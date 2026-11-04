CCI Merger Control In India: What Investors Need To Know About The Deal Value Threshold, Minority Stakes And Gun-Jumping Risk

Ask most dealmakers what has changed in Indian M&A over the last two years and the answer is rarely valuation or financing. More often, it is the Competition Commission of India (CCI). Since 10 September 2024, when the Deal Value Threshold and the Competition Commission of India (Combinations) Regulations, 2024 took effect, merger control in India has become quicker on paper and far less forgiving in practice.

The overall review period has been cut from 210 to 150 days, with the CCI expected to form its prima facie opinion within 30 days. At the same time, the test for “control” now expressly includes material influence, the exemptions have been rewritten, and the Commission has become noticeably conservative in how it reads them. For private equity funds, venture investors, strategic acquirers and foreign technology companies, the real question is no longer just whether the asset and turnover limits are crossed. It is whether the CCI could later say that a filing should have been made.

This article looks at the issues that now drive notification risk: the INR 2,000 crore (approximately USD 209 million or EUR 179 million) Deal Value Threshold, the tightening of the minority investment exemption, the “file when in doubt” approach, gun-jumping enforcement, the fall in green channel filings, and the remedies emerging in concentrated markets.

The Deal Value Threshold: INR 2,000 crore and the “substantial business operations in India” test

Introduced by the Competition (Amendment) Act, 2023, the Deal Value Threshold (DVT) adds a third route to notification, in addition to the traditional asset and turnover tests. A transaction must be notified to the CCI if its value exceeds INR 2,000 crore and the target has substantial business operations in India (SBOI). The two conditions must be met together.

The important feature, and the one that surprises many foreign investors, is that the small target (de minimis) exemption does not apply to DVT filings. A target with Indian assets below INR 450 crore and Indian turnover below INR 1,250 crore can still trigger a mandatory filing if the deal is large enough and the SBOI test is met.

How SBOI is assessed

The Combinations Regulations, 2024 set out indicative criteria. In broad terms, a target is treated as having substantial business operations in India where its Indian turnover or gross merchandise value (GMV) is at least 10% of its global figure and crosses INR 500 crore. For digital services, the number of business users or end users located in India is the key metric, and a share of 10% or more of the global user base is enough.

That last limb matters. A global software or platform business with a large user base in India but modest Indian revenue can fall within the DVT. Users are counted differently from revenue, and the data is often not tracked the way the regulations expect. Investors should ask for user, GMV and turnover data by geography at the diligence stage, not after the term sheet is signed.

Is the DVT meeting its original objective?

The policy reason was sound. Digital and pharma-technology businesses can be acquired at high valuations while their assets and turnover remain small, so the old thresholds missed transactions that mattered for competition. The DVT also brings India closer to jurisdictions such as Germany, Austria and the United States.

The record so far is mixed. The DVT does give the CCI visibility over deal-value-driven transactions it would earlier have missed. But it is a bright-line test, and bright lines catch deals that raise no real competition concern in India. A foreign-to-foreign technology acquisition with a thin India footprint can still require a filing, a standstill period and a clearance condition in the transaction documents. In my view, the better test of success will be whether the CCI uses its experience of these filings to issue clearer guidance and to clear the low-risk ones quickly. On that second point, the evidence is still being gathered.

Deal value computation: where the difficulties lie

Deal value is not simply the headline purchase price. It captures every form of consideration, direct or indirect, payable for the acquisition, including deferred and contingent payments, option premiums, and amounts paid for non-compete or similar covenants. Interconnected steps in a single arrangement are treated together, and the regulations look back at related transactions in the preceding two years.

In practice, the difficulties usually arise in four places:

Earn-outs and contingent consideration. The amount may not be known at signing. Parties are expected to make a reasonable, good-faith estimate and to be able to explain it. Acquisition financing. Where a parent funds an acquisition vehicle, or where debt and equity are layered, it is unclear whether the full funding amount should be added to the consideration. Counting both can inflate the value artificially, while ignoring them risks under-reporting. Market practitioners have already asked the CCI for clarity. Multi-step and staggered deals. Option structures, call and put rights and later tranches may need to be aggregated with the first step. Foreign currency and timing. The value should be assessed at the relevant date, and the working should be on file.

