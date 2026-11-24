Introduction

On 30 September 2026, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (“MoEFCC”) issued an office memorandum (“the 2026 OM”) in compliance with the Supreme Court’s judgment of 29 July 2026 passed in the case of Vanashakti v. Union of India (“the Judgment”).1 The Judgment upheld a notification dated 14 March 2017 (“the 2017 Notification”) and quashed, with prospective effect, the office memorandum dated 7 July 2021 (“the 2021 OM”).2 Both instruments dealt with projects that had gone ahead without the prior environmental clearance (“EC”) required under the Environment Impact Assessment Notification, 2006. The 2026 OM sets out how proposals made under these instruments will now move on the PARIVESH portal. This article sets out what the 2026 OM directs, how it compares with the Judgment, and what neither document answers.

How the 2026 OM came about

The Supreme Court stayed the 2021 OM on 2 January 2024. It later permitted applications already made under the 2021 OM to be processed, but withheld final grant. In May 2025, the Court quashed both instruments in Vanashakti v. Union of India (“Vanashakti-I”), and that judgment was recalled on review in November 2025.3 The MoEFCC then issued an office memorandum dated 20 January 2026, which allowed pending cases under both instruments to be processed but directed that “the final order granting approval shall not be issued till further orders of the Hon’ble Supreme Court”.4 The 2026 OM gives effect to the directions in paragraph 79 of the Judgment that concern proposals.

What the 2026 OM directs

Paragraph 6 of the 2026 OM requires proposals made under the 2017 Notification or the 2021 OM to be dealt with on the PARIVESH portal “in accordance with the directions contained in the afore-mentioned judgement and the provisions of the 2017 Notification or the 2021 OM as applicable”. It then sorts proposals into three categories:

1. pending proposals, whether at the Terms of Reference (“ToR”) stage or the EC stage, which may be taken to their logical conclusion (paragraph 6(i) of the 2026 OM);

2. rejected or returned proposals, meaning those rejected, dismissed, returned or de-listed solely because of the interim order of 2 January 2024 or Vanashakti-I, which may also be taken to their logical conclusion (paragraph 6(ii) of the 2026 OM); and

3. proposals holding ToR, which may be considered for grant of EC (paragraph 6(iii) of the 2026 OM).

Paragraph 7 of the 2026 OM bars any fresh proposal outside these categories under either instrument.

Two further points stand out. First, the OM dated 20 January 2026 barred final grant until further orders of the Court, but paragraphs 6 and 7 of the 2026 OM do not repeat that bar. Second, the 2026 OM requires proposals made under the 2021 OM, which the Court quashed with prospective effect, to be dealt with under that OM’s provisions as well as the Judgment’s directions.

The Judgment and the 2026 OM compared

In several places, the 2026 OM’s wording does not track the Judgment’s. The table below sets the directions in paragraphs 79(a) to 79(d) of the Judgment beside the corresponding directions of the 2026 OM.

Table: Directions in the Judgment compared with the 2026 OM

Subject The Judgment says The 2026 OM says What differs Existing clearances Judgment, para 79(a): ECs granted under the 2017 Notification and the 2021 OM “shall remain valid, unless otherwise challenged on merits”. 2026 OM, para 5: reproduces para 79(a) of the Judgment; no further direction. No change. Pending proposals Judgment, para 79(b): “All pending applications” made under either instrument “shall be taken to their logical conclusion in accordance with law”. 2026 OM, para 6(i): “All pending proposals for grant of ToR/EC may be taken to their logical conclusion.” Adds the ToR stage; says “may” where the Judgment says “shall”, and omits “in accordance with law”. Rejected or returned proposals Judgment, para 79(c): applications dismissed, returned or delisted solely because of the stay of 2 January 2024 or Vanashakti-I “may be reconsidered by the authority concerned in light of the observations made in this judgment, particularly the prospective quashing of the 2021 OM”. 2026 OM, para 6(ii): proposals “rejected/dismissed, returned, de-listed” on the same grounds “may be taken to their logical conclusion”. “Reconsidered” in the Judgment; “taken to their logical conclusion” in the 2026 OM, which also adds “rejected”. Proposals holding ToR Judgment: no express direction. 2026 OM, para 6(iii): “All proposals for which ToR has been granted, may be considered for grant of EC.” No equivalent in the Judgment. Fresh applications Judgment, para 79(d): “No fresh application for grant of EC under the aforesaid instruments shall be entertained.” 2026 OM, para 7: no fresh proposal or application “other than that belonging to the aforesaid categories.” Broadly consistent; see the first question below.

