Private Placement In India: When Does The Search For Investors Become Public Solicitation?

This is not intended to be yet another article explaining the provisions of private placement, nor a familiar catalogue of its procedural nuances. It is, instead, an attempt to pause over a set of questions that arise before, during and around a private placement, questions which, when first encountered, may appear almost disarmingly simple. Some may seem capable of being answered by a quick reading of Section 42 and Rule 14; some may appear to involve nothing more than the application of settled principles; others may strike the reader as more subjective, fact-dependent or difficult. Indeed, people dealing with private placement day in and day out may reasonably wonder why some of these questions need to be asked at all. But that, perhaps, is precisely the point. A question may look simple only because we have grown accustomed to looking at it from one direction. Once the perspective changes, from compliance after an investor has been identified to the process by which the investor is found; from the number of persons ultimately allotted securities to the number of persons who may first have been approached; from the text of a prohibition to the regulator’s practical ability to observe its breach; the apparently obvious can become considerably less so.

The discussion points that follow should therefore not be read as a list of questions to which the answers are assumed in advance. Some may confirm what the reader already understands; some may initially appear elementary and become less so once reader delves more deeper into discussion; and a few may expose areas where the difficulty lies not in choosing between two competing answers, but in determining whether the law presently supplies a sufficiently clear answer at all.

We would therefore resist the temptation to form a concluded view merely by reading the questions in isolation. Read the discussion that follows, test the propositions against the transactions you have advised on, invested in, founded, structured or regulated, and then ask whether the questions still appear as straightforward as they did at first sight. You may agree with the analysis, disagree with it, or identify an entirely different perspective that deserves to form part of the discussion. That would serve the purpose of this article; if the discussion prompts another question, a different interpretation or a practical experience that may enrich it, we would be pleased to hear from you at [email protected].

This piece asks and discusses the following questions;

DISCUSSION POINTS 1. Why does private capital matter, particularly for businesses that cannot simply turn to public markets? 2. What does the 200-person ceiling actually count, and how is it different from the separate 200-member ceiling in case of a private company? 3. What does “kind of security” mean when the 200-person ceiling is reckoned separately for equity shares, preference shares and debentures? 4. How should the 200-person ceiling apply where a security does not fit neatly within one of these categories? 5. Why does the law count persons approached rather than only those ultimately allotted securities? 6. How would the regulator know that the 200-person ceiling has been crossed if the record of persons approached ordinarily remains with the company? 7. Why did the law become strict in the first place, and was that strictness intended to make private placement harder or to prevent public fundraising from being presented as private? 8. Can a company legally search for investors before formally identifying the persons to whom the offer will be made? 9. When does that search become an “offer or invitation”? 10. When does communication about a proposed fundraise amount to a public advertisement or to informing the public at large? 11. Does the answer change depending on whether the communication takes place before, during or after the fundraising exercise? 12. When does a digital platform remain merely an introducer, and when can its functions raise a separate question under the SCRA? 13. Does the QIB exclusion make the framework easier for issuers that already have access to institutional networks? 14. What can India learn from other jurisdictions? 15. What via media could MCA and SEBI consider so that investor protection, market development, enforceability and legitimate capital raising can coexist?

Private capital is growing, but access to it remains far from assured

By June 2026, alternative investment funds registered with the SEBI had reported commitments of about INR 17.53 lakh crore. India had also recorded US$60.7 billion of private equity and venture capital investment in 2025, while the number of startups recognized by the DPIIT had risen from 502 in 2016 to more than 2.47 lakh by August 2026. These figures possibly measure different things and cannot be combined into one total. Read together, however, they show the scale of an economy in which companies frequently need private capital.

Government policy itself relies on regulated private funds. Under the Fund of Funds for Startups, public money is committed to selected alternative investment funds, which then invest in eligible businesses. By the end of FY 2025-26, more than INR 7,000 crore had been disbursed to over 135 such funds, and those funds had invested more than INR 26,900 crore in over 1,420 startups. Private debt and structured credit have also become significant sources of finance. Many transactions in this broader market are private in commercial character even when they do not fall within Section 42 itself: they are negotiated away from a public offer and between a limited set of capital providers and businesses. A significant part of this market also uses the statutory private placement route. That is why rules on private placement matter well beyond a narrow compliance exercise.

