Introduction: A significant regulatory development for merchant bankers

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has clarified that merchant bankers undertaking valuation-related activities must obtain registration as valuers from the relevant regulatory authority, even where the underlying legislation independently recognises SEBI-registered merchant bankers as eligible professionals for specified valuation assignments.

The clarification was issued on 16 November 2026 through an informal guidance letter addressed to Navigant Corporate Advisors Limited under the SEBI (Informal Guidance) Scheme, 2025. It concerns the interpretation of Regulation 13A of the SEBI (Merchant Bankers) Regulations, 1992, particularly in relation to valuation assignments undertaken under the Income-tax legislation and the Foreign Exchange Management (Non-Debt Instruments) Rules, 2019 (NDI Rules).

The development is significant for merchant bankers undertaking valuations for foreign direct investment (FDI), transfers of equity instruments between residents and non-residents, tax-related fair market value determinations and other corporate transactions.

While the applicable tax and foreign exchange frameworks recognise SEBI-registered merchant bankers for specified valuation purposes, SEBI’s interpretation introduces an additional regulatory consideration: whether such recognition is sufficient for a merchant banker to continue undertaking these assignments without separate registration under the registered valuers framework.

The issue brings into focus the relationship between intermediary regulation, statutory eligibility requirements and the professional registration framework administered by the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI).

Regulation 13A of the SEBI Merchant Bankers Regulations: Understanding the revised framework

The SEBI (Merchant Bankers) (Amendment) Regulations, 2025, published in the Official Gazette on 5 December 2025, introduced a revised framework governing the activities that merchant bankers may undertake. The amendments came into force on 3 January 2026 and substituted Regulation 13A of the Merchant Bankers Regulations.

Regulation 13A(2) identifies three categories of additional activities that merchant bankers may undertake:

Activities regulated by SEBI: Merchant bankers may undertake other activities regulated by SEBI, subject to obtaining the relevant certificate of registration under the applicable regulations.

Activities falling under another financial sector regulator’s jurisdiction: Such activities may be undertaken in accordance with the regulations or guidelines issued by the relevant regulator or authority.

Other financial services activities: Activities outside the jurisdiction of SEBI or another financial sector regulator or specified authority may be undertaken if they are fee-based, non-fund-based and pertain to the financial services sector.

These activities must be undertaken on an arm’s-length basis through separate business units of the merchant banker and in accordance with other conditions specified by SEBI.

The nine-month transitional provision

Regulation 13A(4) provides:

“The merchant banker that does not possess the registration for valuation related activities from the relevant regulatory authority shall conclude the existing valuation assignments undertaken by it within a period of nine months from the date of coming into force of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Merchant Bankers) (Amendment) Regulations, 2025.”

Since the amendments came into force on 3 January 2026, the nine-month transitional period expired on 3 October 2026. The provision is central to SEBI’s subsequent interpretation because it addresses the position of merchant bankers undertaking valuation assignments without registration from the relevant regulatory authority.

The Navigant application: The legal question before SEBI

Navigant Corporate Advisors Limited, a SEBI-registered Category I merchant banker, approached SEBI on 5 August 2026 seeking an interpretive letter under the SEBI (Informal Guidance) Scheme, 2025. The application concerned two categories of valuation assignments.

A. Valuations under the Income-tax legislation

The first category involved fair market value determinations relating to unquoted equity shares and other assets under the Income-tax framework. The applicant relied on the recognition of Category I merchant bankers under the applicable Income-tax Rules for specified valuation purposes. An important legislative development must also be considered in this context.

The Income-tax Act, 2025 and the Income-tax Rules, 2026 came into force on 1 April 2026, replacing the earlier Income-tax Act, 1961 and Income-tax Rules, 1962, subject to the applicable savings and transitional provisions.

The corresponding provisions include:

Section 92 of the Income-tax Act, 2025, which corresponds to Section 56 of the earlier legislation.

Section 79 of the Income-tax Act, 2025, which corresponds to Section 50CA of the earlier legislation.

Rules 56 and 57 of the Income-tax Rules, 2026, dealing with the meaning of expressions and determination of fair market value.

