SEBI has notified the SEBI (Alternative Investment Funds) (Third Amendment) Regulations, 2026, effective from their publication in the Official Gazette on 14 October 2026. Pursuant to the SEBI Board meeting held on 24 September 2026, the proposed changes to the accredited investor framework, as outlined in the consultation paper dated 13 August 2026. These changes have subsequently been formalised through the notification of amendments to the SEBI (Alternative Investment Funds) Regulations, 2012 (“AIF Regulations”), including a revised definition of ‘accredited investor’ under Regulation 2(1)(ab).

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