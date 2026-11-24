I. Background

Every online purchase begins with a screen. Some screens are designed to help the business, not the user. Cancelling is harder than subscribing. Declining is harder than accepting. The final price is higher than the price first shown. The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) calls these practices ‘dark patterns’. We examined them at length in an earlier article and do not repeat that analysis here.1 This article explains how sectoral regulators beyond the CCPA have responded, what is still missing, and what lessons international enforcement offers.

II. From Guidelines to Certified Compliance

India has moved from guidance, to self-declaration, to certified compliance. The CCPA notified its Dark Patterns Guidelines on 30 November 2023 and, in June 2025, advised e-commerce platforms to audit themselves for dark patterns.2 By August 2026, it had acted against nine digital platforms.3 On 9 September 2026, the Department of Consumer Affairs, Government of India, inserted a new compliance mandate in the Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) Rules, 2020. Every e-commerce entity, including a marketplace, must audit itself every year and display a certificate that its platform is free of dark patterns. These obligations apply from 1 January 2027.4 The Rules, however, do not say who should conduct the audit, what method it should follow or what the certificate must contain.5

III. One Problem, Many Regulators

Several sectoral regulators have now adopted the CCPA’s framework, either by reference or in their own words. Some had acted earlier against similar conduct under their own rules, without using the term. A few have yet to act.

(a) Banking (RBI) - On 15 June 2026, the Reserve Bank of India issued the Responsible Business Conduct (Second Amendment) Directions for its regulated entities. The Directions fully adopt the CCPA’s approach to dark patterns. They use the CCPA’s definition and require regulated entities to follow the CCPA Guidelines. The RBI has, however, added its own illustrative list of dark patterns relevant to financial services, and has mandated that apps and websites be audited for them. The Directions also prohibit mis-selling and compulsory bundling, and provide for refund and compensation where a product is mis-sold. They are effective from 1 January 2027.6

The RBI had acted against similar conduct even before. In January 2025, it penalised a payments bank ₹26.70 lakh for upgrading savings accounts without customers’ consent and then charging annual fees on them. In April 2024, it penalised an NBFC ₹10 lakh for requiring borrowers to insure their assets with an insurer chosen by the lender. These orders did not use the term ‘dark pattern’. The conduct, however, closely resembles ‘basket sneaking’ and ‘forced action’ in the CCPA’s list.7

(b) Insurance (IRDAI) - On 2 April 2026, Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India directed insurers and intermediaries selling online to comply with the CCPA Guidelines and to file a self-assessment within 15 days. Almost all reported that they used no dark patterns. In May 2026, IRDAI linked the issue to executive pay. The removal of dark patterns, from the insurer’s own dealings and from those of its distributors, now carries a 10 per cent weight in assessing the variable pay of an insurer’s CEO and other key managers. IRDAI has also engaged the Institute of Public Auditors of India to study and monitor the sector independently.8

Earlier, IRDAI had penalised similar conduct under its advertisement and intermediary norms. In 2021, it penalised an online insurance aggregator ₹24 lakh for an SMS campaign telling about 10 lakh customers that life insurance prices were about to rise, when only some insurers had raised premiums. In 2025, it penalised an intermediary ₹5 crore on several charges, one of which concerned ‘Top’ and ‘Best’ labels on plans not backed by verifiable third-party data. The conduct may not strictly be a dark pattern as defined. It is, however, on the lines of ‘false urgency’ and ‘disguised advertisement’.9

IRDAI’s consultation paper of 23 September 2026, ‘Recalibrating Economics of Insurance Distribution’, proposes to prohibit dark patterns in the insurance regulations themselves. It names one practice in particular. Websites of insurers and distributors often ask for a customer’s name, mobile number or e-mail address before showing product features or prices. The paper proposes that customers should see product information, premium rates and performance data without sharing personal details, and that such details should not be used to generate leads. On bundling, it proposes that lenders show the cost of a loan with and without voluntary insurance, side by side. Comments closed on 31 October 2026. The proposals are not final, but they show a regulator identifying the dark patterns specific to its own market.10

(c) Securities markets (SEBI) - On 8 October 2026, Securities and Exchange Board of India inserted a new Chapter IIID in the SEBI (Intermediaries) Regulations, 2008, introducing a Common Advertisement Code for stock brokers, investment advisers, research analysts, portfolio managers, mutual funds and other entities. Among other things, it prohibits the dark patterns specified in the CCPA Guidelines. The Code comes into force on 7 April 2027.11 Until then, each category of entity follows its own code, and stock brokers, investment advisers and research analysts need prior approval from an exchange or supervisory body. Once the Code applies, prior approval will be needed only for advertisements featuring celebrities, including social media influencers. Other advertisements will be reported after they are published.12 With fewer advertisements checked in advance, the express ban on dark patterns becomes the main safeguard.