Rule 56 continues to recognise a Category I merchant banker registered with SEBI within its definition of a merchant banker. Rule 57 prescribes valuation methodologies for specified categories of assets and securities. Accordingly, the applicable statutory framework must be identified with reference to the transaction date and the relevant transitional provisions.

B. Valuations under FEMA

The second category involved pricing valuations for transactions relating to foreign investment, issuance of equity instruments to persons resident outside India and transfers between residents and non-residents. Rule 21 of the FEMA (Non-Debt Instruments) Rules, 2019 prescribes pricing requirements for specified transactions.

For unlisted Indian companies, the rule recognises valuation based on an internationally accepted pricing methodology, undertaken on an arm’s-length basis and certified by:

A Chartered Accountant;

A SEBI-registered merchant banker; or

A practising Cost Accountant.

These requirements apply to specified issuances and transfers of equity instruments, subject to the relevant provisions of the Rules. Navigant’s principal contention was that the underlying Income-tax and FEMA frameworks expressly recognised SEBI-registered merchant bankers for the relevant valuation assignments without independently requiring registration under Section 247 of the Companies Act, 2013.

The applicant therefore sought clarification on whether these assignments could continue as permissible activities under Regulation 13A without additional valuation-related registration.

SEBI’s informal guidance: What has the regulator clarified?

SEBI issued Informal Guidance Letter No. I/25868/2026 on 16 November 2026. The Department examined the applicant’s submissions and stated:

“Without necessarily agreeing with your analysis, we are of the view that in terms of Regulation 13A(4) of the MB Regulations, any Merchant Banker carrying out valuation related activity would be required to obtain registration from the relevant regulatory authority.”

SEBI further clarified that valuation-related activities pertaining to the financial services sector would qualify as permitted activities under Regulation 13A, subject to compliance with other applicable requirements under the Merchant Bankers Regulations. These requirements include obtaining registration as a valuer from the relevant regulatory authority in terms of Section 247 of the Companies Act, 2013.

The guidance is significant because SEBI has distinguished between two separate requirements:

Recognition as an eligible professional under the legislation governing the underlying transaction. Compliance with the regulatory requirements applicable to a SEBI-registered merchant banker undertaking valuation-related activities.

In SEBI’s interpretation, recognition under the Income-tax or FEMA framework does not, by itself, dispense with the additional registration requirement arising under Regulation 13A.

What is the legal status of this guidance?

An important qualification must be noted. The letter expressly states that it is based on the representations made in Navigant’s application and that different facts or conditions could require a different result.

It also clarifies that the letter:

Expresses the relevant Department’s position on enforcement action only;

Does not constitute a decision of the SEBI Board; and

Does not preclude the applicant from taking another opinion.

Accordingly, the letter should be understood as an indication of SEBI’s departmental interpretation and enforcement position, rather than a generally binding regulatory circular or judicial determination. Nevertheless, its broad wording makes it an important development for merchant bankers undertaking valuation assignments.

Section 247 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the IBBI registered valuers framework

Section 247 of the Companies Act, 2013 establishes the framework for valuation by registered valuers. It provides that where valuation of property, stocks, shares, debentures, securities, goodwill, other assets, net worth or liabilities of a company is required under the provisions of the Companies Act, such valuation must be undertaken by a person possessing the prescribed qualifications and experience and registered as a valuer.

The Companies (Registered Valuers and Valuation) Rules, 2017 prescribe the qualifications, experience and registration requirements. IBBI has been designated as the authority responsible for administering this framework.

Categories of registration

The registered valuers framework recognises three principal asset classes:

Land and Building; Plant and Machinery; and Securities or Financial Assets.

For merchant bankers undertaking equity share valuations, the Securities or Financial Assets category is particularly relevant. The framework also recognises individual registered valuers and registered valuer entities, subject to the prescribed eligibility requirements.

A company or partnership entity seeking registration must satisfy the applicable conditions, including requirements concerning the registration and qualifications of its partners or directors. Therefore, the presence of an individual registered valuer within a merchant banking organisation should not automatically be treated as establishing that the organisation itself satisfies every applicable registration requirement.