My advice is to prepare a short, dated computation note for every transaction that comes anywhere near the INR 2,000 crore mark, listing each component, the assumption used and the reason. If the CCI asks later, that note is the first line of defence.

Minority investments: the exemption is narrower than it looks

Many investors still assume that a stake below 25% needs no CCI approval. That assumption is now dangerous. The revised exemption for minority acquisitions is available only where the shares or voting rights are acquired solely as an investment and there is no acquisition of control. In practice, that means the investor should not have a board seat or observer right, should not take part in the management or affairs of the target, and should not have access to commercially sensitive information (CSI). Where the investor has overlapping businesses with the target, the exemption is available only if the stake is below 10%.

Control itself is tested on the material influence standard, which is the lowest level of control recognised in law. A board seat, a veto over the budget or business plan, or a say in key appointments can each amount to material influence. A shareholding above 25% may point to it as well, depending on the rights that come with it.

The CCI has shown that it will look at the rights package, not at the label on the instrument. In one case involving optionally convertible debentures (OCDs) that were below 10% on an as-converted basis, the CCI treated the subscription as equivalent to a share acquisition. Because the instruments came with rights of access to commercially sensitive information, it held that the exemption was wrongly applied and imposed a penalty of INR 40 lakh.

Information rights now need careful drafting

Information rights are the quiet risk in minority deals. Standard investor covenants such as monthly management accounts, budgets, customer-level data or pricing information can all be read as CSI. Investors who want to stay within the exemption should limit information rights to what an ordinary shareholder receives, and should document the firewall for anything more.

“File when in doubt”: the CCI’s conservative stance

Across these areas, the Commission’s direction of travel is the same. Where the facts are not clear, the CCI prefers that the parties file. The approach is not written into any regulation, but it can be seen in its orders and in the way penalties have been imposed for incorrect reliance on exemptions.

For investors, the cost-benefit has changed. A Form I filing is a known cost in time and fees, and the 30-day prima facie window makes the timeline reasonably predictable for clean deals. A wrongly skipped filing can bring a penalty, a delayed closing, and reputational damage with the regulator. Where the position is genuinely arguable, a short internal memorandum recording the analysis is the minimum. If the doubt is real, filing is usually the cheaper course.

Gun-jumping: enforcement is getting firmer

India’s regime is suspensory. A notifiable combination cannot be completed, in whole or in part, before CCI approval or before the standstill period ends. Following the 2023 amendments, gun-jumping is dealt with under Sections 6(2A) and 43A, and the penalty can go up to 1% of the total turnover, assets or deal value of the combination, whichever is higher.

Two forms of gun-jumping need attention. The first is procedural: closing, or partly implementing, a notifiable deal without approval, or failing to notify it at all. The second is substantive: the acquirer starts exercising control, or the parties start coordinating commercially, before clearance. Merging supply chains, integrating IT systems, sharing price lists or approving the target’s budget during the review period are the usual examples.

Recent penalties have been modest in rupee terms, from INR 4 lakh in a 2025 order to INR 10 lakh in a 2024 order, with higher amounts in some earlier cases. But the commercial cost of an interim order that freezes integration, or of a delayed closing, is usually far greater than the fine. Parties should adopt written conduct rules for the period between signing and closing, with clean-team arrangements for any information exchange.

Why green channel filings are declining

The green channel was meant to give deemed approval, on filing, for combinations with no horizontal, vertical or complementary links. It is a self-declaration route, built on trust. That is also its weakness. A single overlap anywhere in the group, including at the level of affiliates and portfolio companies, takes the deal out of the green channel.

The numbers show the effect. According to published commentary, the CCI approved 132 transactions in 2025, the first full year of the DVT regime, and only 20 of them came through the green channel. Parties and their advisers have become wary because a wrong declaration can lead to the approval being treated as void, with penalties for gun-jumping and for incorrect statements. A fund that filed through the green channel in 2024 was penalised INR 10 lakh because a portfolio company had an undisclosed supply relationship with the target.

