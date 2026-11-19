ITAT holds that compensation received on termination of distribution agreement is taxable as business income, as the termination did not affect its capital structure. Mere nomenclature of a “Principal to Principal” agreement does not negate factors indicating the actual nature of the business arrangement.

BRIEF FACTS OF THE CASE1

The Assessee entered into a ten-year agreement with Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care (‘PGHH’) and Procter & Gamble Home Products (‘PGHP’), collectively referred to as “P&G”, for distribution of their products in India. The agreement described the arrangement as being on a principal-to-principal

On termination of the agreement, the Assessee received compensation of INR 4.56 Crore. It offered the amount to tax as long-term capital gains, treating the distribution rights as a capital asset whose extinguishment constituted a

The Assessing Officer (‘AO’) treated the compensation as a revenue receipt taxable as business income under section 28(ii)(c) of the Income-tax Act, 1961 (‘the Act’), holding that the arrangement possessed the characteristics of an agency. The AO made an addition of INR 5 crore, being the minimum liquidated damages contemplated under the agreement.

Under Clause 12 read with Annexure 3 of the agreement, termination was subject to payment of liquidated damages quantified at the higher of 6% of the average aggregate turnover for the immediately preceding three years or INR 5 Crore.

Aggrieved with the order of the AO, the Assessee preferred appeal before the CIT(A). However, CIT(A) upheld the order of the AO.

Assessee challenged the order of CIT(A) before Mumbai Bench of Income-tax Appellate Tribunal (‘ITAT’).

ASSESSEE’SCONTENTIONS:

The Assessee submitted that it was engaged in the business of purchase and sale of products on a principal-to-principal basis and was not an agent of P&G. It reflected transactions with PGHH and PGHP as purchases in its books, while the products purchased from them were reflected as

As a result of the distributorship, the Assessee had been able to earn substantial income over a period of time. Thus, the distributorship of P&G constituted a capital asset in the hands of the Consequent to the termination of the distributorship, the right to earn income by distributing P&G products got extinguished.

The termination of the distributorship agreement constituted a transfer as defined under the Act. The compensation was in lieu of extinguishment of a source of income and, therefore, ought to be treated as capital gain.

Reliance placed on rulings of CIT T.I.M. Sales Ltd.2 and CIT v. Seshasayee Bros. P. Ltd.3, wherein compensation received for impairment of the profit-making apparatus or termination affecting the profit-making structure was held to be a capital receipt.

REVENUE’S CONTENTIONS:

The Revenue relied on the orders of the lower authorities and claimed that the nature of the receipt was liquidated damages. There was an element of agency involved and, therefore, section 28(ii)(c) of the Act squarely applied to the case.

The Revenue submitted that there was no liberty to fix the price and that all the clauses needed to be considered and not in isolation to ascertain the exact nature of the

The factors relied upon included the margin allowed to the Assessee, the requirement to make demand forecasts and ensure product visibility, mutual determination of prices for sales to the Canteen Stores Department, the restricted right of the Assessee to terminate the agreement, and the provision for liquidated damages.

ITAT’S OBSERVATIONS:

Nature of the arrangement

The clauses providing for margin, control over pricing, payment of statutory taxes and lack of freedom for termination of the agreement indicated that the agreement was akin to agency business, though the Assessee did not enter into the agreement for earning merely

The Tribunal held that the Assessee was basically engaged in agency business on behalf of the principal which controls all its activities including the pricing of the

The Tribunal observed that mere nomenclature of Principal-to-Principal agreement would not negate such factors which are equally determinative of the actual nature of the business

Nature of the compensation

The amount of liquidated damages was received on account of loss of business and was, therefore, rightly treated as a business receipt under section 28 of the Act.

The impugned sum was directly attributable to the loss of business by the Assessee due to termination of the agreement. It did not affect in any manner its capital structure and, therefore, could be safely treated as a revenue receipt.

The Tribunal noted that nothing had been brought on record to demonstrate that the Assessee’s business structure suffered immensely on account of the loss of the impugned business or that the turnover and other business parameters were adversely affected in subsequent

Relying on the ruling of Kettlewell Bullen and Ltd. 4 , the Tribunal held that where payment is made to compensate for cancellation of a contract that does not affect the trading structure of the business or deprive the Assessee of its source of income, the receipt is revenue in nature.

, the Tribunal held that where payment is made to compensate for cancellation of a contract that does not affect the trading structure of the business or deprive the Assessee of its source of income, the receipt is revenue in nature. The Tribunal held that the lower authorities were justified in treating the impugned sum as a business receipt in terms of section 28 of the Act and affirmed the appellate order.

AURTUS COMMENTS

The ruling reiterates that the actual nature of a business arrangement is to be determined from factors such as margin, control over pricing, payment of statutory taxes and lack of freedom for termination of the agreement, and not merely from the nomenclature of a “Principal to Principal”

Where compensation on termination of an agreement is directly attributable to the loss of business, does not affect the capital structure, and does not impair the profit-making structure, the receipt may be treated as a business receipt under section 28 of the Act rather than a capital

However, even where the compensation is held to be a business receipt, taxation must be restricted to the amount actually received pursuant to negotiations, where no contrary evidence establishes receipt of a higher amount.

Footnotes

1. M/s Marico Ltd. Vs. ACIT [ITA No.2806/MUM/2008

2. CIT v. T. I. M Sales Ltd. [259 ITR 116(Mad)]

3. CIT v SehasayeeBros. P. Ltd. [(239 ITR 471) (Mad)]

4. Kettlewell Bullen and Co.Ltd 53 ITR 161(SC)