Merchant bankers will need to examine the appropriate registration structure and the scope of registration applicable to their proposed valuation operations.

The statutory interpretation issue: Does Section 247 extend to valuations under other legislation?

One of the most significant legal questions arising from SEBI’s guidance concerns the relationship between Section 247 of the Companies Act and valuation requirements under other statutes. Section 247 expressly addresses valuations required under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013.

The Income-tax legislation and FEMA, on the other hand, contain independent valuation provisions and identify eligible professionals for specified purposes. For instance, the Income-tax Rules recognise Category I merchant bankers for certain valuation purposes, while Rule 21 of the NDI Rules recognises SEBI-registered merchant bankers for specified pricing certifications.

This raises an important interpretative question: Can Regulation 13A require a merchant banker to obtain registration under the registered valuers framework even when the underlying legislation does not independently prescribe such registration as a condition for the particular valuation assignment?

Two competing considerations emerge.

The argument supporting SEBI’s position

SEBI regulates the conduct and permissible activities of entities registered as merchant bankers. Its authority to prescribe conditions governing the activities of registered intermediaries is distinct from the statutory eligibility requirements governing the underlying valuation assignment. On this interpretation, even if a merchant banker is recognised as an eligible professional under the Income-tax or FEMA framework, it must additionally comply with the regulatory conditions imposed under the Merchant Bankers Regulations.

SEBI’s guidance adopts this approach by treating registration under Section 247 as an additional requirement for merchant bankers undertaking valuation-related activities.

The argument supporting the merchant bankers’ position

The underlying legislation expressly recognises specified professional categories for particular valuation purposes. Where the relevant legislation identifies eligible professionals and does not independently require registration under Section 247, it may be argued that an additional registration requirement should not automatically be imported into that statutory framework through an interpretation of the Merchant Bankers Regulations.

There is also a question concerning the scope of Section 247 itself, since its operative language is directed towards valuations required under the Companies Act. The distinction between statutory eligibility and regulatory conditions imposed on an intermediary therefore remains central to the interpretation of this issue.

Importantly, SEBI’s informal guidance does not constitute a judicial determination of this interaction between the different statutory frameworks. The question of how these provisions operate together may therefore require further regulatory clarification or judicial consideration.

The nine-month transition period and subsequent compliance developments

Regulation 13A(4) provided a nine-month period for merchant bankers without the relevant valuation registration to conclude existing valuation assignments. The amendment regulations came into force on 3 January 2026, and the transitional period expired on 3 October 2026.

Consequently, the transition provision should not be treated as a continuing exemption for fresh valuation engagements. Merchant bankers that have not obtained the relevant registration should review their existing operations and take appropriate steps in light of SEBI’s interpretation.

Separate Business Unit requirements: SEBI’s June 2026 extension

A separate development is also relevant. Through Circular No. HO/49/14/15(2)2026-CFD-POD1/I/13567/2026 dated 11 June 2026, SEBI extended certain implementation timelines under its January 2026 circular. In particular, the deadline for transferring activities to Separate Business Units under Regulation 13A(2) was extended from 3 July 2026 to 31 December 2026.

This extension relates to the operational implementation of the SBU framework. It does not extend the separate nine-month transition period under Regulation 13A(4) for concluding existing valuation assignments without the relevant registration. The distinction is important for merchant bankers planning their compliance timelines.

Implications for the Indian capital markets ecosystem

SEBI’s interpretation has implications for several participants in the capital markets ecosystem.

A. Merchant banking firms

Merchant bankers undertaking valuations as an ancillary or significant revenue-generating activity will need to reassess their business models. This may involve:

Obtaining the appropriate registered valuer registration;

Reviewing the eligibility of individual professionals and the merchant banking entity;

Restructuring valuation operations;

Establishing separate business units; and

Revisiting internal compliance arrangements.

The commercial impact may be particularly significant for firms where valuation assignments account for a substantial proportion of non-issue-related revenue.

