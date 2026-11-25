Regulatory Updates

Oct- Nov 2026

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA UPDATES

RBI Removes Prescribed Limits on Non-Option Derivative Contracts for Small Finance Banks and Commercial Banks: October 19, 2026

The Reserve Bank of India (“RBI”) has amended the respective Miscellaneous Directions, 2025 applicable to Commercial Banks and Small Finance Banks (“SFBs”).

Both amendments make an identical change by deleting Section C, titled “Limits for Non-Option Derivative Contracts”, under Chapter IV, specifically paragraph 37, from their respective parent Directions. Consequently, the specific regulatory limits previously prescribed under paragraph 37 for non-option derivative contracts undertaken by Commercial Banks and SFBs stand removed. The amendments do not prescribe replacement limits or otherwise modify the remaining provisions of the respective parent Directions.

The affected banks should review their existing treasury operations, derivative transaction policies and internal compliance frameworks to identify references to the deleted provision and make consequential amendments where necessary. While the amendments take effect immediately, other applicable regulatory requirements governing derivative transactions continue to remain relevant.

https://rbi.org.in/scripts/NotificationUser.aspx?Id=13741&Mode=0

https://rbi.org.in/scripts/NotificationUser.aspx?Id=13740&Mode=0

RBI Revises Minimum Capital Require-ments for Operational Risk Applicable to Commercial Banks: October 23, 2026

The Reserve Bank of India has amended Chapter IV of the Reserve Bank of India (Commercial Banks – Forthcoming Instructions) Directions, 2025, dealing with Minimum Capital Requirements for Operational Risk.

The amendments primarily revise the methodology for calculating the Business Indicator (“BI”) and Operational Risk Capital (“ORC”). Paragraph 29 and Table VIII have been modified to provide greater clarity on the classification of income and expenditure under the three components of the BI, namely Interest, Leases and Dividend Component (“ILDC”), Services Component (“SC”) and Financial Component (“FC”).

The revised framework clarifies the treatment of income and expenses arising from operating leases, hedge accounting derivatives and leased assets. Interest rate derivative assets affecting interest income are also required to be included in interest-earning assets at their positive fair value, rather than their notional value.

Further, Paragraphs 31 and 32 have been revised to clarify the calculation of the Internal Loss Multiplier (“ILM”). The Loss Component (“LC”) shall be calculated as 15 times the average annual operational risk losses, net of recoveries, based on 10 years of high-quality operational risk loss data. However, where a bank has at least five years but less than 10 years of such data when it first becomes subject to the ILM calculation, the available data may be used.

The amendments also introduce an explanation under Paragraph 39(2)(ii)(b)(ii) prescribing the methodology for quantifying operational losses arising from damaged or destroyed bank assets. Where an asset is not repaired or replaced, the loss shall comprise the reduction in its book value and associated clean-up or disposal costs. Where the asset is fully repaired or replaced, the loss shall comprise the repair or replacement cost and associated costs. In cases of partial repairs, the calculation shall additionally account for the reduction in the asset's book value following the repair. Commercial banks should accordingly review their operational risk loss data collection, accounting classifications and capital computation methodologies to ensure alignment.

https://rbi.org.in/scripts/NotificationUser.aspx?Id=13744&Mode=0

RBI Delegates Compounding Powers for Certain FEMA Contraventions to Regional Offices: October 23, 2026

The Reserve Bank of India has expanded the delegation of powers to compound certain contraventions under the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 (“FEMA”) to its select Regional Offices. The circular builds upon the existing framework under the Master Directions on Compounding of Contraventions under FEMA, 1999, dated April 22, 2025, and the earlier A.P. (DIR Series) Circular No. 17/2024-25 dated October 1, 2024.

