MADHYA PRADESH HIGH COURT UPHOLDS CCI’S JURISDICTION TO INVESTIGATE ALLEGED CARTELISATION IN COUNTRY LIQUOR TENDERS

The Madhya Pradesh High Court, by its common order dated 17 September 2026, dismissed a batch of writ petitions filed by Associated Alcohols and Breweries Limited and other distilleries and bottling units, challenging the jurisdiction of the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to investigate allegations of bid-rigging and horizontal market sharing in the tenders for the supply of country liquor in Madhya Pradesh. The petitioners had challenged the CCI’s order dated 4 August 2020, passed under Section 26(1) of the Competition Act, 2002 (Act), directing the Director General (DG) to investigate the allegations.

The proceedings originated from the Comptroller and Auditor General’s (CAG) Audit Report for FY 2016–17, which highlighted that the same distilleries were repeatedly emerging as successful L-1 bidders in identical districts, with narrow price variations, allegedly indicating collusive bidding and market allocation. During the investigation, the DG conducted search and seizure operations and examined electronic records, emails and communications, including WhatsApp exchanges among distillery representatives, allegedly evidencing advance determination of tender rates, district-wise allocation of quotas and submission of cover bids. The DG submitted its investigation report on 31 March 2023, following which the CCI invited objections and suggestions from the opposite parties.

The petitioners argued that the State Legislature had exclusive competence over intoxicating liquor under Entries 8 and 51 of List II of the Constitution, and that the State of M.P.’s Excise Act constituted a complete code with its own statutory mechanism to deal with collusive tenders, that the un-tabled CAG report could not be the basis for a suo motu inquiry under Article 151(2), and that the DG had wrongly redacted the investigation report despite no party claiming confidentiality.

The Court rejected these contentions. It held that the Act is traceable to Entry 21 of List III (Concurrent List) and that the CCI was not exercising parallel or concurrent jurisdiction over distilleries. The Court held that M.P. Excise Act established no independent authority to deal with anti-competitive practices, leaving the CCI as the expert body empowered to conduct such inquiry.

On the CAG report, the Court held that the CCI had not accepted the report as conclusive proof of guilt but treated it merely as “information received”, which authorises the CCI to inquire into alleged contraventions on its own motion or upon receiving information.

The Court also noted that the petitioners ought to have approached the Court immediately after the 4 August 2020 order, rather than waiting until the DG submitted its report three years later. Accordingly, the writ petitions were dismissed and the CCI was directed to complete the inquiry and pass final orders.

CCI APPROVES EDELWEISS-ASSOCIATED ENTITIES’ ACQUISITION OF STAKE IN GREAT WHITE AND ACQUISITION OF SOLE CONTROL OVER ITVIS

The CCI, by its order, approved the proposed combination involving Great White Global Private Limited (“Great White”) and ITVIS Innovations Private Limited (“ITVIS”). The transaction involved: (i) the acquisition of a 50% shareholding in Great White, held by the exiting promoters, by ISAF III Onshore Fund, India Special Assets Fund III and Special Situation India Fund (collectively, the “EAAA Acquiring Entities”), Great White Holdings Private Limited (“Acquisition SPV”) and the continuing promoters, namely, Mr. Mehul Jadavji Shah, Ms. Julie Mehul Shah and Mehul Shah HUF (collectively, the “Acquirers”); and (ii) the acquisition of sole control over ITVIS by Mr. Mehul Shah.

As part of the transaction, the Acquisition SPV would acquire 32.61% of Great White, while the EAAA Acquiring Entities would directly acquire the remaining 17.39%. The Acquisition SPV would subsequently merge into Great White, followed by a rights issue. Post the rights issue, the EAAA Acquiring Entities and continuing promoters would hold approximately 18.65–25.81% and 74.19–81.35% of Great White, respectively. Separately, Mr. Hemang Shah would gift his entire 50% shareholding in ITVIS to Mr. Mehul Shah, resulting in the latter acquiring sole control over ITVIS.

Great White is primarily engaged in the Indian fast-moving electrical goods (FMEG) and electrical infrastructure products business and also sells beauty and personal care (“BPC”) products under its V12 brand. ITVIS is engaged in the supply and integration of intelligent lighting solutions, including LED lighting, lighting automation products and sensor-based systems.

