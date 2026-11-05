ARTICLE · 05 NOVEMBER 2026
RBI Issues Directions On Recovery Of Loan Dues And Engagement Of Recovery Agencies By Banks And NBFCs
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On August 6, 2026, the Reserve Bank of India (‘RBI’) notified the RBI (Non-Banking Financial Companies – Responsible Business Conduct) Third Amendment Directions, 2026 and the RBI (Commercial Banks – Responsible Business Conduct) Fourth Amendment Directions, 2026, effective January 1, 2027.
On August 6, 2026, the Reserve Bank of India (‘RBI’) notified the RBI (Non-Banking Financial Companies – Responsible Business Conduct) Third Amendment Directions, 2026 and the RBI (Commercial Banks – Responsible Business Conduct) Fourth Amendment Directions, 2026, effective January 1, 2027.
Commercial banks and non-banking financial companies (‘NBFCs’), other than specified categories (e.g., core investment companies and NBFCs without customer interface), must formulate a policy on recovery of loan dues, including repossession of security. The policy must, inter alia, address triggers for initiating recovery, a graded escalation matrix, a code of conduct for employees and recovery agents, and a framework for borrowers in financial distress. Banks/NBFCs must publish a list of empanelled recovery agencies on their websites and set up a dedicated recovery-related grievance redressal mechanism, disclosed in the loan agreement and when notifying the borrower/guarantor of the recovery agency. Mobile device locking is permitted only to recover loans financing the device, subject to conditions.
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