Previously, compounding applications relating to Overseas Investments and Borrowing and Lending, including Guaran-tees, were required to be submitted to the RBI's Central Office. The revised framework delegates these powers to select Regional Offices. For Overseas Investment transactions, applications must be submitted to the Regional Office corresponding to the Unique Identification Number (“UIN”) assigned to the overseas entity. Applications involving Borrowing and Lending, and Guarantees, must be submitted to the Regional Office having jurisdiction over the registered office or place of domicile of the Indian applicant. Applications involving contraventions across multiple categories governed by different regulatory frameworks must continue to be submitted to the Cell for Effective Implementation of FEMA (“CEFA”) at RBI's Central Office. Applications relating to Overseas Investment contraventions where no UIN has been allotted must also be submitted to CEFA.

The delegation is intended to improve customer service and decentralise the compounding process. Authorised Dealer Category-I banks and other Authorised Persons should take note of the revised jurisdictional requirements and bring the circular to the attention of their constituents. Applicants should accordingly identify the appropriate Regional Office before submitting compounding applications to avoid procedural delays.

https://rbi.org.in/scripts/NotificationUser.aspx?Id=13745&Mode=0

RBI Revises Leverage Ratio Framework for Commercial Banks: . October 23, 2026

The Reserve Bank of India has amended Chapter VII of the Reserve Bank of India (Commercial Banks – Prudential Norms on Capital Adequacy) Directions, 2025, relating to the Basel III Leverage Ratio Frame-work. The amendments have been introduced to align the existing regulatory framework with the 2017 leverage ratio standard issued by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (“BCBS”).

The amendment revises the minimum leverage ratio requirements to 4% for Domestic Systemically Important Banks (“D-SIBs”) and 3.5% for other banks. Indian branches of Global Systemically Important Banks (“G-SIBs”) are required to maintain a leverage ratio of 3.5%, in addition to the applicable G-SIB leverage ratio buffer. The revised framework also introduces capital distribution constraints for G-SIB branches that fail to meet the applicable leverage ratio buffer requirements. Further, the amendment comprehensively revises the methodology for calculating the leverage ratio exposure measure, covering on-balance sheet exposures, derivative exposures, Securities Financing Transactions (“SFTs”) and off-balance sheet items.

A new paragraph 267A has been inserted to prescribe the methodology for calculating derivative exposures under the Standardised Approach for Counterparty Credit Risk (“SA-CCR”), based on replacement cost and potential future exposure, with an alpha multiplier of 1.4. The amendments also clarify the treatment of collateral, cash variation margins, written credit derivatives and cash-pooling arrangements, alongside restrictions on netting and the recognition of certain exposures.

The amendments further revise the disclosure and reporting framework by requiring banks to publicly disclose their quarterly Basel III leverage ratios on both standalone and consolidated bases and submit corresponding calculations to the RBI's Department of Supervision. Banks are also required to make disclosures under Templates LR1 and LR2 of Annex III relating to Pillar 3 disclosure requirements. The revised framework requires banks to review their capital computation methodologies, derivative exposure measurement systems, internal risk management policies and regulatory reporting mechanisms to ensure compliance with the revised requirements. The Amendment Directions shall come into effect from April 1, 2027, providing banks a transition period to align their systems and internal processes with the revised leverage ratio framework.

https://rbi.org.in/scripts/NotificationUser.aspx?Id=13743&Mode=0

RBI Revises Lead Bank Responsibilities Following Reorganisation of Districts in the NCT of Delhi: October 26, 2026

The Reserve Bank of India has revised the assignment of Lead Bank responsibilities across certain districts in the National Capital Territory (“NCT”) of Delhi following the reorganisation of districts notified by the Government of NCT of Delhi through Gazette Notification No. F.223/SDM-II (HQ)/Land/2025/285 dated December 25, 2025. The reorganisation resulted in the creation of three new districts, namely Old Delhi, Central North and Outer North, and the abolition of Shahdara district.

The RBI has assigned Lead Bank responsibilities for the newly created districts as follows: (i) Canara Bank for Old Delhi, bearing District Working Code 03E; (ii) State Bank of India (“SBI”) for Central North, bearing District Working Code 03F; and (iii) Punjab National Bank (“PNB”) for Outer North, bearing District Working Code 03G. Further, the Lead Bank responsi-bilities for two existing districts have been revised, with SBI replacing Canara Bank for Central district (District Working Code 358), and Union Bank of India replacing PNB for Northwest district (District Working Code 362). Consequent upon the abolition of Shahdara district, the earlier assignment of Lead Bank responsibility to Bank of Baroda under the circular dated July 11, 2013, bearing District Working Code 369, stands revoked.

