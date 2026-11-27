BACKGROUND AND PURPOSE:

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has proposed amendments to the Corporate Social Responsibility ("CSR") framework under the Companies Act, 2013, including Schedule VII thereof and the Companies (CSR Policy) Rules, 2014 ("CSR Rules"). These proposals aim to strengthen the CSR framework and encourage greater business participation in socially, economically, and environmentally responsible initiatives.

In this regard, the MCA has invited comments and suggestions from stakeholders on the proposed amendments, along with brief justifications, latest by December 11, 2026, through the e-Consultation Module available on the MCA website.

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS :

Amendments to CSR Rules

Amendment to Rule 2 – Definitions

The existing provision allowing companies engaged in research and development (R&D) activities to undertake COVID-19-related research in respect of new vaccines, drugs and medical devices as CSR activities, subject to prescribed conditions, is proposed to be deleted. The activity was available to companies only till FY 2022-23 and has since become redundant.

Further, the proposed amendment seeks to expressly exclude the following activities from the scope of CSR activities:

one-off events. financing Government Schemes. contribution to any corpus fund of any entity. contribution by the companies in kind for their own products or services except in cases of immediate relief distribution for Disaster Management.

These exclusions largely formalize restrictions previously clarified by MCA through its FAQs.

Additional Clarification on Valuation has been added: Where a company distributes its own goods or services free of cost to unrelated parties as part of CSR activities, including disaster relief, the proposed amendment provides that such transactions, wherever valuation is required, shall be valued on an arm's length basis, i.e., at the open market value (excluding applicable taxes) that would ordinarily be charged between unrelated parties.

Amendment to Rule 4(1) – Entities eligible to undertake CSR activities on behalf of a company.

The existing clauses (a) to (d) are proposed to be substituted to revise the eligibility criteria for implementing agencies, as below:

Updating the Income Tax Act references from Sections 10(23C), 12A and 80G of the Income-tax Act, 1961 to Sections 332 and 354 of the Income-tax Act, 2025. Introducing a new category under clause (e) permitting International Organisations, as referred to in Rule 2(1)(g), having their global headquarters in India, to act as CSR implementing agencies.

All other existing eligible criteria remain unchanged.

Insertion of new sub-rule 2A to Rule 4- Voluntary de-registration of CSR Registration

A new sub-rule (2A) is proposed to be inserted under Rule 4, specifying the process for voluntary de-registration of CSR Registration Number, to enable registered CSR implementing agencies, who do not intend to either receive or undertake any CSR project or activity requiring any registration under the Rules, to voluntarily surrender and deactivate their CSR Registration Number subject to following:

Certification that all CSR funds received have been fully utilised for eligible activities, supported by a utilisation certificate from a practising Chartered Accountant in practice. Transfer of any unspent, unutilised, unallocated or surplus CSR funds as on date of making application, to the fund specified in Schedule VII, supported by CA certified documentary evidence. Submission of a certified copy of the Board/Governing Body/Board of Trustees/ competent governing authority resolution authorising such surrender and deactivation. Declaration that, after deactivation, the entity shall neither receive CSR funds nor undertake CSR projects requiring registration unless fresh registration is obtained.

Insertion of new sub-rule 2B to Rule 4- Introduction of Cancellation of CSR Registration:

A new sub-rule (2B) is proposed to be inserted under Rule 4, empowering the Central Government to cancel or deactivate the CSR Registration Number of an implementing agency, after giving reasonable opportunity of being heard, on below specified grounds:

Registration obtained by means of including fraud or misrepresentation in obtaining registration; Failure to satisfy eligibility conditions; Non-compliance with applicable CSR laws, or diversion or misutilisation of CSR funds; Striking off, dissolution, winding up, liquidation, merger or cessation of legal existence; Insolvency or liquidation of the entity; Surrender or loss of mandatory statutory registrations, licences, approvals or recognitions and Conviction of the entity or its directors, trustees, office-bearers or KMPs for specified serious offences, including fraud, corruption, criminal breach of trust, money laundering or terrorist financing or where such conviction materially affects the entity's suitability to function as a CSR implementing agency.

Consequences of Cancellation/Deactivation:

The entity shall immediately cease to receive, administer, implement or utilise CSR funds. Any unspent or unutilised CSR funds shall be transferred to the fund specified in Schedule VII within 30 days of the directions. The entity's status shall be updated as "Deactivated" or "Cancelled" in the MCA electronic register. The entity shall be ineligible to apply for fresh registration for three years from the date of cancellation, unless otherwise specified in the cancellation order.

Insertion of new sub-rule 2C to Rule 4- Intimation of any alteration or Change in particulars specified in CSR Registration

A new sub-rule (2C) is proposed to be inserted under Rule 4, specifying the requirement and manner to be followed by the entities who have been allotted CSR Registration Number to intimate any change/alteration in the particulars provided in Form CSR-1. Such entity will be required to filed form CSR-1 along with all documentary proof of changed particulars within 30 days of such change, digitally signed by a practicing Chartered Accountant, Company Secretary, or Cost Accountant.

Exemption: This requirement shall not apply to a Section 8 company established under the Companies Act, 2013, which will not be required to file a separate application for such changes.

Amendment to Rule 8 – Impact Assessment to be made voluntary:

The proposed amendment removes the mandatory impact assessment requirement for companies meeting the prescribed CSR obligation threshold and instead permits all CSR-mandated companies to voluntarily undertake impact assessment of their CSR projects, irrespective of their CSR obligation or project outlay.

Companies may still book the expenditure towards the impact assessment which shall not exceed two percent of the total CSR expenditure for that financial year or fifty lakh rupees, whichever is higher

New Schedule VII

The existing Schedule VII is proposed to be substituted with a revised Schedule VII, expanding the scope of eligible CSR activities majorly including the following:

Area Additional inclusions / Changes proposed Healthcare Express inclusions: Mental health, telemedicine and prevention and treatment of substance abuse. Vocational skills and employment generation Express inclusions: Participation in the Prime Minister Internship Scheme and career counselling. Gender equality and social justice and welfare Expansion of identified beneficiary groups to expressly include youth, transgender persons and socially and economically backward groups along with social justice and welfare measures for reducing inequalities faced by such groups along with introduction of crèches. Environment Express inclusions: measures to combat climate change, marine resource conservation, promoting rainwater harvesting, natural farming, clean energy and waste management including e-waste. Heritage & Culture The language is revised from protection to preservation and promotion. Sports Express inclusions: Medical care of sportspersons, talent search, sports infrastructure, sports education and coach development programmes. Government Funds Express inclusions: National Sports Development Fund (NSDF). Disaster Management Existing reference to disaster management (including relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction) proposed to be replaced with a reference to activities as defined under the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

Following liberal interpretation note has been added: The subjects listed in Schedule VII are broad-based and meant to cover a wide range of activities. Accordingly, entries under Schedule VII are to be interpreted liberally to capture the spirit and core intent of the listed areas, rather than read narrowly.