The CCI examined horizontal overlaps in the BPC segment, where Renee Cosmetics, an entity forming part of the EAAA Promoters Group, sells face razors and epilators, while Great White’s V12 brand sells traditional double-edge razor blades. The CCI observed that these products cater to different grooming needs and are not interchangeable. It also examined overlaps between Great White and ITVIS in the FMEG segment, including LED and smart LED lights, sensors and lighting controllers.

The CCI further assessed the vertical linkage between Great White’s manufacture and sale of FMEG products and ProcMart’s downstream B2B distribution of maintenance, repair and operations (“MRO”) supplies, which includes FMEG products.

The CCI observed that the combined market share and increment of the parties was in the range of 0-5% in each horizontal market, and each segment was characterised by the presence of other significant competitors that would continue to exert competitive constraints. In the FMEG vertical linkage, the market share of the parties was also in the range of 0-5% in both segments, leaving them with no ability or incentive to cause foreclosure.

Accordingly, the CCI concluded that the proposed combination was unlikely to cause an appreciable adverse effect on competition in India. The CCI therefore approved the proposed combination under Section 31(1) of the Act.

CCI APPROVES FAIRFAX-ASSOCIATED ENTITY’S ACQUISITION OF UP TO 62.04% SHAREHOLDING IN IIFL CAPITAL SERVICES

The CCI, by its order, approved the proposed acquisition by FIH Mauritius Investments Ltd. (“FIHM”) of an additional shareholding in IIFL Capital Services Limited (“IIFL Capital”).

Prior to the proposed transaction, FIHM and HWIC Asia Fund held 24.24% and 2.97% shareholding in IIFL Capital, respectively. The transaction envisages an increase in their aggregate shareholding to up to 62.04% on a fully diluted basis. The acquisition would be undertaken through a preferential allotment of fresh shares, an open offer to public shareholders and, if required, a secondary purchase of shares from the existing promoters to achieve an aggregate shareholding of 51%.

The CCI examined horizontal overlaps in several segments including (i) portfolio management services (including discretionary, advisory, equity and debt PMS), (ii) investment advisory/management services, brokerage services (equity, equity derivatives, commodities derivatives, and IPO subscription), (iii) margin trade facilities, (iv) distribution of mutual funds, (v) life insurance, (vi) general insurance, (vii) health insurance, and (viii) HR services and consultancy.

It also examined vertical linkages between the Acquirer’s affiliates in the upstream markets for life insurance, general insurance, health insurance, mutual funds, and PMS, and the Target’s downstream distribution activities, as well as potential linkages in alternative investment funds and investment advisory. Complementary overlaps were noted in healthcare platforms, deposit-taking and brokerage services, and travel-related services and travel insurance distribution.

The CCI noted that the incremental market share was in the range of 0-5% for all overlapping markets and their segments, and the combined market share was in the range of 0-5% except in HR services and equity brokerage services, where it was marginally more.

The market shares of the parties in the vertically linked upstream and downstream markets were also in the negligible range, and the parties were unlikely to have the ability or incentive to foreclose competition.

Existing supply arrangements between the parties were not such as to cause competition concerns. Accordingly, the CCI concluded that the proposed combination was unlikely to cause an appreciable adverse effect on competition in India. The CCI therefore approved the proposed combination under Section 31(1) of the Act.

CCI INVALIDATES APOLLO MICRO SYSTEMS’ NOTICE FOR ACQUISITION OF 41.33% SHAREHOLDING IN PREMIER EXPLOSIVES; FINDS TRANSACTION NOT TO BE A NOTIFIABLE COMBINATION

The CCI, by its order, invalidated the notice filed by Apollo Micro Systems Limited (“AMS”) in relation to its proposed acquisition of 41.33% of the issued, subscribed and paid-up share capital and voting rights of Premier Explosives Limited (“Premier”), holding that the transaction did not constitute a notifiable combination under Section 5 of the Act.

The notice was filed under Section 5(d) of the Act. Under Section 5(d), a transaction is a combination if its value exceeds INR 2,000 crore and the target enterprise has substantial business operations (SBO) in India. Combination Regulations specify that an enterprise is deemed to have SBO in India if, inter alia, its turnover during the preceding financial year in India is 10% or more of its total global turnover and more than INR 500 crore.

The CCI noted that although the deal value of the transaction exceeded INR 2,000 crore, the turnover of Premier for FY 2025-2026 was less than the prescribed threshold of INR 500 crore to meet the SBO test. As such, the proposed combination was not a notifiable transaction.