One might describe part of early-stage private capital as “confidence capital” as a description of what the investor is often doing. A young business may have no credit rating, little operating history, and only a prototype, beta product, or early customer evidence; the investment is therefore a judgment on the founders, the product, and the possibility that the business can become what it is not yet. If that description is fair, the ability to find the right investor is itself part of the capital formation problem.

Access to that private capital is far from assured. India Incubator Kaleidoscope 2024, prepared by IIT Madras and IIM Bangalore, found that 12,714 of the 1,77,658 startups (only about 7.1 per cent) had received some form of external funding. Venture Intelligence separately found that only 821 of about 3,250 startups which had obtained seed funding progressed to a Series A round. That is roughly one in four. The point is that the search for investors may involve many approaches before a small number of investments are made.

The search for investors is also changing because a communication which once travelled through a banker, an adviser or a closed professional network can now be placed before thousands of people in minutes and at very little cost. But a company cannot make a private placement unless it identifies the persons to whom the offer will be made; yet a company which does not already know its investors will usually have to search for them before that identification can occur.

The two 200s: what the law counts, when it counts, and what the regulator can see

Section 42 of the Companies Act, 2013 permits a company to make a private placement of securities, while Rule 14 of the Companies (Prospectus and Allotment of Securities) Rules, 2014 (“Rule 14”) supplies the related procedure. The securities may include equity shares, preference shares or debentures. A private placement can broadly be understood as an offer or invitation to a select group through the prescribed private placement offer cum application. The company is the issuer, the persons identified by the Board are the offerees, and PAS-4 contains the offer and application addressed to them. The form carries no right of renunciation, which means that the recipient cannot pass the entitlement to apply to another person. Allotment occurs later, when the company formally allocates the securities to successful applicants.

The route is available to private companies and public companies, including listed public companies, although the surrounding company law and securities law requirements may differ.

Section 42 then imposes controls which address different risks. Under section 42(2), the Board must identify the persons to be approached; the offer or invitation is subject to the prescribed numerical ceiling under the rules; and section 42(7) separately provides that no company issuing securities under the section shall “release any public advertisements or utilise any media, marketing or distribution channels or agents to inform the public at large about such an issue”. One set of controls therefore concerns who may receive the offer and how many persons may be approached, while the other concerns the manner in which the issue is communicated.

Before examining the offer ceiling, however, there is another 200 ceiling which can create confusion. The number 200 appears in the definition of a private company, where it ordinarily limits the number of members, subject to the exclusions and counting rules contained in that definition. Rule 14 uses the same number for a different purpose. It limits the number of persons to whom a private placement offer or invitation may be made in a financial year for the relevant kind of security. A private company must therefore satisfy both requirements. A public company has no equivalent general membership ceiling, although a private placement made by it remains subject to Section 42 and Rule 14. The same Rule 14 ceiling, without providing two different legal tests, may still operate at different practical scales depending on whether the issuer is a public or private company.

Rule 14 ordinarily limits the number of persons to whom an offer or invitation may be made in a financial year, excluding qualified institutional buyers and employees receiving securities under the specified employee stock option route. If, for example, an issuer makes the offer to 300 ordinary persons and only 30 apply, the number of applications does not erase the larger offeree group. The restriction attaches to the persons to whom the offer or invitation is made and not merely to those who eventually subscribe or receive securities.

The Rule then states that this numerical restriction is to be reckoned separately for each “kind of security”, identifying equity shares, preference shares and debentures. The text point towards three broad categories; a genuine difficulty remains where an instrument does not fit neatly within one of those three labels. Section 42 speaks broadly of securities, while Rule 14 does not contain a residual category or a detailed classification test for every hybrid or structured instrument. Classifying the instrument by its legal form appears to be one possible reading rather than creating a fresh category for every bespoke feature, but even that remains an interpretation rather than an express answer in the rule. A limited clarification from MCA could remove this uncertainty without changing the underlying ceiling.

The reason for applying the numerical restriction at the offer or invitation stage becomes clearer if one considers the alternative. If the law counted only successful allotments, an issuer could circulate the same round to thousands of persons, select 50 applicants and then contend that the transaction remained private because only 50 persons ultimately received securities. By then, however, the public may already have been exposed to the opportunity and a distribution network may already have performed the work of a public offer. The offer-stage test therefore prevents a small final allottee list from answering, by itself, the question whether a much larger group had first been approached.