The revised allocation requires the concerned banks to realign their Lead Bank Scheme-related administrative and operat-ional arrangements with the updated district assignments and corresponding District Working Codes. The newly designated Lead Banks should ensure continuity in the implementation of financial inclusion initiatives, credit planning and coordination with district-level authorities under the Lead Bank Scheme. The existing Lead Bank assignments in all other districts of the NCT of Delhi remain unchanged until further communication from the RBI.

https://rbi.org.in/scripts/NotificationUser.aspx?Id=13746&Mode=0

RBI Simplifies Reporting Requirements for Export and Import of Services under FEMA: November 2, 2026

The Reserve Bank of India has issued the Foreign Exchange Management (Export and Import of Goods and Services) (Second Amendment) Regulations, 2026, amending the Foreign Exchange Management (Export and Import of Goods and Services) Regulations, 2026.

The amendment introduces the definition of a “resident individual” as a person resident in India who is a natural person. It further provides that an exporter of services who is a resident individual shall be deemed to have submitted the Export Declaration Form (“EDF”) upon furnishing the requisite information regarding receipt of payment to the Authorised Dealer (“AD”) for crediting the exporter's account. The same treatment applies to exporters other than resident individuals where the value of the inward remittance for the service does not exceed Rs. 10 lakh, or its equivalent in foreign currency.

The amendment also revises the reporting requirements for imports of services under Regulation 18(1)(d). ADs are now required to enter details of imports of services in the Import Data Processing and Monitoring System (“IDPMS”) within five working days of receipt of details only where the importer is a person other than a resident individual and the invoice or contract value exceeds Rs.10 lakh, or its equivalent in foreign currency. The amendments came into force with effect from October 1, 2026. Accordingly, exporters, importers and AD banks should review their existing documentation and reporting processes to ensure compliance with the revised thresholds and requirements.

https://rbi.org.in/scripts/NotificationUser.aspx?Id=13750&Mode=0

RBI Issues Master Directions on Cyber Resilience and Digital Payment Security Controls for Non-bank Payment System Operators: November 5, 2026

Issued under Sections 10(2) and 18 of the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007, the Master Directions consolidate the existing framework governing cyber resilience and information security for authorised non-bank Payment System Operators (“PSOs”). In particular, they incorporate the guidelines on cyber security controls for third-party ATM Switch Application Service Providers dated December 31, 2019, and the system audit requirements for payment systems dated January 10, 2020, into a single regulatory framework.

The Master Directions prescribe governance and risk-management requirements, including Board-approved Information Security Policies and Cyber Crisis Management Plans, periodic cyber risk assessments, appointment of a senior executive responsible for information security and oversight by a Board-level sub-committee. They also prescribe baseline information security controls covering identity and access management, network security, application security, vulnerability testing, vendor risk management, data protection, incident response, business continuity and cloud security. PSOs are additionally required to maintain audit logs for at least five years and comply with the applicable incident-response and reporting requirements under the Directions and other relevant RBI instructions.

The Directions also prescribe security requirements for digital payment transactions, including multi-factor authentication, fraud monitoring, customer alerts and mechanisms for reporting fraudulent transactions. Specific requirements have been provided for mobile payments, card payments and Prepaid Payment Instruments (“PPIs”), including device binding, session security, a minimum 12 hour cooling period following changes to registered mobile numbers or email IDs linked to payment instruments, and security standards for card payment terminals. Further, authorised PSOs must submit annual System Audit Reports conducted by suitably qualified auditors within two months of the close of their financial year. The audit must assess both the design and operating effectiveness of the prescribed security controls, with corrective action for open observations to be completed within a maximum period of three months.

