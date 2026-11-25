The Supreme Court has held that a person who did not participate in a public auction cannot subsequently claim locus standi or seek confirmation of a sale in their favour merely by offering a higher price after the auction has concluded. Emphasising the sanctity and finality of public auction proceedings, the Court clarified that a subsequent offer from a stranger to the auction does not, by itself, create a legal right to intervene in the sale process or displace the successful bidder.

In M/s Kalindi Associates v. M/s Bharat Commerce and Industries Limited & Ors., Civil Appeal arising out of SLP (C) Nos. 18907-18908 of 2026, decided on 28 October 2026, a Bench comprising Justice B.V. Nagarathna and Justice R. Mahadevan set aside an order of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Indore Bench, which had directed the Company Judge to reconsider an application filed by a non-participant seeking to make a higher offer for assets being sold in liquidation.

The judgment reinforces the principle that public auctions must be protected against repeated interference based solely on subsequent, higher offers, particularly where the auction has been conducted in accordance with law and there are no allegations of material irregularity, illegality, fraud or collusion.

Background and Facts of the Case

The dispute arose in the liquidation proceedings of M/s Bharat Commerce and Industries Limited. Pursuant to the liquidation, an e-auction was conducted on 29 January 2025 for the sale of multiple plots of land situated in Industrial Area, Town No. 2, Rajpura, Punjab, admeasuring approximately 2,40,500 sq. ft.

The reserve price for the subject properties was fixed at ₹29 crore. M/s Kalindi Associates participated in the auction and emerged as the highest bidder with an offer of ₹31 crore.

Subsequent to the conclusion of the auction, M/s Maa Sharda Oils, which had not participated in the auction proceedings, submitted a higher offer of ₹35 crore. The Official Liquidator placed this offer before the High Court. By an order dated 27 September 2025, the High Court rejected the third-party offer but directed the Official Liquidator to ascertain whether Kalindi Associates would be willing to enhance its bid to ₹35 crore. Kalindi Associates agreed to revise its offer accordingly.

Thereafter, Respondent No. 2, who had also not participated in the auction, filed Interlocutory Application No. 170 of 2026 before the High Court, expressing its willingness to offer ₹42.25 crore for the subject properties.

By a common order dated 16 March 2026, the Company Judge rejected Respondent No. 2's application and accepted the enhanced offer of ₹35 crore made by Kalindi Associates.

Aggrieved by this decision, Respondent No. 2 preferred an appeal before the Division Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court. By an order dated 23 April 2026, the Division Bench allowed the appeal and remanded the application to the Company Judge for fresh consideration. It also directed the Official Liquidator to refrain from executing the sale deed in favour of Kalindi Associates in the meantime. The Division Bench relied on earlier decisions of the Supreme Court recognising that subsequent higher offers could, in certain circumstances, be considered even after the issuance of a sale certificate.

Kalindi Associates subsequently filed a review petition, which was dismissed by the Division Bench on 11 May 2026. It thereafter approached the Supreme Court challenging both orders.

Supreme Court's Findings and Reasoning

The principal question before the Supreme Court was whether a person who had not participated in the original auction could subsequently intervene in the liquidation proceedings and seek consideration of a higher offer, thereby challenging the sale in favour of the successful bidder.

The Supreme Court held that Respondent No. 2 was a complete stranger to the auction proceedings. It noted that Respondent No. 2 had neither participated in the e-auction conducted on 29 January 2025 nor submitted any bid on that date. Consequently, it could not be considered a person aggrieved by the auction or the declaration of Kalindi Associates as the highest bidder.

The Court observed:

“Merely because a person who has not participated in an auction proceedings and is a stranger thereto seeks to enter the fray by making a higher bid at a later stage would not confer any locus or right on such a party to seek conferment of the bid in his favour.”

It further held that Respondent No. 2's application was speculative and had been filed without any locus standi. The Company Judge had therefore rightly declined to entertain the application. The Division Bench, in remanding the matter for fresh consideration, had failed to appreciate that Respondent No. 2 had no legal standing to intervene in the auction proceedings in the first place.

Locus Standi: Distinction Between a Person Aggrieved and a Stranger

In arriving at its conclusion, the Supreme Court relied on its decision in Jasbhai Motibhai Desai v. Roshan Kumar, Haji Bashir Ahmed, AIR 1976 SC 578, which examined the principles governing locus standi.

The Court reiterated that an applicant seeking to invoke judicial jurisdiction would ordinarily fall within one of three categories:

A person aggrieved;

A stranger; or

A busybody or meddlesome interloper.