SEBI has not yet penalised a dark pattern as such. It has, however, acted against misleading presentation. In 2020, it penalised an NBFC ₹10 lakh for website advertisements claiming that the RBI and SEBI had rated its debenture issue as ‘stable’. In 2026, its orders against algorithmic trading platforms dealt with the display of assured or misleading returns. These cases concern advertising rather than interface design. They rest, however, on the same concern, which is presentation that distorts an investor’s choice.13

(d) Data protection (DPB) - The Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 does not use the term ‘dark pattern’, but it reaches the same conduct through consent. Many dark patterns trick users into saying ‘yes’. A bright ‘Accept all’ button sits next to a faint ‘Reject’. A question uses a confusing double negative. An app asks for data it does not need. Consent obtained this way is not real consent. Section 6(1) requires consent to be free, specific, informed, unconditional and unambiguous, given by clear affirmative action. Section 6(4) requires withdrawal to be as easy as giving consent.14

The DPDP framework also offers a tool against designs that make it hard to say no or to leave. These are called consent managers. A consent manager is a platform, registered with the Data Protection Board, through which a user can give, review and withdraw her consent to several businesses from one place. This can make leaving a service as easy as joining it, which is the concern behind subscription traps. The rule on their registration came into force on 13 November 2026. The core obligations on notice, consent and user rights apply from 13 May 2027. A breach of the consent obligations may attract a penalty of up to ₹50 crore, and failures relating to children’s data up to ₹200 crore.15 Two gaps remain. The Board may act only on a complaint, a reference from the Government, a direction of a court or an intimation of a breach. It has no general power to act on its own. And its penalties go to the Consolidated Fund of India. The Act does not provide for compensation to a data principal whose personal data is processed without valid consent.16

(e) Competition (CCI) - Dark patterns harm competition, not only consumers. Two businesses may sell similar products at similar prices. If one uses a dark pattern and the other does not, the first may win more sales, not because its product is better but because its design pushes users into buying. The honest business loses customers it would otherwise have won. Over time, this rewards manipulation rather than quality, price or innovation, and may push rivals to copy the same tactics. France made the same point in its contribution to the OECD’s June 2026 roundtable. It noted that dark patterns may reduce competition, particularly in concentrated markets, and that firms using them may gain an artificial competitive advantage over competitors that do not, so that competition is no longer based on merit.17

The Competition Act, 2002 operates in addition to, and not in derogation of, other laws, so the CCI can act alongside the CCPA and sectoral regulators.18 It can reach dark patterns in two ways. Where the firm is dominant, Section 4 of the Competition Act applies. The Supreme Court has held that an effects-based analysis is an obligatory part of every inquiry under Section 4, so the CCI must show that the conduct harms competition or consumers, and not merely that it took place.19 Where the conduct flows from an agreement, Section 3 applies if the agreement causes, or is likely to cause, an appreciable adverse effect on competition (AAEC) in India. A platform requiring its sellers to use a particular dark pattern, or competitors agreeing to adopt the same tactic, could fall here. The factors in Section 19(3) suit this analysis. They include whether the conduct creates barriers to new entrants, drives existing competitors out of the market or forecloses competition by hindering entry, and whether consumers receive any benefit.20 Where a firm that is not dominant uses a dark pattern on its own, the competitive harm may be real, but the remedy lies with the CCPA and sectoral regulators.

