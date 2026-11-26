Atharva Vaidya 5 th Year, BBA LL.B. | NMIMS Kirit P. Mehta School of Law

Introduction

It is common for corporate groups to provide shared services to one another in some capacity at some point. A parent company could provide management assistance to its subsidiaries, while another organization could carry out financial, engineering, IT or human resource services for a number of other entities. The agreement that establishes the terms of such provision of services is referred to as an intercompany services agreement, which essentially details the scope of services, the responsible parties, compensation, and payment terms.

But that is only the beginning of the agreement - the company must be able to demonstrate that the services actually took place, were provided at a fair and reasonable price, and were beneficial to the recipient in some capacity. All of this in accordance with Indian law, where failure to comply with certain regulations and documentation requirements can lead to serious issues for both parties. Common challenges often stem from improperly detailed service descriptions, the sharing of costs without any particular justification, invoices issued without evidence of services rendered, and services that either benefit the entire entity or that are otherwise provided by the company itself.

Legal Provisions

Transfer Pricing Regulations

The Income-Tax Act 1961 and associated rules contain the majority of the relevant provisions in relation to transfer pricing, in particular Sections 92-92F. For the purposes of these sections, a transaction between associated enterprises is one in which at least one of the parties is non-resident, with associated enterprises including those in relation to services administration, technical, consultancy, legal and accounting services, and arrangements for sharing or allocation of costs in connection with a benefit, service or facility, among others. Sections 92C and 92D detail the various methods of valuation, documentation requirements and the report by an accountant. Lastly, Section 92E requires a report by an accountant.

Transactions between two resident companies, therefore, fall outside the scope of Section 92B, and are governed by general transfer pricing principles only if a domestic transaction falls under Section 92BA. This is the case for a transaction between a holding company and its subsidiary, which are both resident, where the accounts of the subsidiary are consolidated with those of the holding company and presented to the shareholders. In such cases, the shareholder approval is not required for such a transaction, but the board approval might be.

Notes on latest amendments: The Income-tax Act 2025 comes into force on 1 April 2026, with the repeal of previous provisions and the introduction of new ones. In particular, Sections 161-173 detail the repealed and amended provisions, with Section 92 now being Section 161, 92A – 162, 92B – 163, 92BA – 164, 92D – 171, and 92E – 172. The provisions of the 1961 Act continue to apply for the period that they govern, while subsequent periods are governed by the 2025 Act and its rules.

Companies Act, 2013

An agreement between group companies for the provision of services, therefore, may also fall under the Companies Act 2013, as a related party transaction, and be subject to its requirements. In particular, Section 188 requires approval by the Board or shareholders for contracts for the provision of services to or from related parties, which may be the case for transactions between group companies depending on the nature and value. However, transactions that are made in the ordinary course of business and on arm’s length terms fall outside the scope of Section 188(1). A transaction between a holding company and its subsidiary, which are both resident, where the accounts of the subsidiary are consolidated with those of the holding company and presented to the shareholders, do not require the shareholder approval, although the board approval might be required, depending on the circumstances. In addition, Section 177 of the Companies Act requires that companies with an Audit Committee obtain its approval for related party transactions, which the exemptions under Section 188 do not extend to. Listed companies are also subject to Regulation 23 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015.

Goods and Services Tax

Furthermore, the provisions of the CGST Act and associated rules apply to supplies between related parties, and in particular Schedule I, paragraph 2, which deems supplies between persons or distinct persons made in the course or furtherance of business to be supplies of goods or services even in the absence of consideration, and paragraph 4, which deems imports of services from a person or from the overseas establishment of the supplier to be supplies of services even in the absence of consideration, with the recipient liable to tax under the reverse charge mechanism in such cases. Valuation of such supplies is governed by Rule 28 of the CGST Rules, with the second proviso specifying that where the recipient is entitled to input tax credit, the value of the supply as declared in the invoice shall be deemed to be the open market value. Circular No. 210/4/2024-GST specifies that the same principle applies to imports of services from related persons. Consequently, the application of GST must be determined separately from the pricing of the services under the income tax law. Supplies of services that do not involve consideration, therefore, are not outside the scope of GST.

