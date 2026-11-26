We are pleased to introduce our Knowledge Management Practice, a structured initiative aimed at tracking and analysing key legal and regulatory developments across core sectors including energy, infrastructure, telecom, mining, and sustainability.

1. Renewable Energy, Carbon Credits and Sustainability and ESG

a. CEA invites public comments on draft list of standards under the Safety and Electric Supply Regulations

The Central Electricity Authority (“CEA”), on October 1, 2026, issued the draft List of Relevant Standards applicable under the CEA (Measures relating to Safety and Electric Supply) Regulations, 2023 and its subsequent amendments. The draft establishes a standardised framework mapping 65 specific regulatory safety mandates, spanning fundamental earthing, danger signage and personal protective equipment through to structural factors of safety for overhead lines, building fire safety and sub-surface cable laying depths, to the corresponding Indian Standards and international benchmarks. Significantly, the draft incorporates technical and testing standards for emerging clean energy infrastructure, setting detailed compliance requirements for solar PV modules and floating solar installations, wind energy units, electric vehicle charging stations, high-voltage direct current lines and gas insulated switchgear. It also sets out safety, thermal runaway and hazard suppression parameters for battery energy storage systems (“BESS”), creating an important technical reference point for upcoming grid-scale storage initiatives.

b. Ministry of Power issues guidelines for payment of compensation in regard to Right of Way for transmission lines

The Ministry of Power, on October 6, 2026, has released the updated guidelines for the determination of Right of Way (“RoW”) compensation for laying Inter-State Transmission System (“ISTS”) lines of 66 kV and above, superseding all previous instructions. The guidelines provide that compensation should generally follow local circle or stamp duty rates, but where market rates are higher, a district-level Market Rate Committee utilising IBBI-empanelled independent land valuers must determine the prevailing market value. The guidelines specify explicit compensation structures, such as 200% of the market value for tower bases and tiered percentages (30% to 60%) for RoW corridors based on rural or urban classification, along with a standard operating procedure for landowner verification, upfront digital disbursements, and provisions for cost pass-through and appeals.

c. CERC releases Supplementary Draft Notification on waiver of inter-State transmission charges

The CERC by a Supplementary Draft Notification dated October 26, 2026, proposed amendments to the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (Sharing of Inter-State Transmission Charges and Losses) Regulations, 2020. The proposed amendments introduce new sub-clauses (h-i) and (h-ii) to grant transmission charge waivers for wind, solar and wind-solar hybrid renewable energy generating stations that face project delays due to the non-availability of transmission systems. To be eligible, projects must enter into a PPA or power sale agreement for a minimum tenure of seven years on or before March 31, 2027, submit the necessary agreements to the Central Transmission Utility of India Limited (“CTUIL”) and NLDC by April 30, 2027, and achieve commercial operation within two months of their GNA becoming effective. Further, projects qualifying under multiple sub-clauses, or those that have already achieved commercial operation before the regulations take effect, are required to submit a binding undertaking to NLDC and CTUIL within the specified timelines (within thirty days of COD or one month of the regulations taking effect) to select their preferred waiver category, for a duration capped at a maximum of 25 years from COD.

d. Ministry of Power releases National Electricity Data Sharing Framework, 2026

The Ministry of Power, through its Director has circulated the National Electricity Data Sharing Framework, 2026 (“NEDSF”) on October 22, 2026. The NEDSF offers a voluntary template for the secure and standardised sharing of electricity sector data. It creates a National Electricity Data Division within CEA, a National Electricity Data Portal, a Governance Committee chaired by the CEA Chairman, and an optional Data Governance Officer at each Data Issuer. Datasets are classified as Tier 1 (Public) or Tier 2 (Access Controlled, requiring registration and KYC), with personal data to be de-identified before release. Cybersecurity compliance under the CEA (Cyber Security in Power Sector) Regulations, 2026 and CERT-In norms is mandatory, and the framework remains subject to the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023.

2. Oil and Gas

a. MoPNG invites public comments on the Draft Petroleum and Minerals Pipelines (Manner of Holding Inquiry and Adjudication of Penalties) Rules, 2026

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (“MoPNG”) has, by notice dated October 19, 2026, invited public comments by November 20, 2026 on the draft Petroleum and Minerals Pipelines (Manner of Holding Inquiry and Adjudication of Penalties) Rules, 2026 (“Draft Rules”), framed under the Petroleum and Minerals Pipelines (Acquisition of Right of User in Land) Act, 1962, as amended by the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Act, 2026. The Draft Rules set out how an adjudicating officer, not below the rank of Joint Secretary to the Government of India, will inquire into and penalise a first contravention under Section 15(1)(a), such as obstructing pipeline work, damaging trenches or survey marks, or committing acts prohibited under Section 9. Complaints may be filed by governments, the competent authority, the pipeline corporation or any aggrieved person. Complaints from private persons first undergo a preliminary examination within 45 days, while those from official bodies proceed directly to a show-cause notice.