B. Companies undertaking fundraising and foreign investment transactions

Companies regularly obtain valuation reports for FDI, issuance of equity instruments, share transfers and other corporate transactions. They will need to examine whether the professionals issuing these reports satisfy the relevant regulatory and professional eligibility requirements. This may also affect transaction timelines, engagement letters and valuation documentation.

C. Private equity and venture capital transactions

Valuation is central to private equity investments, venture capital funding, secondary share transfers, exits and corporate restructuring. Where a transaction involves valuation requirements under multiple statutes, the eligibility of the professional issuing the report should be assessed separately against each applicable statutory and regulatory framework.

Registered valuers

The guidance may increase demand for appropriately registered valuers, particularly in the Securities or Financial Assets category. It may also encourage greater institutionalisation of valuation practices and closer integration between merchant banking and registered valuer services.

Regulatory coordination

The development highlights the importance of coordination between SEBI, IBBI, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, the Ministry of Finance and the Reserve Bank of India. Where multiple authorities regulate different aspects of a financial transaction, clarity regarding the scope of each regulatory requirement becomes essential.

What should merchant bankers do now?

In light of SEBI’s interpretation, merchant bankers should consider the following compliance measures:

Conduct a valuation activity audit: Identify all valuation assignments undertaken by the organisation and classify them according to their statutory purpose. Examine registration requirements: Determine the applicable IBBI registration requirements, including the relevant asset class and whether registration is required at the individual or entity level. Review existing engagements: Identify assignments undertaken during the transitional period and assess whether they were concluded within the prescribed timeframe. Revisit business structures: Ensure that activities undertaken under Regulation 13A comply with the applicable separate business unit and arm’s-length requirements, keeping in view the extended deadline of 31 December 2026. Review engagement letters and valuation reports: Reassess representations concerning regulatory eligibility, professional qualifications and the capacity in which valuation reports are issued. Strengthen compliance oversight: Introduce internal controls to ensure that valuation assignments are accepted only after confirming the relevant professional and regulatory eligibility. Engage with regulators where necessary: Where uncertainty remains regarding the applicability of registration requirements to a particular category of valuation, consider seeking appropriate regulatory clarification.

Companies commissioning valuation reports should similarly verify the regulatory credentials of the proposed valuation professional rather than relying exclusively on the merchant banker’s SEBI registration.

The way forward: Towards a more coherent valuation regulatory framework

SEBI’s informal guidance marks an important development in the regulation of valuation services undertaken by merchant bankers. It reinforces the principle that permission to undertake an additional financial services activity does not necessarily exempt an intermediary from the regulatory requirements applicable to that activity.

At the same time, the interaction between different statutory frameworks requires careful consideration. The Income-tax Act, FEMA and the Companies Act serve distinct legislative purposes. Each establishes valuation requirements designed to address different regulatory and commercial objectives.

Their respective provisions concerning eligible valuers must be interpreted in a manner that recognises both the autonomy of the underlying statutory frameworks and the legitimate regulatory oversight exercised by the relevant authorities.

Greater coordination between SEBI and IBBI would help provide clarity on the treatment of valuations under different statutes, the precise registration requirements applicable to merchant bankers and the distinction between individual and entity registration.

Regulatory clarity would be particularly valuable for merchant bankers that have historically undertaken these assignments in reliance on express recognition under tax and foreign exchange legislation.

Conclusion

SEBI’s informal guidance dated 16 November 2026 introduces an important compliance consideration for merchant bankers undertaking valuation-related activities in India. The Department’s position is that SEBI-registered merchant banker status and eligibility under the underlying tax or foreign exchange legislation may not, by themselves, be sufficient to undertake valuation activities under Regulation 13A without registration as a valuer from the relevant regulatory authority.

While the guidance does not constitute a decision of the SEBI Board or a judicial determination of the interaction between the different statutory frameworks, it represents a significant indication of the Department’s enforcement position.

Merchant bankers, companies, private equity investors and other market participants should therefore reassess their valuation arrangements and applicable registration requirements. The broader challenge remains one of regulatory harmonisation: strengthening valuation standards while ensuring consistency between statutory frameworks that recognise different categories of eligible valuation professionals. How this issue is ultimately clarified will have important implications for the future of India’s merchant banking and valuation industry.