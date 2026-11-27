Introduction

A well-functioning whistleblower mechanism is an important component of corporate governance. It enables directors, employees and other stakeholders, where applicable, to report suspected misconduct, fraud, unethical practices and violations of an organisation’s internal policies without fear of retaliation. Beyond facilitating the reporting of wrongdoing, an effective mechanism can help companies identify governance failures, strengthen internal controls and address compliance risks at an early stage.

In India, the statutory framework governing vigil mechanisms is primarily contained in Section 177(9) and Section 177(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Meetings of Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014. Listed entities are additionally subject to Regulation 22 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (LODR Regulations), alongside the corporate governance principles under Regulation 4.

Although these provisions establish the minimum requirements for a vigil mechanism, they leave organisations considerable discretion in designing reporting channels, investigation procedures and internal safeguards. Companies should therefore distinguish between the requirements expressly prescribed by law and the additional measures that may improve the credibility and effectiveness of their whistleblower policies.

Applicability of the Vigil Mechanism Requirement

Companies covered under Section 177 of the Companies Act

Section 177(9) of the Companies Act requires every listed company and such prescribed classes of companies to establish a vigil mechanism through which directors and employees can report genuine concerns.

Rule 7 of the Companies (Meetings of Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014 identifies the following additional categories of companies that must establish such a mechanism:

Companies that accept deposits from the public; and

Companies that have borrowed money from banks and public financial institutions in excess of ₹50 crore.

Accordingly, the requirement is not restricted to listed companies. Certain unlisted companies are also required to establish a vigil mechanism based on their deposit-taking activities or outstanding borrowings. Companies outside these prescribed categories may voluntarily adopt a whistleblower policy as part of their internal governance and compliance framework.

Additional requirements for listed entities under the SEBI LODR Regulations

For listed entities, the framework extends beyond the Companies Act requirements. Regulation 22 of the LODR Regulations requires every listed entity to formulate a vigil mechanism for directors and employees to report genuine concerns. The mechanism must provide adequate safeguards against victimisation of directors, employees and any other person who uses it. It must also provide direct access to the chairperson of the Audit Committee in appropriate or exceptional cases.

Regulation 4(2)(d)(iv), which sets out corporate governance principles relating to the role of stakeholders, further requires a listed entity to devise an effective vigil mechanism or whistleblower policy enabling stakeholders, including individual employees and their representative bodies, to freely communicate concerns about illegal or unethical practices.

Taken together, these provisions require listed entities to ensure that their whistleblower arrangements are not confined to a formal reporting process for employees, but also provide an effective means for stakeholders to raise relevant governance concerns.

Oversight of the vigil mechanism

Rule 7 also specifies how the mechanism is to be supervised. Where a company is required to constitute an Audit Committee, the Committee must oversee the vigil mechanism. If a Committee member has a conflict of interest in a particular matter, that member must recuse themselves, and the remaining members may deal with the matter.

For other companies covered by Rule 7, the Board of Directors must nominate a director to perform the role of the Audit Committee for the purposes of the vigil mechanism. Directors and employees may report their concerns to that nominated director. This distinction is important when drafting a whistleblower policy. The policy should identify the appropriate oversight authority based on the company’s statutory obligations rather than assuming that every company has an Audit Committee responsible for the mechanism.

Essential Elements of a Whistleblower Policy

Section 177(10) of the Companies Act and Regulation 22 of the LODR Regulations establish two central safeguards: protection against victimisation and direct access to the Audit Committee chairperson in appropriate or exceptional cases. Rule 7 further requires the mechanism to provide direct access to the chairperson of the Audit Committee or, where applicable, the director nominated to perform that role in exceptional cases.

A policy should translate these requirements into a clear reporting and escalation structure.

Scope of persons entitled to report

The policy should identify who may use the mechanism. Under the Companies Act framework, the statutory reporting mechanism covers directors and employees. For listed entities, the policy should also account for the broader stakeholder-oriented requirement under Regulation 4(2)(d)(iv) of the LODR Regulations. Depending on the organisation’s structure, the policy may provide reporting access to shareholders, vendors, customers, business partners and other relevant stakeholders.

Categories of reportable concerns

The policy should clearly identify the types of concerns that may be reported. These may include:

Suspected fraud, financial irregularities or misappropriation of company assets;

Bribery, corruption and conflicts of interest;

Violation of applicable laws, regulations or internal policies;

Unethical conduct or breaches of the company’s code of conduct;

Misuse of confidential information or intellectual property; and

Attempts to conceal or obstruct the reporting of misconduct.

