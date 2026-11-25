In brief

The article discusses the recent decision of Supreme Court in Manjula v. D.A. Srinivas which raises important questions about the extent to which the provisions contained in the Amended Act can be invoked in respect of transactions entered into before 1 November 2016, particularly where the amendments have expanded the definition of a benami transaction or the scope of benami property.

The decision of the Supreme Court in Manjula v. D.A.Srinivas1, delivered on 8 May 2026, has attracted considerable attention for its treatment of the fiduciary-capacity exception and the retrospective operation of the amended provisions contained in Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Amendment Act, 2016 (‘Amended Act’). However, an equally significant aspect of the decision, which has assumed greater importance following the dismissal of the curative petition by order dated 8 October 2026, concerns the consequences that may follow once a transaction is judicially determined to be a benami transaction.

The judgment has implications beyond the facts of the case. It raises important questions about the extent to which the provisions contained in the Amended Act can be invoked in respect of transactions entered into before 1 November 2016, particularly where the amendments have expanded the definition of a benami transaction or the scope of benami property. The distinction between a procedural amendment and a substantive expansion of the law is, therefore, likely to become central to future litigation. The present article discusses the same in the ensuing paragraphs.

Retrospective operation of the enforcement machinery

The principal findings of the Hon’ble Supreme Court in the present case are:

(a) The provisions introduced in the Amended Act relating to attachment, adjudication, confiscation and appeals are essentially procedural, regulatory and machinery-oriented.

(b) The Court observed that these provisions were introduced to make the existing prohibition against benami transactions effective and to provide a structured mechanism for enforcement.

(c) The Supreme Court further reiterated that an amendment intended to cure a defect, remove an omission, clarify an existing provision or give effect to the original legislative intent may operate retrospectively.

Applying these principles, the Supreme Court held that the provisions contained in the Amended Act, insofar as they are declaratory, procedural, curative and machinery-oriented, operate retrospectively or retroactively. However, provisions creating new offences or enhancing punishment cannot be applied retrospectively.

The practical effect of this finding by the Supreme Court is significant. The fact that a transaction was entered into before 1 November 2016 would not, by itself, prevent the authorities from invoking the post-2016 machinery for attachment, adjudication and confiscation, provided the transaction was benami under the law applicable to it.

Further, the judgment also addresses the absence of a prescribed limitation period under the Benami Act. It observes that neither the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 (‘Original Act’) nor the Amended Act prescribes a limitation period for initiating action against benami property or persons involved in such transactions. Consequently, action for confiscation or prosecution may be initiated whenever the transaction comes to the notice of the competent authorities. This could have implications even for transactions entered into several years before the commencement of the 2016 amendments.

It may however be noted that merely an absence of a statutory limitation period should not be construed to validate all proceedings initiated, irrespective of the circumstances or delay involved. The judgment re-emphasizes the position regarding the absence of a prescribed statutory limitation period; questions concerning extraordinary delay, prejudice or other grounds of challenge to the exercise of statutory power may still arise in an appropriate case.

Retrospective operation of definition ‘benami transaction’

While the position regarding the retrospective operation of the enforcement machinery is now considerably clearer, a separate question arises regarding the substantive amendments made to the definition of a benami transaction and benami property. The Supreme Court has not provided an exhaustive classification of every amendment introduced in 2016 in the Amended Act as either procedural or substantive. This distinction is important because the retrospective application of the enforcement machinery does not necessarily mean that every transaction falling within the expanded definition under the Amended Act can be treated as benami, even if it would not have qualified as such under the Original Act.

Under Section 2(a) of the Original Act, a benami transaction was broadly defined as a transaction in which property was transferred to one person for consideration paid or provided by another. The amended Section 2(9), however, substantially restructures this definition. The principal changes may be understood as follows:

A. Expansion of the basic definition — transfer and holding of property

The amended definition covers not only a property transferred to a person but also a property held by a person, where the consideration has been provided by another and the property is held for the immediate or future benefit, directly or indirectly, of the person providing the consideration. Now, here the reference to property being ‘held’ is significant. It may bring within the statutory framework arrangements which may not have involved a conventional transfer in the manner contemplated by the earlier definition.

For instance, in Canbank Financial Services Ltd. v. Custodian* [(2004) 8 SCC 355], wherein the Supreme Court considered the distinction between fresh issuse of shares and a transfer of existing shares. The Court, considering the fact that the fresh issue of shares involves issuance of shares directly to a person at the instructions of another person who provided the consideration, held that the transaction did not involve a transfer of property in the sense required under the earlier definition and held the transaction to not qualify as a benami transaction.

The definition of benami in the Amended Act expressly covers property being ‘held’ which may affect such arrangements. However, the judgement does not specifically decide whether the amended language can retrospectively bring within its scope a transaction involving the original allotment of shares which would not have qualified under the earlier definition. This remains an issue requiring examination of the nature and timing of the transaction and the substantive effect of the amendment.

B. Introduction of additional exceptions

The 2016 amendments also restructured and expanded the exceptions to the definition of a benami transaction. The Original Act, inter alia, recognized property held by a coparcener in a HUF for the benefit of the coparceners, property held in the name of a wife or unmarried daughter in the circumstances specified in the Original Act, and property held by a trustee or person standing in a fiduciary capacity.