The Master Directions apply to all authorised non-bank PSOs and require them to ensure adherence by relevant unregulated entities forming part of their digital payment ecosystem, subject to mutual agreement. They have come into effect from November 5, 2026 for large and medium non bank PSOs, while small non-bank PSOs must comply from April 1, 2028. The Directions also repeal the specified earlier circulars and instructions relating to system audits and cyber security controls for third party ATM Switch Application Service Providers.

Accordingly, PSOs should assess their existing information security policies, vendor arrangements, incident reporting mechanisms and audit procedures against the consolidated requirements and implement the necessary compliance measures within the applicable timelines.

https://rbi.org.in/scripts/NotificationUser.aspx?Id=13751&Mode=0

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE BOARD OF INDIA (SEBI) UPDATES

SEBI Introduces Margin Waiver on Subse-quent Buy/Sell Transactions Following Early Pay-In in the Cash Segment: October 22, 2026

The Securities and Exchange Board of India has introduced a framework for waiving margin collection on subsequent buy/sell positions in the cash segment following the Early Pay-In (“EPI”) of securities. The circular builds upon the existing framework under which securities for which an EPI request through the block mechanism has been accepted may be considered as margin towards the peak margin requirement for the sale transaction. Further, where the sale proceeds are credited to the client’s ledger account, the EPI value may be considered towards subsequent margin requirements and made available as margin for other positions across segments.

Under the revised framework, where a client has a net sell obligation in a settlement and the Clearing Corporation (“CC”) has successfully accepted the EPI request for the securities sold, the CC shall, on a real-time basis, not collect margin from the Trading Member (“TM”) or Clearing Member (“CM”) on the client’s subsequent buy/sell positions, up to the value of the accepted EPI. The available EPI value shall be calculated as the lower of the value of the EPI completed and the value of the securities sold. Where the client squares off the sale position for which the EPI benefit was availed, the corresponding EPI value shall be removed, and any resulting margin shortfall at the client level shall be blocked from the proprietary collateral of the TM/CM. This requirement shall not apply to Trade-for-Trade (“TFT”) securities, which are settled on a gross basis.

TMs are required to ensure that clients are permitted to square off positions for which EPI has been provided or take new positions only where the requisite client-level margins are available. CCs are required to make necessary amendments to their bye-laws, rules and regulations, undertake requisite system changes and disseminate the revised framework. The provisions of the circular shall come into force four months from the date of issuance, i.e., February 22, 2027. Stock brokers, TMs, CMs and CCs should accordingly review their margin monitoring and risk-management systems to facilitate implementation of the revised framework.

https://www.sebi.gov.in/legal/circulars/oct-2026/margin-waiver-onsubsequent-buy-sell-transactions-post-early-pay-in-epi-in-cashsegment_105364.html

SEBI Extends Compliance Timeline for Debenture Trustees Undertaking Activities Outside its Regulatory Purview: October 27, 2026

The Securities and Exchange Board of India has further extended the timeline for compliance with the terms and conditions applicable to Debenture Trustees (“DTs”) undertaking activities falling outside the regulatory purview of SEBI. The extension relates to Regulation 9C of the SEBI (Debenture Trustees) Regulations, 1993, introduced through the SEBI (Debenture Trustees) (Amendment) Regulations, 2025, notified on October 27, 2025.

Regulation 9C permits a DT holding a valid certificate of registration to transfer activities not regulated by SEBI to separate business units (“SBUs”) within six months from the date of notification of the amendment regulations, or within such extended period as may be specified by SEBI. The operational framework and applicable terms and conditions governing such activities were prescribed through SEBI Circular dated November 25, 2025.

SEBI had previously granted an additional six month extension through its circular dated April 28, 2026, extending the compliance deadline to October 27, 2026, in view of operational challenges highlighted by industry participants in establishing the requisite systems and processes. Subsequently, SEBI constituted an Expert Working Group in June 2026 to undertake a comprehensive review of the regulatory framework applicable to DT activities, including the SBU framework. Considering the ongoing review and further representations from DT associations highlighting implement-ation challenges, SEBI has granted a further extension of six months.