That distinction should not be confused with the separate restriction on advertisement under 42(7). Suppose a company publishes the terms of a live round on an unrestricted website and asks visitors to state the amount they wish to invest. The fact that fewer than 200 persons are eventually allotted securities does not answer whether the company used a public channel to inform the public at large about the issue. The reverse is also possible: a company may privately approach 250 named persons without any public advertisement. The absence of publicity does not answer the separate numerical problem. A private placement is therefore controlled both by the offeree group and by the manner in which the issue is communicated.

The offer-stage test, however, creates its own enforcement question. Rule 14 requires the company to maintain Form PAS-5, recording the persons to whom PAS-4 was circulated. PAS-5 ordinarily remains a company record. Form PAS-3, by contrast, is filed after allotment and records the allottees. The Registrar therefore receives a structured record of those who received securities, but not an equivalent routine filing of every person who received the offer. A genuine question therefore arises: how does MCA monitor compliance with an offer-stage numerical ceiling when the record identifying the offerees ordinarily remains with the company?

An excessive offer may become visible through a public campaign, a complaint, an inspection, a whistleblower or another event. It may be far less visible where the issuer approaches too many persons through private channels but ultimately makes allotments within a smaller number. The rule may therefore be conceptually understandable and still difficult to supervise because the information relevant to the offer stage does not routinely reach the regulator when the offer is made.

This possible penumbra between company law and securities regulation makes the visibility problem more important. Section 42(11) states that a private placement issue not made in compliance with subsection (2) shall be deemed to be a public offer, with the relevant provisions of the Companies Act, the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act, 1956 and the SEBI Act, 1992 becoming applicable. But if the underlying offer record remains internal until an inquiry begins, when does the Registrar of Companies know that a deemed public offer may have occurred? At what point should SEBI be alerted? More importantly, how will either statutory body know that the threshold has been crossed if the relevant offer-level data is not routinely visible?

Counting only allottees would appear to provide an easier enforcement mechanism because allotment information is filed, but it would reopen the same problem that the offer-based restriction seeks to address. The more difficult question is whether the offer record can become visible without turning every private placement into a burdensome process of prior approval. PAS-5 could, for example, be maintained electronically in a time-stamped, tamper-evident form accessible to MCA, with automated counting and reconciliation against PAS-3. Whether this should take the form of a filing, a regulator-accessible register or something lighter requires further thought, particularly because compliance, confidentiality and data governance costs are real.

Even such a mechanism would address only visibility. It would not answer the next and perhaps more difficult set of questions: how does a company which does not already know its investors search for them before the Board identifies the persons who should receive PAS-4; when does that search itself become an “offer or invitation”; and when does communication during that search become the use of a public advertisement, media, marketing, distribution channel or agent to inform the public at large “about such an issue”? Those questions arise before PAS-4 and are better examined separately.

Why the law became strict to stop public fundraising in private form

The present structure did not emerge from hostility to private capital. The Expert Committee on Company Law chaired by Dr J.J. Irani stated the other side of the policy balance in 2005. It described access to capital as essential for business and stressed the importance of raising the right amount, in the right form, at the right time and price. It also recognised that the need for protection may differ by investor type. Qualified institutional buyers, the Committee reasoned, could be excluded from the then numerical public offer test because informed institutions did not require the same level of detailed disclosure as ordinary investors.

The restriction on public communication was already present in clause 42(8) of the Companies Bill, 2011. It predates the Supreme Court’s decision in Sahara India Real Estate Corporation Ltd. v. Securities and Exchange Board of India. That chronology matters, Sahara did not create the restriction; what transpired in the case supplied a stark example of the mischief the legislation was already trying to address.

Parliament’s Standing Committee on Finance did not respond by treating private placement as something to suppress. In its Fifty-seventh Report on the Companies Bill, 2011, the Committee described private placement as a new and widely adopted method of raising capital and sought to preserve the ability of companies to raise capital and borrowings. At the same time, committee was also focused on preventing misuse, protecting investors and aligning company law with SEBI norms. The purpose appears to have been to preserve a useful financing route while preventing it from becoming a public offer in everything except name, as Sahara illustrated.