The amended section 2(9)(A) now expressly recognises the following exceptions, subject to the prescribed conditions:

Property held by a Karta or member of an HUF for the benefit of the family, where consideration is provided from known sources of the HUF.

Property held by a person standing in a fiduciary capacity, including a trustee, executor, partner, director of a company or specified depository-related persons, as well as persons notified by the Central Government.

Property held by an individual in the name of his or her spouse or any child, where consideration is provided from the individual's known sources.

Property held in the joint names of an individual and his or her brother, sister, lineal ascendant or descendant, where consideration is provided from the individual's known sources.

The expansion is particularly relevant in cases involving property acquired in the name of a husband or son, or property acquired jointly with a brother, sister or other specified relative. While the Original Act contained a limited exception for purchases in the name of a wife or unmarried daughter, the Amended Act contains provisions providing a wider category of family relationships.

Now, whether these expanded exceptions can be applied to transactions entered into before 2016 is a question which is distinct from the retrospective operation of the enforcement machinery. Since these provisions determine whether a transaction falls within or outside the definition of benami, their application will require consideration of their substantive effect and the legislative intent. It would be open to an affected person to contend that a provision enlarging the scope of an exception is beneficial or clarificatory and should apply to earlier transactions. The judgment, however, does not conclusively resolve every such situation.

C. Introduction of deemed categories of benami transactions

Perhaps the most significant expansion is the introduction of clauses (B), (C) and (D) to section 2(9). These provisions bring within the definition transactions or arrangements involving:

Property held or acquired in a fictitious name;

Property where the person in whose name it is held is unaware of, or denies knowledge of, such ownership; and

Property where the person providing the consideration is untraceable or fictitious.

These categories are important because they may capture arrangements which do not necessarily satisfy the traditional understanding of a benami transaction contained in the Original Act involving an identifiable beneficial owner, a benamidar and consideration provided by the beneficial owner. For example, a property may be acquired in the name of a fictitious person, or the person providing the consideration may itself be fictitious or untraceable.

The retrospective application of these provisions cannot simply be assumed merely because the enforcement machinery has been held to operate retrospectively. In each case, it would be necessary to examine whether the transaction was already covered by the original definition or whether it falls within the expanded categories introduced in the Amended Act.

D. Expansion of the definition of property

The definition of ‘property’ under section 2(26) of the Amended Act, inter alia, includes property in its converted form and proceeds from the property. Further, section 2(8) of the Amended Act expressly includes proceeds from a benami transaction within the definition of ‘benami property’.

This change may have significant consequences where the original benami property has subsequently been sold, converted into another form or used to acquire other assets. The amended provisions expressly address the converted property and proceeds which was not provided under any provisions of the Original Act.

Therefore, the question arises as to whether this expanded definition can be applied in respect of transactions completed before 2016, particularly where the original property had already been sold or converted before the amendment came into force. The judgement again does not answer this as well. However, since the amendment expressly enlarges the categories of assets that may be treated as benami property, its retrospective application may be open to challenge on substantive-law grounds.

Consequences of a judicial finding of benami ownership

Another significant aspect of this judgement concerns the consequences that follow when a civil court determines that a transaction is benami. The Court held that once the benami character of a transaction has been conclusively determined by a competent court, the property becomes liable to confiscation. It further observed that the adjudicating authority cannot sit in appeal over a finding already reached by a competent court.

On this reasoning, the Court considered it unnecessary to require the parties to undergo the procedure contemplated under sections 24 to 26 of the Amended Act since the issue had already been conclusively decided. This aspect of the judgment is significant because a final finding that the transaction is benami directly triggers the statutory consequences like confiscation contemplated under both the Amended Act and the Original Act. The aforesaid directions in the judgement regarding confiscation were subsequently sought to be recalled or modify through a curative petition. The Court however, refused to interfere and while dismissing the said petition, it referred to section 5 of the Amended Act and reaffirmed its earlier position that once there is a judicial determination of benami, the confiscation follows.

The Court, however, maintained a distinction between confiscation and criminal prosecution. While confiscation may follow from a final determination of the benami character of the property, criminal prosecution must independently satisfy the applicable statutory requirements and constitutional safeguards. The civil finding does not, by itself, establish criminal guilt.

Conclusion

The judgement has significantly strengthened the enforcement framework under the Amended Act by holding that the procedural, curative and machinery provisions introduced in 2016 operate retrospectively. It has also recognized that a final judicial determination of benami ownership may have consequences extending beyond the civil rights of the parties and may lead to confiscation of the property. The dismissal of the curative petition has left this approach undisturbed.

However, the judgment should not be read as a blanket declaration that every amendment introduced in 2016 applies retrospectively to every pre-existing transaction. The distinction between amendments that provide machinery to enforce an existing prohibition and amendments that enlarge the substantive scope of what constitutes a benami transaction or benami property will remain important. It is this distinction, rather than the general principle of retrospectivity alone, that is likely to shape the next phase of litigation under the Amended Act.

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