across police departments and metro rail stations, combined with the absence of dedicated legislation governing such surveillance technologies, presents unprecedented constitutional challenges that demand urgent legal scrutiny.

1. NCRB's Unprecedented Expansion of Facial Recognition Infrastructure

The National Crime Records Bureau’s (NCRB) adoption of facial recognition technology marks one of the most expansive biometric surveillance initiatives undertaken globally. Since the issuance of its Request for Proposal in July 2019, the Bureau has aimed to develop a centralized facial image repository, aggregating data from a wide range of sources including CCTV footage, print media, law enforcement raids, and even composite sketches1. This system is envisioned as a tool to modernize policing by facilitating the automated identification of criminals, missing persons, and unidentified bodies across more than 15,000 police stations throughout the country.

Notably, the reach of this initiative extends significantly beyond routine law enforcement. Several major railway terminals, such as Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and the New Delhi Railway Station, are in the process of being outfitted with AI-powered facial recognition systems, engineered to monitor and process the biometric data of millions of passengers daily2. In parallel, the Indian Railways has commenced installation of facial recognition-enabled CCTV systems in train compartments, with plans to equip over 44,000 coaches. These cameras are designed to extract facial images from live video feeds and relay the data to centralized servers in real time3.

The Automated Facial Recognition System (AFRS) is further intended to interface with pre-existing national and state-level databases, including the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems (CCTNS), the National Automated Fingerprint Identification System (NAFIS), and other localized repositories. This networked infrastructure represents an unprecedented scale of biometric surveillance, fundamentally reshaping the dynamics between the individual and the state in public domains.

2. The Legal Vacuum: Absence of Dedicated Legislation

India’s use of facial recognition technology (FRT) is taking place in a notable legal void. In contrast to regions like the European Union and various states in the United States, where regulatory frameworks specifically addressing biometric surveillance are in place, India has yet to enact any comprehensive legislation governing the deployment of FRT by public authorities4. This lack of statutory oversight raises serious concerns regarding the legal validity of such expansive surveillance operations5.

Although the Information Technology Act, 2000 classifies biometric data as sensitive personal information, its provisions are primarily directed at “body corporates” and private entities, offering little clarity or control over the government’s use of facial recognition data6. Similarly, while the Criminal Procedure (Identification) Act, 2022 permits the collection of multiple forms of biometric information, it was not intended to regulate large-scale, automated facial recognition systems used for continuous surveillance7.

Civil society organizations, including the Internet Freedom Foundation, have consistently underscored this legislative gap. Legal notices submitted to the NCRB contend that the rollout of the Automated Facial Recognition System (AFRS) in the absence of a legislative mandate breaches constitutional due process and undermines fundamental rights. These concerns become even more critical considering the Supreme Court’s repeated affirmation of the necessity for procedural safeguards in matters concerning the right to privacy.

3. Constitutional Implications Under the Puttaswamy Framework

The deployment of facial recognition systems without adequate legal framework presents serious constitutional challenges under Article 21 of the Indian Constitution, as interpreted in the landmark Justice K.S. Puttaswamy v. Union of India (2017) judgment8. The Supreme Court's recognition of privacy as a fundamental right established a three-pronged test requiring any interference with privacy to satisfy requirements of legality, necessity, and proportionality9.

3.1 The Legality Requirement

The first prong of the Puttaswamy test demands that any encroachment on privacy must be sanctioned by law. The current deployment of facial recognition technology fails this fundamental requirement, as there exists no specific legislation authorizing such mass surveillance10. The NCRB's reliance on general administrative powers, without explicit parliamentary authorization, cannot satisfy the “procedure established by law” standard mandated by Article 2111.

The Supreme Court in Puttaswamy emphasized that informational privacy is a crucial facet of the right to privacy, encompassing an individual's control over the collection, processing, and dissemination of personal information12. Facial recognition systems, by their very design, violate this informational autonomy by processing biometric data without individual consent or knowledge.

3.2 Proportionality and Necessity Concerns

The second and third elements of the proportionality test mandate that any infringement on privacy must serve a legitimate state aim and be proportionate to that objective. The extensive integration of facial recognition systems in public environments raises significant concerns regarding this standard. Scholarly commentary has pointed out that frameworks such as the National Automated Facial Recognition System (NAFRS) are not sufficiently narrowly tailored to meet constitutional scrutiny, particularly in the absence of clear restrictions confining their use to narrowly defined scenarios13.

