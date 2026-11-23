ARTICLE · 23 NOVEMBER 2026
SC Holds That Moratorium Under Section 14 Of IBC Operates Only Against Corporate Debtor And Cannot Be Extended To Others
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The Supreme Court (‘SC’) in Tejas J. Shah & Amisha T. Shah v. Mantri Technology Constellations (P) Ltd.1 held that a moratorium imposed under Section 14 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 operates only against the corporate debtor alone and cannot be extended to others such as subsidiary companies, managers, directors, and personal guarantors, unless specifically provided for by statute.
Footnote
1. Tejas J. Shah & Amisha T. Shah v. Mantri Technology Constellations (P) Ltd., 2026 SCC OnLine SC 1388.
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