The WhatsApp privacy policy matter shows Section 4 at work. The CCI found that a ‘take-it-or-leave-it’ update forced users to accept expanded data sharing, and imposed a penalty of ₹213.14 crore. The NCLAT upheld the penalty in November 2025. In February 2026, WhatsApp and Meta told the Supreme Court that they would comply with the directions on user consent, without prejudice to their appeals against the penalty, which remain pending.21 The CCI did not call this a dark pattern. It treated it as an unfair condition imposed by a dominant firm, an approach we discussed in our earlier article.22

The draft Digital Competition Bill, 2024, which is still under study, would prohibit Systemically Significant Digital Enterprises (SSDEs) from favouring their own products over those of third parties. Self-preferencing can work much like a dark pattern at the scale of the platform.23

(f) Telecom (TRAI) - A July 2026 survey of over 74,000 mobile subscribers found that about eight in ten had faced at least one dark pattern. Bait and switch, forced action, subscription traps and nagging were reported across all three private operators. The survey also noted that the CCPA had not issued a single notice to a telecom operator in two years.24 Telecom Regulatory Authority of India has historically focused on unsolicited calls and messages rather than interface design.

In December 2024, TRAI required every operator to offer at least one cheaper voucher for calls and SMS only, since many users do not need data.25 In September 2026, TRAI also directed operators to show the mandated vouchers under a separate ‘TRAI-Mandated Packs’ tab, placed first in the prepaid recharge section, within 30 days. TRAI did not call this a dark pattern. It is, however, on the lines of ‘interface interference’.26

(g) Civil aviation (MoCA and DGCA) - Air travel shows both the reach and the limits of sectoral action. On 18 March 2026, the Ministry of Civil Aviation, through the Directorate General of Civil Aviation , directed airlines to offer at least 60 per cent of seats on every flight without any seat-selection charge, from 20 April 202627 Until then, only about a fifth of seats were typically free. The concern was not new. As early as October 2023, the practice of marking most seats as paid had been described as a dark pattern and an unfair trade practice under the Consumer Protection Act.28

Airlines objected that the rule would raise fares and intrude into deregulated pricing. On 2 April 2026, before it took effect, the Ministry kept the 60 per cent provision in abeyance pending a comprehensive review. The other measures in the direction, including seating passengers on the same booking together, continue.29 The lesson is simple. A regulator may identify a dark pattern quickly, but a remedy framed as a price control invites resistance. A remedy framed around presentation, such as requiring free and paid seats to be shown with equal clarity, may be easier to defend.

(h) Online gaming (MeitY) - The newest regulator in this field is the Online Gaming Authority of India. The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025 prohibits online money games. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology notified the Rules on 22 April 2026, and both the Act and the Rules came into force on 1 May 2026. Platforms must provide user-safety features and grievance redressal, to protect users from financial, psychological and other harm.30 The framework speaks of user harm rather than dark patterns, but the two overlap. Streaks, timed rewards and repeated prompts to keep playing can be on the lines of ‘nagging’ and ‘false urgency’.

Some regulators have not yet addressed dark patterns expressly. The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has so far approached mis-selling through disclosure. In January 2026, it set up an advisory panel to develop standardised disclosure norms for products with assured payouts.31 The regulator does not, however, appear to have issued any direction on dark patterns.

The result is that one interface may be answerable to several regulators at once, because most of the laws involved apply in addition to, and not in derogation of, other laws.32

IV. The Evolving Global Framework on Dark Patterns

Regulators abroad have moved from studying dark patterns to penalising them. In the United States, the Federal Trade Commission sued Amazon for enrolling consumers in its auto-renewing Prime membership without clear consent and for making cancellation unnecessarily hard. In September 2025, Amazon agreed to pay USD 2.5 billion, including USD 1.5 billion in refunds to about 35 million consumers, and two senior executives were bound personally.33

In the European Union, the Digital Services Act prohibits online platforms from designing interfaces that deceive or manipulate users. On 5 December 2025, the European Commission fined X EUR 120 million under the Act, partly because its paid blue checkmark misled users into believing that accounts had been verified.34 On 11 November 2026, the Commission went further and proposed a Digital Fairness Act. The proposal would blacklist ten dark patterns and allow the Commission to fine businesses up to 6 per cent of worldwide turnover in large cross-border cases. It must still be agreed by the European Parliament and the Council, and would apply 12 months after it enters into force.35

In the United Kingdom, the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Act 2024 requires the total price to be shown upfront. The Competition and Markets Authority fined the owner of two well-known UK driving schools, the AA Driving School and the British School of Motoring (BSM), GBP 4.2 million for drip pricing. Their advertised lesson prices left out a mandatory GBP 3 booking fee, which customers saw only at checkout. The CMA also ordered refunds of over GBP 760,000 to more than 80,000 customers.36 Regulators now treat interface design as conduct, and liability is beginning to reach the individuals who approve the design.37

