Delhi High Court Closes Door On Last-Minute Stamp Duty Payments In Arbitral Award Enforcement

Introduction

The Hon’ble Delhi High Court in URC Construction (P) Ltd v Airports Authority of India, (2026 SCC OnLine Del 6909) (“URC Construction”), has held that an inadequately stamped domestic arbitral award cannot be made enforceable by a decree-holder after unilaterally depositing the deficit stamp duty at the enforcement stage after the lapse of one month from the date of execution of award.

The judgment places the Stamp Act firmly in the execution room and directs that an inadequately stamped award must be dealt through the statutory mechanism of impounding, payment of duty and penalty, and endorsement stipulated under Stamp Act before enforcement can proceed.

Background

Under the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996 (hereinafter the “Arbitration Act”), an award becomes enforceable under Section 36 only after the Section 34 challenge period has expired. Yet, under Sections 17 and 32 of the Indian Stamp Act, as amended by (Delhi Amendment) Act, 2010 (“Act” or “Stamp Act” alternatively),1 stamp duty is required to be paid before or at execution of an instrument, with only a limited one-month window thereafter.

The aforesaid, on a cursory reading, may be considered a statutory mismatch. Ordinarily, as held in M. Anusuya Devi v. M. Manik Reddy,2 stamping cannot be questioned at the time of challenge of arbitral award under Section 34, but by the time enforcement arrives under Section 36 of the Arbitration Act, the Stamp Act’s one-month window may already have expired. This, as critically observed at para 175 of the URC Construction judgement, is “an apparent disconnect between the two statutory regimes that ought to be brought to a quietus.”

The Delhi High Court in URC Construction emphatically dealt with this so-called statutory mismatch. The award dated 23.03.2019 had originally been stamped with duty of only Rs 100/-. The deficient duty of Rs 25,850/- was deposited only on 29.07.2026, more than seven years later, and only once the decree-holder sought to enforce the award. The Court treated this seemingly narrow question as symptomatic of a larger systemic problem, which it sought to remedy vide this judgement.

Analysis

What bears emphasis in URC Construction is its discussion concerning the onus of stamp duty in two situations. First, at the challenging of an arbitral award stage, which is covered under Section 34 of the Arbitration Act. Second, at the enforcement of an arbitral award stage, covered by Section 36 of the Arbitration Act. To this end, Hon’ble Delhi High Court has conclusively observed that Section 34 remains insulated from stamping objections, while Section 36 is not.

As per the Court, once an insufficiently stamped award comes before the executing Court, Section 33 of the Stamp Act casts a statutory duty to impound it, while Section 35 of the Stamp Act prevents the Court from acting upon it until the statutory requirements are satisfied. Mere payment of the deficit duty, without following the statutory mechanism and addressing penalty, is therefore insufficient. The Court further held that the penalty under the Stamp Act can only be levied/waived off by the Collector or the State Government and not by the Court.

Thus, while dealing with the dichotomy of timelines stated under the Stamp Act and the Arbitration Act, the Court adopts a purposive but distinctly statute-conscious approach. It recognises the competing legislative objectives. The Stamp Act protects State revenue, while the Arbitration Act protects party autonomy and seeks speedy dispute resolution. However speedy expedition, in the Court’s view, cannot be achieved by effectively reading the Stamp Act out of the enforcement process.

What follows as a necessary corollary is that an award cannot escape the requirement of stamping merely because it is not yet enforceable. The Arbitration Act and the Stamp Act operate independently. While Section 36 of the Arbitration Act allows enforcement only after the prescribed three-month period, the Stamp Act requires stamp duty to be paid when the award is executed or signed. The former regulates enforcement and does not defer the latter obligation. Accordingly, Court held that an arbitral award cannot be enforced unless it is stamped in accordance with the procedure stipulated under Stamp Act.

