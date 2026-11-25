Introduction

For a tiny business or a micro business, an unpaid invoice should, in most cases, be regarded as something more and not just a bookkeeping detail. The payment of salaries, raw materials, and statutory payments for any business cannot be delayed indefinitely; therefore, the receivable that is outstanding for several months may lead to the borrowing of funds, or even stopping the production process from getting carried out. The companies that buy in large volumes and, therefore, have a stronger bargaining position used to consider the extended credit period as a cheap way of financing. This situation is solved through a special legislation adopted by Parliament so that law dictates terms and provides for penalty interest in case of a default.

The impact of buyer issues extends far beyond simple contractual disputes. Interest, computed at a statutory rate, is incurred; the supplier is entitled to go to the competent forum even if the contract stipulates arbitration; and with the amendment to the Income Tax Act in 2023, the delay in payment could affect again the tax allowance for the purchase. Moreover, the situation keeps changing: the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Amendment) Act 2026 has been passed and comes into force in stages. Hence, the article raises an important question for business: how will a business be able to fulfill its statutory obligations considering the need to resolve genuine commercial disputes with its suppliers?

Legal Provisions

The Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Act, 2006 (MSMED Act) includes, in Chapter V, sections 15 to 25, the code for delayed payments. The person entitled to the provisions of this code is known as the 'supplier': this is a small or micro enterprise that has filed its memorandum according to section 8 along with other organizations specified in the statute that sell products or services provided by such enterprises. Medium enterprises are excluded from this statute. According to section 15 of the statute, the buyer is obliged to make payment within the agreed upon date in writing, or, where no agreement exists, on or before the “appointed day”, which is defined in section 2(b) as being the occurring the day immediately after fifteen days from the acceptance or the presumed acceptance of the goods.

According to Section 16, the buyer will be responsible for paying productive interest with monthly payments at a rate that is three times the bank rate set by the Reserve Bank of India. Under Section 17, the buyer must pay the amount of productive interest due. Section 18 makes it possible for any party involved in an argument to go to the Micro and Small Enterprises Facilitation Council, which will negotiate with the parties and, in the absence of an agreement, settle the dispute according to the provisions of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act 1996, with a deadline of ninety days to achieve a solution. Under Section 19, if the appeal is made by a party other than one of the suppliers, the court will not consider the appeal unless the party makes a 75 percent deposit of the amount being challenged. Section 22 makes it mandatory for those buyers to show in their annual statements the total amount of the unpaid principal and interest, Section 23 prevents the interest from being deducted in income tax, and Section 24 states that the sections from 15 to 23 will have priority over the other sections.

The Amendment Act of 2026 (assent dated 13 August 2026) does not alter sections 15 and 16, but it has rendered the changes to sections 18 and 19 ineffective due to the lack of commencement date up until the notification of 12 October 2026.

Legal Analysis

Agreed terms and the statutory ceiling

Section 15 leaves room for interpretation in two instances. On the one hand, if the payment date is specified in writing, such date applies unless it is more than forty-five days after the acceptance takes place or is considered to have taken place. Otherwise, if there is no written agreement, the appointed date applies and gives only fifteen days to the buyer after the acceptance. The term “writing” is definitive here, for if the arrangement is oral, the buy is granted a shorter period than that specified. Consequently, in my opinion, a clause that specifies that payment is due in ninety days cannot operate after forty-five days.

Acceptance and written objections

Acceptance, rather than the invoice date, triggers the start of the period. As specified in section 2(b), acceptance occurs when the buyer takes actual delivery of the product or service. If the buyer raises objections in writing within a period of 15 days from delivery, the acceptance process will be postponed until the supplier resolves the objection. However, if the buyer raises no written objection during this period, the act of receiving the product will be interpreted as acceptance. Although the rule offers genuine protection to the buyer, it must be applied in time and in writing. A complaint made over the phone or an email sent on the 16th day of receiving the product is not enough to stop the period.

Who counts as a supplier

Due to the chapter's safeguarding provisions on suppliers, the timing of classification or registration becomes significant. The Supreme Court noted in Silpi Industries and Mahakali Foods the concept that registration obtained after entering into a contract works prospectively. A two-judge bench later stated that these observations did not resolve the question of whether an unregistered entity can seek the Council's assistance, and the matter is still pending before a larger bench. So, regardless of the resolution of the issue, a prudent buyer always considers that supplies made after the registration of a supplier is protected, re-iterating the point made by the Court since Shanti Conductors concerning liability being attached to supply.

