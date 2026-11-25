Abstract

With the advent of this era, Indian business houses have now come to rely upon personal data as an integral part of their core business and its management is regulated by a specific piece of legislation. The Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 (DPDP Act) brings a consent-based approach to digital personal data and replaces the erstwhile patchwork laws in the form of section 43A of the Information Technology Act, 2000 and the 2011 SPDI Rules, with the Digital Personal Data Protection Rules, 2025 (DPDP Rules) providing the nuts and bolts.

The Rules have been notified on 13 November 2025, and will start to apply in three phases, most of which will apply from around 13 May 2027. They outline the contents of a notice, security safeguards required, a two-step process to report a breach with a 72-hour deadline, how long various platforms take to erase data, and how to establish verifiable parental consent for minors as well as extra obligations for Significant Data Fiduciaries. The penalties provided in the Act is ₹250 crore.

This article outlines the prevailing status quo and provides a ten-step compliance checklist for Indian companies as well as links each of these to the provision to which they relate. It also mentions the areas in which the framework is still under development, such as the proposed reduction of deadlines for large companies, or the composition of the Board of Data Protection.

Introduction

The Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 was enacted in August 2023 and the Digital Personal Data Protection Rules, 2025 (G.S.R. 846(E)) notified on 13 November 2025. The previous regime of section 43A of the Information Technology Act, 2000 and the 2011 SPDI Rules still apply to the companies until the main provisions come into effect. The position as described in this statement is for the date 6th October 2026.

The DPDP Act is applicable to digital personal data processed within India, and to the processing outside India of personal data that is connected to offering goods or services to persons in India (section 3). It does not contain any sensitive personal data, as the GDPR does, and is not used for paper records. The Data Fiduciary is the company making decisions about why and how the data is used, the company who is hired to process the data is the Data Processor, the individual is the Data Principal.

The Rules turn On in three phases according to Rule 1. The definitions and working of the Data Protection Board were specified by Rules 1, 2 and 17-21; these took effect on 13 November 2025. Rule 4 – Registration of Consent Managers will be effective one year after the publication, which is expected to be around 13 November 2026. The following rules come into effect 18 months after the publication, which is approximately 13 May 2027: Rule 3, Rules 5-16, Rule 22 and Rule 23. Those dates are separated by a day or two, so it is best to establish the exact day before it is put into a board note.

There are three developments that warrant attention. In January 2026, MeitY sought comments on reducing the time period for SDFs from eighteen to twelve months. No amendment to give effect to that has been notified as of early October 2026, but in late August, the Ministry’s Secretary stated that the deadlines would not be extended, implying that the deadline may be even earlier for large players. Second, the enforcement of the data protection regulations requires the complete setup of the Data Protection Board, which MeitY called for applications in May, 2026. Third, Significant Data Fiduciaries will be determined based on criteria, including the quantity and sensitivity of data, and risk to sovereignty, electoral democracy and public order, as specified in section 10(1).

Find out the 10 steps in the compliance checklist for Indian companies:

1. Map the data stored

All other steps rely on a dependable stock of personal data that the company has. An itemised description of data collected is required by Rule 3(b)(i) and a company is required to explain the breach to the Board, which cannot be done without knowing what is collected and where. The inventory should include information about collected items, sources of collection, usage of the items collected, in which system, access to it, vendors involved in the management of it, whether it is exported from India or not. Typically, these are where to start looking, such as HR systems, support tools, and website analytics.

2. Rewrite notices and consent flows

For Rule 3, a notice shall be understandable, written in clear and plain language and shall contain an itemised description of the personal data, the specific purpose, and the goods, services or uses the processing enables. It should also include a connection to the website or app and an explanation of how to remove consent (similarly to how it is offered), how to exercise rights and how to file a complaint with the Board. Consent must be freely given, specific, informed, unconditional and unambiguous as provided in section 6(1), meaning that pre-ticked boxes that are not checked by the user and “accept all” buttons do not meet the requirements of consent. Section 5(2) will provide a notice to those already using the service, and also provide for the continuation of processing until they withdraw their consent.