b. Samudra Manthan: Operational Guidelines for India’s National Offshore Exploration Scheme

MoPNG published the operational guidelines for Samudra Manthan, the National Offshore Exploration Scheme, on October 22, 2026. The Central Sector Scheme has an approved outlay of INR 84,084 crore through FY 2030-31 and aims to accelerate offshore and deepwater exploration through seismic data acquisition, exploration support, shared infrastructure and the development of oil and gas manufacturing and services zones. The guidelines establish the scheme’s governance, eligibility, appraisal, funding, implementation and monitoring framework, with implications for national oil companies, private exploration and production operators, multi-client agencies and infrastructure developers.

c. Transitional relaxation of the Online Gas Chromatograph requirement under the CBG Pricing Framework of the GOBARdhan Scheme

MoPNG has issued a clarification dated October 19, 2026 under the Compressed Biogas (“CBG”) Pricing Framework of the GOBARdhan Scheme, introducing a one-time, time-bound transitional arrangement until March 31, 2027, under which operational CBG plants with a functional Online Gas Analyser may be considered under the Administered CBG Price (“ACP”) mechanism without immediately having an Online Gas Chromatograph or Mass Spectrometer, subject to compliance with the other applicable conditions. From April 1, 2027, the installation and commissioning of the prescribed Online Gas Chromatograph or Mass Spectrometer will be mandatory for continued ACP eligibility. Implementing agencies, including CHT, GAIL, PPAC and the oil marketing companies (“OMCs”), have been instructed to process applications in accordance with this temporary relaxation. The clarification is relevant to CBG producers, city gas distribution entities and OMCs involved in the implementation and verification of ACP applications.

d. PNGRB (Levy of Fee and Other Charges) Regulations, 2007 – Amendment Notification dated October 19, 2026

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (“PNGRB”) has notified a further amendment to the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (Levy of Fee and Other Charges) Regulations, 2007on October 19, 2026. The amendment concerns the regulatory framework governing fees and other charges administered by PNGRB.

e. PNGRB issue draft amendment to the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (Authorizing Entities to Lay, Build, Operate or Expand City or Local Natural Gas Distribution Networks) Regulations, 2008

PNGRB has issued rhe draft amendment to the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (Authorizing Entities to Lay, Build, Operate or Expand City or Local Natural Gas Distribution Networks) Regulations, 2008, on October 19, 2026. The proposed amendments primarily concern the progressive reduction of performance bank guarantees upon achievement of additional domestic piped natural gas (“PNG”) household connection targets, extension of exclusivity periods for laying steel pipelines beyond assigned Minimum Work Programme targets.

f. PNGRB issued Draft Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (Determination of Natural Gas Pipeline Tariff) Amendment Regulations, 2026

PNGRB on October 8, 2026 has issued the Draft Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (Determination of Natural Gas Pipeline Tariff) Amendment Regulations, 2026. The proposed amendments seek to expand the scope of the unified tariff framework to include certain non-interconnected natural gas pipelines within the National Gas Grid System and provide for the treatment of common expenses incurred by pipeline entities on behalf of the Industry Committee as part of their revenue entitlement, subject to an annual aggregate cap of INR 1 crore.

g. PNGRB issued a public notice extending the temporary suspension of Imbalance/System Indiscipline Charges

PNGRB issued a public notice dated October 8, 2026, extending the temporary suspension of Imbalance/System Indiscipline Charges under Regulation 13 of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (Access Code for Common Carrier or Contract Carrier Natural Gas Pipelines) Regulations, 2008. The extension provides a further waiver of such charges for the period from October 1, 2026, to October 31, 2026, in view of continuing geopolitical uncertainties and their impact on energy supplies, LNG availability, logistics and gas scheduling. During the extended period, no Imbalance/System Indiscipline Charges shall be levied on the concerned entities, shippers or consumers in respect of gas scheduling, offtake, transportation and balancing, subject to compliance with all other applicable regulatory, contractual and operational requirements.