The Companies Law Committee later recorded stakeholder complaints that parts of the 2013 private placement process were cumbersome, time consuming and disclosure heavy. It recommended removing or simplifying several procedural requirements, including parts of the PAS-4 process. Yet the same report stated that the stricter regime had been introduced to address “gross misuse” of the earlier framework. Later that year, the Standing Committee on Finance, in its Thirty-seventh Report on the Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2016, accepted the Ministry’s concern that non-compliance could allow what was, in substance, a public offer to masquerade as a private placement. The legislative record therefore points not to a choice between ease of raising capital and prevention of abuse, but to the need to pursue both at once. It would be a fallacy to treat investor protection and capital formation as opposite ends of a seesaw, as though one can rise only by forcing the other down. A well-designed market should be capable of doing both: erecting credible safeguards against misuse while also creating workable channels through which legitimate issuers, particularly those that do not already possess privileged access to capital networks, can raise funds without being defeated by the very machinery intended to protect the market.

If investor protection and market development are both legitimate objectives, the answer cannot be to strengthen one while assuming that the other must necessarily yield. The better question is whether the regulatory system can distinguish more clearly between misuse and legitimate investor search, and whether policy can be designed not merely to prevent what should not happen, but also to enable, on appropriate terms, those who genuinely need access to private capital.

The real grey area lies before issuance of PAS-4

Most companies do not begin a fundraising exercise with a settled list of final investors. They discuss the possibility with existing shareholders and funds. They may circulate a teaser, attend an investor event, test different instruments or ask whether a particular valuation would attract interest. Only after some of those conversations can the Board realistically identify the persons who should receive PAS-4.

Section 42 regulates the formal offer in detail, but it says much less about the preceding search. The key words in subsection (7) are “to inform the public at large about such an issue”. Those words appear to require a connection between the communication and an identifiable securities issue. The law does not specify one event at which that connection necessarily begins. A Board discussion, the appointment of an adviser, a public statement that funding may be raised, identification of the security and price, and circulation of PAS-4 can occur weeks or months apart. Treating the formal offer document as the only starting point would create an obvious avoidance route: publicise first and select the offerees later.

Content may be one indicator, but it does not by itself answer the question. Can a website which explains the company’s products, historical funding and expansion plans be construed as indirectly inviting investor interest in an issue? At the other end, would a page stating that a live round is open, whether or not it states a valuation, fall closer to the restriction in Section 42(7)? Between those examples lie difficult cases: a general statement that capital may be raised next year; a teaser stating an indicative amount but no price; a pitch deck describing expected dilution; or an expression of interest form which accepts no money. The label attached to the communication cannot settle its legal character. Ultimately, some degree of subjectivity may be unavoidable, since whether a communication crosses the line under Section 42(7) can only be tested on its own facts, particularly by reference to the content and context of the communication itself.

Timing may also be relevant, but it cannot be reduced to a fixed look-back period because the law prescribes none. A statement made a year earlier may concern an abandoned plan and have little connection with the eventual issue; in another case, the same statement may form part of a continuing fundraising exercise. How should MCA or the RoC assess that factual continuity? The subjectivity may itself make the provision difficult to enforce consistently in modern fundraising settings

The position after closing is not entirely mechanical either, a factual announcement that a company has raised a stated amount from named investors ordinarily describes a completed event. The connection with solicitation becomes stronger if the same communication invites participation in an open extension or a substantially planned next issue. The statute does not provide a general exemption for communication after closing, but neither does every report of a completed round become communication about an issue which remains open for subscription.

A broadcast such as Shark Tank shows why a simple rule against talking publicly about fundraising may be difficult to apply. A founder may explain the business, state the amount sought and discuss an indicative equity stake with the investors appearing on the programme. A viewer may later locate the founder and express an interest in investing. Does that mean the company has informed the public at large “about such an issue”? The answer may depend on what was said, what response was invited, whether the issue was open when the episode was recorded or telecast, and how any later transaction developed. The programme’s own policies or terms cannot override Section 42(7), but the provision does not clearly answer all of these factual permutations.