International bodies studied dark patterns before most national regulators acted. Their work measures the harm and shows how consumer and competition regulators can work together. The OECD’s 2024 survey of over 35,000 consumers in 20 countries found that nine in ten had been affected by dark patterns, such as countdown timers, hidden fees and subscription traps.38 In the same year, consumer authorities from 26 countries reviewed 642 subscription websites and apps. About 76 per cent used at least one possible dark pattern, and about 67 per cent used more than one.39

In June 2026, the OECD Competition Committee held a roundtable on competition and consumer policy in digital markets. The background note prepared for it examines where the two policies converge, where gaps remain and how authorities can work together.40 This is consistent with the position we took in our earlier article, that the CCI’s jurisdiction runs alongside the CCPA’s.

V. Steps to Close the Gaps

The tools already exist. Several regulators control the licence or registration of the firms they oversee, and most of the laws involved apply in addition to one another.41 Sectoral regulators can therefore act against their regulated entities directly, without waiting for complaints. Five steps would help. First, regulators should act on their own, through sector reviews and independent checks, because users rarely know that a design has manipulated them. Second, they should mandate a self-audit and the filing of a compliance report, with a clear minimum standard for what the audit must cover. Third, accountability should sit with the board, as IRDAI has begun to require by linking dark patterns to executive pay. Fourth, regulators should coordinate, so that one design flaw does not lead to several inconsistent orders. Fifth, the deceived user should be compensated. Penalties go to the Government, and few users will approach a Consumer Commission over a small loss. Section 53N of the Competition Act, which allows a person to claim compensation once a contravention has been found, offers a model.42

VI. Conclusion

Persuasion and advertising are legitimate parts of commerce. The line is crossed, however, when design stops informing the choice and starts making it. Indian law now draws that line, and from 1 January 2027 every e-commerce entity must certify, every year, that it has stayed on the right side of it.

The era of design without consequences is ending. Some regulators now act under the CCPA’s list. Others have acted under their own rules against conduct that looks very much like it. A business therefore cannot assume that a practice is safe because no regulator has yet called it a dark pattern. Businesses are free to nudge but must not shove.

Footnotes

1 G.R. Bhatia, ‘Dark Patterns and Abuse of Dominance: Prudence Suggests Concurrent Jurisdiction under the Competition Act, 2002’, Mondaq, 27 July 2026, also published on Legal 500 (‘Earlier Article’).

2 Consumer Protection Act, 2019, ss. 2(47), 10, 18, 20 and 21; Central Consumer Protection Authority, Guidelines for Prevention and Regulation of Dark Patterns, 2023, 30 November 2023 (‘Dark Patterns Guidelines’); Central Consumer Protection Authority, Advisory on self-audit by e-commerce platforms for detecting dark patterns, 5 June 2025.

3 Rajya Sabha, written reply of the Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution on dark patterns, August 2026, as reported in ANI, ‘Govt says CCPA imposes Rs 20 lakh for dark patterns, steps up action against deceptive online practices’, 6 August 2026.

4 Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) (Amendment) Rules, 2026, notified on 9 September 2026 (‘Amendment Rules’), r. 4(15); Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) Rules, 2020, r. 3(1)(b).

5 Amendment Rules, supra note 4, r. 4(15); Triumvir Law, ‘Decoding the Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) (Amendment) Rules, 2026’, October 2026.

6 Reserve Bank of India (Commercial Banks – Responsible Business Conduct) Second Amendment Directions, 2026, 15 June 2026 (‘RBC Directions’), including the inserted provisions on dark patterns and the Annex containing an illustrative list of dark patterns relevant to banks; Reserve Bank of India (Non-Banking Financial Companies – Responsible Business Conduct) Second Amendment Directions, 2026, DOR.MCS.REC.No.102/01-01-039/2026-27, 15 June 2026; and the corresponding Directions of the same date for other regulated entities.

7 Reserve Bank of India, Press Release, ‘RBI imposes monetary penalty on India Post Payments Bank Limited’, 31 January 2025 (order dated 15 January 2025); Reserve Bank of India, Press Release, ‘RBI imposes monetary penalty on NABFINS Limited, Bengaluru’, 19 April 2024 (order dated 15 April 2024); Dark Patterns Guidelines, supra note 2, Annexure 1.