There is some counterweight. On 27 May 2026, in Amazon.com NV Investment Holdings LLC v. Competition Commission of India, the Supreme Court held that the CCI had no statutory power to keep an approval already granted in abeyance or to require a fresh long-form filing after the limitation period had run, and set aside a penalty of INR 202 crore. The decision limits the CCI’s ability to revisit approved combinations and has renewed the debate on how the green channel should be recalibrated. Until that happens, a documented, group-wide overlap check before using the route is essential.

Remedies in concentrated markets: what the CCI accepts

Most combinations are cleared unconditionally. Where the parties have high combined shares and there are few competitors, however, the CCI has been willing to clear deals subject to modifications, and the range of commitments offered by parties has widened.

Structural remedies. Divestment of overlapping businesses, plants or product lines remains the most familiar remedy. Examples include the Sun Pharma and Ranbaxy approval, which required divestment of products in seven formulation markets, and the voluntary divestment in Abbott and St. Jude Medical, offered without a detailed Phase II investigation. Behavioural remedies. In the Larsen & Toubro and Schneider matter, concerning low-voltage switchgear, the CCI accepted behavioural commitments running for three to five years, which was a departure from its earlier preference for divestment. Governance and information controls. Restrictions on the appointment and conduct of directors or key managerial personnel, and information firewalls between the parties, the joint venture and third parties, have featured in several approvals. Hold-separate arrangements. These can allow a review to be concluded while the businesses continue to be run independently.

The practical lesson is that commitments are easier to negotiate when offered early, with a clear monitoring mechanism, than when the CCI has already formed a prima facie view of appreciable adverse effect on competition.

A checklist for investors

Issue What the CCI is looking at What investors should do Deal Value Threshold Deal value above INR 2,000 crore and substantial business operations in India Test the target’s India users, GMV and turnover early, before signing Minority stakes Board seats, observers, vetoes and access to commercially sensitive information Map every right in the term sheet against the exemption conditions Gun-jumping Closing, partial implementation or exercise of control before approval Fix conduct rules for the gap between signing and closing Green channel Any horizontal, vertical or complementary link at group or affiliate level Use it only after a documented, group-wide overlap check Remedies High combined shares and few competitors in the relevant market Prepare a commitments package before the CCI raises concerns

Beyond the table, three habits help. First, bring competition counsel in at the term sheet stage, not at signing. Second, build CCI approval into the conditions precedent, with a realistic long-stop date and a clear allocation of who bears the risk of remedies. Third, keep the paper trail: threshold calculations, exemption analyses and conduct rules should be dated and on file.

Conclusion

India’s merger control regime is more modern than it was two years ago, and in several ways it is more predictable. But predictability for the CCI is not the same as comfort for the investor. The Deal Value Threshold brings in deals that earlier escaped notice, the minority exemption leaves little room for investor protections, and the Commission expects careful self-assessment from the parties. The investors who do well under this regime are the ones who treat competition clearance as part of deal design and do not leave it as a closing formality.

Frequently asked questions

What is the Deal Value Threshold under Indian competition law?

It is a notification trigger under Section 5(d) of the Competition Act, 2002. A transaction with a value above INR 2,000 crore must be notified to the CCI if the target has substantial business operations in India, even if the traditional asset and turnover thresholds are not met.

Do minority investments below 25% need CCI approval?

Not always, but the exemption is conditional. It is available only where the stake is acquired solely as an investment and there is no control, no board seat or observer right, no participation in management and no access to commercially sensitive information. Where the investor overlaps with the target, the stake must also be below 10%.

What is the penalty for gun-jumping in India?

The CCI can impose a penalty of up to 1% of the total turnover, assets or deal value of the combination, whichever is higher, under Section 43A of the Competition Act.

How long does the CCI take to approve a merger?

The overall statutory period is 150 days, and the CCI is expected to form its prima facie opinion within 30 days. Straightforward combinations are often cleared well within that time.