Accordingly, DTs have been granted time until April 27, 2027 to comply with the requirements relating to the transfer of activities outside SEBI's regulatory purview to separate busine-ss units. All other provisions of the SEBI Circular dated November 25, 2025 shall remain unchanged. DTs should utilise the extended period to establish the requisite organisati-onal arrangements, systems and processes for compliance with the SBU framework.

https://www.sebi.gov.in/legal/circulars/oct-2026/extension-of-timelinefor-compliance-with-terms-and-conditions-by-debenture-trustees-dts-forcarrying-out-activities-outside-the-purview-of-sebi_105454.html

SEBI Rationalises the Periodicity of KYC Reviews for Foreign Portfolio Investors: October 30, 2026

The Securities and Exchange Board of India has revised the periodicity of Know Your Customer (“KYC”) reviews applicable to Foreign Portfolio Investors (“FPIs”). The circular amends the Master Circular for FPIs, Designated Depository Participants (“DDPs”) and Eligible Foreign Investors dated May 30, 2024, which previously prescribed annual or three-yearly KYC reviews depending on the jurisdiction, category and regulatory status of the FPI. The amendments seek to reduce repetitive compliance requirements and facilitate ease of doing business.

The revised framework increases the KYC review periodicity as follows:

High-risk jurisdictions: Category I FPIs registered under Regulation 5(a)(i) of the SEBI (Foreign Portfolio Investors) Regulations, 2019, shall undergo KYC review once every eight years, while other Category I FPIs and all Category II FPIs shall undergo review once every two years.

Non-high-risk jurisdictions: Category I FPIs and regulated entities falling under Category II shall undergo KYC review once every eight years, while other Category II FPIs shall undergo review once every two years.

The existing KYC review periodicity for Government Securities FPIs (“GS-FPIs”) and SWAGAT-FI FPIs remains unchanged.

GS-FPIs shall continue to follow the KYC review periodicity applicable to their respective bank accounts, as prescribed by the Reserve Bank of India, while SWAGAT-FI FPIs shall continue to be subject to a ten-year review cycle. SEBI has also dispensed with the requirement for FPIs to intimate changes in previously furnished information or submit a no-change declaration at the time of continuance of registration. FPIs seeking continuance must pay the applicable fees to their DDP at least 15 days before the expiry of their existing registration validity.

The revised framework will come into effect from December 1, 2026. Depositories, Custodians, and DDPs must make the necessary changes to their systems and processes and communicate the revised requirements to the concerned FPIs. The corresponding timelines under the Investor Ch[a6r]ter for DDPs have also been amended to reflect the revised KYC review periodicity.

https://www.sebi.gov.in/legal/circulars/oct-2026/rationalisation-of-periodicity-of-kyc-review-for-fpis_105504.html

SEBI Revises the KYC Process for Individual Persons Resident Outside India: November 4, 2026

The Securities and Exchange Board of India has revised the Know Your Client (“KYC”) framework for individual Persons Resident Outside India (“PROIs”), comprising Non-Resident Indians (“NRIs”), Overseas Citizens of India (“OCIs”) and foreign nationals. The circular seeks to facilitate digital onboarding of such clients by relaxing the existing requirement under the KYC Master Circular dated October 12, 2023, which required clients to be physically present in India during digital KYC.

Under the revised framework, intermediaries may accept digital submission of KYC information and supporting documents from individual PROI clients located in Financial Action Task Force (“FATF”) compliant countries. Intermedi-aries must obtain the client's PAN and CKYC ID, where available, and retrieve existing KYC records from the KYC Registration Agency (“KRA”) or Central KYC Records Registry (“CKYCRR”). Additional information may be sought where existing records are incomplete, outdated, have undergone changes, or where further verification or enhanced due diligence is considered necessary. KRAs must also tag individual KYC attributes as “validated” where verified against official or source databases, while ensuring portability of KYC records irrespective of whether every attribute has been validated.