Legal Analysis

Describing the Services Properly

Descriptive terms such as “management support” or “technical services” do not provide sufficient information as to the services provided. A properly-drafted intercompany services agreement should specify the types of services provided, for instance, product tests, reviews, assistance with budgets, or other specific tasks. It should also outline the service recipient, the deliverables, if any, the timing, fees and the approval process for each particular service or request. By providing specific information, the parties can later be able to demonstrate that the agreement actually contemplated the services rendered.

Showing That the Services Were Provided

Therefore, simply having an agreement and an invoice is not enough to show that services were provided; the company must be able to prove that the services mentioned in the agreement were in fact carried out, for example, by means of work reports, email exchanges, time logs, engineering reports, financial analyses, meeting notes, the deliverables, service request logs, or other comparable records. The aim is to create a clear trail showing how the agreement links to the actual services carried out for the named recipient.

The advantage to the person receiving it

A company which obtains services must be able to show that those services were of benefit to it. This is significant since the benefits obtained from the services are frequently used in disputing the price of the services or indeed the transaction itself. It should be pointed out, though, that the benefits cannot be judged merely by their effect on the profit and loss account, since a service may still be beneficial even if it results in losses, for example if it is essential to the operations or if the losses are more than offset by other advantages.Consequently, the company should be prepared to demonstrate, in two respects, that the benefit derived from the services was genuine: first, by showing that the price was at arm’s length, and second, by demonstrating that the services actually existed and benefited the recipient, if the transaction was one of a kind. This is especially relevant in cases where the services are expensed, as a deduction for expenses requires proof of both their existence and benefit.

Benefits that are demonstrably necessary or that the recipient was unable to provide for itself should be considered separately from benefits that arise from the controlling relationship.

Shareholder Activities and Duplicative Services

Not all services performed by a parent company for the subsidiary or otherwise for its own group companies that contemplate considerations or payments by the recipient are necessarily services provided to the subsidiary. In particular, activities performed by the parent company for its own purposes, which might include its shareholder meetings, consideration of ownership matters, or other things that arise from the parent’s ownership of the subsidiary, should not be billed to the subsidiary. Similarly, duplicative services are when an entity is provided with services that it itself provides or purchases, which is an obvious conflict of interest, and accordingly the reason for such services being billed should be examined closely. Independent verification, expertise not possessed by the recipient, or the need for temporary support are all legitimate grounds for such a service arrangement, provided that the documentation for the arrangement supports it.

Supporting the Charges

The charges for services provided can be based on individually identified services, or be allocated based on a particular key or cost, if such allocation is commercially reasonable. For instance, costs of central human resources services can be allocated to various entities based on the number of employees, if they are appropriate indicators of the services provided. The key used should be applied consistently by the payer and the payee for allocable expenses.

In the case of covered transactions, the method to be used for allocation should be the one that is most suitable in view of the relevant facts and circumstances; this could involve the application of a group-wide policy, the application of a mark-up, or another method prescribed by law. It should be pointed out, though, that simply applying the same policy to all services or calculating the price by adding a mark-up to the costs is not sufficient to show that the price is at arm's length. It is necessary to keep proper records of the calculation of the cost pool, if any, any expenses that have been excluded, the allocation key, the portion allocated to the recipient, any mark-up applied, and the reasons for having chosen that particular method, as well as any comparable transactions, analysis or economic rationale that is relevant to the choice made.

Approvals and Documentation

It is necessary to carefully examine the agreements in order to determine whether the board of directors or any other authorities have given their approval, together with the relevant thresholds, as well as the delegation of authority involved in such approvals. Moreover, listed companies are generally required to meet further requirements, including Regulation 23 of the SEBI Regulations mentioned above.