8 IRDAI, Press Release, ‘Compliance with Guidelines on Prevention and Regulation of Dark Patterns’, 2 April 2026; Outlook Money, ‘Irdai Steps Up Checks On Dark Patterns In Insurance Sales’, 1 July 2026; IRDAI, Circular No. IRDAI/F&I/CIR/MISC/72/5/2026, ‘Remuneration to Key Management Persons (KMPs)’, 25 May 2026; Business Standard, ‘Insurers wary as Irdai tightens executive compensation framework’, 27 May 2026.

9 IRDAI, Order No. IRDA/INT/MISC/ORD/140/05/2021, May 2021; IRDAI, penalty order of 2025 against an insurance intermediary, following an inspection conducted in 2020, as reported in the financial press.

10 IRDAI, Consultation Paper, ‘Recalibrating Economics of Insurance Distribution’, 23 September 2026; Business Standard, ‘Irdai’s insurance reforms: What may change for industry, insurers, buyers’, 29 September 2026.

11 Securities and Exchange Board of India (Intermediaries) (Second Amendment) Regulations, 2026, Notification No. SEBI/LAD-NRO/GN/2026/323, 8 October 2026, published in the Official Gazette on 9 October 2026 and in force from the 180th day of publication (‘Common Advertisement Code’), Chapter IIID (Regulations 16G–16Q); Securities and Exchange Board of India (Mutual Funds) (Second Amendment) Regulations, 2026, Notification No. SEBI/LAD-NRO/GN/2026/324, 8 October 2026.

12 Common Advertisement Code, supra note 11; SEBI, Board Memorandum on Common Advertisement Code for Specified Regulated Entities, September 2026, para 2.3; SEBI, Consultation Paper on Common Advertisement Code for Specified SEBI Regulated Entities, 23 June 2026.

13 SEBI, Adjudication Order in respect of Muthoottu Mini Financiers Ltd., February 2020; SEBI, Adjudication Orders in the matter of TradeTron and other Algo Platforms, March 2026.

14 Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 (‘DPDP Act’), ss. 6(1) and 6(4).

15 DPDP Act, supra note 14, ss. 6(7)–6(9) and Schedule, entries 3 and 7; Digital Personal Data Protection Rules, 2025, G.S.R. 846(E), 13 November 2025, r. 1(2)–(3) (commencement) and r. 4.

16 DPDP Act, supra note 14, ss. 27(1) and 34.

17 OECD Competition Committee, ‘Competition and Consumer Policy in Digital Markets – Note by France’, DAF/COMP/WD(2026)32, 18 June 2026, paras 3 and 9, submitted for the 149th meeting of the Competition Committee, 24–26 June 2026.

18 Competition Act, 2002, ss. 60 and 62.

19 Competition Commission of India v. Schott Glass India Pvt. Ltd., 2025 INSC 668 (Supreme Court, 13 May 2025).

20 Competition Act, 2002, ss. 3(1), 3(3), 3(4) and 19(3)(a)–(d).

21 Competition Act, 2002, ss. 4(2)(a)(i) and 4(2)(d); In Re: Updated Terms of Service and Privacy Policy for WhatsApp Users, Suo Motu Case No. 01 of 2021, Competition Commission of India, order dated 18 November 2024; NCLAT, judgment dated 4 November 2025 in the appeals of WhatsApp LLC and Meta Platforms Inc.; Supreme Court of India, order dated 23 February 2026; Bar & Bench, ‘WhatsApp tells Supreme Court it will implement CCI order on giving users greater say in sharing their data’, 23 February 2026.

22 Earlier Article, supra note 1, Part IV.

23 Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Report of the Committee on Digital Competition Law, 27 February 2024, Annexure (Draft Digital Competition Bill, 2024), cl. 11; Standing Committee on Finance (Eighteenth Lok Sabha), Thirty-Seventh Report on Action Taken by the Government on the Observations/Recommendations contained in the Twenty-Fifth Report on ‘Evolving Role of Competition Commission of India in the Economy, particularly the Digital Landscape’, presented to Lok Sabha on 10 August 2026; Lok Sabha, Unstarred Question No. 2377, ‘Market Study on Digital Competition Bill’, answered on 3 August 2026.

24 LocalCircles, ‘8 in 10 mobile subscribers find dark patterns to be rampant in the telecom sector; Demand action from TRAI and CCPA’, 24 July 2026; The Week, ‘Dark patterns in Indian telecom: Centre asks for report to take action’, 23 July 2026.