These concerns are further intensified by the well-documented inaccuracies and biases inherent in facial recognition technologies. Empirical studies have revealed that these systems often exhibit racial and gender-based disparities, with markedly higher error rates in identifying women and individuals belonging to minority communities14. In a country as demographically diverse as India, such technological bias risks the disproportionate targeting of already vulnerable groups, thereby undermining the constitutional promise of equality enshrined in Article 14.

4. DPDP Act 2023: Limited Protection for Facial Recognition Data

The Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 (DPDP Act), though a landmark step as India’s first comprehensive data protection framework, falls short in addressing the risks posed by facial recognition technology. While the Act recognizes biometric information as personal data that necessitates consent for processing15, it leaves critical loopholes that weaken its ability to meaningfully regulate surveillance practices carried out by state authorities.

4.1 Consent Framework Limitations

The consent-driven framework of the DPDP Act loses its practical significance when applied to large-scale surveillance facilitated by facial recognition technologies. Individuals navigating public spaces under constant watch of FRT systems are often unaware that their biometric data is being captured, making the provision of informed consent virtually impossible16. Although the Act imposes consent obligations on private entities, it fails to effectively address the secretive and non-transparent nature of state surveillance mechanisms.

Additionally, the Act permits the processing of personal data without consent for certain lawful purposes, including those linked to law enforcement¹⁴. This broad exemption creates room for interpretation that may legitimise the use of facial recognition by government bodies, thereby eroding the very safeguards that the consent model aims to establish.

4.2 Exemptions for Government Surveillance

A major shortcoming of the DPDP Act is its ambiguous approach to data processing activities undertaken by government bodies. Although the legislation places obligations on data fiduciaries, how these responsibilities apply in the context of state-led surveillance remains uncertain17. The Act’s emphasis on regulating data practices within the private sector does not sufficiently confront the distinct concerns raised by the government’s use of facial recognition technologies for surveillance.

An additional and equally critical gap in the legislation is the absence of dedicated provisions addressing automated decision-making and algorithmic processing18. Given that facial recognition technologies function primarily through complex algorithms, often resulting in biased or discriminatory outcomes, the lack of mandated algorithmic audits or safeguards against systemic bias is a significant regulatory oversight.

4.3 Data Retention and Purpose Limitation

The DPDP Act’s data retention requirements, while applicable in principle, lack specific guidelines for biometric surveillance data. Under the Act, personal data must be deleted once its intended purpose has been fulfilled. However, in the context of facial recognition systems deployed for continuous surveillance, authorities may justify indefinite data retention on the grounds of ongoing security imperatives19. Such an interpretation risks undermining the principle of purpose limitation, rendering it ineffective in surveillance-related scenarios.

5. Global Regulatory Responses: Lessons from International Experience

The international regulatory response to facial recognition technology provides valuable insights into alternative approaches to governing such systems. The contrast between India's permissive stance and global trends toward restriction is particularly striking.

5.1 European Union's Comprehensive Approach

The European Union’s Artificial Intelligence Act stands as the most far-reaching regulatory effort aimed at controlling the use of facial recognition technology. It expressly bans real-time remote biometric identification in publicly accessible areas for law enforcement purposes, allowing only narrowly defined exceptions involving serious criminal threats and prior judicial approval¹⁸. This regulatory stance reflects a commitment to upholding fundamental rights while permitting limited, tightly controlled deployment of such technologies20.

Notably, the Act also prohibits indiscriminate scraping of facial images from sources like the internet or CCTV footage, a practice commonly used by firms such as Clearview AI21. These restrictions directly challenge the data-gathering techniques utilized by India’s Automated Facial Recognition System (AFRS), which depends extensively on compiling images from a wide range of both online and offline platforms.

5.2 United States: Patchwork of State-Level Restrictions

Although the United States does not have a unified federal law regulating facial recognition technology, various states and municipalities have adopted their own restrictions. The proposed Facial Recognition and Biometric Technology Moratorium Act of 2023 seeks to prohibit federal agencies from deploying biometric surveillance systems unless explicitly authorized by Congress2223.

