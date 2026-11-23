VIDEO · 23 NOVEMBER 2026
Tech, Product & Privacy Operations (Video)
In this webinar, IndiaLaw LLP explores the intersection of technology, product development, and privacy operations, highlighting the importance of privacy-focused system architecture, effective consent ...
In this webinar, IndiaLaw LLP explores the intersection of technology, product development, and privacy operations, highlighting the importance of privacy-focused system architecture, effective consent management, and regulatory compliance in today's evolving digital landscape.
Webinar Topic: Tech, Product & Privacy Ops: System Architecture & Consent Managers
Speaker: Mr. Ajay Mall Head – Technology and Data Protection Laws
Key Areas Covered:
- Integrating data protection requirements into technology and product development.
- Understanding privacy-focused system architecture and data governance.
- The role and responsibilities of Consent Managers under India's data protection framework.
- Implementing effective consent management mechanisms.
- Strengthening coordination between technology, product, and privacy teams.
- Addressing operational challenges in complying with evolving data protection regulations.
Gain valuable insights into building privacy-conscious technology systems, strengthening consent management practices, and aligning product operations with regulatory requirements.
Presented by: IndiaLaw LLP
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