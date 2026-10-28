Direct Tax Newsletter - Sep - Oct 2026

Legislative Developments: Notifications/Circulars

CBDT Press Release - Extension of Due Date for Furnishing Return of Income for AY 2026-27 dated 28 September 2026

The CBDT, through its press release dated 28 September 2026, has extended the due date for furnishing the Return of Income for Assessment Year 2026-27 in the case of persons covered under the specified category in the table to Explanation 2 to section 139(1) of the Income-tax Act, 1961, i.e. persons whose accounts are subject to audit under the Act. The original due date for furnishing the return was 31 October 2026. The CBDT has extended this date by 21 days, and the revised due date is 21 November 2026.

Correspondingly, the “specified date” for furnishing the tax audit report for AY 2026-27 has also been extended. The earlier specified date of 30 September 2026 has been extended to 21 October 2026.

CBDT Circular No. 07/2026 dated 28 September 2026 gives effect to these extensions.

Notification No. 121/2026 - Income-tax (Fifth Amendment) Rules, 2026 dated 22 September 2026

Notification No. 121/2026 introduces the Income-tax (Fifth Amendment) Rules, 2026, with effect from 1 October 2026. A significant change is the incorporation of transactions involving transfer of immovable property by a non-resident to a resident individual or Hindu undivided family within the prescribed TDS reporting framework under section 393(2) of the Income-tax Act, 2025. The amendments modify Rules 215, 218 and 219 and correspondingly update Forms 132 and 141.

A new Schedule E has been introduced in Form 141 for reporting TDS on consideration for transfer of such immovable property. It requires details including the property address and type, all buyers and sellers, sale consideration, stamp duty value, instalment details, amount on which tax is deducted, rate of TDS, tax deducted and relevant certificates. The amended forms also require additional information concerning non-resident deductees, including contact details, foreign address, tax residency certificate and tax identification number.

Notification No. 120/2026 - Income-tax (Fourth Amendment) Rules, 2026 dated 17 September 2026

Notification No. 120/2026 makes the Fourth Amendment to the Income-tax Rules, 2026. Certain amendments relating to rules 160, 176 and 225 are given retrospective effect from 1 April 2026, while other amendments take effect from publication in the Official Gazette. The notification modifies provisions concerning electronic communication, procedural references and provisions relating to proceedings under Rule 225.

An important change is the extension of the deadlines for updating registration details under Rules 246 and 256 from 30 September 2026 to 31 March 2027. The notification also substitutes Form No. 169, which is the application for registration as a valuer under section 514, and Form No. 171, relating to registration as an authorised income-tax practitioner under section 515.

The revised forms require detailed information regarding qualifications, experience, registration status and applicable disqualifications.

Notification No. 1 of 2026 - Format, Procedure and Guidelines for Submission of Statement of Financial Transactions (SFT-2517) for Depository Transactions dated 10 September 2026

Notification No. 1 of 2026 prescribes the format, procedure and guidelines for furnishing SFT-2517 in respect of depository transactions under section 508(1) of the Income-tax Act, 2025 read with Rule 237(6) of the Income-tax Rules, 2026. The framework is intended, among other things, to provide information relating to capital gains on transfers of listed securities and units of mutual funds for pre-filling income-tax returns. All depositories are required to prepare the prescribed data files from their internal systems and submit them through the designated SFT platform.

The SFT is to be furnished on a half-yearly basis, with the first-half statement due by 31 October and the second-half statement by 30 April. The guidelines provide for reporting of user-initiated debit transactions in demat accounts, calculation of estimated sale consideration using the weighted average price, classification of securities and determination of holding period using the FIFO method. Reporting entities must also provide the reported information to account holders to facilitate reconciliation with the Annual Information Statement, and correction or deletion statements are prescribed for inaccurate reports.

Notification No. 2 of 2026 - Format, Procedure and Guidelines for Submission of Statement of Financial Transactions (SFT-2518) for Mutual Fund Transactions by Registrar and Share Transfer Agents dated 10 September 2026

Notification No. 2 of 2026 prescribes the framework for SFT-2518 relating to mutual fund transactions under section 508(1) of the Income-tax Act, 2025 read with Rule 237(6). The notification applies to Registrar and Share Transfer Agents registered under section 12(1) of the SEBI Act and requires them to prepare and submit prescribed transaction data for purposes including pre-filling information relating to capital gains on transfer of mutual fund units. A separate control statement is required to be signed and verified by the Designated Director.

The SFT is furnished half-yearly, with the first-half statement due by 31 October and the second-half statement by 30 April. The guidelines provide for reporting of relevant user-initiated debit transact-ions, estimation of sale consideration based on the best available price or, where necessary, the redemption offer price, and classification of assets and holding periods using prescribed rules including FIFO. The reporting information is also to be made available to account holders for reconciliation with the Annual Information Statement, with correction and deletion mechanis-ms available where inaccuracies are identified.