At the state level, several jurisdictions have imposed moratoriums on law enforcement's use of facial recognition. For instance, Vermont has barred state law enforcement agencies from employing such technology without prior legislative approval²³, while Massachusetts requires judicial authorization before facial recognition searches can be conducted²⁴. These state-level initiatives reflect diverse strategies aimed at striking a balance between public safety and the protection of individual privacy rights.

6. Clearview AI: A Global Cautionary Tale

The international regulatory backlash against Clearview AI underscores a growing global consensus on the misuse of facial recognition technology. Data protection authorities across Europe have levied fines exceeding €50 million against the company for unlawfully collecting and processing biometric data without user consent24. These actions reinforce the principle that large-scale, non-consensual harvesting of facial images infringes upon core privacy rights recognized in several legal systems.

India’s current strategy for deploying facial recognition technology mirrors many of the same problematic elements seen in Clearview AI’s operations. This includes the broad and indiscriminate acquisition of facial images from diverse sources without obtaining individual consent25, raising serious concerns about alignment with internationally accepted privacy standards.

7. Algorithmic Accuracy and Bias: Technical Challenges to Legal Implementation

The technical limitations of facial recognition technology raise additional legal concerns that must be addressed in any regulatory framework. Research consistently demonstrates that these systems are not error-free and exhibit systematic biases that can lead to discriminatory outcomes26.

8. Error Rates and False Identifications

Empirical research on facial recognition systems tested under real-world conditions highlights considerable inaccuracies, especially when dealing with low-resolution images frequently encountered in law enforcement scenarios27. The Delhi Police’s decision to adopt an 80% accuracy threshold for confirming positive identifications underscores a troubling tolerance for high error margins in high-stakes contexts28. Such practices raise serious concerns regarding due process, particularly when facial recognition outcomes are introduced as evidence in criminal trials.

Instances of false positive identifications have resulted in wrongful detentions across various jurisdictions, with these errors disproportionately impacting minority populations29. In India, where systemic biases in policing have historically affected marginalized communities, the use of flawed algorithmic tools risks further entrenching and amplifying these disparities.

9. Demographic Bias and Constitutional Equality

Studies have consistently shown that facial recognition technologies tend to produce higher error rates when identifying women and individuals with darker skin tones30. This demographic disparity raises serious constitutional issues in the Indian context, particularly with respect to Article 14, which guarantees equality before the law. When state agencies deploy systems with built-in biases, it may result in indirect discrimination against vulnerable or protected groups.

A significant concern lies in the absence of algorithmic audit requirements within India’s current legal framework. In the absence of mandatory testing for bias or corrective mechanisms, these systemic inaccuracies remain unchecked. As a result, the continued deployment of facial recognition technologies threatens to reinforce and deepen pre-existing social inequalities under the guise of technological advancement.

10. Constitutional Challenges in Indian Courts

The legal challenges to facial recognition technology in Indian courts represent crucial tests of constitutional protection against surveillance overreach. The petition filed in the Telangana High Court challenging the unregulated use of FRT by Hyderabad police marks the first constitutional challenge to such systems in India31.

10.1 The Telangana Challenge

The legal challenge filed in Telangana questions the constitutionality of facial recognition deployment within the framework established by the Puttaswamy judgment, asserting that the lack of legislative sanction and absence of regulatory safeguards infringes upon fundamental rights32. This petition offers a critical opportunity for the Indian judiciary to clarify the constitutional boundaries surrounding the use of surveillance technologies.

By highlighting the absence of statutory authority and regulatory oversight, the petition echoes global judicial approaches that stress the necessity of clear legal foundations for the use of biometric surveillance33. The verdict in this case could set a crucial precedent and play a decisive role in shaping the trajectory of facial recognition technology implementation across India.

10.2 Implications for Due Process

In addition to privacy-related implications, the use of facial recognition technology in criminal investigations raises serious due process concerns under Article 21 of the Constitution. The opacity surrounding how this technology is employed, coupled with the limited disclosure provided to accused individuals, threatens core fair trial protections34.

Further compounding these concerns is the lack of established legal standards governing the admissibility of facial recognition evidence in judicial proceedings. In the absence of a clear framework, accused persons may find it difficult to contest the accuracy or reliability of algorithm-based identifications, thereby weakening essential procedural safeguards35.

