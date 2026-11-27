SEBI revised its comprehensive FAQs on the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 (“PIT Regulations”), dated 31 December 2024, by issuing a fresh set dated 5 November 2026. On account of the revision, the original set of FAQs stands rescinded. The revision adds new FAQs and clarifies many matters concerning the pledge of shares, maintenance of SDD, contra trade, etc. In this piece, we discuss the key changes introduced by the revised FAQs.

Securities Lending and Borrowing (SLB) [FAQ 1A, 47D]

Meaning and operation: Under the SLB mechanism, a securities holder (lender) temporarily lends securities through an approved intermediary for an agreed period in return for a lending fee. The borrower may use the securities subject to the scheme and must return equivalent securities of the same type and class at the end of the lending period.

FAQ 1A: Borrowing/lending of securities under the Securities Borrowing and Lending (SLB) mechanism constitutes “trading ” under Regulation 2(1)(l) of the PIT Regulations, as the lending fee may derive its value from the underlying securities, which are amenable to price discovery on the Stock Exchange platform.



FAQ 47D: Reversal of lending within six months under the SLB Scheme does not attract contra-trade restrictions, since lending through an approved intermediary and return of equivalent securities are not treated as disposal under the Securities Lending Scheme, 1997. This relief is subject to the designated person establishing that the transaction is bona fide and obtaining pre-clearance from the Compliance Officer.



Implication of FAQs 1A and 47D:

Illustration: A shareholder lends 1,000 shares under the SLB mechanism for 30 days and receives a lending fee. At the end of the agreed period, the borrower returns 1,000 equivalent shares.

Implication: SLB lending/borrowing constitutes trading. Accordingly, a designated person should assess the applicable UPSI prohibition, trading-window restrictions and pre-clearance requirements before undertaking an SLB transaction.

Contra-trade implication: Reversal of lending within six months is not, by itself, a contra-trade violation where the conditions under FAQ 47D are satisfied. However, any separate sale or subsequent acquisition by the borrower, or other opposite trade by the designated person, must be assessed independently; FAQ 47D is not a blanket exemption for all SLB-related trades.

Structured Digital Database (SDD) [FAQs 6, 7, 8, 11 and 12A]

Information to be maintained in SDD (FAQ 6): Intermediaries and fiduciaries must internally record the nature of UPSI, the persons sharing and receiving such information, and their PAN or other prescribed identifier, as applicable.



SDD maintenance and accountability (FAQs 7 and 8): Under Regulations 3(5) and 3(6), the Board of Directors or head(s) of the organisation, as applicable, and the Compliance Officer must ensure confidentiality, integrity and security of SDD records and logs, including when cloud-based or third-party software is used.



Sharing of UPSI by nominee directors (FAQ 11): Where a nominee director shares UPSI with the appointing bank/financial institution for a legitimate purpose, the communication must be recorded in the SDD of both the listed company and the bank/financial institution. The revised FAQ expressly clarifies the recipient institution’s recording responsibility. FAQ 12A: Listed intermediaries/fiduciaries (e.g., banks and merchant bankers) must maintain separate Structured Digital Databases (SDDs) for UPSI relating to their own listed securities and UPSI of other listed companies handled in the course of their business operations.



Illustration: A Ltd., a listed merchant banker, maintains one SDD for UPSI relating to A Ltd. itself and a separate SDD for UPSI of listed client companies received or shared while acting as an intermediary/fiduciary. The FAQ does not, by itself, mandate separate physical servers for the two SDDs.

Pledge transactions [FAQs 47A to 47C]

FAQ 47A - Revocation of pledge: Revocation/release of a pledge within six months of its creation does not attract contra-trade restrictions because beneficial ownership does not change until the pledge is invoked. FAQ 47B - Sale after pledge revocation: Sale of securities within six months of revocation of the pledge on such securities does not constitute contra-trade vis-à-vis the revocation, provided the sale is bona fide, has received pre-clearance from the Compliance Officer and complies with Clause 6 of Schedule B read with Regulation 9 and other applicable PIT requirements. FAQ 47C - Invocation of pledge: Invocation changes beneficial ownership and may be treated as akin to a sale. It need not be contra-trade vis-à-vis pledge creation, provided the designated person has not undertaken, and does not undertake, any acquisition of shares (other than through ESOP exercise) during the period of at least six months before or after invocation.



