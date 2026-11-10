APAAR Scheme: Supreme Court Mandates Pan-India Consent Safeguards And DPDP Act Compliance For Student Data Linked To Aadhaar

Introduction

Every school in India that has been collecting parental consent for APAAR IDs is using a form that two courts have now found to be in need of amendment. On 20 July 2026, a three-judge bench of the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India directed that the model consent form prescribed under the Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry (“APAAR”) Scheme be considered for amendment across the country to include an express option for parents to refuse consent. The Supreme Court went further: it held that all personal data collected under APAAR Scheme must be governed by the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 (“DPDP Act”), and that no such data can be shared with private entities or third parties except as authorised by law.

The implications extend well beyond the consent form itself. Schools, education boards, edtech companies, and any entity processing student data linked to Aadhaar will need to reassess their data practices against a statutory framework that is now judicially mandated. This article examines the Supreme Court’s order, the High Court judgment it builds upon, the applicable legal framework, and the practical consequences for the education sector.

Background: The APAAR Scheme

APAAR is a measure introduced by the Ministry of Education (“MoE”) on 29 July 2023 pursuant to the National Education Policy, 2020. The Scheme creates an Aadhaar-linked, lifelong 12-digit digital academic identifier for every student, intended to ensure seamless continuity of academic records, facilitate the transfer of students across institutions and States, and enable credit mobility through the Academic Bank of Credits. By letter dated 11 October 2023, the MoE directed Chief Secretaries of all States to ensure creation of APAAR IDs for students of all schools, accompanied by a model consent form to be used for obtaining parental consent.

That consent form is at the heart of the litigation. It contained a clause stating that the child’s personal identifiable information “may be made available to entities engaged in various educational activities such as UDISE+ database, scholarships, maintenance [of] academic records, and other stakeholders like Educational Institutions and recruitment agencies.” It also permitted a parent to withdraw consent at a subsequent stage. What it did not contain was any option for a parent to refuse consent at the outset.

The High Court of Orissa Decision

In the case of Rohit Anand Das & Anr. v. State of Odisha & Ors., a school student and her father approached the High Court of Orissa at Cuttack. His grievance was straightforward: the consent form sent by the school did not allow him to say no.

The High Court found that the form was in need of amendment in a specific and important way. A withdrawal-of-consent clause, the High Court held, is not the same thing as a refusal-of-consent option. The right to withdraw consent after it has already been given does not protect a parent who does not wish to give consent in the first place. In the High Court’s words, the model consent form “does not appear to have been happily worded” in this respect. The Court also took note of a directive by the State Project Director of Odisha School Education Programme Authority (“OSEPA”) asking all District Education Officers to achieve “100% coverage” and bring APAAR ID generation to “saturation mode”, a directive that the petitioners contended was contrary to the law laid down by the Supreme Court regarding voluntary use of Aadhaar.

Drawing on the observations of the five-judge bench of the Supreme Court in Justice K.S. Puttaswamy (Retd.) & Anr. v. Union of India & Ors., which had held that foisting compulsory Aadhaar on children would be “totally disproportionate”, the High Court in this instant case directed the authorities to consider amendment of the model consent form to include an opt-out or refusal-of-consent option.

The Supreme Court Order

The matter reached the Supreme Court through a separate petition. In Abhishek Baxi & Ors. v. Union of India & Ors., parents of students enrolled in schools affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (“CBSE”) directly approached the Supreme Court.

The petitioners’ case went beyond the consent form. The petitioners contended that CBSE, through Circulars dated 5 August 2025 and 27 August 2025, had made APAAR ID generation mandatory for the registration of students of Classes IX to XII for Board examination from the 2026 academic session onwards. It was further submitted that schools were threatening parents with denial of admission and access to other educational services. Further, certain schools had even conveyed that their institutional recognition or State funding could be jeopardised if APAAR enrolment targets were not met.

The Supreme Court passed the following directions. It adopted the approach of the Orissa High Court and directed that the consent form directions of the Orissa High Court in the case of Rohit Anand Das shall be given effect to on a pan-India basis, holding that such a safeguard “is essential to ensure that the requirement of consent is meaningful and informed”. It clarified that APAAR being an administrative scheme rather than a statutory one does not absolve the authorities of their data protection obligations. The Supreme Court directed that any collection, processing, storage, retention, sharing, or use of personal information under the APAAR Scheme shall be strictly governed by the DPDP Act. It directed that personal information collected under APAAR Scheme cannot be shared with any private entity or third party except in accordance with law and strictly for authorised purposes. The Supreme Court granted liberty to the respondents, who had not been heard, to seek clarification.

The Legal Framework

The Supreme Court’s directions engage several intersecting provisions across the Aadhaar Act, the DPDP Act, and subordinate regulations.