10.3 Recommendations for Legal Reform

The analysis of India’s facial recognition deployment reveals the urgent need for comprehensive legal reform to address constitutional concerns while enabling legitimate security applications.

10.3.1 Immediate Moratorium and Legislative Framework

India should consider imposing an immediate moratorium on the expansion of facial recognition systems until a comprehensive legal framework is enacted to regulate their deployment. Such legislation must clearly define authorization protocols, establish purpose-specific limitations, and introduce robust oversight mechanisms for the use of biometric surveillance by state agencies.

Importantly, the legal framework should be aligned with the standards articulated in the Puttaswamy judgment, ensuring that any use of facial recognition technology adheres to the principles of legality, necessity, and proportionality. In addition, the law must address key concerns such as algorithmic bias, limits on data retention, and requirements for transparency and public accountability.

10.3.2 Strengthening the DPDP Act

To strengthen regulatory oversight, the DPDP Act should be revised to incorporate explicit provisions governing automated decision-making and algorithmic processing36. These amendments must include mandatory bias assessments, regular algorithmic audits, and requirements for meaningful human oversight, particularly in the context of high-risk AI applications such as surveillance systems.

In addition, the consent framework must be enhanced to address the specific challenges posed by surveillance technologies. This should include obligations for clear and visible notification of facial recognition system deployment in public spaces, as well as the provision of opt-out options wherever technically and operationally feasible.

10.3.3 Institutional Safeguards

India must establish an independent data protection authority equipped with specialized knowledge in surveillance technologies and constitutional protections. Such a body should be empowered to carry out privacy impact assessments, enforce compliance obligations, and impose penalties for breaches involving the handling of biometric data.

Additionally, robust judicial oversight should be incorporated into the governance of large-scale surveillance initiatives. This should include mandatory judicial authorization prior to the deployment of facial recognition systems at the city or national level, ensuring accountability and adherence to constitutional safeguards.

11. Conclusion

India’s ongoing deployment of facial recognition technology in the absence of robust legal safeguards poses a significant threat to constitutional governance in the digital era. The NCRB’s broad expansion of FRT systems across law enforcement and public infrastructure, without express legislative backing, falls short of the constitutional standards laid down in the Puttaswamy Although the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 marks a milestone as India’s first comprehensive data protection law, it fails to offer sufficient safeguards against the misuse of facial recognition technology for mass surveillance. The Act’s lack of clarity on state surveillance, automated decision-making, and algorithmic bias leaves citizens exposed to unchecked intrusions on their privacy. Globally, the tide is shifting toward greater restrictions on facial recognition technology. The European Union’s AI Act and state-level moratoriums in the United States exemplify regulatory models that prioritize fundamental rights. Enforcement actions against companies such as Clearview AI reflect a growing international consensus that mass biometric surveillance without consent is incompatible with core privacy protections. Legal concerns are further exacerbated by the technical limitations of facial recognition systems, including high error rates and demonstrable demographic biases. In the absence of mandatory algorithmic audits and bias mitigation mechanisms, these systems risk embedding discrimination into state practices under the guise of technological advancement. The constitutional challenges presently before Indian courts offer a critical opportunity to define the legal contours of surveillance and privacy. However, judicial scrutiny alone cannot compensate for the absence of a comprehensive legislative regime. Systemic reform is necessary to close the regulatory gaps that currently allow unregulated deployment of facial recognition systems. India must act swiftly to adopt a detailed legal framework that governs the use of facial recognition technology, balancing national security imperatives with the preservation of fundamental rights. Such a framework should include an immediate moratorium on further deployments, clear statutory safeguards, stronger data protection provisions, and the establishment of independent oversight institutions. Ultimately, the trajectory of digital governance in India must align with the principles of constitutional democracy. Technological innovation must not be allowed to erode the rule of law or dilute the rights of individuals. To that end, facial recognition systems must be brought under the purview of law, ensuring that the promise of technology serves to empower citizens rather than subject them to invisible and unaccountable surveillance.