The distinction between a person aggrieved and a stranger depends on whether the applicant possesses a legal right that has been infringed or has suffered a direct legal injury. The Court also referred to the requirement of a special and substantial grievance beyond the inconvenience or grievance that may be suffered by members of the general public.

Applying these principles, the Supreme Court found that Respondent No. 2 had no legal interest in the auction conducted on 29 January 2025. Having chosen not to participate in the auction, it could not subsequently acquire locus standi merely by expressing its willingness to pay a higher amount.

The ruling therefore reiterates that the existence of a higher financial offer, without an accompanying legal right or grievance, is insufficient to establish standing to challenge an auction or intervene in liquidation proceedings.

Sanctity of Public Auctions and Subsequent Higher Offers

The Supreme Court also relied on its decisions in Golden Food Products India v. State of Uttar Pradesh & Ors., 2026 SCC OnLine SC 24, and K. Kumara Gupta v. Sri Markendaya & Sri Omkareswara Swamy Temple, (2022) 5 SCC 710.

In Golden Food Products India, the Supreme Court reiterated that an auction or sale in favour of the highest bidder should not ordinarily be set aside on the basis of a representation made by a third party who had neither participated in the auction nor submitted an offer during the auction process, unless the proceedings were affected by material irregularity, illegality, fraud or collusion.

The Court emphasised that repeated interference with public auctions would undermine their object and purpose and erode the sanctity attached to the auction process. The highest offer received in a public auction should ordinarily be treated as reflecting fair value, subject to the legality and regularity of the auction proceedings.

These principles were particularly relevant in the present case, where Respondent No. 2 sought to enter the proceedings only after the auction had concluded and the successful bidder had enhanced its offer.

Mere Expectation of a Higher Price Cannot Justify Interference

The Court further relied on Eva Agro Feeds (P) Ltd. v. Punjab National Bank, (2023) 10 SCC 189, which dealt with the rejection of the highest bid in liquidation proceedings.

In Eva Agro Feeds, the Supreme Court had observed that the mere expectation of obtaining a higher price cannot constitute a valid ground for cancelling an otherwise lawful auction and conducting another round of bidding. Such an approach would result in avoidable expenditure and adversely affect the credibility of the auction process.

The Court also clarified that although the highest bidder does not possess an indefeasible right to demand acceptance of its bid, the Liquidator must apply its mind to relevant considerations when deciding to reject the highest bid. Such a decision must be supported by reasons that are evident from the rejection order itself.

This distinction is significant. While the successful bidder cannot insist upon automatic acceptance of its bid, the auctioning authority also cannot arbitrarily disregard a valid bid merely in anticipation of receiving a better offer. The decision to reject the highest bid must have a rational basis and be supported by relevant reasons.

Final Decision

In view of the above principles, the Supreme Court held that the Division Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court was not justified in remanding Respondent No. 2's application for fresh consideration. It accordingly set aside the impugned order dated 23 April 2026 and dismissed Interlocutory Application No. 170 of 2026.

The Court also recorded that Kalindi Associates had already deposited the enhanced bid amount of ₹35 crore, a fact acknowledged by the counsel appearing for the Official Liquidator. Consequently, it directed the Official Liquidator to hand over possession of the subject properties to Kalindi Associates immediately upon completion of the requisite legal formalities, including registration of the sale deed.

The appeals were accordingly allowed, with no order as to costs.

Conclusion

The decision in M/s Kalindi Associates v. M/s Bharat Commerce and Industries Limited & Ors. provides important clarity on the limits of third-party intervention in public auction and liquidation sale proceedings. It reiterates that a person who elects not to participate in an auction cannot subsequently seek to displace the successful bidder merely by offering a higher amount after the conclusion of the bidding process.

The judgment also reinforces the need to balance the objective of maximising value in liquidation proceedings against the equally important requirement of preserving the integrity, certainty and credibility of public auctions. While obtaining the best possible value remains an important consideration, it cannot become a justification for repeatedly reopening concluded auction proceedings in the absence of legally sustainable grounds.

For liquidators, auctioning authorities and prospective bidders, the ruling underscores the importance of conducting transparent and legally compliant auction processes, providing reasoned decisions where bids are rejected, and protecting concluded transactions from speculative challenges by persons who have no legally recognised interest in the auction.

Ultimately, the Supreme Court has reaffirmed that a higher offer made after an auction does not, by itself, confer locus standi upon a non-participant or create a right to claim the property in preference to the successful bidder.