25 Telecom Consumers Protection (Twelfth Amendment) Regulations, 2024, 23 December 2024.

26 Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, Direction to telecom service providers on the display of TRAI-mandated vouchers, issued under s. 13 read with s. 11(1)(b)(i) and (v) of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India Act, 1997, September 2026; Business Today, ‘No more hiding budget packs. Here’s what TRAI’s new mandate means for telcos’, 1 October 2026.

27 Ministry of Civil Aviation, directions issued through the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, announced on 18 March 2026, as reported in News On AIR, ‘Ministry of Civil Aviation Issues Guidelines to Improve Passenger Convenience and Transparency Across Airlines’, 18 March 2026; IANS, ‘Seat selection charges curbed as DGCA mandates 60 pc free seats from Apr 20’, 29 March 2026.

28 Financial Express, ‘60% of flight seats to be free of cost’, 19 March 2026; Business Standard, ‘Govt keeps 60% free airline seat allocation directive in abeyance’, 3 April 2026.

29 Ministry of Civil Aviation, letter to the Director General of Civil Aviation dated 2 April 2026, as reported in Moneylife, ‘Govt Puts 60% Free Seat Rule on Hold Weeks after Rollout, after Airline Objections’, 3 April 2026, and Business Standard, ‘Govt order to offer 60% flight seats without additional charges put on hold’, 2 April 2026.

30 Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025; Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Rules, 2026, notified on 22 April 2026, in force from 1 May 2026; Business Standard, report on the notification of the Rules, 22 April 2026; News On AIR, ‘Promotion & Regulation of Online Gaming Rules, 2026 comes into force’, 1 May 2026.

31 Business Today, ‘Pension 2026: NPS assured payouts on cards as PFRDA sets up high-level advisory panel’, 13 January 2026.

32 Consumer Protection Act, 2019, s. 100; Competition Act, 2002, s. 62; DPDP Act, supra note 14, s. 38(1).

33 Federal Trade Commission Act, 15 U.S.C. § 45(a); Restore Online Shoppers’ Confidence Act, 15 U.S.C. §§ 8401–8405; Federal Trade Commission v. Amazon.com, Inc., No. 2:23-cv-00932 (W.D. Wash.), settlement announced on 25 September 2025.

34 Regulation (EU) 2022/2065 (Digital Services Act), Article 25(1); European Commission, ‘Commission fines X €120 million under the Digital Services Act’, press release, 5 December 2025.

35 European Commission, Proposal for a Regulation on promoting fair business-to-consumer commercial practices in the offline and digital single market, and repealing Directive 2005/29/EC (Digital Fairness Act), COM(2026) 1100 final, 2026/0356 (COD), 11 November 2026, Annex I; European Commission, press release IP/26/2407, 11 November 2026.

36 Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Act 2024 (UK), s. 230; Competition and Markets Authority, ‘CMA orders the AA and BSM driving schools to refund learner drivers over drip pricing’, 15 April 2026.

37 Supra notes 33 and 8.

38 OECD, ‘Stronger consumer protections needed to address current and emerging harms consumers face online’, press release, 9 October 2024 (on the OECD survey of over 35,000 respondents in 20 countries, presented at the OECD Consumer Policy Ministerial Meeting, 8–9 October 2024).

39 Federal Trade Commission, Press Release, ‘FTC, ICPEN, GPEN Announce Results of Review of Use of Dark Patterns Affecting Subscription Services, Privacy’, 10 July 2024 (review by 27 consumer protection authorities from 26 countries); OECD, ‘Six dark patterns used to manipulate you when shopping online’, OECD blog, September 2024.

40 OECD Secretariat, ‘Competition and Consumer Policy in Digital Markets – Background Note’, DAF/COMP(2026)1, 24 June 2026, prepared for the 149th meeting of the OECD Competition Committee, 24–26 June 2026; also published as OECD Roundtables on Competition Policy Papers No. 332.

41 Banking Regulation Act, 1949, s. 22(4); Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, s. 45-IA(6); Insurance Act, 1938, s. 42D; Securities and Exchange Board of India Act, 1992, s. 12(3); supra note 32.

42 Competition Act, 2002, s. 53N, as amended by the Competition (Amendment) Act, 2023; IRDAI, Circular No. IRDAI/F&I/CIR/MISC/72/5/2026, supra note 8.