For listed entities, the policy should be aligned with the concerns contemplated under Regulation 4(2)(d)(iv), including illegal or unethical practices. The reporting mechanism should not be drafted so narrowly that employees or stakeholders are discouraged from reporting genuine concerns merely because the alleged conduct does not fall within a rigidly defined category.

Reporting channels and escalation

A company may provide different channels for raising concerns, including designated email addresses, written complaints, telephone hotlines, online portals or direct reporting to an identified compliance officer. The policy should also establish a route through which a complainant can bypass their immediate reporting hierarchy, particularly where the concern involves a supervisor, senior management personnel or another individual with authority over the ordinary reporting process.

The statutory framework does not prescribe a particular technology or require every company to maintain an anonymous hotline. However, organisations may consider anonymous reporting and independent reporting channels as additional safeguards, provided the policy explains how such complaints will be assessed and investigated. Most importantly, the policy must preserve the statutory right of direct access to the Audit Committee chairperson or the nominated director, as applicable, in appropriate or exceptional cases.

Confidentiality and anonymous complaints

Confidentiality is important to protect the complainant, preserve the integrity of an investigation and prevent unnecessary disclosure of sensitive information. A policy should explain how the identity of the complainant, the persons named in the complaint and the information collected during the investigation will be handled. Confidentiality and anonymity should not be treated as interchangeable. A confidential complaint may disclose the complainant’s identity to authorised persons involved in the investigation, whereas an anonymous complaint may not identify the complainant at all.

Where anonymous complaints are permitted, the company should establish a process for assessing the available information, seeking further details where a communication channel permits it, and deciding whether the allegations can be investigated on the available material. The policy should also avoid promising absolute confidentiality where disclosure may be necessary for a fair investigation, disciplinary proceedings or compliance with applicable legal requirements.

Investigation and Oversight Framework

Neither Section 177 of the Companies Act nor Regulation 22 of the LODR Regulations prescribes a comprehensive investigation procedure or a universal timeline for completing whistleblower investigations. Companies therefore have discretion to develop an investigation protocol suited to their size, organisational structure and risk profile. However, the absence of a prescribed procedure does not make investigation design unimportant. A mechanism that receives complaints without providing a credible process for assessment, investigation and oversight may fail to achieve its governance purpose.

An effective protocol should address the following stages.

Preliminary assessment

Upon receiving a complaint, the designated officer or authority should assess whether it falls within the scope of the vigil mechanism, whether sufficient information is available for further examination and whether the matter requires immediate escalation.

The preliminary assessment should also identify potential conflicts of interest. A complaint involving a senior management official, the compliance officer or a member of the Audit Committee may require an alternative investigation arrangement.

Constitution of the investigation team

The policy should identify the function or authority responsible for appointing investigators and establish safeguards against conflicts of interest. Depending on the nature and seriousness of the allegations, the investigation may be conducted by an internal compliance, legal, audit or human resources team, or with the assistance of independent external professionals.

Where the complaint concerns a person who would ordinarily supervise or participate in the investigation, the matter should be escalated to an independent authority. In cases involving a conflict of interest within the Audit Committee, the recusal requirements under Rule 7 must also be observed.

Conduct of the investigation

An investigation may involve reviewing documents, financial records, internal communications, access logs and other relevant material, as well as conducting interviews with the complainant, witnesses and persons against whom allegations have been made.

The investigation should be objective, proportionate to the nature of the allegations and conducted with appropriate regard for procedural fairness. Relevant evidence should be preserved, access to investigation material should be restricted, and findings should be documented. Companies should also consider whether the matter raises separate reporting or disclosure obligations under other applicable laws or regulatory frameworks.

Reporting and Audit Committee oversight

The investigation protocol should specify how findings are communicated to the Audit Committee or the director nominated to oversee the mechanism, as applicable. A structured reporting process may include the nature of the complaint, the preliminary assessment, the steps taken during the investigation, the findings and any recommended corrective action. Periodic reporting to the relevant oversight authority may also be adopted as a governance practice.

The Companies Act and the LODR Regulations require the prescribed oversight and safeguards, but do not set out a universal reporting frequency or a standard investigation report format. Companies should therefore design these procedures in a manner that enables meaningful oversight without representing internal policy choices as statutory requirements.

Protection Against Victimisation and Retaliation

Protection against victimisation is a central feature of the Indian vigil mechanism framework. Section 177(10) of the Companies Act requires adequate safeguards against victimisation of persons who use the mechanism. Rule 7 further refers to protection for employees and directors who avail themselves of it. Regulation 22 of the LODR Regulations extends its express protection to directors, employees and any other person who uses the mechanism.

