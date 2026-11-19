Earlier this year, a global technology services company asked us for a small group of consultants, on secondment, to support its AI governance assessments. They would work with business, legal, privacy and technical teams to assess each AI use case against the company’s internal policies.

Very few people have done this work before. Most organisations created dedicated AI governance roles only in the last few years, and we found only a handful of people, at a Big Four firm and at IT companies, already doing exactly what our client needed. Deeper AI governance experience was rarer still, and the few who had it came at a high price.

Why companies need the role now

The EU AI Act is coming into force in stages, and any company whose products reach European users needs someone to own compliance with it. In India, the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Rules, notified in November 2025, bring the DPDP Act into force in phases and cover much of the personal data that AI systems run on. MeitY’s India AI Governance Guidelines, released the same month, favour principles and voluntary frameworks over a new law. So companies largely design their own governance, and they need people in-house to apply it.

For a company operating across several markets, these regimes overlap, and its internal policies have to account for all of them.

What the role asks for

Our client was looking for lawyers with a grounding in technology, regulatory compliance or data protection. The work itself involves assessing how AI is used across a business and what follows for contracts and governance.

That calls for someone who understands where the risks in an AI tool lie and can work comfortably with engineers as well as lawyers. Few candidates have all of it. Most of the lawyers we met were strong on the law and competent in either the technology or risk management. Those we put forward came mainly from privacy policy review, data privacy or risk management, and certifications such as the IAPP’s AIGP and CIPP counted in their favour.

Where we looked

Since few people hold the title, we started wider than the brief with a targeted market mapping exercise in India across privacy, cybersecurity, regulatory policy and data governance, along with the few already working in responsible AI or AI risk. Privacy professionals were the closest fit on paper, since data protection impact assessments (DPIAs) and data mapping carry over naturally to AI risk assessments. Those already in responsible AI roles, mostly in the IT sector, had the most relevant experience and were in the most demand.

The terms made the search harder. A fixed-term secondment on a niche project is a lot to ask of people in permanent roles, and most of the people we approached were in one. Hands-on AI governance work is still rare, though, and for many candidates the chance to do it was a real draw. The shortlist we presented spanned legal and adjacent backgrounds. Experience in privacy and risk assessment carried over well to the work, and later searches moved much faster than the first.

For anyone hiring for this role

Be specific about the work before writing the job description. Applying an established framework calls for different people from building one, and here it pointed to lawyers with privacy experience.

Expect to train for part of the profile. Our client put its consultants through thorough training before they started on live cases.

If the role is a secondment, candidates will weigh how long it lasts and what follows. Telling them early when an engagement is likely to continue makes it easier for them to commit.

Hiring for this work should get easier as more people do it and the regulation settles into routine compliance. Until then, most of the people who can do it will come from neighbouring fields. A company that is clear about the work it needs done, and ready to train for the rest, will find it easier to judge candidates, whichever field they come from.