Introduction

Before a merger scheme can take effect, someone has to approve it. For most companies that someone is the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), acting under Sections 230–232 of the Companies Act, 2013. Section 233 offers a shortcut for eligible companies: approval from the Regional Director (RD) of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

The tribunal route is judicial and detailed. The RD route is administrative and built for speed. Which one fits depends on who is merging, how the shareholders and creditors feel about it, and how much questioning the deal can take.

Who Qualifies for Fast-Track in 2026?

Section 233 was first aimed at small companies and at a holding company merging with its wholly owned subsidiary. Start-ups were added in 2021.

On 4 September 2025, the MCA notified the Companies (Compromises, Arrangements and Amalgamations) Amendment Rules, 2025, which widened Rule 25. Two or more subsidiaries of one holding company can now use the route, as long as the transferor is unlisted. Certain unlisted companies that meet prescribed borrowing limits can use it as well. Rule 25(9) also brings demergers expressly within the fast-track framework.

Speed and Process

Fast-track is lighter. The company gives notice of the scheme to the Registrar of Companies and the Official Liquidator, objections can be raised, and the scheme goes to the RD. Practitioners note that the RD is expected to issue a confirmation order in Form CAA-12 within 60 days of receiving the scheme. If the RD neither confirms nor refers to the scheme in that time, it is treated as unopposed and an order should follow.

The tribunal route takes more steps: an application, meetings of shareholders and creditors as the tribunal directs, notices to regulators, and a hearing. How long this takes depends on the bench and its workload, so nobody can promise a timeline.

Approvals

Fast-track relies on very high consent levels. Commentary on the route notes that it requires 90% approval from creditors and members. That works well in a closely held group where everyone agrees. It works poorly where minority shareholders or dissenting creditors are likely to object.

The NCLT route lets the tribunal sanction a scheme that meets the statutory majority, even if some stakeholders disagree. That is why contested or complex deals are usually better suited to it.

The Regional Director’s Limited Role

The RD checks compliance. The RD does not decide fairness. In Asset Auto India Private Limited v. Union of India (Bombay High Court, 2024), the RD had rejected a scheme outright even though the company had met the Section 233(1)–(4) conditions. The court held that the RD has no power to do that. Where the Central Government, acting through the RD, believes a scheme harms public or creditor interest, it must go to the NCLT under Section 233(5) instead.

So, a fast-track scheme can still end up before the tribunal. A company that expects objections may lose time by starting with the RD.

What may Change

The Corporate Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026 proposes further changes. Reports indicate it would widen fast-track eligibility to a broader set of small companies and explicitly include start-ups, and it would route NCLT references in fast-track cases to the transferee company’s bench only.

So, Which Should you Choose?

Fast-track is usually the better fit when:

The merger is between a parent and its subsidiary, or between fellow subsidiaries.

The companies are small or start-ups.

Shareholders and creditors are aligned.

The transferor is unlisted, where the rules require it.

The NCLT route is usually safer when:

There are dissenting minority shareholders or creditors.

The deal involves listed companies or complex valuation questions.

You want a binding judicial sanction with full scrutiny.

The structure falls outside the fast-track eligibility rules.

Conclusion

Neither route is better in the abstract. The 2025 amendment gave companies a faster option for friendly, well-documented deals, and the NCLT remains the right forum when consensus is missing or the stakes are high. The real skill lies in matching the route to the deal, not the other way around.

For group restructurings, fellow-subsidiary mergers and small unlisted companies with clean books, the shortcut now deserves serious consideration. It saves months, trims legal spend and keeps management focused on the business instead of the courtroom. For listed entities, leveraged groups or any deal where a dissenting voice is likely, the certainty of a tribunal order is worth the wait.

It is necessary to build a clean due-diligence file, obtain a defensible valuation report and talk to creditors early. These steps speed up both routes more than any procedural trick, and they lower the risk of a referral or rejection.

Finally, remember that the law is still moving. With the 2026 Bill under parliamentary review, today’s eligibility rules could change. Speak to a company secretary or corporate lawyer before you commit, and be ready to revisit your choice if the framework shifts mid-process.