The Court further dealt with the issue regarding impounding the copy of an insufficiently stamped arbitral award considering that the original award is not mandatory for execution as held by Hon’ble Supreme Court in Ashok Kamal Capital Builders v. State3. Under the Stamp Act, a Court must impound any document that has not paid the required stamp duty, and it cannot act on that document at all until the duty is paid. But the law only allows the Court to impound the original document, and it cannot summon that original; it must simply wait for someone to hand it over. This creates a paradox worth of Joseph Heller’s Catch-22. A party seeking to enforce an arbitral award need not file the original award at all. Practically, the record can plainly show that the award was never stamped, and in such situation, the Court is rendered helpless. The result is that the Stamp Act’s core requirements become toothless. Stamp duty goes unpaid, and revenue is lost to the public exchequer while the law stands by, powerless to intervene. Accordingly, it is observed in para 223 of the Judgement that “such diametrically opposite positions cannot stand simultaneously.”

To overcome the above position, the Court in URC Construction has held that in lieu of Practice Directions issued by Hon’ble Delhi High Court, in case notice is issued under Section 34 of the Arbitration Act, the Registry of Delhi High Court will issue a letter to the concerned Arbitrator to transfer the arbitral record including the original award. Accordingly, in this manner, the Court will be in adherence of the binding precedent while not defeating the purpose of the fiscal statute.

Practical Implications

Considering the wide ramifications, the Court has directed that every Section 36 execution petition under the Arbitration Act must carry a declaration setting out the date of the award, date of payment of stamp duty, awarded amount and applicable stamp duty. Proof of payment must accompany the petition, failing which the Registry has been directed not to list it. Pending petitions involving inadequately stamped awards are liable to be impounded. Whereas any prospective filings from 13.08.2026, involving similar stamping deficiencies will be met with return upon objection and subsequent impoundment of the award. Significantly, such petitions are not to be dismissed merely for want of stamping (as interim orders may continue until the defect is cured). The Registrar General/Joint Registrar of the Delhi High Court has also been empowered to call for the original award in appropriate cases.

Equally significantly, the Court being mindful of the fact that the penalty under Stamp Act may go up to 10 times the amount of proper duty or deficient duty, has observed that pendency of Section 34 challenge petition, appeal under Section 37 or an SLP would be cogent grounds for the concerned Collector of Stamps to waive or impose minimal penalty.

Conclusion

URC Constructions has therefore decisively held that stamping is no longer an issue that can safely be left until the award reaches execution. For domestic awards, parties should treat proper stamping as an early post-award compliance item, rather than assume that the deficit can simply be paid when enforcement is eventually filed.

Importantly, the judgment should not be read as holding that an unstamped award is void or that stamping is a ground for resisting the award under Section 34. The Court itself characterises stamping as a curable defect. What it rejects however is the proposition that the defect can be cured through a unilateral late payment which bypasses the statutory machinery. In cases where execution petitions were pending before the Court, parties may consider withdrawing such petitions with liberty from the Court to re-file them after curing the deficiencies arising under the Indian Stamp Act. Further, an option may be explored to pay the insufficient stamp duty along with applicable penalty and file an application before the Hon’ble Court apprising the Court about payment of such insufficient duty.

In the aftermath of this decision, significant attention is likely to be directed towards the manner in which Collectors exercise their powers under the Stamp Act, particularly with respect to the imposition and quantification of penalties. The scope and reasonableness of such penalties may, therefore, emerge as a contentious area of litigation in the near future. While it is settled law that an interpretation of central enactment by a High Court should be consistently applicable across jurisdictions, it will also be pertinent to observe whether courts outside Delhi adopt and apply the ratio laid down in this judgment.

Albeit the judgment seeks to strike a balance between compliance with stamp duty requirements and the enforceability of arbitral awards, an important question remains whether the approach adopted by the Court ultimately advances or impedes the foundational objective of arbitration, namely, the expeditious resolution of disputes. The practical implications of the judgement and its impact on the efficiency of arbitral enforcement proceedings will become evident only through its application in subsequent cases.

Footnotes

1 With the exception Schedule IA, this Act is pari materia to the Indian Stamp Act 1899.

2 M. Anusuya Devi v. M. Manik Reddy, 2003 Supp (4) SCR 853.

3 Ashok Kamal Capital Builders v. State, 2009 SCC OnLine Del 2626.