Not everyone has to agree to make it happen in the processing. While this is more similar to the GDPR in that the list is closed, it does not include any broad legitimate interests ground as does the GDPR. Unlike the GDPR, this list is closed and there is no broad legitimate interests ground of application. The Data Fiduciary is responsible for ensuring that notice and consent are proven for each activity, which would involve classification of each activity and keeping of the records.

3. Develop rights and grievance process.

Rule 14 must include information on how a Data Principal can make a request; the identifier required; and a grievance system which must be able to provide a response within a maximum timeframe of 90 days assisted by appropriate technical and organisational measures. Rule 9 calls for the inclusion of published information regarding the Data Protection Officer or another individual who will respond to inquiries, restated in each response to a rights request. Disputes will start in this internal process, which is expected to be undertaken by the Data Principal prior to contacting the Board (section 13(3)). However, where consent is withdrawn, with the exception of where there is a legal requirement for retention (section 6(6)), processing must cease and processors must be instructed to cease processing within a reasonable time (section 6(12)).

4. Meet the security floor in Rule 6

There is no safe harbour, only a minimum in Rule 6: encryption, masking or virtual tokens; access controls; log, monitoring and review of access; and back-up of data in order to secure continuity; and retention of logs and relevant data for one year; processor contract terms which require the same level of protection; and technical and organisational measures for effectiveness. Companies should confirm how long their logs are actually kept for – a price of less than one year is an affordable price to pay for closing the gap. No reasonable safeguards results in the most astronomical fines in the Act, ₹250 crore (section 8(5)).

5. Prepare a breach response plan around the 72 hour deadline

There are two tracks in Rule 7. Affected Data Principals should be notified immediately, either directly through their account or via registered contact, of the incident, potential impacts, any actions taken to mitigate the incident, measures taken to protect the affected Data Principal, and a point of contact. The Board shall be promptly provided with a description of the breach, how extensive, how long, where, and what effect it may have had; the circumstances which led to the breach; the extent to which the breach has been mitigated; a determination of who caused the breach, if anyone; remedial measures taken to mitigate the effects of the breach; and a report of notices sent to individuals.

The Rule has no threshold of seriousness and the definition of a breach is a broad one, so it is better to assume that all such events are reportable. Meanwhile, CERT-In’s instructions issued on 28 April 2022 mandating reporting of specified incidents within six hours are in tandem as are the timelines of the sector regulators. A workable plan has a 1 page decision tree, pre-drafted notices, a name for the owner of the 72-hour clock, and at least one rehearsal.

6. Draw up a retention and erasure schedule

Section 8(7) stipulates that erasure is to be effected upon withdrawal of consent or when the purpose for which the data was collected is no longer served; processors must do so as well, unless required by law. The rule 8 and the 3rd Schedule mandates that the intermediaries of e-commerce companies with 50 lakhs or 2 crore or more users of social media and online gaming companies with 50 lakhs or 2 crore or more users be deleted after three years of non-use, with a prior warning of 48 hours.

Has a counterweight. But, rule 8(3) provides that all Data Fiduciaries must keep personal data and traffic data and logs for a period of at least one year for Seventh Schedule purposes before deleting it, so “delete on request” is not the answer to all problems. A retention schedule by data category, recording purpose, period, legal basis (including tax, company law and sector record-keeping) and deletion trigger, reconciles these duties.

7. Tighten vendor contracts

However, the Data Fiduciary is still responsible, even if the processor performs the operations, and the processor can only be engaged under a valid contract under section 8(1)–(2) which must include provisions on safeguards under Rule 6(1)(f). Negotiated clauses are processing only on documented instructions; timely incident notification (72 hour notice); prior approval of sub-processors; return and erasure on request at exit; rights requests assistance and limits on transfers overseas.