Why contract terms cannot displace the statute

Section 16 shall operate regardless of any contracts entered into and Section 24 will prevail over conflicting laws. Longer action clauses, waiver of interest or arbitration clause cannot, according to the Act, strip any protections of a weaker party. Moreover, the Supreme Court has clarified that private agreements cannot supersede statutory mechanisms.

Interest Liability and Consequences of Default

Section 16 brings together three components that make default expensive: a rate that is three times higher than the bank rate set by the RBI, compounding on a monthly basis, and the commencement date of the appointed date or day after as applicable. For example, if a bank rate of 6 per cent is set, then the statutory rate will be an annual 18 per cent, which means a monthly rate of 1.5 per cent, which is charged first on the principal and then on the amount of interest accrued every month. In case an amount of ₹10 lakh is not paid for a period of twelve months, it will incur roughly ₹1.96 lakh in interest and ₹7.09 lakh in interest in three years. The actual interest rate will depend on the bank rate notified from time to time.

The tax liability increases the risk factor. According to section 23 of the Income-tax Act, 1961, interest cannot be claimed as an expense. However, section 43B(h) of the same act states that payments to small-scale industries (SSI) can only be claimed after they have been made. While this remains the case till now, for financial years after April 1st, 2026, the relevant provision will become section 37(2)(g) of theIncome-tax Act, 2025.8 Though interest accumulates without requirement, one needs to discover overdue invoices immediately so their costs do not swell.

Case Laws and Judicial Interpretation

Silpi Industries v Kerala State Road Transport Corporation

The Supreme Court of India, while adjudicating the matter concerning suppliers of thread rubber for tyre reconstruction who have received awards through the Facilitation Council, examined on June 29, 2021, the question whether the Limitation Act 1963 is applicable to arbitration under Section 18(3). The Court gave a clarifying “yes” to both questions. The Court also noted that the sellers ought to have registered if the supplies had taken place prior to registration.

Gujarat State Civil Supplies Corporation v Mahakali Foods

There were seven cases that questioned if Chapter V supersedes the Arbitration Act of 1996, if a provider can reach out to the Council regardless of an arbitration contract, and if a Council that has carried out conciliation can arbitrate due to section 80 of the Arbitration Act. In its ruling on 31st October 2022, the Court stated that the MSMED Act, a later special law upheld by the non obstinate provisions of sections 18 and 24, prevails on all three issues; the Council acting as the tribunal may ascertain its own jurisdiction and its decision can be contested under section 34. Therefore, a contract for supply that includes an arbitration provision is of no protection for the buyer at the statutory venue.

NBCC (India) Ltd v State of West Bengal

An SME lodged its section 8 memorandum on November 19, 2016, following four works contracts. It continued to issue invoices and finally brought its claims to the Council in 2019. The buyer claimed the Council was beyond its jurisdiction. On January 10, 2025, the two-judge panel found the reference to “any party to a dispute” in section 18 ambiguous in terms of the requirement of registration and the outcome of Silpi and Mahakali. This notwithstanding, the judges decided to refer the issue to a larger bench. No such ruling has been reported thus far. The registration objection is likely to remain debatable.

Practical Implications

Through the rigid vendor-paying process, it is easier to handle the act of the law.

Establish classification. Obtain the registration certificate of every vendor along with its date and check it again at the time of contract signing and at the time of delivery. Note the terms. Clearly state and sign the time frame for payment in a contract, but the maximum duration shall be 45 days from the acceptance date. Keep a record of delivery, acceptance and reservations. Take warehouse receipt notes and send any complaint in writing within 2 weeks, stating the reasons for the objection. Monitor the deadlines. Set the accounts payable system to remind the staff of any deadline beforehand. Report. Send the overdue invoices to the financial and legal departments and pay the amount due that is not being disputed while the other part is being investigated. Reconcile. Calculate amounts monthly and ensure that you agree on their balances with vendors and reflect these amounts in disclosures and tax calculations. Authorize contracts. Keep contracts, letters, and proof of payments until any auditing and meetings with the community.

By performing these steps, the conflicting points are filtered down to those that are actually disputed. The contents of the contract and the notice are essential for proving that the supplier has raised a complaint with the Council as the procedure follows a strict 90 day timeline that restricts the time for collecting evidence. Advance monitoring and settlement of the issue help to avoid accrued interest and taxes. The use of one person on behalf of the organization is of utmost importance, and normally it is the finance controller who is assisted by lawyers. Regular reviews of the protocol after the laws are amended contribute to keeping it up to date.