The circular prescribes detailed requirements for verification of identity and address, collection of passport and OCI card details, specimen signatures, and verification of mobile numbers and email addresses. It permits KYC information and forms to be submitted physically or digitally, subject to the prescribed electronic signature requirements. Where physical In-Person Verification (“IPV”) is not feasible, Video In-Person Verification (“VIPV”) may be undertaken subject to safeguards, including geo-tagging, live video recording, end-to-end encr-yption, presence of an authorised intermediary official and concurrent audit. Intermediaries may also rely on KYC undert-aken by other SEBI-registered intermediaries or entities regulated by specified financial sector regulators, based on records obtained from the KRA or CKYCRR. However, the intermediary retains ultimate responsibility for the client's KYC and applicable enhanced due diligence.

Upon completion of KYC, intermediaries must provide the relevant information to the KRA within three working days. All documents submitted by individual PROI clients must be in English, with documents in other languages required to be translated and attested by a certifying authority. The revised framework also applies to re-KYC of clients residing in FATF-compliant countries. These provisions will come into effect on December 3, 2026. The existing KYC framework will continue to apply to clients residing in FATF non-compliant countries and to KYC completed before the effective date.

https://www.sebi.gov.in/legal/circulars/nov-2026/review-of-know-yourclient-process-for-individual-person-resident-outside-indiaclients_105603.html

SEBI Revises Limits for Underlying Exposure Requirements in Currency Derivatives Contracts: November 5, 2026

The Securities and Exchange Board of India has revised the limits for taking positions in currency derivatives contracts involving the Indian Rupee (“INR”) without establishing the existence of an underlying exposure. The circular follows the Reserve Bank of India’s (“RBI”) A.P. (DIR Series) Circular No. 25 dated October 10, 2026, on Risk Management and Inter-Bank Dealings, which revised the threshold for unhedged foreign exchange derivative positions.

Accordingly, domestic clients and Foreign Portfolio Investors (“FPIs”) may take long or short positions in currency derivatives contracts involving INR without establishing an underlying exposure up to a single aggregate limit of USD 5 million, calculated on the basis of notional value outstanding at any point. This limit applies across all INR currency pairs collectively and is aggregated across all recognised stock exchanges. FPIs must additionally ensure that their short positions across all contracts in foreign currency-INR (“FCY-INR”) pairs do not exceed USD 5 million.

For positions exceeding the prescribed threshold, FPIs seeking to take long positions in FCY-INR contracts must establish underlying exposure in Indian debt or equity securities, including units of equity and debt mutual funds. Domestic clients may take positions exceeding USD 5 million, subject to the conditions specified under the RBI’s Master Direction on Risk Management and Inter-Bank Dealings dated July 5, 2016, as amended, and RBI A.P. (DIR Series) Circular No. 25 dated October 10, 2026.

All other requirements under SEBI’s Master Circular for Stock Exchanges and Clearing Corporations dated December 30, 2024, remain unchanged, except to the extent modified by the present circular or otherwise directed by SEBI. Stock exchan-ges and clearing corporations are required to implement the revised framework, make consequential amendments to their bye-laws, rules and regulations, notify stock brokers and clearing members, and disseminate the circular on their websites. They must also communicate the implementation status to SEBI.

https://www.sebi.gov.in/legal/circulars/nov-2026/revision-of-limits-relating-to-requirement-of-underlying-exposure-for-currency-derivatives-contracts_105614.html

SEBI Introduces Framework for Net Settlement of Funds for Transactions Undertaken by Mutual Fund Schemes in the Cash Market: November 5, 2026

The Securities and Exchange Board of India has permitted net settlement of funds for outright transactions undertaken by mutual fund schemes in the cash segment of stock exchanges. The framework seeks to enhance operational efficiency, reduce temporary funding requirements and improve settlement efficiency. While institutional investors are ordinarily required to settle cash market transactions on a gross basis, the circular permits net settlement of eligible fund obligations at the level of an individual mutual fund scheme.

For this purpose, an “outright transaction” refers to either a purchase or a sale transaction, but not both, in a particular security during the same settlement cycle. Accordingly, where a mutual fund scheme undertakes both purchase and sale transactions in the same security within a settlement cycle, such transactions will be treated as non-outright transactions and will not qualify for net settlement. The framework is restricted to the same mutual fund scheme and settlement cycle. No netting or adjustment of obligations is permitted across different schemes or portfolios of the same mutual fund. Derivative transactions, securities lending and borrowing transactions, short-sale-related transactions and other transactions not expressly covered are also excluded.