Footnotes

1 https://indianexpress.com/article/explained/automated-facial-recognition-what-ncrb-proposes-what-are-the-concerns-5823110/

2 https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/life-style/travel/news/indias-7-major-railway-stations-to-get-ai-surveillance-and-facial-recognition-these-railway-stations-are/articleshow/122820837.cms

3 https://www.boomlive.in/explainers/mass-surveillance-indian-railways-use-facial-recognition-tech-and-ai-26094

4 https://www.drishtiias.com/daily-updates/daily-news-analysis/regulating-facial-recognition-technology-in-india

5 https://doonlawmentor.com/legal-issues-of-biometrics-and-facial-recognition-world-scenario-with-specific-reference-to-india/

6 https://ohrh.law.ox.ac.uk/use-of-facial-recognition-technology-in-india-a-function-creep-breaching-privacy/

7 https://ijlsi.com/wp-content/uploads/Facial-Recognition-Technology-FRT-and-Privacy.pdf

8 https://cdnbbsr.s3waas.gov.in/s3ec0490f1f4972d133619a60c30f3559e/documents/aor_notice_circular/43.pdf

9 https://translaw.clpr.org.in/case-law/justice-k-s-puttaswamy-anr-vs-union-of-india-ors-privacy/

10 https://ohrh.law.ox.ac.uk/use-of-facial-recognition-technology-in-india-a-function-creep-breaching-privacy/

11 https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=5228551

12 https://cdnbbsr.s3waas.gov.in/s3ec0490f1f4972d133619a60c30f3559e/documents/aor_notice_circular/43.pdf

13 https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=3995958

14 https://hyperverge.co/blog/mitigating-facial-recognition-bias/

15 https://ksandk.com/data-protection-and-data-privacy/regulation-of-biometric-data-under-the-dpdp-act/

16 https://sflc.in/analysis-of-the-facial-recognition-technology-enabled-surveillance-landscape-in-india/

17 https://www.orfonline.org/research/the-digital-personal-data-protection-act-2023-recommendations-for-inclusion-in-the-digital-india-act

18 https://kuey.net/index.php/kuey/article/download/9894/7705/18924

19 https://kuey.net/index.php/kuey/article/download/9894/7705/18924

20 https://www.europarl.europa.eu/topics/en/article/20230601STO93804/eu-ai-act-first-regulation-on-artificial-intelligence

21 https://algorithmwatch.org/en/ai-act-prohibitions-february-2025/

22 https://www.congress.gov/bill/118th-congress/senate-bill/681

23 https://jolt.law.harvard.edu/digest/approaches-to-regulating-government-use-of-facial-recognition-technology

24 https://www.forbes.com/sites/roberthart/2024/09/03/clearview-ai-controversial-facial-recognition-firm-fined-33-million-for-illegal-database/, https://www.edpb.europa.eu/news/national-news/2022/facial-recognition-italian-sa-fines-clearview-ai-eur-20-million_en, https://edri.org/our-work/we-need-to-talk-about-clearview-ai/

25 https://www.torys.com/our-latest-thinking/publications/2025/04/bc-court-requires-clearview-ais-facial-recognition-software-to-comply-with-provincial-privacy-laws

26 https://3divi.ai/news/tpost/jz7x2d5101-accuracy-and-reliability-of-facial-recog

27 https://arxiv.org/html/2505.14320v1

28 https://indianexpress.com/article/cities/delhi/delhi-police-rti-reply-80-pc-match-facial-recognition-deemed-positive-id-8094324/

29 https://jolt.law.harvard.edu/digest/approaches-to-regulating-government-use-of-facial-recognition-technology

30 https://www.clarip.com/blog/vermont-enacts-a-moratorium-on-facial-recognition-technology-by-law-enforcement/

31 https://ace-usa.org/blog/research/research-technology/understanding-the-government-face-surveillance-ban-debate/

32 https://www.forbes.com/sites/roberthart/2024/09/03/clearview-ai-controversial-facial-recognition-firm-fined-33-million-for-illegal-database/

33 https://www.jurist.org/commentary/2022/02/jauhar-vipra-frt-constitutional-challenges-law-enforcement/

34 https://p39ablog.com/2020/12/facial-recognition-and-rights-of-the-accused/

35 https://www.edpb.europa.eu/news/national-news/2022/facial-recognition-italian-sa-fines-clearview-ai-eur-20-million_en

36 https://edri.org/our-work/we-need-to-talk-about-clearview-ai/