Policymakers need to ponder on these questions, possibly think about usage of it, its applicability or its enforcement issues in today’s time. If provisions seem to be vague, do not actually serve the purpose, possibly do not speak the language the policy makers wish to provide or does not cater the moder day problems, then in such case provisions require clarification or makeover by the policymakers.

Business journalism raises a related issue of attribution. An independent report that a company is considering a fundraise may prompt investors to contact it without the company having used the publication as a marketing channel. Paid coverage, company supplied promotional material, an approved investment page or a coordinated link to an application process presents a different picture. Section 42(7) speaks of the company utilising specified channels or agents. Public discussion of a company may therefore be distinguished from communication which the issuer commissioned, authorised or deliberately used for the issue.

These factors may help organise the analysis, but they are not judicially settled. That is precisely why uncertainty persists. The law has a clear centre: a private placement cannot be public in substance. Its beginning is less clear because it does not explain how an issuer which does not already know its investors may lawfully search for them.

Digital information platforms have exposed the gap without resolving it

Digital platforms make the difficulty more visible because a single business may perform functions which were once divided among advisers, bankers, registrars and trading venues. A platform may host general company information, verify users, recommend companies, display live terms, collect interest, permit bidding and later assist in the allotment process.

The available adjudication orders show why the final allottee number is not the only relevant fact. In the matter of Anbronica Technologies Private Limited, the company relied on the later identification of a smaller subscriber group, while the Registrar examined the earlier online campaign and the role of the Tyke platform in generating and processing interest. The order proceeded against the issuer and responsible persons, while recognising that the same penalty could not simply be imposed on the platform under that provision.

In the matter of Planify Capital Limited, the Registrar examined a structure in which shares were first allotted to a group entity and were then transferred through the related platform to 76 investors. The order looked at the authorisation, information published about the shares and the planned onward distribution rather than treating the first allotment as the end of the inquiry. Orders concerning Mayasheel Retail India Limited and Yotta Agro Ventures Private Limited likewise focused on the surrounding campaign or distribution process. These decisions indicate the direction of enforcement, but they do not provide a complete judicial test either for crossing the 200 person ceiling or for a breach of Section 42(7).

The platform question does not end with Section 42. Where the underlying instrument is a “security” under the SCRA, sections 2(j) and 19 raise a separate question if a platform moves beyond introduction into assisting the business of buying, selling or dealing in securities, or into organising or assisting as a stock exchange other than a recognised stock exchange. SEBI’s cautions on unauthorised electronic platforms in 2016, 2024 and 2026 show that the regulator has continued to flag such activity as a market concern. The answer should turn on the instrument and the platform’s actual functions; a bilateral introduction is different from displaying live terms, aggregating bids, routing execution or facilitating secondary transfers.

These orders may indicate deterrence, under reporting, detection difficulties, settlement, uneven publication or a market which often remains within private networks. It would be equally unsafe to say that enforcement is effective merely because available orders shows penalty on breach but it also points out towards a gut feel that possibly such incidents may still be happening but possibly they are not big enough, didn’t get famous, enforcement process is weak or possibly currently there is system and process to detect it.

Does the present design work best for those who already have access?

The express numerical exclusion for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), a statutory category of professional and regulated investors, reveals an important principle: the identity of the investor can matter. The Irani Committee’s reasoning was that informed institutions do not require the same level of detailed disclosure as ordinary investors. The law therefore does not proceed on the basis that every investor may face an identical disclosure or information risk.

But this principle has its own limits, section 42 and rule 14 do not generally exclude accredited investors from the ceiling of 200 persons or from subsection (7). SEBI’s accredited investor framework, under which recognised agencies verify eligibility against prescribed criteria, creates flexibility only where a particular securities market regime gives it effect. An accredited individual does not become a qualified institutional buyer merely by obtaining accreditation, and accreditation does not itself permit a company to inform the public at large about a private placement issue.

The distinction may nevertheless produce an access asymmetry. An established issuer with an investment bank, fund relationships and access to QIBs can search within a recognised institutional network. A founder raising institutional capital for the first time, or a smaller regional business, may spend far more time and money merely locating persons willing to consider the proposal. On the investor side, a financially literate individual outside a recognised category receives no institutional treatment merely because that individual understands the risk.