With regard to transfer pricing documentation, international transactions call for the preparation of such documentation in line with the relevant laws and regulations; furthermore, the GST registration, invoicing, valuation and place of supply should each be examined.The documentation trail, including the agreements, invoices, accounting records, and supporting evidence, is critical, as it can be used to assess the nature of the arrangement. For instance, if the agreement contemplates engineering services, but the supporting evidence only demonstrates management-level meetings, this might raise questions regarding whether such services were actually provided. Subsequently, documentation trail of sufficient strength is crucial for any intercompany service agreement, and ideally created at the same time as the execution of the agreement.

Relevant Case Laws

Commissioner of Income Tax v. EKL Appliances Ltd., (2012) 345 ITR 241 (Delhi)

In this case, the Delhi High Court considers the question of the brand fee and royalties paid to an overseas company, with the transfer pricing officer ruling that such payments could not be made as the company was consistently running into losses. According to the ruling by the court on the order dated 29 th March, 2012, however, it is the duty of the transfer pricing officer to determine the arm’s length price, having regard to the OECD Guidelines. Furthermore, the revenue has no locus standi to dictate terms of the business or expenses.

The relevance of this case to the issues at hand is that a company should be prepared to demonstrate the pricing of services to another company, but a consistently low profit or losses do not demonstrate the lack of benefits derived from the services.

Commissioner of Income Tax-I v. Cushman and Wakefield (India) Pvt. Ltd. (2014) 367 ITR 730 (Delhi)

This case considers the position of a company that is paying fees to its group companies for liaison and coordination services, as well as for marketing services. In particular, the transfer pricing officer ruled that the payments made by the company to its group companies should be zero as the benefit derived from the services was not established. The Delhi High Court, in its ruling, stated that it is for the transfer pricing officer to determine the arm’s length price in such cases. It is for the assessing officer to determine whether the services actually took place and whether the company derived any benefit from them. Therefore, the court did not have jurisdiction to review“how a company makes decisions,”, but it was also noted that the price could be zero if no independent company would have entered into the agreement. The matter was remanded for further consideration. The relevance of this case to the issues at hand is that for services to be compensated, it is essential to establish that an agreement actually took place, as well as the services performed.

Transfer pricing and the question of whether a payment is deductible are separate issues, and a company should be prepared to demonstrate both.

Practical Implications

Maintaining the proper documentation trail is essential for addressing queries from tax or other authorities, and a practical approach would be to establish the following:

The agreement shall include the parties involved, the services, the term, the responsibilities, and the compensation; As evidence of the services carried out: reports, deliverables, emails, time logs, or other evidence; An explanation of the advantages: how the services rendered were related to the needs of the service recipient; The allocation of costs: the cost pool, the allocation key, the excluded items, and any mark-up; The reason for the price is an arm's length analysis in the case of covered transactions; Approvals: those of the board, the audit committee or the shareholders, if relevant; Regarding tax matters: the issues relating to tax, transfer pricing and GST have all been separately examined and recorded; Review of the services offered, the criterion used for allocation, and adherence to the agreement; Records: agreements and invoices, together with the calculations, approvals, and evidence, are kept in accordance with the law.

It is essential to keep a thorough file of all the material arrangements with the relevant parties, including the agreements, approvals, pricing documents, and the evidence trail, in order to show compliance with all the applicable rules and to avoid disputes.

Conclusion

It is important for companies to make sure that the services which they provide actually match those which have been carried out, that they are of benefit to the recipient and that the prices charged are appropriate, with the use of consistent and justifiable allocation bases and methods. Evidence of the benefits given should be kept separate from expenses relating to shareholders and duplication of services should be avoided. Each of the areas involving related-party approvals, transfer pricing documentation, and tax matters such as GST should be looked at separately to check compliance, since meeting the requirements in one area does not mean that the others have also been satisfied.

The most effective means of ensuring compliance is to set up proper documentation and record keeping right from the start, since this will make it possible to show that the expenses were reasonable and that all the requirements have been met.

Endnotes