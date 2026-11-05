RBI Issues Directions On Recovery Of Loan Dues And Engagement Of Recovery Agencies By Banks And NBFCs

On August 6, 2026, the Reserve Bank of India (‘RBI’) notified the RBI (Non-Banking Financial Companies – Responsible Business Conduct) Third Amendment Directions, 2026 and the RBI (Commercial Banks – Responsible Business Conduct) Fourth Amendment Directions, 2026, effective January 1, 2027.

Commercial banks and non-banking financial companies (‘NBFCs’), other than specified categories (e.g., core investment companies and NBFCs without customer interface), must formulate a policy on recovery of loan dues, including repossession of security. The policy must, inter alia, address triggers for initiating recovery, a graded escalation matrix, a code of conduct for employees and recovery agents, and a framework for borrowers in financial distress. Banks/NBFCs must publish a list of empanelled recovery agencies on their websites and set up a dedicated recovery-related grievance redressal mechanism, disclosed in the loan agreement and when notifying the borrower/guarantor of the recovery agency. Mobile device locking is permitted only to recover loans financing the device, subject to conditions.