Consent and voluntariness. Section 3A of the Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Act, 2016 (“Aadhaar Act”), requires parental or guardian consent for enrolling a child and provides that a child shall not be denied any subsidy, benefit or service for failure to furnish Aadhaar. Section 4(3) of the Aadhaar Act makes the use of Aadhaar voluntary. Section 8(2)(a) of the Aadhaar Act requires that in the case of a child, the consent of a parent or guardian be obtained before collecting identity information for authentication. On the DPDP Act side, Section 6(1) requires consent to be “free, specific, informed, unconditional and unambiguous with a clear affirmative action” and Section 5 requires every consent request to be accompanied by a notice setting out the personal data being collected and the purpose of processing. Regulation 5 of the Aadhaar (Authentication and Offline Verification) Regulations, 2021 reinforces this by requiring the requesting entity to inform the individual of the nature of information to be shared, its uses, and the alternatives available.

Children’s data protection. Section 9 of the DPDP Act, which comes into force on 13 May 2027, requires verifiable parental consent before processing any personal data of a child. It prohibits processing that is likely to cause any detrimental effect on the well-being of a child and prohibits tracking, behavioural monitoring, and targeted advertising directed at children. Breach of these obligations attracts a penalty of up to INR 200 crore.

Data sharing and purpose limitation. Section 29(3) of the Aadhaar Act provides that identity information shall not be used or disclosed for any purpose other than those informed to the individual in writing, and requires that such purposes be stated in “clear and precise language understandable to the individual”. Regulation 4(2) of the Aadhaar (Sharing of Information) Regulations, 2016 prohibits the requesting entity from using identity information for any purpose other than that specified, and prohibits disclosure without the prior consent of the holder.

Key Takeaways

The consent form requires consideration for amendment: The absence of an opt-out or refusal-of-consent option at the initial stage has been identified as a specific shortcoming by the Orissa High Court and endorsed by the Supreme Court. The distinction the Orissa High Court drew between withdrawal of consent (which operates after consent is given) and refusal of consent (which operates before) has real implications for how consent mechanisms are designed. Vague purpose-disclosure language such as “limited purposes” and “other stakeholders like Educational Institutions and recruitment agencies” may also warrant closer examination in light of the Aadhaar Act’s requirement of “clear and precise language” and the DPDP Act’s notice obligations.

The DPDP Act now governs all APAAR Scheme data processing: The Supreme Court has made clear that the administrative character of the APAAR Scheme does not place it outside the reach of the DPDP Act. Sections 5, 6(1) to 6(8), 6(10), and 9 of the DPDP Act come into force on 13 May 2027. That date now operates as a hard statutory deadline for compliance with verifiable parental consent, purpose-limited processing, and the prohibition on tracking and behavioural monitoring of children.

Data sharing with third parties is restricted: Personal information collected under APAAR Scheme cannot be shared with private entities or third parties except in accordance with law. This direction, read together with Section 29(3) of the Aadhaar Act and Regulation 4(2) of the Sharing of Information Regulations, will need to be assessed against existing data-sharing arrangements between education authorities, edtech platforms, and recruitment agencies of the kind contemplated in the consent form itself.

Submissions on mandatory implementation: The Orissa High Court recorded the petitioners’ contention that a directive to achieve ‘100% coverage’ and bring APAAR ID generation to ‘saturation mode’ violates the petitioners’ right to privacy. Separately, the Supreme Court recorded the petitioners' submission that CBSE, through Circulars dated 5 August 2025 and 27 August 2025, had made APAAR ID generation a mandatory precondition for Board examination registration from the 2026 session onwards.

Liberty to seek clarification: The Supreme Court order was passed without hearing the respondents, and liberty has been granted to them to seek clarification. As on 1 November 2026, no further order has been passed in the matter.

Conclusion

The Supreme Court’s order in the case of Abhishek Baxi is significant not only for what it directs but for what it signals. By extending the Orissa High Court’s consent form directions across the country, the Supreme Court has acknowledged that a centrally designed consent form, deployed uniformly through State machinery to thousands of schools, must meet the same standard everywhere. By bringing the DPDP Act into the picture, it has placed APAAR Scheme, and by extension similar administrative data collection schemes, within a statutory accountability framework that carries real penalties.

The practical question for entities in the education sector is no longer whether these obligations apply but how quickly they can be implemented. The DPDP Act’s provisions on children’s data, including the requirements of verifiable parental consent and the prohibition on tracking and behavioural monitoring, come into force on 13 May 2027. The consent form will need to be amended in accordance with the Court’s directions. Entities will need to assess their data-sharing arrangements against this framework. And internal directives that treat a voluntary scheme as a mandatory one may need to be reassessed.

This is an area of law that is moving quickly. Entities that begin preparing for compliance now will be better positioned than those that wait.

The views expressed in this article are solely those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the views of the firm, its clients, or any organisation with which the authors may be associated. This article is intended for general informational purposes only and does not constitute legal advice. Readers should seek professional counsel before acting on any matter discussed herein.