The argument is not that every experienced or wealthy person should be exempt. Wealth is possibly not a perfect measure of knowledge; a declaration made by the investor alone may not be either; and basic KYC verification establishes identity rather than investment competence or knowledge. Relaxing the rule without a credible verification system may recreate a retail offering behind a login screen. Yet the opposite question also deserves attention: does a framework which works most smoothly for parties with established advisers and networks unintentionally make lawful fundraising harder for new entrants? The question, therefore, is whether new entrants which lack established networks require greater policy support than participants which already have institutional access.

How other systems draw the line more clearly

Foreign systems do not offer a model that India can adopt without adjustment. Their value lies in showing that private capital raising involves distinct regulatory questions: whether an offer may be publicly communicated, who may invest, how investor eligibility is verified, what role an intermediary may perform, and what information must be reported to the regulator. Different jurisdictions answer these questions differently.

The United States distinguishes between two routes under Regulation D. Rule 506(b) prohibits general solicitation but permits offerings to an unlimited number of accredited investors and up to 35 sophisticated non-accredited purchasers within a 90-day period, subject to additional conditions. Rule 506(c), by contrast, permits general solicitation, provided all purchasers are accredited investors and the issuer takes reasonable steps to verify their status. Rule 148 also permits limited communications at qualifying demo day events without automatically treating them as general solicitation. A Form D notice is generally filed with the SEC within 15 days after the first sale. The distinction is public solicitation need not be prohibited in every exempt offering, but permitting it may require more rigorous investor verification.

Singapore follows a different approach, its private placement exemption generally permits offers to no more than 50 persons within 12 months, provided the offers are not accompanied by advertisements making or drawing attention to the offer. It also restricts selling and promotional expenses, while permitting specified payments for professional services and commissions to qualifying regulated dealers.

Australia places greater emphasis on what makes an offer personal. Section 708 of the Corporations Act 2001 requires a personal offer to be capable of acceptance only by its intended recipient, who must be likely to have an interest in it based on prior contact, a professional or other connection, or an indication of interest in similar offers. Its small scale offering exemption is also subject to limits of 20 investors and A$2 million raised within 12 months. The numerical limits relate principally to issues or sales (allotment), whereas the personal nature of the offer is assessed separately.

In the United Kingdom, sections 755 and 756 of the Companies Act 2006 restrict public offers by private companies while recognising circumstances in which an offer remains private. Separately, under the public offer regime effective from January 2026, specified offerings, including offers solely to qualified investors and offers to fewer than 150 persons in the United Kingdom other than qualified investors, fall within exceptions to the public offer prohibition. The United Kingdom has also introduced a regulated public offer platform framework for qualifying offerings facilitated through authorised electronic platforms. Its relevance lies in separating the issuer’s ability to offer securities, the manner in which investors may be approached, and the regulatory obligations of the platform facilitating the transaction.

Taiwan provides a different comparison concerning regulatory visibility. Under Articles 43-6 and 43-7 of its Securities and Exchange Act, private placements by public companies are confined to specified investor categories, with a limit of 35 placees applying to certain non-institutional categories, and general advertising or public inducement is prohibited. The legislation requires reporting within 15 days after payment. Additional rules applicable to listed and emerging stock companies require electronic disclosures at specified transaction stages, including following board resolutions and price determination.

For India, the useful question is not whether any one of these models should be copied, or whether sophisticated investors should automatically become accessible through public solicitation. It is whether the law should distinguish the publication of company information from an invitation to subscribe, define permissible investor matching activities, prescribe verification where investor status matters, and establish proportionate regulatory reporting.. It is whether the law should distinguish the publication of company information from an invitation to subscribe, define permissible investor matching activities, prescribe verification where investor status matters, and establish proportionate regulatory reporting. Those choices would have to reflect India's existing private placement safeguards and its capacity to supervise the resulting framework.

What might a workable via media for Indian policy makers look like?

The present framework need not be replaced by unrestricted public fundraising, nor is the only alternative to leave the existing uncertainty untouched. Several reforms could be considered, separately or together, and none is complete on its own.