Pledge scenarios - interpretation of prior and subsequent acquisitions:

FAQ Prior transaction Illustrative transaction sequence Legal interpretation / Contra-trade impact Revocation of pledge - Pledge created → Pledge revoked within 6 months. No contra-trade. Beneficial ownership remains unchanged between creation and revocation of pledge. Sale after revocation - Pledge revoked → Shares sold within 6 months. No contra-trade against the earlier revocation, subject to bona fide transaction, pre-clearance and other applicable PIT requirements. Sale after revocation with prior acquisition Shares purchased within the preceding 6 months. Shares purchased → Pledge revoked → Shares sold. Sale shall constitute contra-trade against the earlier purchase as all the transactions occurs within 6 months. Invocation of pledge - Pledge created → Pledge invoked. No contra-trade against pledge creation. Invocation with prior acquisition Shares purchased within 6 months before invocation. Shares purchased → Pledge invoked. Invocation is akin to a sale and may constitute contra-trade against the earlier acquisition. Acquisition after invocation No prior acquisition, but shares purchased within 6 months after invocation. Pledge invoked → Shares purchased. Subsequent purchase may constitute contra-trade against the invocation, which is treated as akin to a sale. Acquisition through ESOP exercise Shares acquired through ESOP exercise within 6 months before or after invocation. ESOP exercise → Pledge invocation, or vice versa. ESOP exercise is excluded from the acquisition restriction specified under FAQ 47C. Other applicable PIT requirements continue to apply.

Code of Conduct

FAQ 52A: The Code of Conduct under Regulation 9(1) read with Clause 3 of Schedule B applies to designated persons and their immediate relatives as defined under Regulation 2(1)(f). FAQ 52B: Designated persons are not required to disclose the details of all relatives under Regulation 2(1)(hc) . Under Clause 14 of Schedule B, the relevant particulars must be disclosed for immediate relatives under Regulation 2(1)(f) and persons with whom the designated person has a material financial relationship.



ESOPs

Contra-trade in case of ESOPs (FAQ 36): SEBI has revised its illustration relating to the sale of shares acquired through ESOP exercise where a designated person had previously acquired shares through a non-open-market transaction.



Illustrative scenario: All three transactions occur within six months.

Sequence Transaction Transaction 1 Acquisition of shares through a non-open-market transaction. Transaction 2 Acquisition of shares pursuant to exercise of ESOPs. Transaction 3 Sale of shares acquired through exercise of ESOPs.

Change in interpretation: Under the 2024 FAQs, the sale of ESOP shares was not considered as a contra-trade against an earlier acquisition through a non-open-market transaction. Under the 2026 FAQs, such sale is treated as a contra-trade against that earlier acquisition, where the opposite transactions occur within the applicable six-month period. ESOP exercise itself remains exempt from contra-trade restrictions.

Clarificatory FAQs

Intermediaries and Fiduciaries (FAQ 41): SEBI has clarified that contra-trade restrictions under Clause 8 of Schedule C, read with Regulation 9 of the PIT Regulations, are applicable to designated persons of intermediaries and fiduciaries who are connected persons of a listed company and are permitted to trade in its securities. Accordingly, such designated persons are required to comply with the applicable contra-trade restrictions while dealing in securities of the concerned listed company.



Block Deals During Trading Window Closure (FAQ 35): SEBI has clarified that transactions through the block deal window mechanism may be undertaken during trading window closure, provided both insiders possess the same UPSI , have made a conscious and informed trading decision, and the transaction does not violate Regulation 3 of the PIT Regulations.