3. Transport and Logistics

a. Cost Escalation Compensation Mechanism for National Highway projects on EPC / HAM / PBMC due to significant increase in bitumen prices

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (“MoRTH”), by circular dated October 8, 2026, has extended the validity of its Cost Escalation Compensation Mechanism until December 31, 2026, to relieve continuing financial strain on National Highway projects under the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (“EPC”), Hybrid Annuity Model and Performance Based Maintenance Contract modes arising from sustained high bitumen prices. The extension applies to work executed between April 1, 2026 and December 31, 2026, for projects with bid due dates prior to April 1, 2026. Issued with the concurrence of the Finance Division and the approval of the Competent Authority on October 1, 2026, the measure is intended to safeguard construction momentum against abnormal fluctuations in material costs.

b. Cost Escalation Compensation Mechanism for National Highway projects due to significant increase in rates of bulk POL items

MoRTH, by circular dated October 8, 2026, has extended the validity of the Cost Escalation Compensation Mechanism for bulk petroleum, oil and lubricants specifically addressing high industrial bulk diesel prices, for the period from October 1, 2026 to December 31, 2026. Designed to mitigate fuel inflation and ensure uninterrupted execution of National Highway construction and maintenance projects, the relief applies strictly to work performed between October 1, 2026 and December 31, 2026, for projects with bid due dates prior to April 1, 2026. Issued on October 1, 2026, the directive carries the formal concurrence of the Integrated Finance Division and the approval of the Competent Authority.

c. Model Contract Agreement for National Highway works implemented on Engineering, Procurement and Construction mode

MoRTH has released a Model EPC Agreement dated October 2026, which serves as a template for contracting road and bridge projects. It sets out the framework between the MoRTH and the contractor.

d. NHAI revises the Model Concession Agreement for Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) Toll and capacity augmentation projects

NHAI, through policy circular dated October 21, 2026, revised the Model Concession Agreement the for BOT (Toll) and capacity augmentation projects under the tolling framework. The revisions are relevant to highway concessionaires, prospective bidders and project developers.

e. MoRTH amends the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989 to facilitate E85 and E100 flex-fuel vehicles

On October 26, 2026, MoRTH introduced the amendments to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989 to facilitate vehicles designed to operate on high-ethanol fuel blends. The amendments expressly include E100 alongside E85 in the applicable emission-certification provisions, and also update biodiesel-related provisions and make technical corrections. The changes apply to vehicles specifically designed and certified for the relevant fuels; compatibility with E10 or E20 alone does not establish suitability for E85 or E100. The notification takes effect from its publication in the Official Gazette.

4. Telecom, Data Centres and GCC

a. Introduction of Calling Name Presentation service in telecommunication networks

On October 13, 2026, Department of Telecommunication (“DoT”) (Licensing Policy Wing) issued Circular, instructing all telecommunication service providers holding a licence or authorisation to provide access services to introduce the Calling Name Presentation service in their 4G and higher generation wireless terrestrial networks across all service areas with effect from November 1, 2026. The service must be provided to every user without a separate request and presents the caller’s name alongside the telecommunication identifier, with users who have availed of Calling Line Identification Restriction excluded. Introduction of the service in 2G, 3G and public switched telephone networks will be considered separately. The circular supersedes DoT’s instructions dated November 21, 2025.

b. DoT notifies the Telecommunications (Regulatory Sandbox) Rules, 2026

DoT, Ministry of Communications, notifies the Telecommunications (Regulatory Sandbox) Rules, 2026 on October 21, 2026. The rules take effect from publication and empower the Central Government to create regulatory sandboxes1, either suo motu or on an applicant’s proposal, which must include prior test reports, the exemptions requested and a non-refundable fee of Rs. 10,000. Approved applicants must ensure participant compliance, data protection, prior consent of test users (who cannot be charged), no commercial availability of tested products during testing, and record retention for at least one year after expiry. They must also indemnify the Government and submit a final report within 15 days of completing testing or at least 30 days before expiry. The Government may monitor sandboxes, issue directions, and decide on continuation, closure or commercial deployment, and may suspend or revoke approval for false information, non-compliance, network interference, national security or public interest, without refund of fees.

5. Mines and Minerals

a. Ministry of Mines notifies Offshore Areas Mineral (Auction) Amendment Rules, 2026

The Ministry of Mines has notified the Offshore Areas Mineral (Auction) Amendment Rules, 2026 on October 5. The amendment revises sub-rules 8, 9 and 10 and the second proviso to sub-rule 12 of Rule 9 of the Offshore Areas Mineral (Auction) Rules, 2024. The change reduces the minimum number of technically qualified bidders required to validate and proceed with the first attempt of an offshore mineral block auction from three to two, aligning the process with onshore bidding protocols and preventing non-completion of auction rounds. The reduced threshold directly affects bidding strategies and composite licensing processes, providing greater certainty for prospective offshore mining concessionaires and resource developers in upcoming auction tranches.

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