Four questions remain open.

Questions neither document answers

1. How do proposals holding ToR fit with the bar on fresh applications? Paragraph 79(d) of the Judgment bars fresh applications for grant of EC under either instrument. Paragraph 6(iii) of the 2026 OM allows proposals holding ToR to be considered for EC, and paragraph 7 of the 2026 OM excludes them from its bar. The Judgment’s directions do not refer to the ToR stage, and the 2026 OM does not say how paragraph 6(iii) relates to paragraph 79(d) of the Judgment. Under the ordinary procedure, the ToR is issued on the original application for prior EC, and the EC proposal that follows is submitted on the strength of that ToR. An EC proposal submitted within the ToR’s validity therefore continues the original application, while one submitted after the ToR has lapsed must start afresh. Neither the Judgment nor the 2026 OM expressly addresses proposals whose ToR lapsed during the litigation.

2. Where do Tamil Nadu proposals stand? The OM dated 20 January 2026 allowed Tamil Nadu proposals under the 2021 OM to be processed only if they were pending as on 15 July 2021, when the Madras High Court stayed that OM in Fatima v. Union of India. Otherwise, the cut-off was 2 January 2024. The distinction reflected the Madras High Court’s stay, which the Supreme Court had held applied only within that court’s territorial jurisdiction.5 The 2026 OM’s category of pending proposals carries no cut-off date, and the 2026 OM does not say whether the Tamil Nadu limit still applies.

3. What appraisal standard applies? Paragraph 79(c) of the Judgment ties reconsideration to the observations made in the Judgment, and paragraph 80(vi) of the Judgment records the Court’s finding that the 2021 OM “does not satisfy the test of proportionality and reasonableness”. Neither document explains how far those observations bear on the appraisal of proposals that, under paragraph 6 of the 2026 OM, are dealt with under the provisions of the 2021 OM.

4. Does reconsideration mean full appraisal? Neither document says whether a proposal reconsidered under paragraph 79(c) of the Judgment is to be appraised in full, or whether the authority first decides whether reconsideration is warranted.

Practical observations

The following are practical suggestions rather than requirements of either document. First, identify which of the three categories each proposal falls into, and assemble its full history. Second, check that any rejection or return order was made solely because of the stay of 2 January 2024 or Vanashakti-I, since that is the only basis on which either document lets such proposals proceed. Third, lenders and acquirers should verify how any EC in a project was obtained and, for a pending proposal, its category and current status.

Conclusion

The 2026 OM moves the three permitted categories forward and closes the door on fresh proposals under either instrument. Neither document answers the questions above. Separately, paragraph 80(x) of the Judgment clarifies that its directions do not constrain the Supreme Court’s power under Article 142 to grant ex post facto EC “to do complete justice in appropriate cases”.

Footnotes

1 Office Memorandum F. No. IA3-3/7/2024-IA.III (Part I) [E 254652] dated 30 September 2026.

2 Vanashakti v. Union of India [W.P.(C) No. 1394 of 2023] (Supreme Court, judgement dated 29 July 2026).

3 Vanashakti v. Union of India [W.P.(C) No. 1394 of 2023] (Supreme Court, judgement dated 16 May 2025); and Confederation of Real Estate Developers of India (CREDAI) v. Vanashakti and Another [Diary No. 41929 of 2025] (Supreme Court, judgement dated 18 November 2025).

4 Office Memorandum File No. IA3-3/7/2024-IA.III (Part I) [E 254652] dated 20 January 2026.

5 Fatima v. Union of India [W.P. (MD) No. 11757 of 2021] (Madras High Court, interim order dated 15 July 2021); Electrosteel Steels Limited v. Union of India & Ors. [Civil Appeal Nos. 7576-7577 of 2021] (Supreme Court, judgement dated 9 December 2021).