Conclusion

The MSMED Act changes the issue of payment to a legal issue rather than a commercial one. The written condition cannot exceed 45 days, with silence allowed for only 15 days, the interest rate at three times the bank rate, compounded monthly, and the Facilitation Council being generally available irrespective of the contractual provisions, Although various questions remain open, especially the issue of late registration and the scope of the 2026 amendments when they become fully effective, it is clear what buyers should do: check their suppliers, record the conditions, document their acceptance, and pay or officially object within the time frame specified. A good payment system allows smaller qualifying suppliers to be able to receive money and enables buyers to minimize their possible legal liabilities and financial risks.

Endnotes

1 Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Act 2006 (Act 27 of 2006), ss 2(n), 8 and 15–25 (https://prsindia.org/files/bills_acts/acts_parliament/2006/the-micro-small-and-medium-enterprises-development-act-2006.pdf); NBCC (India) Ltd v State of West Bengal 2025 INSC 54, para 14.4 (definition of supplier does not extend to medium enterprises).

2 MSMED Act 2006, s 15 and proviso, read with s 2(b).

3 MSMED Act 2006, ss 16–19 and 22–24. Sections 15–19 and 24 are reproduced in Gujarat State Civil Supplies Corporation Ltd v Mahakali Foods Pvt Ltd (Unit 2) 2022 LiveLaw (SC) 893, para 8 (https://www.livelaw.in/pdf_upload/893-gujarat-state-civil-supplies-corporation-v-mahakali-foods-pvt-ltd-31-oct-2022-441814.pdf).

4 Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Amendment) Act 2026 (Act 16 of 2026), assent 13 August 2026; Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Notification S.O. 5575(E) (12 October 2026) (sections 2–7, 11 and 13–17 in force from 15 October 2026; section 12 from 15 December 2026) (https://ibclaw.in/msme-development-amendment-act-2026-commencement-notification-no-so-5575e-dated-12-10-2026/). For the content of sections 8–10 of the Amendment Act (secondary source): TaxGuru, ‘MSME Amendment Act 2026: Sections Effective from 15 October and 15 December’ (19 October 2026) (https://taxguru.in/corporate-law/msme-amendment-act-2026-sections-effective-15-october-15-december.html).

5 MSMED Act 2006, s 2(b), Explanation (reproduced in Mahakali Foods (n 3), para 7).

6 Silpi Industries v Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (2021) 18 SCC 790, paras 41–44; Mahakali Foods (2023) 6 SCC 401, para 52.6; NBCC (n 1), paras 11.1, 14.9–15 and 29; Shanti Conductors (P) Ltd v Assam State Electricity Board (2019) 19 SCC 529, as discussed in NBCC, paras 7.3–7.4. (Paragraph numbers follow the SCC text as quoted in NBCC; verify against the judgment copy.)

7 Mahakali Foods (n 3), paras 27–28 (LiveLaw copy).

8 MSMED Act 2006, ss 16 and 23; Income-tax Act 1961, s 43B(h) (inserted by the Finance Act 2023 with effect from assessment year 2024–25); CBDT Circular No 1 of 2024 (23 January 2024); Ministry of Finance parliamentary reply of 21 July 2026 (question 242) on s 37(2)(g), Income-tax Act 2025, as reported by TaxGuru (https://taxguru.in/income-tax/finance-ministry-clarifies-section-43bh-45-day-msme-payment-rule.html).

9 Silpi Industries (2021) 18 SCC 790, paras 27, 40 and 41–44 (SCC numbering as quoted in NBCC, paras 17–17.4) (https://api.sci.gov.in/supremecourt/2017/36008/36008_2017_35_1501_28105_Judgement_29-Jun-2021.pdf).

10 Mahakali Foods (2023) 6 SCC 401, para 52.1–52.6 (as quoted in NBCC, paras 20–21); LiveLaw copy, paras 26–30 and 34 (https://www.livelaw.in/pdf_upload/893-gujarat-state-civil-supplies-corporation-v-mahakali-foods-pvt-ltd-31-oct-2022-441814.pdf).

11 NBCC (India) Ltd v State of West Bengal 2025 INSC 54, Civil Appeal No 3705 of 2024 (SC, 10 January 2025), paras 2, 14.1–14.9, 15, 18, 24 and 29 (https://api.sci.gov.in/supremecourt/2022/24558/24558_2022_12_1501_58501_Judgement_10-Jan-2025.pdf).