The first and least disruptive option would be clarificatory guidance. MCA could illustrate how the content of a communication, the size and selection of the audience, the response sought, the timing of the communication and the company’s involvement may affect subsection (7). Examples could distinguish ordinary corporate information from communication about a live issue; independent media reporting from promotion authorised by the issuer; and a bilateral introduction from an open call for investment. Guidance may reduce uncertainty and much needed clarity which may help market to grow further.

A second option would be a controlled route for communication before PAS-4. Access could be confined to QIBs, investors accredited under SEBI’s framework or another verified class created by law. The issuer might be permitted to state that financing is contemplated, identify the broad type and amount of securities and explain the use of proceeds, while being prohibited from accepting money or promising allocation. Would such a route solve the search problem without becoming a public offer in another form? Much would depend on how eligibility is verified, how onward sharing is controlled and whether financial thresholds are combined with knowledge or experience criteria.

A third option concerns enforceability, PAS-5 could become a structured electronic filing, or at least an electronic register accessible to MCA, so that the offer record carries an auditable time stamp and can be reconciled with PAS-3 after allotment. This audit trail principle may be worth considering if the regulator is expected to supervise a ceiling imposed at the offer stage.

A fourth option would classify intermediary functions more expressly: introduction, investor verification, issue hosting, advice, demand aggregation, payment support, execution support or secondary liquidity. MCA may remain responsible for the issuer’s corporate process, identified offerees and allotment records, while SEBI may have a role where platform conduct enters the securities market or resembles regulated intermediation. The difficult question is where one regulator’s responsibility ends and the other begins. A shared protocol may be more realistic than forcing every activity into one statute.

None of these options are complete. Guidance without reporting may leave enforcement blind. Reporting without a lawful search route may improve detection without improving access or private capital channelisation. A sophisticated investor route may assist some issuers while leaving others outside the market. The point is not to announce a finished model, but to separate the questions sufficiently for MCA and SEBI to consider which combination, if any, is workable.

BIBLIOGRAPHY

Indian Legislation

Companies Act, 2013 - Sections 2(68), 42 and 62. Companies (Prospectus and Allotment of Securities) Rules, 2014 - Rule 14; Forms PAS-3, PAS-4 and PAS-5. Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act, 1956 - Sections 2(h), 2(j) and 19. Securities and Exchange Board of India Act, 1992. Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 - provisions relating to qualified institutional buyers. SEBI Circular dated 26 August 2021 - Modalities for Implementation of the Framework for Accredited Investors. SEBI Press Release dated 30 August 2016 - SEBI Cautions Investors. SEBI Press Release dated 9 December 2024 -Transaction in Securities of Unlisted Public Limited Companies on Electronic Platforms. SEBI Press Release dated 17 June 2026 - Transaction in Securities of Unlisted Public Limited Companies on Various Platforms.

Policies and Bills

Report of the Expert Committee on Company Law, chaired by Dr. J.J. Irani, 2005. Companies Bill, 2011. Standing Committee on Finance, Fifty-seventh Report on the Companies Bill, 2011, 2012. Report of the Companies Law Committee, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, 2016. Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2016. Standing Committee on Finance, Thirty-seventh Report on the Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2016, 2016.

Judicial Precedents

Sahara India Real Estate Corporation Limited & Ors. v. Securities and Exchange Board of India & Anr., (2013) 1 SCC 1; decided on 31 August 2012. In the matter of Anbronica Technologies Private Limited, Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi & Haryana, adjudication order dated 1 March 2023. In the matter of Planify Capital Limited, Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi & Haryana, adjudication order dated 3 April 2024. In the matter of Mayasheel Retail India Limited, Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi & Haryana, adjudication order dated 3 April 2024. In the matter of Yotta Agro Ventures Private Limited, Registrar of Companies, Rajasthan, adjudication order dated 3 June 2024.

Market Data

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Data Relating to Activities of Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs), quarter ended 30 June 2026. EY–Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association, Private Equity and Venture Capital Trendbook 2026. Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade/Press Information Bureau, Startup India data, 2026. Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade/Press Information Bureau, Fund of Funds for Startups data, FY 2025-26. IIT Madras Centre for Research on Start-ups and Risk Financing and NSRCEL, IIM Bangalore, India Incubator Kaleidoscope 2024: Democratising Entrepreneurial Dreams. Venture Intelligence, Series A Landscape Report, 2024.

Foreign Legislation