8. Determine the children’s data management

Any child under the age of 18 is a child; and data of a child must be processed with the verifiable consent of a parent. According to Rule 10, due care is exercised if the person is an adult and the information regarding his or her identity and age is obtained through a reliable source, or the person voluntarily provides the information, directly or via a virtual token issued by an authorized organization, such as a Digital Locker provider. The provisions of Rule 11 relate to lawful guardians of persons with disabilities. Tracking, behavioural monitoring and targeted advertising towards children is prohibited, as is processing likely to have adverse effects on the child’s health (section 9). There are conditional exemptions, such as for those in the health care industry and schools and safety-related location tracking, under Rule 12 and the Fourth Schedule. Even if a product in a company is not targeted at children, the question should be raised about how sure they are that there are no children using their product. The ceiling for breach is at ₹200 crore.

9. Verify the data flow

Transfers out of India are allowed, except for transfers to a country which is specifically prohibited by a notification of the Central Government (section 16(1)) and subject to any conditions imposed upon such transfers by the Central Government when granting permission to make data available to foreign States or foreign entities (Rule 15). Significant Data Fiduciaries might have designated data localised (Rule 13(4)). The stricter laws with regard to transfers still remain in place (section 16(2)) and the sector rules must be considered. It is important for companies to locate cloud regions, software systems abroad, support teams and group companies, and have flexible agreements with the vendor to follow a restriction upon notification.

10. Put governance in place

The minimum is an owner, a Rule 9 contact, board level reporting and trained personnel. A company as a SDF is also obligated to designate a Data Protection Officer that should be based in India and report to the Board, hire an independent Data Auditor (section 10(2)), perform a data protection impact assessment once a year and report it to the Board, ensure adherence to the specified localisation (Rule 13) and to exercise due diligence with regard to algorithmic and technical measures relating to an individual’s rights (section 10(2)). The limit for the breach of these duties is a mere ₹150 crore. The Board takes appeals to the Appellate Tribunal, TDSAT (Rule 22), accepts for voluntary undertakings (section 32) and the Board inquiries must be resolved within 6 months, which can be extended by a maximum of 3 months in each case (Rule 19(9)). A response procedure should be prepared prior to receipt of a notice.

Consequences of non-compliance

Maximum penalties are prescribed in the Schedule to the Act and the amount of the penalty is to be determined by the Board following an inquiry. The penalties are: failure to take reasonable security safeguards, ₹250 crore; failure to notify a breach, ₹200 crore; breach of the children’s obligations, ₹200 crore; breach of a Significant Data Fiduciary’s obligations, ₹150 crore; and “any other provision of the Act and Rules,” ₹50 crore. Any Data Principal in breach of her responsibility under section 15 can be penalised up to ₹10,000.

Deals and Restructurings

Those sections, except section 16 (but section 8(1) and section 8(5) remain), are exempt under section 17(1)(e) for processing in an approved scheme of compromise or arrangement, merger or amalgamation or demerger. The exemption relates to an approved scheme, so a simple share purchase isn’t. So, proof of notice and consent, vendor contracts, incident history, and the target’s class of entities that trigger the Rule 8 or Rule 13 duties are valuable and useful considerations for an acquirer doing privacy diligence on the target.

Conclusion

The DPDP Rules are the very real obligations of a statute of broad principles—one notice, one security floor, one breach report in 72 hours, one year retention minimum, and verifiable parental consent. The preparation time is less than appears because much of the work – data mapping, consent redesign and vendor renegotiation – cannot be accomplished during the last quarter.

There are a few points that are still open – the composition of the Board, the designation of the SDFs and any limitations on cross-border transfer, and programmes should be designed to ensure that these can be incorporated without the necessity of redesign. A good test of preparedness is the ability to tell each of the three questions: What systems do you store personal data on and who owns them, what does it mean if you discover a breach tonight, and what happens if a person withdraws consent from your system?

Co-Author : Divyanshu Rai