The Central Government has, by way of Notification dated September 17, 2026, increased the wage ceiling for mandatory provident fund coverage under Chapter III of the Code on Social Security, 2020 from INR 15,000 (approx. USD 160) per month to INR 25,000 (approx. USD 260) per month, with effect from this said date. This revision will bring employees earning between INR 15,000 (approx. USD 160) and INR 25,000 (approx. USD 260) per month, who were previously excluded, within the ambit of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation thereby extending to them provident fund contributions, pension protection under the Employees’ Pension Scheme, and insurance coverage under the Employees’ Deposit Linked Insurance Scheme.