Notification No. 3 of 2026 - Procedure for Registration of Reporting Person/Entity and Submission of Form No. 98 under Rule 160 of the Income-tax Rules, 2026 Date: 15 September 2026

Notification No. 3 of 2026 prescribes the procedure for registration of reporting persons or entities and submission of Form No. 98 under Rule 160 of the Income-tax Rules, 2026. Persons covered by Rule 160 who receive declarations in Form No. 97 relating to specified transactions are required to furnish Form No. 98 electronically. Where declarations are received by 30 September, the statement is required to be furnished by 31 October; where declarations are received by 31 March, the statement is due by 30 April of the following financial year.

The notification establishes the registration process for obtaining an Income Tax Department Reporting Entity Identification Number (ITDREIN) and provides for filing Form 98 through the Reporting Portal or the Generic Submission Utility. Existing reporting entities registered for erstwhile Form 61 compliance do not need fresh registration and their existing ITDREIN continues to remain valid. The notification also provides mechanisms for correction statements, deletion statements and rectification of defects identified through Data Quality Reports. Reporting entities are additionally required to maintain appropriate information-security, archival and retrieval procedures.

KEY COURT RULINGS:

SUPREME COURT RULINGS

Assistant Commissioner of Income Tax vs Omaxe Limited, 2026 INSC 1000, September 16, 2026

The Supreme Court held that once the Income Tax Settlement Commission (ITSC) passes a final settlement order under Section 245D(4) of the Income Tax Act, the Assessing Officer cannot reopen the concluded assessment by issuing a notice under Section 148. The Court reaffirmed that Chapter XIX-A constitutes a self-contained code, and the finality attached to a settlement order under Section 245-I cannot be defeated through independent reassessment proceedings.

The Court explained that the settlement mechanism is intended to achieve finality in respect of matters covered by the settlement order. Once the Income Tax Settlement Commission has passed a final order under Section 245D(4), the Assessing Officer cannot independently reopen matters concluded by that order through reassessment proceedings under Section 148.

The Court further held that where the Revenue believes that the settlement was obtained through fraud or misrepresentation, its remedy lies in approaching the ITSC under Section 245D(6), rather than issuing a notice under Section 148. In the present case, the Revenue had already invoked Section 245D(6), but the ITSC rejected its application.

Accordingly, the Supreme Court affirmed the limited scope for reopening matters concluded by the ITSC and emphasised that permitting the Assessing Officer to independently reassess such matters would defeat the legislative purpose and finality of the settlement mechanism.

HIGH COURT RULINGS

Jyoti Sareen vs Union of India, 2026:PHHC:128067-DB Punjab & Haryana HC, September 10, 2026

The Punjab & Haryana High Court held that Section 147A of the Income-tax Act, introduced retrospect-ively through the Finance Bill, 2026 with effect from April 1, 2021, is unconstitutional and struck it down. The provision sought to validate the issuance of reassessment notices by jurisdictional Assessing Officers notwithstanding the faceless assessment framework under Section 151A.

The Court held that Section 147A failed to remove the legal basis of earlier constitutional court decisions requiring notices under Section 148 to be issued through randomized and automated allocation in a faceless manner. Section 151A and the scheme dated March 29, 2022 continued to

remain in force without amendment, including the requirement of automated allocation. The Court also noted that Section 147A did not refer to Section 130 or the scheme dated March 28, 2022, which had also formed part of the basis for the earlier judicial findings.

The Court reaffirmed that the legislature cannot directly overrule or annul a judicial decision; it may only remove the statutory foundation on which the decision rests. Since Section 147A did not do so, notices issued by jurisdictional Assessing Officers without following the faceless mechanism were quashed.

The ruling therefore reinforces the separation of powers and the statutory requirement of faceless, randomized allocation in reassessment proceed-ings.

TRIBUNALS/ADVANCE RULINGS

Joint Commissioner of Income Tax (OSD) v. Ramesh Kumar, ITA Nos. 243 to 251/DDN/2026, ITAT Delhi Bench, 1 September 2026.

The New Delhi Bench of the ITAT held that where the Assessing Officer accepts that alleged unacc-ounted purchases resulted in corresponding sales, only the profit embedded in those purchases constitutes “income chargeable to tax” for determining the Rs. 50 lakh threshold under Section 149(1)(b). In the present case, the embedded profit for AY 2014-15 to AY 2018-19 was below Rs. 50 lakhs in each year. Consequently, the extended limitation condition was not satisfied and the notices issued under Section 148 were held to be without jurisdiction.

The Tribunal also held that following a search under Section 132, the statutory procedure required the AO to initiate reassessment proceedings under Section 148 and thereafter pass an order under Section 147/144B. For AY 2022-23, the AO had instead proceeded directly under Section 143(3), despite incriminating material having been found during the search. The Tribunal therefore treated the assessment as void ab initio.

The Tribunal further held that the 30-day period prescribed in the Section 148 notices issued on March 29, 2023 was permissible under the law applicable at that time, since the amendment prescribing a three-month period took effect only from April 1, 2023.