A whistleblower policy should therefore contain a clear prohibition against retaliation for raising a genuine concern through the prescribed mechanism.

Retaliation may take several forms, including dismissal, demotion, reduction in responsibilities, adverse changes to reporting arrangements, intimidation, harassment or other detrimental treatment connected with the reporting of a concern.

The policy should identify how allegations of retaliation can be raised and who will examine them. Where the original complaint concerns a person who controls the ordinary reporting channel, the retaliation complaint should have an independent escalation route.

Companies may also consider monitoring adverse employment decisions involving individuals who have made disclosures, particularly where the timing or circumstances may suggest a connection with the complaint. Such monitoring is a recommended internal safeguard; it should not be described as a statutory reversal of the burden of proof under Section 177 or Regulation 22.

The policy should also distinguish genuine complaints from repeated frivolous complaints. Rule 7 permits the Audit Committee or the nominated director, as applicable, to take suitable action, including reprimand, where a director or employee repeatedly files frivolous complaints. This provision should not be used to discourage good-faith reporting merely because an allegation is not ultimately substantiated.

Interaction with Other Compliance Frameworks

A vigil mechanism operates alongside other statutory and internal reporting processes. Companies should therefore ensure that their policies identify situations in which a complaint may need to be addressed under a separate legal framework.

Interaction with the POSH Act

The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 establishes a separate statutory mechanism for complaints of sexual harassment at the workplace. It requires covered employers to constitute an Internal Committee and prescribes specific requirements relating to the composition of the Committee, the inquiry process, timelines and confidentiality.

Where a complaint received through the vigil mechanism alleges conduct that falls within the POSH Act, the organisation should ensure that the complaint is addressed through the statutory Internal Committee process in accordance with that Act. A general whistleblower investigation should not be treated as a substitute for the inquiry prescribed under the POSH framework.

The vigil mechanism policy should accordingly explain how such complaints are identified and directed to the appropriate statutory channel. It should also account for related allegations, such as retaliation against a person who has raised a POSH complaint, where separate action may be necessary under the relevant policies and laws. This coordination helps avoid parallel or inconsistent investigations while ensuring that the complainant is not left without an appropriate reporting route.

Interaction with the DPDP Act, 2023

Whistleblower investigations may involve the collection and use of personal data relating to complainants, employees, witnesses, persons accused of misconduct and other individuals. This may include identity details, employment records, correspondence, interview notes and other investigation material.

The Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 (DPDP Act) is relevant to the handling of such information where it constitutes digital personal data within the scope of the Act.

Section 7(i) of the DPDP Act identifies processing for purposes related to employment, or those related to safeguarding the employer from loss or liability, as a category of legitimate use. This provision may be relevant to certain whistleblower investigations, particularly those involving the prevention of fraud, corporate espionage, misuse of confidential information or other conduct that may expose the employer to loss or liability. Its applicability, however, must be assessed in the context of the particular processing activity and the purpose for which the data is used. It should not be treated as a blanket basis for every form of complaint-related processing.

The organisation should also consider the principles and obligations under the DPDP framework when designing its investigation procedures. These may include restricting access to complaint records to authorised personnel, maintaining appropriate security safeguards, defining retention periods and ensuring that personal data is not retained indefinitely without a relevant purpose.

The commencement of the DPDP Act is phased. As per the commencement notification, Sections 3 to 5 and Sections 7 to 17, among other provisions, are scheduled to commence eighteen months from the notification’s publication, computed as 13 May 2027. Accordingly, as of November 2026, the substantive provisions discussed above should be treated as forthcoming rather than as fully operative obligations. Companies should nevertheless consider their future application while designing or revising whistleblower policies and investigation protocols.

Conclusion

The Indian legal framework governing vigil mechanisms is built around a relatively focused set of statutory requirements: establishing a reporting mechanism for covered companies, providing adequate safeguards against victimisation, ensuring direct access to the appropriate oversight authority and maintaining effective supervision of the mechanism.

For listed entities, the SEBI LODR Regulations add a broader stakeholder-oriented dimension to these obligations. At the same time, the interaction of whistleblower policies with the POSH Act, the DPDP framework and other internal compliance processes makes policy design an important exercise in corporate governance.

A compliant whistleblower policy should do more than reproduce the language of Section 177 or Regulation 22. It should clearly identify who can report concerns, how complaints are escalated, who is responsible for investigating them, how conflicts of interest are addressed and what safeguards protect individuals who use the mechanism. By aligning statutory requirements with carefully designed internal procedures, companies can establish vigil mechanisms that are both legally compliant and capable of supporting meaningful corporate accountability.