Where the value of outright sale transactions is lower than the value of outright purchase transactions, the residual fund obligation must be funded by the concerned scheme. Where outright sale proceeds exceed outright purchase obligations, the excess proceeds cannot be adjusted against non-outright purchase obligations, which must continue to be funded separately on a gross basis. Importantly, while fund obligations arising from eligible outright transactions may be netted, settlement of securities between the mutual fund scheme and custodian will continue on a gross basis. Securities Transaction Tax and stamp duty will also continue to be charged on a delivery basis.

Asset Management Companies (“AMCs”) and custodians must establish adequate systems and controls for identifying eligible outright and non-outright transactions, gross and net fund obligations, and securities pay-in and pay-out obligations. Custodians must maintain an audit trail of gross obligations, netted fund obligations and excluded transactions.

The Association of Mutual Funds in India (“AMFI”) is required to formulate implementation standards in consultation with clearing corporations, stock exchanges, custodians and other stakeholders. AMCs and custodians must jointly confirm system readiness before implementation. The framework will come into effect on April 1, 2027, and the relevant provisions of SEBI’s Master Circular for Stock Exchanges and Clearing Corporations dated December 30, 2024, stand modified accordingly.

https://www.sebi.gov.in/legal/circulars/nov-2026/framework-for-netsettlement-of-funds-for-transactions-undertaken-by-mutual-fundschemes-in-cash-market_105616.html

SEBI Revises the Framework for Accredited Investors: November 5, 2026:

The Securities and Exchange Board of India has revised the framework governing Accredited Investors with the objective of simplifying and expediting the accreditation process. The circular follows amendments to the SEBI (Alternative Investment Funds) Regulations, 2012, notified on October 15, 2026, and introduces an optional Manager-led accreditation mechanism alongside the existing Accreditation Agency route.

Under the revised framework, managers of Alternative Investment Funds (“AIFs”), asset management companies of Specialized Investment Funds (“SIFs”) and portfolio managers may independently determine and record an investor's accredited status at onboarding or during the tenure of a scheme. Such determination will be recognised across managers belonging to the same corporate group. Investment Advisers and Research Analysts are not permitted to independently determine accredited status but may rely on a valid determination made by a Manager within their group. Accreditation determined by a Manager, or a certificate issued by a recognised Accreditation Agency, will remain valid for three years. An investor accredited at the time of onboarding will continue to be treated as an Accredited Investor for the remaining life of the relevant scheme.

The circular introduces securities market exposure as an additional eligibility criterion, prescribing minimum qualifying exposure of INR 5 crore for individuals, Hindu Undivided Families, family trusts and sole proprietorships, and INR 20 crore for body corporates and other trusts. Qualifying investments include securities held in dematerialised form, mutual fund investments, unlisted securities held in dematerialised form, overseas securities investments and investments under the National Pension System. The circular also prescribes documentary requirements for verification of income, net worth and securities market exposure, including income tax returns, audited financial statements, certificates issued by practising Chartered Accountants and depository-generated eCAS statements.

Managers undertaking accreditation must maintain supporting records and verification evidence for at least five years from the date of accreditation or until five years after the investor ceases to be an investor in any scheme managed by the Manager, whichever is later. They must also implement an accreditation policy incorporating conflict-of-interest safeguards, grievance redressal procedures, periodic internal audit and appropriate data privacy and cybersecurity controls. Further, Limited Liability Partnerships will qualify as Accredited Investors only where each partner independently satisfies the applicable eligibility criteria. Persons Resident Outside India, as defined under the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999, will be deemed Accredited Investors without requiring separate certification or Manager-led accreditation, although applicable client due diligence and anti-money laundering obligations will continue to apply. The circular has come into force with immediate effect, and the SEBI Master Circular for AIFs dated June 3, 2026, has been updated accordingly.

https://www.sebi.gov.in/legal/circulars/nov-2026/review-of-the-framework-for-accredited-investors_105618.html